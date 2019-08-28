Canon M6 Mark II Announcement: A Mirrorless 90D

Canon just announced the M6 Mark II, a major upgrade to its crop-sensor mirrorless lineup. With a 32.5-megapixel sensor, 4K video, and 14 FPS continuous shooting, the M6 II isn’t dissimilar from the also-just-announced Canon 90D DSLR. Here’s what you need to know.
The M6 Mark II is launching at a price of $849 body only, or $1099 as a kit with Canon’s 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS kit lens and EFV-DC2 electronic viewfinder. It has a pretty impressive set of specifications, including 14 FPS shooting with autofocus and auto exposure, expandable to a whopping 30 FPS burst of RAW photos with the electronic shutter when you lock focus and exposure.
Here’s a list of the M6 Mark II’s specifications compared to the previous EOS M6:
|Camera Feature
|Canon EOS M6
|Canon EOS M6 Mark II
|Sensor Resolution
|24.2 megapixels
|32.5 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|22.3 × 14.9 mm
|22.3 × 14.8 mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.72 µm
|3.2 µm
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Low Pass Filter Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6000 × 4000 pixels
|6960 × 4640 pixels
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 7
|DIGIC 8
|Viewfinder Type
|None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder (and included in most M6 II kits)
|None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder (and included in most M6 II kits)
|Viewfinder Coverage
|EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage
|EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage
|Viewfinder Magnification
|EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent)
|EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent)
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, no flash commander mode
|Yes, no flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1× SD, UHS I Compatible
|1× SD, UHS II Compatible
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|7 FPS (9 FPS with focus locked)
|14 FPS (30 FPS RAW burst with electronic shutter, locked exposure, locked focus)
|Buffer Size (RAW, Max FPS)
|17
|23
|Electronic Shutter
|No
|Yes
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/4000 to 30 sec (mechanical)
|Live View Exposure Meter
|384-zone sensor output metering
|384-zone sensor output metering
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-6400
|ISO 100-25,600
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|Up to ISO 25,600
|Up to ISO 51,200
|Focus Points
|49 selectable positions
|5,481 manually selectable positions; 143 automatically selected positions
|On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF)
|Yes
|Yes
|Focus Bracketing
|No
|Yes
|Live View Eye AF
|No
|Yes
|Joystick
|No
|No
|Flicker Detection
|No
|Yes
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
|4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps
|LCD Size
|3″ diagonal LCD
|3″ diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Tilt-Flip LCD
|No; tilt only
|No; tilt only
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|LP-E17
|LP-E17
|Battery Life
|295 shots (rear LCD only); 295 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 425 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only)
|305 shots (rear LCD only); 250 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 410 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only)
|Weather Sealed Body
|No
|No
|USB Version
|2.0 Micro-B
|2.0 USB-C
|Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card)
|390 g (13.8 oz)
|408 g (14.4 oz)
|Dimensions
|112.0 × 68.0 × 44.5 mm (4.4 × 2.7 × 1.8 in)
|119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm (4.7 × 2.8 × 1.9 in)
|Announced
|February 2017
|August 2019
|Current Price (Body Only)
|$579
|$849
|Current Price (With 15-45mm Kit Lens)
|$700 (viewfinder sold separately for $200 extra)
|$1099 (includes EFV-DC2 viewfinder)
As you can see, the M6 Mark II is more advanced than the original version in a number of different ways. These range from significant – a new sensor, 14 FPS shooting, 4K video – to more subtle. The UHS-II compatibility will be quite useful for wildlife photographers wanting their buffer to clear quickly, while the vastly greater number of selectable autofocus points should simplify almost any genre of photography.
So, what about a comparison with a DSLR – specifically, the 90D announced on the same day as the Canon M6 Mark II? Here they are head-to-head:
|Camera Feature
|Canon EOS 90D
|Canon EOS M6 Mark II
|Sensor Resolution
|32.5 megapixels
|32.5 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|22.3 × 14.8 mm
|22.3 × 14.8 mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.2 µm
|3.2 µm
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Low Pass Filter Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6960 × 4640 pixels
|6960 × 4640 pixels
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 8
|DIGIC 8
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|None; compatible with separate EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|EVF-DC2 has 100% coverage
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.95× magnification (0.59× 35mm equivalent)
|EVF-DC2 has 1× magnification (0.63× 35mm equivalent)
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, no flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1× SD, UHS II Compatible
|1× SD, UHS II Compatible
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|10 FPS (11 FPS with focus locked)
|14 FPS (30 FPS RAW burst with electronic shutter, locked exposure, locked focus)
|Buffer Size (RAW)
|24 (UHS I card); 25 (UHS II card)
|23
|Electronic Shutter
|Yes
|Yes
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/8000 to 30 sec (mechanical)
|1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/4000 to 30 sec (mechanical)
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|216-zone, 220,000-pixel RGB+IR
|N/A
|Live View Exposure Meter
|384-zone sensor output metering
|384-zone sensor output metering
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-25,600
|ISO 100-25,600
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|Up to ISO 51,200
|Up to ISO 51,200
|Focus Points
|45-point, all cross-type (OVF)
|5,481 manually selectable positions; 143 automatically selected positions
|On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF)
|Yes
|Yes
|Focus Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Live View Eye AF
|Yes
|Yes
|Joystick
|Yes
|No
|Flicker Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Maximum Resolution
|4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps
|4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps
|LCD Size
|3″ diagonal LCD
|3″ diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Tilt-Flip LCD
|Yes
|No; tilt only
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|LP-E6N
|LP-E17
|Battery Life
|1300 shots
|305 shots (rear LCD only); 250 shots (EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder only); 410 shots (ECO mode on, rear LCD only)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|No
|USB Version
|2.0 Micro-B
|2.0 USB-C
|Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card)
|701 g (24.7 oz)
|408 g (14.4 oz)
|Dimensions
|140.7 × 104.8 × 76.8 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.0 in)
|119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm (4.7 × 2.8 × 1.9 in)
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2019
|Current Price (Body Only)
|$1199
|$849
|Current Price (With Kit Lens)
|$1349
|$1099 (includes EFV-DC2 viewfinder)
In terms of specifications, there are actually more similarities between the 90D and M6 Mark II than there are between the M6 Mark II and its previous version! A lot of the features above are similar or identical to one another.
That said, the 90D is arguably a hair more advanced, thanks to its tilt-flip LCD, extra weather sealing, and bigger battery life. However, the M6 Mark II wins out on price, size, weight, and frame rate (14 FPS vs 10 FPS).
Between the two, the mirrorless camera looks like a better purchase for a lot of applications, thanks to its price and overall similar set of features. It looks to me like Canon has a winner on its hands, and I can’t wait to test the EOS M6 Mark II in the field.
Press Release:
Two Cameras, Two Ways: Canon U.S.A. Announces a Pair of High-Speed Advanced Amateur ILC Cameras, The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II
Both Cameras Feature a 32.5 Megapixel APS-C CMOS Sensor, High-Speed Continuous Shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Uncropped 4K UHD Video Recording Capability
MELVILLE, NY, August 28, 2019 – It is often said that in life, having two options is generally considered a good thing. Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduced two advanced amateur ILC cameras, the EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II. These two models usher in the next generation of Canon APS-C sensor cameras and share many similar characteristics, while also being uniquely different at the same time. Both cameras are designed to fit the needs and preferences of a variety of photographers taking into account their skill level and subject matter.
“As camera technology continues to evolve, we find ourselves in a constant state of innovating and challenging the status quo to meet the various desires of our end-users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs.”
The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II include many core features that are identical and hold true to Canon’s imaging excellence. These features include:
- 32.5 Megapixel CMOS(APS-C) Sensor
- DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- 4K UHD up 30p and 1080p FHD up 120p video recording with no crop
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Live View with 5,481 manually selectablei AF positions
- Electronic shutter with a minimum of up to 1/16000th
- Built-in Wi-Fiii and Bluetooth Technologyiii
The Performance DSLR Way: The EOS 90D
The EOS 90D DSLR camera is ideal for the advanced-amateur photographer who values the look-and-feel of the DSLR body and benefits such as an optical viewfinder, 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen LCD, addition of the multi-controller and a shutter button feel of professional EOS cameras. Now capable of shooting up to 10 frames-per-second (fps), a drastic increase from the 7.0 fps with the EOS 80D, users can capture all of the action on the sidelines of a football game or wildlife while on safari. Assisting in a photographers’ ability to capture the action is the 45-point all-cross type AF system, 100 percent viewfinder coverage and now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering. In addition, the new AE sensor boasts an impressive 220,000 pixels and utilizes EOS iTR AF (face priority) detection. Together, these two features allow for the detection and tracking of faces in various environments and shooting situations while using the viewfinder.
The Compact-and-Lightweight Way: The EOS M6 Mark II
Bringing the controls and functionality of a Canon EOS DSLR into a compact mirrorless camera, the EOS M6 Mark II is destined to wow advanced-amateur photographers. With its enhanced usability, the EOS M6 Mark II is capable of shooting up to 14fps with AF and AE tracking as well as capturing a remarkable 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capabilities. The camera also features touch-and-drag AF when using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinderiv. A popular and notable benefit of Canon mirrorless cameras allows photographers to select AF positions with the touch of a finger. The EOS M6 Mark II also includes Canon’s Dual Pixel AF with Eye AF Servo to help ensure images are in sharp focus and a 3.0-inch, touch-panel LCD screen with tilt-option to help ensure a user’s portrait or selfie game is and stays on point.
Pricing and Availability
The Canon EOS 90D is scheduled to be available mid-September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1199.00 for body only, $1349.00 for EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1599.00 for EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit*. The EOS M6 Mark II is scheduled to be available late September 2019 in both black and silver for an estimated retail price of $849.99 for body only, $1099.00 for EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1349.00 for EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit*. For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
# # #
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.
i Available AF points may decrease when shooting with AF cropping or in movie mode, or depending on camera settings or lens attached.
ii Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.
iii Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.
iv Electronic viewfinder (EVF) sold separately from EOS M6 Mark II camera body. EVF may be included with select kits.
