Canon M6 Mark II Announcement: A Mirrorless 90D

Canon just announced the M6 Mark II, a major upgrade to its crop-sensor mirrorless lineup. With a 32.5-megapixel sensor, 4K video, and 14 FPS continuous shooting, the M6 II isn’t dissimilar from the also-just-announced Canon 90D DSLR. Here’s what you need to know.

The M6 Mark II is launching at a price of $849 body only, or $1099 as a kit with Canon’s 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS kit lens and EFV-DC2 electronic viewfinder. It has a pretty impressive set of specifications, including 14 FPS shooting with autofocus and auto exposure, expandable to a whopping 30 FPS burst of RAW photos with the electronic shutter when you lock focus and exposure.

Here’s a list of the M6 Mark II’s specifications compared to the previous EOS M6:

Camera Feature Canon EOS M6 Canon EOS M6 Mark II Sensor Resolution 24.2 megapixels 32.5 megapixels Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 22.3 × 14.9 mm 22.3 × 14.8 mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.72 µm 3.2 µm Low Pass Filter Yes Yes Low Pass Filter Dust Reduction Yes Yes Image Size 6000 × 4000 pixels 6960 × 4640 pixels Image Processor DIGIC 7 DIGIC 8 Viewfinder Type None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder (and included in most M6 II kits) None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder (and included in most M6 II kits) Viewfinder Coverage EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage Viewfinder Magnification EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent) EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent) Built-in Flash Yes, no flash commander mode Yes, no flash commander mode Storage Media 1× SD, UHS I Compatible 1× SD, UHS II Compatible Continuous Shooting Speed 7 FPS (9 FPS with focus locked) 14 FPS (30 FPS RAW burst with electronic shutter, locked exposure, locked focus) Buffer Size (RAW, Max FPS) 17 23 Electronic Shutter No Yes Shutter Speed Range 1/4000 to 30 sec 1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/4000 to 30 sec (mechanical) Live View Exposure Meter 384-zone sensor output metering 384-zone sensor output metering Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-6400 ISO 100-25,600 Boosted ISO Sensitivity Up to ISO 25,600 Up to ISO 51,200 Focus Points 49 selectable positions 5,481 manually selectable positions; 143 automatically selected positions On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF) Yes Yes Focus Bracketing No Yes Live View Eye AF No Yes Joystick No No Flicker Detection No Yes Video Maximum Resolution 1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps 4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps LCD Size 3″ diagonal LCD 3″ diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dots 1,040,000 dots Tilt-Flip LCD No; tilt only No; tilt only Touchscreen Yes Yes Built-in GPS No No Built-in Bluetooth Yes Yes Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Yes Yes Battery LP-E17 LP-E17 Battery Life 295 shots (rear LCD only); 295 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 425 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only) 305 shots (rear LCD only); 250 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 410 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only) Weather Sealed Body No No USB Version 2.0 Micro-B 2.0 USB-C Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card) 390 g (13.8 oz) 408 g (14.4 oz) Dimensions 112.0 × 68.0 × 44.5 mm (4.4 × 2.7 × 1.8 in) 119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm (4.7 × 2.8 × 1.9 in) Announced February 2017 August 2019 Current Price (Body Only) $579 $849 Current Price (With 15-45mm Kit Lens) $700 (viewfinder sold separately for $200 extra) $1099 (includes EFV-DC2 viewfinder)

As you can see, the M6 Mark II is more advanced than the original version in a number of different ways. These range from significant – a new sensor, 14 FPS shooting, 4K video – to more subtle. The UHS-II compatibility will be quite useful for wildlife photographers wanting their buffer to clear quickly, while the vastly greater number of selectable autofocus points should simplify almost any genre of photography.

So, what about a comparison with a DSLR – specifically, the 90D announced on the same day as the Canon M6 Mark II? Here they are head-to-head:

Camera Feature Canon EOS 90D Canon EOS M6 Mark II Sensor Resolution 32.5 megapixels 32.5 megapixels Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 22.3 × 14.8 mm 22.3 × 14.8 mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.2 µm 3.2 µm Low Pass Filter Yes Yes Low Pass Filter Dust Reduction Yes Yes Image Size 6960 × 4640 pixels 6960 × 4640 pixels Image Processor DIGIC 8 DIGIC 8 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder Viewfinder Coverage 100% EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage Viewfinder Magnification 0.95× magnification (0.59× 35mm equivalent) EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent) Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode Yes, no flash commander mode Storage Media 1× SD, UHS II Compatible 1× SD, UHS II Compatible Continuous Shooting Speed 10 FPS (11 FPS with focus locked) 14 FPS (30 FPS RAW burst with electronic shutter, locked exposure, locked focus) Buffer Size (RAW) 24 (UHS I card); 25 (UHS II card) 23 Electronic Shutter Yes Yes Shutter Speed Range 1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/8000 to 30 sec (mechanical) 1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/4000 to 30 sec (mechanical) Exposure Metering Sensor 216-zone, 220,000-pixel RGB+IR N/A Live View Exposure Meter 384-zone sensor output metering 384-zone sensor output metering Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-25,600 ISO 100-25,600 Boosted ISO Sensitivity Up to ISO 51,200 Up to ISO 51,200 Focus Points 45-point, all cross-type (OVF) 5,481 manually selectable positions; 143 automatically selected positions On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF) Yes Yes Focus Bracketing Yes Yes Live View Eye AF Yes Yes Joystick Yes No Flicker Detection Yes Yes Video Maximum Resolution 4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps 4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps LCD Size 3″ diagonal LCD 3″ diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dots 1,040,000 dots Tilt-Flip LCD Yes No; tilt only Touchscreen Yes Yes Built-in GPS No No Built-in Bluetooth Yes Yes Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Yes Yes Battery LP-E6N LP-E17 Battery Life 1300 shots 305 shots (rear LCD only); 250 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 410 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only) Weather Sealed Body Yes No USB Version 2.0 Micro-B 2.0 USB-C Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card) 701 g (24.7 oz) 408 g (14.4 oz) Dimensions 140.7 × 104.8 × 76.8 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.0 in) 119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm (4.7 × 2.8 × 1.9 in) Announced August 2019 August 2019 Current Price (Body Only) $1199 $849 Current Price (With Kit Lens) $1349 $1099 (includes EFV-DC2 viewfinder)

In terms of specifications, there are actually more similarities between the 90D and M6 Mark II than there are between the M6 Mark II and its previous version! A lot of the features above are similar or identical to one another.

That said, the 90D is arguably a hair more advanced, thanks to its tilt-flip LCD, extra weather sealing, and bigger battery life. However, the M6 Mark II wins out on price, size, weight, and frame rate (14 FPS vs 10 FPS).

Between the two, the mirrorless camera looks like a better purchase for a lot of applications, thanks to its price and overall similar set of features. It looks to me like Canon has a winner on its hands, and I can’t wait to test the EOS M6 Mark II in the field.

