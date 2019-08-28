Photography Life

Canon M6 Mark II Announcement: A Mirrorless 90D

The M6 Mark II is Canon's most advanced APS-C mirrorless camera yet.

Canon EOS M6 Mark II

Canon just announced the M6 Mark II, a major upgrade to its crop-sensor mirrorless lineup. With a 32.5-megapixel sensor, 4K video, and 14 FPS continuous shooting, the M6 II isn’t dissimilar from the also-just-announced Canon 90D DSLR. Here’s what you need to know.

The M6 Mark II is launching at a price of $849 body only, or $1099 as a kit with Canon’s 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS kit lens and EFV-DC2 electronic viewfinder. It has a pretty impressive set of specifications, including 14 FPS shooting with autofocus and auto exposure, expandable to a whopping 30 FPS burst of RAW photos with the electronic shutter when you lock focus and exposure.

Here’s a list of the M6 Mark II’s specifications compared to the previous EOS M6:

Camera FeatureCanon EOS M6Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Sensor Resolution24.2 megapixels32.5 megapixels
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOS
Sensor Size22.3 × 14.9 mm22.3 × 14.8 mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.72 µm3.2 µm
Low Pass FilterYesYes
Low Pass Filter Dust ReductionYesYes
Image Size6000 × 4000 pixels6960 × 4640 pixels
Image ProcessorDIGIC 7DIGIC 8
Viewfinder TypeNone; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder (and included in most M6 II kits)None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder (and included in most M6 II kits)
Viewfinder CoverageEVF-DC2 has 100% coverageEVF-DC2 has 100% coverage
Viewfinder MagnificationEVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent)EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent)
Built-in FlashYes, no flash commander modeYes, no flash commander mode
Storage Media1× SD, UHS I Compatible1× SD, UHS II Compatible
Continuous Shooting Speed7 FPS (9 FPS with focus locked)14 FPS (30 FPS RAW burst with electronic shutter, locked exposure, locked focus)
Buffer Size (RAW, Max FPS)1723
Electronic ShutterNoYes
Shutter Speed Range1/4000 to 30 sec1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/4000 to 30 sec (mechanical)
Live View Exposure Meter384-zone sensor output metering384-zone sensor output metering
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-6400ISO 100-25,600
Boosted ISO SensitivityUp to ISO 25,600Up to ISO 51,200
Focus Points49 selectable positions5,481 manually selectable positions; 143 automatically selected positions
On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF)YesYes
Focus BracketingNoYes
Live View Eye AFNoYes
JoystickNoNo
Flicker DetectionNoYes
Video Maximum Resolution1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps
LCD Size3″ diagonal LCD3″ diagonal LCD
LCD Resolution1,040,000 dots1,040,000 dots
Tilt-Flip LCDNo; tilt onlyNo; tilt only
TouchscreenYesYes
Built-in GPSNoNo
Built-in BluetoothYesYes
Built-in Wi-Fi / NFCYesYes
BatteryLP-E17LP-E17
Battery Life295 shots (rear LCD only); 295 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 425 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only)305 shots (rear LCD only); 250 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 410 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only)
Weather Sealed BodyNoNo
USB Version2.0 Micro-B2.0 USB-C
Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card)390 g (13.8 oz)408 g (14.4 oz)
Dimensions112.0 × 68.0 × 44.5 mm (4.4 × 2.7 × 1.8 in)119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm (4.7 × 2.8 × 1.9 in)
AnnouncedFebruary 2017August 2019
Current Price (Body Only)$579$849
Current Price (With 15-45mm Kit Lens)$700 (viewfinder sold separately for $200 extra)$1099 (includes EFV-DC2 viewfinder)

As you can see, the M6 Mark II is more advanced than the original version in a number of different ways. These range from significant – a new sensor, 14 FPS shooting, 4K video – to more subtle. The UHS-II compatibility will be quite useful for wildlife photographers wanting their buffer to clear quickly, while the vastly greater number of selectable autofocus points should simplify almost any genre of photography.

So, what about a comparison with a DSLR – specifically, the 90D announced on the same day as the Canon M6 Mark II? Here they are head-to-head:

