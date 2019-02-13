Canon EOS RP Announcement – $1300 including EF Adapter!

Thanks to Canon, another shot has just been fired in the full-frame mirrorless battle. Today, the company announced its entry-level EOS R series camera, the Canon EOS RP, for an incredible price of $1300. That price includes an EF adapter as well as an extension grip. The camera also sells with Canon’s EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 for $1700, or with the RF 24-105mm f/4 for $2200. Here’s what you need to know.



Canon EOS RP Specifications

Resolution: 26.2 megapixels

Pixel Dimensions: 6240 × 4160

Sensor size: 35.9 × 24.0 mm

Processor: Digic 8

ISO Range (standard): 100-40,000

ISO Range (extended): 50-102,400

In-Body Image Stabilization: No

Frame Rate: 5 FPS (4 FPS with autofocus)

Shutter Speed Range: 1/4000 to 30 seconds

Flash Sync Speed: 1/180 second

Bracketing: ±3 EV

LCD: 3” tilt-flip touchscreen

LCD Resolution: 1,040,000 dots

Viewfinder Resolution: 2,360,000 dots

Viewfinder Magnification: 0.7×

Viewfinder Coverage: 100%

Video: 4K at 25 FPS, 8-bit color, APS-C crop; 1080p at 60 FPS

Dual Pixel AF: Yes

Autofocus Points: 4779

Autofocus Type: PDAF and Contrast-Detect Available

Buffer: Unlimited (RAW and JPEG)

Eye AF: Yes, with pupil detection

Battery: 250 shots (CIPA)

Memory Card: Single UHS-II SD Slot

Bluetooth: Yes

WiFi: Yes

USB: 2.0

Weight with Battery and Card: 485 g (17.1 oz)

Size: 135.8 × 98.3 × 84.4 mm (5.3 × 3.9 × 3.3 inches)

There aren’t any real “gotcha” features that the EOS RP lacks in order to make up for its lower price. The EOS RP has dual pixel autofocus, a 100% magnification viewfinder, eye AF, and a tilt-flip touchscreen. Frame rate and video specifications are a bit lower than on the EOS R, and the sensor is 26.2 megapixels rather than 30.3, but overall this is a very impressive looking camera for the price. Some photographers may be disappointed that the RP does not have IBIS, as some rumors suggested it would, although the EOS R does not have IBIS either.

The extension grip that ships with the camera is not a battery grip, but rather a way to make the height of the camera taller and improve the grip comfort. The EOS RP will ship on February 27th.

Yes, This Camera Will Sell Like Hotcakes

Canon’s first foray into the full-frame mirrorless world, the EOS R, was met with plenty of skepticism. (Our own review at Photography Life is coming soon.) Yet Canon’s massive name and careful launch were enough to catapult the new system to 22% market share in Japan almost instantly, taking a massive cut from Sony’s previous 99.5% dominance.

If a $2300 camera with mixed reviews could do that in a couple months, what will a $1300 camera manage? With Canon’s enormous user base, I have little doubt that the EOS RP will soon be the best-selling full frame mirrorless camera on the market. Personally, I cannot wait to test it; a price this reasonable has lowered the barrier of entry to mirrorless cameras for many photographers, making it one of the most important cameras today. This announcement certainly signals to Canon users that the company’s future lies, at least in large part, with mirrorless.

Start by Adapting Lenses

Although the RP camera itself is price ridiculously low, it’s worth noting that the current lineup of Canon RF lenses is mostly higher-end. The company has a 28-70mm f/2, 50mm f/1.2, 24-105mm f/4, and 35mm f/1.8. The 35mm f/1.8 is the cheapest of the four, selling for a very reasonable $450. But the others are quite expensive, with even the 24-105mm f/4 selling for $900 as a kit with the RP. That brings the total price of this camera and lens up to $2200.

For that reason, my recommendation to Canon users considering the RP is to use it with adapted lenses for now, aside from the 35mm f/1.8. Remember that the $1300 price includes an EF mount adapter, so there is no real harm in doing so. Anyway, at $2200, you start to get into the territory of other full-frame mirrorless kits, and the RP has to work a lot harder to justify itself. Even the Nikon Z6 and 24-70mm f/4 lens are $2200 when you take advantage of the current $400 trade-in deal.

No, if I were a Canon user, I would use EF glass with the RP instead, and I would try to wait patiently until less expensive native primes and zooms become available in the coming months and years. The 35mm f/1.8 is already across that threshold, and the 24-105mm f/4 is close. More reasonable options are coming soon. For example, as much as superzooms are derided these days, the upcoming Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 (also announced today) will make a very compelling kit with the RP camera – an ultralight, inexpensive, full-frame combo covering all the important focal lengths. That is an easy sell for Canon.

Pre-Order

The EOS RP ships on February 27th. You can pre-order your copy from B&H below:

Press Release