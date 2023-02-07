Canon EOS R50 Announcement: Entry-Level But Solid Features

Today, Canon announced their first entry-level camera for the EOS R system, the Canon EOS R50. With a 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a fully articulating LCD, 15 FPS shooting, and 4K 30p video, the EOS R50 strikes a solid balance for $679 ($799 with the kit lens) despite the camera’s basic design.
Specifications
- Sensor: 24.2MP CMOS, crop sensor (APS-C)
- IBIS: No
- Shutter Speeds: Electronic front-curtain shutter: 1/4000 to 30 seconds; Electronic shutter: 1/8000 to 30 seconds
- ISO: ISO 100-32,000, expandable to ISO 100-51,200
- Autofocus System: Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 651 AF zones; 100% coverage; Automatic recognition of people, animals and vehicles.
- AF Detection Range (standardized to f/2): -2.5 EV to +21.5 EV
- Frame Rate: 12 FPS using electronic front-curtain shutter (15 FPS with electronic shutter)
- Card Type: Single UHS-I SD slot
- Buffer: 15 C-RAW, 42 JPEG (in 12 FPS mode); 15 C-RAW, 28 JPEG (in 15 FPS mode)
- Video: 4K oversampled from 6K, up to 30p, no additional crop (1080p up to 120p)
- LCD: 3.0″ vari-angle (fully articulating tilt-flip) screen with 1.62 million dots
- EVF: 100% coverage, 2.36 million dots, 0.96x magnification
- Battery Life: 230 shots (EVF Smooth); 310 shots (EVF Power Saving); 370 (LCD Smooth); 440 (LCD Power Saving)
- Weight: 0.83 lb / 375 g (with battery + card)
- Price: $679 body only (check current price)
My Impressions
I’m a proponent of entry-level mirrorless cameras. Frankly, I wish that both Canon and Nikon had some even cheaper models in their lineup around the $500 range to entice more people away from their phones. But in the ~$700 segment that exists right now, the EOS R50 has some of the best features you’ll find on the market today.
For example, compared to the Nikon Z30, the EOS R50 is launching for a slightly lower price ($680 vs $710), while matching or beating most of the specs. Crucially, the EOS R50 retains an electronic viewfinder, which is especially useful when shooting handheld. As for the other specifications, the EOS R50 has a 24 megapixel sensor instead of 20 MP on the Z30, 15 FPS instead of 11 FPS, and a pop-up flash. The Nikon Z30, however, is smaller and slightly lighter, and it has a few specialized video features that the R50 lacks (like a tally light).
Compared to Canon’s other cameras, the EOS R50 sits directly below the EOS R10 at the moment. Both cameras have fairly similar features, but the EOS R50 has a much more basic control layout and fewer manual controls. The EOS R10 also adds 4K 60p, albeit with a crop, plus a higher burst rate (up to 30 FPS) and a much bigger buffer (157 shots rather than 15 shots in 15 FPS mode and C-RAW). Between the two, the EOS R10 is certainly the more advanced camera, but it’s also larger and more expensive at $979.
Canon is really advertising the automated features on the EOS R50, in particular a new type of Auto mode called Advanced A+ that blends together multiple photos with different settings into a single JPEG. Some of their marketing material even says, “The camera will automatically take and merge multiple images [in Advanced A+ Auto mode], so you can achieve advanced techniques without needing to learn how to do them or even know what the camera is doing.”
Although it hurts my soul to read that last part, it’s smart for Canon to push the EOS R50 as an easy camera for people who typically use a smartphone. Essentially, the Advanced A+ mode seems to mimic how a lot of smartphones already work to improve image quality with HDR and image averaging. It makes sense to put those features in an entry-level mirrorless camera like this.
Overall, what I see with the EOS R50 is a fairly capable camera with a very simple design. It would hardly be my first choice for sports and action photography due to the small buffer, but for most other types of photography, you could easily choose the EOS R50 over the more expensive EOS R10 (or other cameras like it) and put that money toward lenses.
Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS Announcement
To pair with the EOS R50, Canon also announced a new APS-C telephoto zoom, the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS. It’s not a very bright lens once you zoom into 210mm, with just an f/7.1 maximum aperture. But it would still be one of my top choices if you’re planning to put together a light, inexpensive kit for a Canon crop-sensor RF camera. At $349 (or less when bought as a package with the R50) and just 270 grams / 0.60 pounds, it makes a lot of sense for the target audience of the EOS R50.
Ordering Information
The Canon EOS R50 is set to ship sometime in Spring, according to Canon. It will sell for $679 body only, although it makes more sense to buy it with the kit lens package. Paired with the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3, the price is $799. The price jumps to $1029 if you also add the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 telephoto kit lens. (Individually, the 18-45mm lens sells for $300, and the 55-210mm lens sells for $350, so it pays to buy the kit.)
Right now, you can pre-order the EOS R50 and the kit lenses at B&H and Adorama:
You can also buy the Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS separately for $350, although it’s smarter to buy it with the EOS R50 to save money. It also ships in the Spring.
Press Release
Canon Adds EOS R50 and EOS R8 to the Growing EOS R Mirrorless Camera System
Plus, Image Story Telling Through R-Mount Lenses Is Ramped Up With Additions of the New RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM and RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lenses
MELVILLE, NY, February 7, 2023 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the new EOS R50 camera body, ideal for entry level users, and the EOS R8, an extremely compact, full-frame camera aimed at advanced amateur photo and video enthusiasts looking for budget-friendly options that don’t sacrifice performance. Additionally, two new RF-Mount lenses are being introduced to the ever-growing R-mount lens lineup.
EOS R50
Compact, lightweight and ideal for those looking to step up their video quality, the EOS R50 provides an impressive movie-shooting experience thanks to the APS-C sensor, with 4K video, uncropped 4K capture (at all frame rates), and outstanding Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology. With the addition of whole area tracking, subject detection, and movie-prerecording, difficult photo and movie opportunities can be easier to capture with a 24.2-million-pixel, APS-C sized image sensor. In addition, the EOS R50 is equipped with an eye-level electronic viewfinder to help achieve shot steadiness and ease viewing in bright sunlight conditions. A great camera for those who are looking to lean into interchangeable lenses, the EOS R50 camera can capture travel adventures, family portraits, sports, wildlife and even help a small business with marketing imagery. For those who are budding content creators, the EOS R50 will be available later in 2023 as part of a Content Creator Kit – packaged with a microphone, lens and grip. Overall, the EOS R50 is truly a jack of all content creation trades.
“The first time I picked up the EOS R50, I noticed how light it was. When I saw the footage, I wondered how the quality can be so good when it’s this lightweight in my hand. My mind was blown!” Bianca Matisse Taylor – Content creator and blogger
EOS R8
The EOS R8 — affordable and functional — is a full-frame mirrorless camera aimed at the up-and-coming video or photo enthusiast. This camera comes with class-leading autofocus while still extremely capable for everyday and general photography use. Equipped with a 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor and DIGIC X image processor, the EOS R8 is optimal for full-frame RF lenses — allowing enhanced wide-angle field of views when compared to APS-C sensor cameras. Extremely lightweight and compact, the EOS R8 shoots up to 6-fps with 1st-curtain Electronic shutter, and up to 40-fps with full electronic. For users who’ve already explored interchangeable lens cameras but haven’t yet broken into mirrorless, the EOS R8 should be the camera that takes them over the threshold to capture events, weddings, still life, travel and pets.
“My work is a lot about movement and not missing a beat with the fast shutter on the EOS R8 is so important to me as an artist.” Jasper Soloff – Photographer and Director
Additional product specs include:
Video performance
- Uncropped 4K video to 59.94p (29.97p with EOS R50) (with 6k oversampling)
- Full-HD to 59.94 fps, and High Frame Rate to 119.8 fps (Full HD 180p with the EOS R8)
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF, with subject detection for people, animals and vehicles
- Up to 2 hours of continuous recording (one hour with EOS R50); no 30 min limit
- Focus breathing correction
Enhanced usability for video correction
- Vertical Video Metadata
- Movie Self Timer
- Audio Noise Reduction (only in EOS R8)
- UVC/UAC Support, for USB livestreaming
- Recording Emphasis
- Aspect Markers
Connectivity
- Easy wireless connection from camera to compatible smartphone
- Camera Connect with USB connection to compatible smartphone
- USB streaming direct to computer via Zoom™, Teams™, or Skype™
- MFI Certified (Apple); WPA3-Personal protected access
- Convenient firmware updates via compatible smartphone
- Cloud RAW processing
Alongside the camera bodies, Canon will release two new lenses. The RF-S lens line, optimized for the smaller APS-C sensor size, expands with the Canon RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens. This is a telephoto zoom, giving coverage equivalent to an 88–336mm lens on a full-frame camera. The lens opens the door to telephoto photography and videography, with 4.5 stops optical image stabilization, and close-focusing that can fill the frame with a subject roughly 2×3 inches in size (at its 210mm zoom setting, and minimum focus distance). And it does all this in an incredibly lightweight and compact package.
The Canon RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a new, compact standard zoom lens for full-frame EOS R-series cameras. Ranging from true wide-angle to traditional “standard lens” coverage at 50mm, the lens is a travel friendly design with an extremely compact exterior. The RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is just over 2 inches long when fully retracted, and under 3.5 inches when extended — weighing less than half a pound. Optical Image Stabilization, with 4.5 stops of shake-correction, further enhances its appeal for video and still-image shooting. It’s also useable on an APS-C sensor Canon camera, where the lens’ effective coverage is equivalent to what a 38–80mm would deliver on a full-frame camera.
Price & Availability
The Canon EOS R8 camera body will be available for an estimated retail price of $1,499.00*. The Canon RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens with the EOS R8 will have an estimated retail price of $1,699.00*. The Canon EOS R50 camera body will be available for an estimated retail price $679.99*. The EOS R50 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens will be available for an estimated retail price of $799.99*. The EOS R50 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lenses will be available for an estimated retail price of $1,029.00*. The RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens will be available for an estimated retail price $299.99* while the RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens will have an estimated retail price of $349.99*. All products are currently scheduled to be available in Spring 2023.
