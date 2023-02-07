Canon EOS R8 Announcement: 30 FPS Pre-Release RAW Burst, $1500

Canon just announced a new addition to their full-frame mirrorless lineup with the EOS R8, a mid-range camera with some nonetheless impressive features and specifications. At the heart of the camera is a 24 megapixel sensor with up to 40 FPS bursts, or 30 FPS when shooting RAW pre-release bursts.

Canon EOS R8 Specifications

Sensor: 24.2MP CMOS, full-frame

24.2MP CMOS, full-frame IBIS: No

No Shutter Speeds: Mechanical shutter: 1/4000 to 30 Seconds; Electronic shutter: 1/16,000 to 30 Seconds

Mechanical shutter: 1/4000 to 30 Seconds; Electronic shutter: 1/16,000 to 30 Seconds ISO: ISO 100-102400, expandable to ISO 50-204800

ISO 100-102400, expandable to ISO 50-204800 Autofocus System: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system with 1053 automatic AF points (both contrast and phase detection); 100% coverage; Automatic recognition of people, animals and vehicles.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system with 1053 automatic AF points (both contrast and phase detection); 100% coverage; Automatic recognition of people, animals and vehicles. AF Detection Range (standardized to f/2): -5 EV to +22.5 EV

-5 EV to +22.5 EV Frame Rate: 6 fps using mechanical shutter (40 FPS 12-bit with electronic shutter); 30 FPS Raw burst mode with 0.5 seconds of pre-capture buffer

6 fps using mechanical shutter (40 FPS 12-bit with electronic shutter); 30 FPS Raw burst mode with 0.5 seconds of pre-capture buffer Card Type: Single UHS-II SD slot

Single UHS-II SD slot Buffer: 6 FPS Mechanical shutter up to 1000 images (Raw); 40 FPS Electronic shutter up to 100 images (C-RAW)

6 FPS Mechanical shutter up to 1000 images (Raw); 40 FPS Electronic shutter up to 100 images (C-RAW) Video: 4K video recording oversampled from 6K, up to 60p

4K video recording oversampled from 6K, up to 60p LCD: 3.0″ vari-angle (fully articulating tilt-flip) screen with 1.62 million dots

3.0″ vari-angle (fully articulating tilt-flip) screen with 1.62 million dots EVF: 100% coverage, 2.36 million dots, 0.70x magnification

100% coverage, 2.36 million dots, 0.70x magnification Battery Life: 150 shots (EVF Smooth); 220 shots (EVF Power Saving); 370 (LCD Smooth); 440 (LCD Power Saving)

150 shots (EVF Smooth); 220 shots (EVF Power Saving); 370 (LCD Smooth); 440 (LCD Power Saving) Weight: 1.01 lb / 461 g (with battery + card)

1.01 lb / 461 g (with battery + card) Price: $1,499 body only (check current price)

EOS R8 vs EOS R6 II

Much of the EOS R8 is based on the higher-end EOS R6 II, even though the EOS R8 will launch for just $1499 rather than the $2499 price of the R6 II. Both cameras share the same sensor, processor, autofocus system, 40 FPS burst, and 30 FPS pre-release RAW burst feature.

Even so, it is the lower-end of the two cameras in some subtle but important ways. First is that the R8 lacks IBIS, which makes it harder to shoot handheld with non-stabilized lenses. Beyond that, the EOS R8’s mechanical shutter is limited to 6 FPS, whereas the EOS R6 II has a 12 FPS mechanical shutter curtain. (This matters because the mechanical shutter is a useful way to prevent rolling shutter effects on these cameras.)

As for video, the EOS R8 shoots up to 4K 60p – impressive, but the EOS R6 II beats it by allowing external 6K 60p RAW video over the HDMI port. The battery life is also much worse on the EOS R8, with 370 shots compared to the R6 II’s 760 shots (both in LCD power saving mode). Finally, the EOS R8 has a single SD card slot compared to dual card slots on the EOS R6 II.

Are there are any other meaningful differences? The build of both cameras is certainly different, with a noticeably smaller form factor to the EOS R8. As a result, there’s a very different button layout, with the biggest change being the loss of the focusing joystick on the EOS R8. Although there are a few other differences here and there in their specifications and layouts, those are the most important.

For these differences, you get a camera that’s $1000 cheaper and a good bit smaller/lighter than the EOS R6 II. I think that potential EOS R8 buyers are looking at an excellent value. It seems to be about 90% the camera of the EOS R6 II for about 60% of the price.

Canon EOS RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS Announcement

Alongside the EOS R8, Canon also announced a new full-frame lens, the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS. It sounds pretty similar to the existing Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 that I gave a mixed review, although admittedly the Canon lens adds image stabilization. Still, it’s not a very useful zoom range or maximum aperture.

On the bright side, the RF 24-50mm is a small and lightweight lens at 210 grams (0.46 pounds), so it will pair well with the EOS R8 if you need something portable. The lens is launching for $299, but there’s a $100-off package deal if you buy it as a kit with the EOS R8.

Ordering Information

So far, Canon is only saying that the EOS R8 will be released in “Spring,” so it could be a few months until it officially starts shipping. (And Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last week, which won’t help the situation.)

However, pre-orders are open already, both body-only for $1499 or packaged with the newly released RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS lens for $1699. That’s $100 off the price of buying the lens and camera separately.

Here are the pre-order pages for B&H and Adorama. I’m not yet seeing a pre-order page on Amazon.

You can also order the Canon EOS RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS separately for $299. Like the EOS R8, it ships sometime in Spring.