Camera FeatureCanon EOS 90DCanon EOS M6 Mark II
Sensor Resolution32.5 megapixels32.5 megapixels
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOS
Sensor Size22.3 × 14.8 mm22.3 × 14.8 mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.2 µm3.2 µm
Low Pass FilterYesYes
Low Pass Filter Dust ReductionYesYes
Image Size6960 × 4640 pixels6960 × 4640 pixels
Image ProcessorDIGIC 8DIGIC 8
Viewfinder TypePentaprismNone; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder
Viewfinder Coverage100%EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage
Viewfinder Magnification0.95× magnification (0.59× 35mm equivalent)EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent)
Built-in FlashYes, with flash commander modeYes, no flash commander mode
Storage Media1× SD, UHS II Compatible1× SD, UHS II Compatible
Continuous Shooting Speed10 FPS (11 FPS with focus locked)14 FPS (30 FPS RAW burst with electronic shutter, locked exposure, locked focus)
Buffer Size (RAW)24 (UHS I card); 25 (UHS II card)23
Electronic ShutterYesYes
Shutter Speed Range1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/8000 to 30 sec (mechanical)1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/4000 to 30 sec (mechanical)
Exposure Metering Sensor216-zone, 220,000-pixel RGB+IRN/A
Live View Exposure Meter384-zone sensor output metering384-zone sensor output metering
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-25,600ISO 100-25,600
Boosted ISO SensitivityUp to ISO 51,200Up to ISO 51,200
Focus Points45-point, all cross-type (OVF)5,481 manually selectable positions; 143 automatically selected positions
On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF)YesYes
Focus BracketingYesYes
Live View Eye AFYesYes
JoystickYesNo
Flicker DetectionYesYes
Video Maximum Resolution4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps
LCD Size3″ diagonal LCD3″ diagonal LCD
LCD Resolution1,040,000 dots1,040,000 dots
Tilt-Flip LCDYesNo; tilt only
TouchscreenYesYes
Built-in GPSNoNo
Built-in BluetoothYesYes
Built-in Wi-Fi / NFCYesYes
BatteryLP-E6NLP-E17
Battery Life1300 shots305 shots (rear LCD only); 250 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 410 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only)
Weather Sealed BodyYesNo
USB Version2.0 Micro-B2.0 USB-C
Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card)701 g (24.7 oz)408 g (14.4 oz)
Dimensions140.7 × 104.8 × 76.8 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.0 in)119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm (4.7 × 2.8 × 1.9 in)
AnnouncedAugust 2019August 2019
Current Price (Body Only)$1199$849
Current Price (With Kit Lens)$1349$1099 (includes EFV-DC2 viewfinder)

In terms of specifications, there are actually more similarities between the 90D and M6 Mark II than there are between the M6 Mark II and its previous version! A lot of the features above are similar or identical to one another.

That said, the 90D is arguably a hair more advanced, thanks to its tilt-flip LCD, extra weather sealing, and bigger battery life. However, the M6 Mark II wins out on price, size, weight, and frame rate (14 FPS vs 10 FPS).

Between the two, the mirrorless camera looks like a better purchase for a lot of applications, thanks to its price and overall similar set of features. It looks to me like Canon has a winner on its hands, and I can’t wait to test the EOS M6 Mark II in the field.

Press Release:

Two Cameras, Two Ways: Canon U.S.A. Announces a Pair of High-Speed Advanced Amateur ILC Cameras, The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II

Both Cameras Feature a 32.5 Megapixel APS-C CMOS Sensor, High-Speed Continuous Shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Uncropped 4K UHD Video Recording Capability

MELVILLE, NY, August 28, 2019 It is often said that in life, having two options is generally considered a good thing. Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduced two advanced amateur ILC cameras, the EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II. These two models usher in the next generation of Canon APS-C sensor cameras and share many similar characteristics, while also being uniquely different at the same time. Both cameras are designed to fit the needs and preferences of a variety of photographers taking into account their skill level and subject matter.

“As camera technology continues to evolve, we find ourselves in a constant state of innovating and challenging the status quo to meet the various desires of our end-users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs.”

The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II include many core features that are identical and hold true to Canon’s imaging excellence. These features include:

  • 32.5 Megapixel CMOS(APS-C) Sensor
  • DIGIC 8 Image Processor
  • 4K UHD up 30p and 1080p FHD up 120p video recording with no crop
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Live View with 5,481 manually selectablei AF positions
  • Electronic shutter with a minimum of up to 1/16000th
  • Built-in Wi-Fiii and Bluetooth Technologyiii

The Performance DSLR Way: The EOS 90D

The EOS 90D DSLR camera is ideal for the advanced-amateur photographer who values the look-and-feel of the DSLR body and benefits such as an optical viewfinder, 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen LCD, addition of the multi-controller and a shutter button feel of professional EOS cameras. Now capable of shooting up to 10 frames-per-second (fps), a drastic increase from the 7.0 fps with the EOS 80D, users can capture all of the action on the sidelines of a football game or wildlife while on safari. Assisting in a photographers’ ability to capture the action is the 45-point all-cross type AF system, 100 percent viewfinder coverage and now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering. In addition, the new AE sensor boasts an impressive 220,000 pixels and utilizes EOS iTR AF (face priority) detection. Together, these two features allow for the detection and tracking of faces in various environments and shooting situations while using the viewfinder.

The Compact-and-Lightweight Way: The EOS M6 Mark II

Bringing the controls and functionality of a Canon EOS DSLR into a compact mirrorless camera, the EOS M6 Mark II is destined to wow advanced-amateur photographers. With its enhanced usability, the EOS M6 Mark II is capable of shooting up to 14fps with AF and AE tracking as well as capturing a remarkable 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capabilities. The camera also features touch-and-drag AF when using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinderiv. A popular and notable benefit of Canon mirrorless cameras allows photographers to select AF positions with the touch of a finger. The EOS M6 Mark II also includes Canon’s Dual Pixel AF with Eye AF Servo to help ensure images are in sharp focus and a 3.0-inch, touch-panel LCD screen with tilt-option to help ensure a user’s portrait or selfie game is and stays on point.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS 90D is scheduled to be available mid-September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1199.00 for body only, $1349.00 for EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1599.00 for EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit*. The EOS M6 Mark II is scheduled to be available late September 2019 in both black and silver for an estimated retail price of $849.99 for body only, $1099.00 for EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1349.00 for EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit*. For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

#  #  #

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

i Available AF points may decrease when shooting with AF cropping or in movie mode, or depending on camera settings or lens attached.

ii Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

iii Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.

iv Electronic viewfinder (EVF) sold separately from EOS M6 Mark II camera body. EVF may be included with select kits.

