Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM Announced

Canon has just announced the RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS lens for its RF mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. This lens is the widest rectilinear lens available for the RF mount and is roughly the replacement for Canon’s DSLR mount Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM.

Here are the basic specifications you need to know about this optic with some official sample photos.

Specifications

Full Name : Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM

: Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM Focal Length : 10mm to 20mm

: 10mm to 20mm Angle of View : 130°25′ (10mm) to 94 (20mm)

: 130°25′ (10mm) to 94 (20mm) Maximum Aperture : f/4

: f/4 Minimum Aperture : f/22

: f/22 Lens Elements : 16

: 16 Lens Element Groups: : 12

: 12 Filter Thread Size : None, uses drop-in rear filter

: None, uses drop-in rear filter Maximum Magnification : 0.12x at 20mm

: 0.12x at 20mm Minimum Focus Distance : 25cm (9.8in)

: 25cm (9.8in) Image Stabilization : Yes, 5 Stops, 6 Stops coordinated

: Yes, 5 Stops, 6 Stops coordinated Aperture Blades : 9

: 9 Coatings: Super Spectra Coating, Subwavelength Structure Coating, Air Sphere Coating

Super Spectra Coating, Subwavelength Structure Coating, Air Sphere Coating Special Elements : 1 super UD, 3 UD, 3 aspheric

: 1 super UD, 3 UD, 3 aspheric Fluourine Coated : Yes

: Yes Focus Motor : Canon STM

: Canon STM Internal Focusing : Yes

: Yes Rings : Control and Manual Focus

: Control and Manual Focus Function Buttons : None

: None Switches : AF/MF

: AF/MF Dimensions (Length x Diameter) : 112mm x 83.7mm (4.4in x 3.3in)

: 112mm x 83.7mm (4.4in x 3.3in) Weight : 570g (1.3 lbs)

: 570g (1.3 lbs) MSRP : $2299 USD

: $2299 USD Availability: November 2023

Product Photos

Analysis

The most obvious feature of this lens is its angle of view. While the change from the old Canon 11-24mm EF lens to a 10mm focal length may not sound like a lot, just going from 11mm to 10mm gives an extra four degrees in its angle of view. There are very few other lenses for full-frame cameras that are this wide. For example, there are no such first-party lenses for the Nikon Z system or for Sony E, and one must get a third-party lens like the Laowa 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6.

But compared to third-party lenses, the new Canon 10-20mm f/4 L is in a different league. Its very complex optical design of 16 elements in 12 groups with multiple UD (ultra-low dispersion) elements will likely mean that it’s going to be extremely sharp, and that’s certainly reflected in its hefty price tag of $2299.

Also, unlike many wide-angle lenses like the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, the new Canon lens has image stabilization. Canon claims that it will offer 5 stops of stabilization alone, and up to 6 stops when coordinated with Canon cameras like the R5 that have in-body image-stabilization. This choice to include image stabilization is probably influenced by the fact that unlike all full-frame Nikon Z cameras, some Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras do not have IBIS.

The maximum magnification of this lens is 0.12x at 20mm. It’s not bad and similar to the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S, but it’s definitely not as good as some other zooms or even the cheaper Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM that has a maximum magnification of 0.26x. So, while the Canon 10-20mm RF f/4 L lens will definitely have more than enough magnification for those dramatic landscapes with towering foreground elements, it will not be ideal for wide-angle pseudo-macro shots of animals like frogs.

This lens also has a STM motor for quiet focusing, which should be very nice for video as well as photography. Videographers, however, need to be aware that due to the front bulbous element, this lens uses rear filters – so you may need to get a few additional ND filters for most videography applications.

No doubt that this new Canon lens will set the bar for ultra-(ultra-)wide photographers for whom 14mm or 15mm isn’t enough. The ability to reach 10mm is something special that, at least for now, is not available in any other rectilinear first-party lens. Of course, it also means that this lens is an extremely specialized optic, especially given the price and inability to take front filters.

Pre-Order and Shipping Information

The Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS should start shipping by November 2, 2023, according to B&H, for $2299.

