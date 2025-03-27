What to Know About Canon’s EOS R50V and PowerShot V1

Just two years ago, Canon introduced its budget R50 APS-C camera with the RF mount. Now, Canon has announced a vlogging variant of the R50, the EOS R50V. And, alongside the R50V, Canon has also announced the PowerShot V1, a compact camera with a large sensor and good video features.

The EOS R50V

As a Nikon shooter, the new Canon EOS R50V compared to the older R50 reminds me of the Nikon Z30 compared to the original Z50. Gone are the viewfinder and the flash, and instead there’s a front record button.

Like the older Canon EOS R50, the new R50V has no image stabilization, and thus it’s really meant to be a video camera that’s mounted on a tripod most of the time – or at least used with a stabilized lens. Here are the most important spefications:

Sensor: 22.3mm x 14.9mm CMOS APS-C

Video Resolution: 4K60 Video with crop, 4K30 without Crop

Video Quality: 10-bit 4:2:2 Video with optional C-Log3 Log Profile

Product demo autofocus mode

Weight: 370g

Dimensions: 116 x 85.5 x 68.8 mm (4.6 x 3.4 x 2.7″) – Very small indeed!

The R50V did gain a few upgrades in its video compared to the original R50. Unlike the R50, it can shoot 4K at 60fps, albeit with a crop. It also has 10-bit 422 video that can optionally be captured in Canon’s C-Log3 Log profile. Its video autofocus gains a product demo mode, which will focus on products held close to the lens, and then go back to the face of the person in the video when the product is retracted. It’s also got a video livestream button and a four livestreaming protocols.

The camera supports the new Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ, which is the first Canon APS-C lens with power zoom.

Another unusual feature of the R50V not present on the R50 – and indeed, not present on most cameras – is a vertical tripod socket. This feature is meant to aid in the shooting of those questionable vertical videos as an alternative to tilting a ballhead vertically.

In terms of photography, the R50V still has pretty good autofocus of the R50, but due to the lack of viewfinder and its compact size, it will be more limited as a camera for general-purpose still photography. That’s okay, because the R50V was designed primarily for filming talking-head and studio-style tutorial videos on a tripod, and it looks well-suited to that purpose.

The Canon PowerShot V1

Who knew the point-and-shoot would experience a bit of a revival? That’s good for Canon, who announced the PowerShot V1 alongside the bigger R50V. What first struck me about the PowerShot V1 is its price: $899, which is actually $250 more expensive than the R50V at $649! You can even get the R50V with the Canon 14-30mm f/4-6.3 for a little less than the V1. So, what gives about the V1? Why is a point-and-shoot pricier than an interchangeable lens camera?

Well, the V1 has some unique features. For one, it has a large and newly-designed 1.4″ sensor. Let’s stop and consider this new sensor for a second: the actual dimensions of this sensor are 18.4mm x 12.3mm, giving it a surface area of 226.3mm2, which is almost the same as the Micro Four-Thirds area of 224.9mm2! Really the main difference is the aspect ratio. You can see how close they are in this diagram:

The V1 point-and-shoot also has optical image stabilization in its built in 16-50mm (full-frame equivalent) lens. And note the unusual focal length range – this is one of the few point-and-shoots that can shoot true ultra-wide photos! Adding to the uncommon features are a cooling fan for shooting long periods of video, and a built-in 3-stop ND filter for shooting in brighter conditions (which could be especially useful for video).

So, is it worth the extra price over the R50V? It’s hard to say. I think it’s a bit of two things: yes, it’s a very capable compact camera with a new sensor, and so it naturally demands a higher price. But I can’t help also thinking that Canon is taking advantage of the rising curiosity for point-and-shoots that have recently also gone up in price in the used market. Supply and demand, I guess.

At any rate, I think the V1 should be a great all-around compact camera, and probably one of the best point-and-shoots available – mainly because of its sensor size, but also because of the unique lens. It should be very popular with those who want a small, compact camera whether for stills or video usage.

