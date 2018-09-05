Canon Mirrorless System Pre-Order Links

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

If you would like to pre-order the newly-announced Canon Mirrorless System, as well as all other EF and EF-M lenses that got announced today, please see the links below.

Please note that the pre-order links will be activated at 12 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday September 12, 2018.