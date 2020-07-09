Canon EOS R5 Announcement: A New Bar for Mirrorless

Canon just announced the EOS R5, the most advanced mirrorless camera they’ve ever released, and arguably the most advanced mirrorless camera from any company today. Capable of 20 FPS at the full 45 megapixel resolution, along with native 8K RAW video, the data the R5 can process borders on the absurd.
Key Specifications
The R5 is filled with tons of new features and specifications. Here are some of the most important:
- Sensor: 45 megapixels with anti-aliasing filter, full-frame
- IBIS: Yes, rated up to 8 stops when used in combination with certain lenses; minimum of 6 stops with current RF lenses
- ISO Range: 100-51,200, expandable to 50-102,400
- Autofocus System: 5940 user-selectable AF points; 100% coverage automatically selected AF points; dual pixel phase/contrast detect; face, eye, and animal AF
- AF Detection Range: -6 to +18 EV (f/1.2 lens)
- Frame Rate: 12 FPS mechanical, 20 FPS electronic shutter
- Card Type: One CFExpress and one SD UHS-II slot
- Buffer: 180 RAW images with CFExpress card; 87 RAW images with UHS-II card; 350 JPEG and 280 HEIF images with either card
- 8K Video: Up to 30 FPS, uncropped, internal 8K video; DCI (full width) or UHD; 12-bit RAW (DCI only) or 4:2:2 10-bit with Canon C-log; cannot film 8K to SD card
- 4K Video: Up to 120 FPS, uncropped, oversampled (from 8.2K), 4:2:2 10-bit C-log
- LCD: 3.2″ tilt-flip screen with 2.1 million dots
- EVF: 100% coverage, 0.76× magnification, 5.76 million dots, up to 120 FPS refresh rate
- Construction: Shutter rated to 500,000 shots, weather sealed to 5D Mark IV standards
- Battery Life: 490 images (rear LCD at 60 FPS refresh rate); 320 images (rear LCD at 120 FPS refresh rate); 330 images (EVF at 60 FPS refresh rate); 230 images (EVF at 120 FPS refresh rate)
- Weight (body only with SD card and battery): 738 g / 1.63 lbs
- Price: $3899 body only; $4999 with RF 24-105mm f/4L
- Shipping: End of July 2020
Nearly every one of those specifications is best in class. Canon seems to have forgotten that cameras normally have a speed/resolution tradeoff, somehow managing to make a 45 megapixel sensor work with 20 FPS shooting and a 180 image RAW buffer. It already looks like an exceptional camera for landscape photography, but – depending on the camera’s autofocus performance – this could also end up being one of the best wildlife cameras on the market today. (Given the hybrid AF system with eye detection and animal tracking, I wouldn’t bet against it.)
Somehow, the video specifications are even more impressive. With the R5, you can record 12-bit RAW 8K DCI video. It’s uncropped, full sensor width at 16×10 aspect ratio video, and it films to an internal CFExpress card. Granted, these file sizes will get massive with anything more than a few seconds of filming. But no other camera on the market offers anything close to these features, at least at a price of $3899.
The addition of in-body image stabilization (IBIS) on the R5 is also a huge feature for both stills and video shooting. The IBIS’s rating changes based on the lens you use, with a maximum of 8 stops and a minimum of 6. A quick table of lens IBIS ratings is as follows:
|IBIS Rating
|Lenses
|6 stops
|Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 IS
|6.5 stops
|Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS
|7 stops
|Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 IS
Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS
Canon RF 50mm f/1.2
|7.5 stops
|Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 IS
|8 stops
|Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 IS
Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 IS
Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS
Canon RF 28-70mm f/2
Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 (both variations)
Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS
I find it surprising that some lenses without image stabilization still get eight stops of IBIS improvement, while other lenses with image stabilization only get 6 stops of IBIS improvement. Still, these are the numbers being published across the web by trustworthy sites like the Phoblographer and Dpreview, so I’m posting them here as well.
Either way, six stops alone would still be very competitive numbers, and eight stops of IBIS is the best on the market today. If the rreally holds up in practice, you’d be able to shoot sharp photos at a two second shutter speed with the kit 24-105mm f/4 lens – at the telephoto end. If it’s also a full eight stops at the wide end, that would mean you could capture sharp handheld photos at a whopping whopping eight second shutter speed (assuming a starting point of 1/30 second at 24mm without IBIS). I doubt this will actually be possible in practice, but even if the R5 approaches such performance, it will clearly outpace anything else on the market today.
Other Features
There are a number of new features on the EOS R5 that don’t necessarily appear on a list of specifications.
To start, Canon has claimed that the R5 features the best dynamic range in any of its cameras yet, with a full stop of improvement over the previous EOS R. If this is true, the primary image quality difference between Canon and other camera companies will be nonexistent, as we’ve shown before that the EOS R lags its competition by about 1 stop.
Another critical feature is the new rear button layout on the R5, including a joystick to control AF points and the elimination of the unpopular touch bar from the EOS R. The R5 also has a rear command dial for changing camera settings. As such, the R5’s layout is a much closer match to cameras like the 5D Mark IV, which is a significant improvement for most photographers.
Canon also claims that the readout speed of the electronic shutter has been increased, which should make it more viable for photographing fast-moving subjects without getting a strong rolling shutter effect (see our article on mechanical vs electronic shutter vs EFCS). The degree of this improvement has yet to be seen, but it’s an encouraging if you’re planning to use the 20 FPS electronic shutter mode.
Press Release
The Secret Is Out: Canon Officially Announces The Canon EOS R5 and R6, The Company’s Most Advanced Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Ever
The Company is Also Announcing Four RF Lenses, Two RF Lens Extenders, and a PRO Printer
MELVILLE, NY, July 9, 2020 – With anticipation at a fever pitch, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the company’s next generation of full-frame mirrorless cameras – the EOS R5 and EOS R6. These groundbreaking cameras are the result of many years of collecting and listening to feedback from Canon users and are sure to meet the needs and demands of a variety of creators. The EOS R5 is a camera designed for professional applications featuring a new 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and uncropped 8K video recording up to 29.97 fps. The EOS R6 is geared towards advanced amateurs featuring a 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording up to 59.94 fps. The addition of the EOS R5 and the EOS R6 cameras within the EOS R series lineup further solidifies Canon’s commitment to providing the equipment needed for users to bring their content to the next level.
Canon is also introducing four RF lenses and two RF lens extenders: The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM, Canon RF800mm F11 IS STM, and RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lenses. All four new lenses were designed to meet the ever-expanding demands of the skilled creatives who capture amazing imagery using EOS R series cameras, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6. In addition to the lenses, there are two new RF lens extenders, a 1.4x and a 2x model, allowing for users to take their compatible RF lens focal lengths even farther, and a 13-inch professional printer, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300, to bring photos to life through the power of print.
“For all of the Canon research and development team members who worked tirelessly on the production of these new products, today marks the culmination of a long journey. For those people looking for the next great tools to work with to expand their creative possibilities, the door is now wide open,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “The industry has asked for new products that can push their levels of creativity to new heights, and we are confident that the EOS R5 and EOS R6, alongside the new lenses, lens extenders, and the pro printer, will fulfill those needs and more.”
Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6
Both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras have the ability to capture the action of a variety of fast-moving subjects with impressive accuracy and speed. When using the mechanical shutter, each can shoot up to 12 fps and up to 20 fps when using the completely silent shutter. Both cameras are the first to be outfitted with Canon’s advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II which utilizes up to approximately100 percent coverage of the AF area and EOS iTR AF X incorporating AF tracking algorithms using deep learning technology and enhanced readout speed of the CMOS sensor and processing speed thanks to the DIGIC X image processor. The 1,053 automatically selected AF Zones are made even more potent by the ability to detect the human eye, face or head as well as the eye, face or body of animals such as dogs, cats and even birds[i]. Adding to the feature set is the 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer, having coordinated control with Optical Image Stabilizer in IS equipped RF lenses. This provides up to 8 stops[ii] of shake correction, a feature that many creators have long asked for from Canon. Both the EOS R5 and R6 cameras come with a new LP-E6NH battery with a higher capacity than the previous model.
As the new flagship model in the EOS R series lineup, the EOS R5 camera has features that pack a punch for a variety of users who create both still and video content. It has a powerful 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and is driven by the speedy DIGIC X image processor, giving wide dynamic range as well as boasting an ISO range of 100-51,200 that is expandable up to 102,400[iii]. In a camera full of eye-popping features, one that really stands out is the ability to record uncropped 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps and 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). The camera can also record 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). External recording in 4K is also available up to 59.94 fps. When in DCI modes, the 8K and 4K video recording is uncropped and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is available in all 8K and 4K recording modes. Additional features of the EOS R5 camera include:
- Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress[iv] and 1x SD UHS-II[v]
- Built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF with approximately 5.76 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate[vi]
- 3.2-inch 2.1 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen
- 5GHz/2.4GHz Built-in Wi-Fi®[vii] and Bluetooth[viii] Technology with the ability to utilize the image.canon application, as well as optional WFT-R10A wireless file transmitter with Ethernet support
- Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller
- The ability to voice tag photos and videos
- Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 5D series
The EOS R6 camera is well-equipped with a host of new features to push the limits of creativity for imaging enthusiasts. The combination of the EOS-1D X Mark III based 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC X image processor produces an ISO range of 100-102,400 and is expandable to 204,800. Internal video recording at 4K is capable up to 59.94 fps or 1080p up to 119.88 fps in 10 bit 4:2:2 Canon Log(H.265) or HDR PQ(H.265). The camera also features a built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF with approximately 3.69 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate[vi]. Additional features of the EOS R6 camera include:
- Dual UHS-II SD card slots
- 3-inch 1.62 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen
- 2.4GHz Built-in Wi-Fi®[vii] and Bluetooth Technology[viii] with the ability to utilize the image.canon application
- Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller
- Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 6D series
Battery Accessory
The optional BG-R10 battery grip accessory will be available for both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras. The BG-R10 accommodates up to two batteries and is compatible with the new LP-E6NH, LP-E6N and LP-E6 batteries. The convenient BG-R10 grip accessory can also improve handling for users while capturing portrait photography.
Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM
The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM is a high-performance and versatile super-telephoto zoom lens that will find its way into the bags of many photographers. The compact and lightweight lens features optical image stabilization of up to five stops* of shake correction with three different IS modes, including standard, panning and during exposure only. Two Nano USM motors are at the heart of this lens and provide users with high-speed, smooth and quiet auto focus with a minimum focusing distance of three feet. Additional features of the Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM include:
- Rotation-Type zoom ring and torque adjustment allows for precision control and feel
- Customizable control ring that enables photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO
- 12-pin Communication System
- Canon L-Series grade dust and weather-resistant construction with a fluorine coating
- Lens hood with side window allows specialty filters to be adjusted even while Lens Hood is attached
- Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders (from 300 to 500mm focal length)
Canon RF600mm and 800mm F11 IS STM
The Canon RF600mm and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses are the first fixed focal length super-telephoto RF lenses and are incredibly compact and lightweight. The portability of the new lenses is made even greater due to the ability for the lens barrel to retract and lock in place when the lenses are stowed away and not in use. Diffractive Optics technology helps to reduce the necessary number of lenses and greatly diminish the cost of the lenses, making them affordable for a broader group of photographers. Additional features of the Canon RF600mm and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses include:
- Lightweight – the RF600mm weighs approximately 2.05lb and the RF800mm weighs approximately 2.78lb, respectively
- Compact size, RF600mm measures approximately 7.85inch and RF800mm with measures approximately 11.09inch when retracted, respectively
- Fixed f/11 aperture
- Optical image stabilization of five stops* for the RF600mm and four stops* for the RF800mm of Shake Correction
- Lead screw-type STM enables smooth auto focusing for still-image and video shooting
- Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO
- 12-pin Communication System
- Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders
Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM
The third RF85mm lens in the RF lineup, the Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM is compact and lightweight, featuring a bright f/2 aperture helping to capture images that have exceptional bokeh. The lens features a maximum magnification of 0.5x and a minimum focusing distance of 1.15 feet, providing users with macro-photography capability. Additional features of the Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM include:
- Optical Image Stabilization with up to five stops* of Shake Correction
- Hybrid IS compensates for angular and shift camera shake during macro photography
- Control Ring for Direct Setting Changes.
- 12-pin Communication System
- Nine blade Circular Aperture
RF Lens Extenders
Lens extenders have long been a practical and useful tool for a variety of photographers. That story continues with the introduction of the Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x. The new lens extenders inherit the same high image quality, precision AF and reliability, such as being drip and dustproof, of EF lens extenders. When used in combination with the newly-released compatible lenses, the capturing range can be dramatically increased, providing consumers with additional use cases for their existing RF lenses.
Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300
Completing the lineup of professional printer options from 13 inches through 60 inches, Canon also unveiled today the new 13-inch Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Inkjet Printer along with a new Premium Fine Art Rough paper. Providing an improved workflow and high-quality output within a smaller footprint compared to previous models, this new printer excels at professional printing performance. Combined with the new Premium Fine Art Rough paper that features a textured surface to express the depth of an image, the printer along with the paper and new EOS R5 or EOS R6 camera introduces a new powerhouse professional imaging trio that meets creators’ demands.
Pricing and Availability
The EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $3899.00 for the body only and $4999.00 for the R5 and RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit**.
The EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of August for an estimated retail price of $2499.00 for the body only, $2.899.00 for the R6 and RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit or $3,599.00 for the R6 and RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit**.
The BG-R10 battery grip accessory and WFT-R10A are both scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $349.99 and $999.99**, respectively.
The RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be available in September 2020 for an estimated retail price of $2,699.00. The RF600mm F11 IS STM and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses are scheduled to be available at the end of July 2020 for an estimated retail price of $699.99 and $899.99, respectively. The RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in October 2020 for an estimated retail price of $599.99 **.
The RF Extender 1.4x and 2x are scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $499.99 and $599.99** each.
The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Printer will be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $899.99. Premium Fine Art Rough paper will also be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for Letter size, $109.99 for 13” x 19” inches and $169.99, 17” x 22” inches**.
For more information please visit, www.usa.canon.com/virtualproductlaunch.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
Good for Canon, they’ve decided to bite the bullet and stick in a serious processor. Ups the cost significantly but I think its probably better for their reputation to have a class-leading model (at a price that most won’t touch), as it re-establishes them well.
I think the design behind the mirrorless landscape cameras up to now has been “this will have to be expensive, whats the cheapest processor we can get away with that doesn’t badly inhibit the camera” and has resulted in 5, 8, 10 fps 40+mp cameras on the basis that it was likely to be a landscape pick and they don’t often need high fps. Different approach: make something that combines speed of a lower resolution model with higher mp, and accept the cost. I like it, that spec sheet will do wonders for their reputation.
It’s a Canon time folks, great announcement!
Absolutely! Can’t wait to actually test this one out.