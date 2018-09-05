Canon Mirrorless System Pre-Order Links

If you would like to pre-order the newly-announced Canon Mirrorless System, as well as all other EF and EF-M lenses that got announced today, please see the links below.
Please note that the pre-order links will be activated at 12 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday September 12, 2018.
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm f/4L IS USM
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
- Canon BG-E22 Battery Grip
- Canon Mount Adapter EF-RF
- Canon Mount Adapter EF-RF with Control Ring
- Canon Mount Adapter EF-RF for Drop-In Filters
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM Lens
- Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4 STM Lens
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM Lens
- Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM
- Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM
