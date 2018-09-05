Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home » News » Canon Mirrorless System Pre-Order Links

Canon Mirrorless System Pre-Order Links

By No Comments

If you would like to pre-order the newly-announced Canon Mirrorless System, as well as all other EF and EF-M lenses that got announced today, please see the links below.

Please note that the pre-order links will be activated at 12 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday September 12, 2018.

Canon EOS R

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is a professional photographer based out of Denver, Colorado. He is the author and founder of Photography Life, along with a number of other online resources. Read more about Nasim here.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *