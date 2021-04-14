Canon’s Series of Mirrorless Announcements

Canon has announced three new mirrorless lenses – a 400mm f/2.8, 600mm f/4, and 100mm f/2.8 macro – as well as the development of the EOS R3, a pro-grade mirrorless camera with a built-in battery grip and 30 FPS shooting. The macro lens and the R3 in particular have some unusual, promising features that we at Photography Life cannot wait to test!

400mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4

The first two lenses in Canon’s set of announcements are supertelephoto beasts: a 400mm f/2.8L costing $12,000, and a 600mm f/4L costing $13,000 (the same prices as the EF mount versions of these lenses, released in late 2018).

It was only a matter of time before Canon filled out its mirrorless supertelephoto lineup with some large-aperture lenses, and now’s a good time for this announcement considering that the Tokyo Olympics are just a few months away. These aren’t Canon’s first mirrorless supertelephotos – the company already has a 600mm f/11, 800mm f/11, and 100-500mm, f4.5-7.1 – but these are the first with such wide maximum apertures. For sports and wildlife photographers working in low light conditions, or just wanting to capture a shallower depth of field, there’s good reason to drool over those large apertures of f/2.8 and f/4.

Compared to Canon’s DSLR 400mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4 lenses, there aren’t any new features on the RF versions, aside from the native RF mount. Canon even says that the two new lenses have the same optics as the EF mount lenses, and they also weigh almost exactly the same. The RF 400mm f/2.8 is going to weigh 6.37 pounds (2.89 kg) and the RF 600mm f/4 will weigh 6.81 pounds (3.09 kg). They’re both a negligible 2 ounces (50 grams) heavier than their DSLR counterparts, thanks to the additional length of the lens barrel, which is needed in order to fit the RF mount.

All these similarities aren’t a bad thing, in part because Canon’s DSLR versions of these lenses are already excellent. And since Canon is pushing so much in the direction of mirrorless these days, it’s really important for them to flesh out the RF supertelephoto lineup. I’m sure these two lenses are going to have a very devoted audience.

100mm f/2.8 Macro

The other lens that Canon just announced is perhaps even more interesting. It’s a 100mm f/2.8 macro lens, and it’s also the first autofocus macro lens from any company that natively goes beyond 1:1, AKA “life size,” magnification.

The RF 100mm f/2.8L goes to 1.4× magnification, which is substantial. Typical macro lenses go up to 1× magnification, which means, on a full frame camera sensor, you would be able to fill the photo with something 1.5 inches (36 millimeters) across. This one, at 1.4×, lets you fill the frame with something about 1 inch (25 millimeters) instead. You can still use extension tubes, close-up filters, or teleconverters to increase your magnification further, but the key is that the new Canon focuses closer by default, without any of those extra attachments.

The other headlining feature on the RF 100mm f/2.8 is that it has a spherical aberration control ring (labeled “SA”) that allows you to control the look of the out-of-focus areas in the foreground and background. It should function similarly to the “defocus control” on a couple older lenses from Nikon (the 105mm and 135mm DC lenses), where you have the ability to over- or under-correct spherical aberrations in the image. The result can be some extremely pleasant bokeh on the Nikons, and hopefully this new Canon will follow suit. It’s the first macro lens to have this capability. It’s a bit pricy at $1400, but that’s not a huge surprise considering the unique features. Personally, as a macro photographer, I’m very excited to try it out.

Canon EOS R3 Development

The other announcement isn’t quite a fully-fledged product just yet, but instead is more along the lines of a teaser for a future product (similar to what Nikon did when announcing the Z9’s development about a month ago). It’s the Canon EOS R3, a pro-level mirrorless camera targeted at the likes of Sony’s A9 series and the upcoming Nikon Z9.

Because the EOS R3 was simply a development announcement, we don’t know all the details about the camera yet. Here’s what we do know so far:

Canon’s first stacked CMOS sensor, with backside illumination

30 FPS stills shooting with full autofocus and auto exposure, using the electronic shutter

Electronic shutter redesigned for less rolling shutter

Eye-sensing autofocus that notes where the photographer is looking and positions the focusing point in that area

Integrated vertical grip, and weather resistance “equivalent to that of EOS-1D class cameras,” according to Canon

Canon says it is “positioned squarely between the EOS R5 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras,” which still leaves some space at the top of Canon’s RF lineup for the rumored EOS R1

That’s more information than we sometimes get with a development announcement, and it shows that Canon is serious about making the R3 a capable camera for fast action photography. Although we don’t know the R3’s resolution yet, the 30 FPS shooting will need to move a massive amount of data per second, and likely wouldn’t have been possible without Canon’s choice of a fast-readout stacked CMOS sensor.

Even more than the 30 FPS shooting figure, I can’t wait to see how well the eye-sensing autofocus will work. If it’s accurate and fast, this technology has the potential to be a game-changer across the camera world – not just Canon, and not just mirrorless. Other manufacturers will need to add it to their cameras or risk losing market share to a technology that almost automatically puts the focusing point in the correct spot.

We don’t know all the details about the eye-sensing autofocus yet, but Canon’s press release has a bit of an explainer. Here’s what it says:

The Electronic Viewfinder of the EOS R3 will offer photographers the ability to select the initial area for AF tracking by simply looking directly at the viewfinder location where they want to begin AF. With Eye Control AF and Servo AF activated, the camera will focus on and track moving subjects at that location in the frame. When Face Detect + Tracking is active, the camera will continue to follow moving subjects around the entire active AF area.

So, it seems that the eye-sensing AF on the EOS R3 is more about finding the correct starting point for autofocus, and may not yet be capable of tracking a subject across the frame as the photographer merely looks at it move. But we won’t know the details for sure until the EOS R3 finds its way into the hands of professionals, so be on the lookout for more information soon.

Press Release

Canon’s full press release for these three lenses and the EOS R3 development is as follows: