Canon EOS R50 Announcement: Entry-Level But Solid Features

Today, Canon announced their first entry-level camera for the EOS R system, the Canon EOS R50. With a 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a fully articulating LCD, 15 FPS shooting, and 4K 30p video, the EOS R50 strikes a solid balance for $679 ($799 with the kit lens) despite the camera’s basic design.

Specifications

Sensor: 24.2MP CMOS, crop sensor (APS-C)

24.2MP CMOS, crop sensor (APS-C) IBIS: No

No Shutter Speeds: Electronic front-curtain shutter: 1/4000 to 30 seconds; Electronic shutter: 1/8000 to 30 seconds

Electronic front-curtain shutter: 1/4000 to 30 seconds; Electronic shutter: 1/8000 to 30 seconds ISO: ISO 100-32,000, expandable to ISO 100-51,200

ISO 100-32,000, expandable to ISO 100-51,200 Autofocus System: Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 651 AF zones; 100% coverage; Automatic recognition of people, animals and vehicles.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 651 AF zones; 100% coverage; Automatic recognition of people, animals and vehicles. AF Detection Range (standardized to f/2): -2.5 EV to +21.5 EV

-2.5 EV to +21.5 EV Frame Rate: 12 FPS using electronic front-curtain shutter (15 FPS with electronic shutter)

12 FPS using electronic front-curtain shutter (15 FPS with electronic shutter) Card Type: Single UHS-I SD slot

Single UHS-I SD slot Buffer: 15 C-RAW, 42 JPEG (in 12 FPS mode); 15 C-RAW, 28 JPEG (in 15 FPS mode)

15 C-RAW, 42 JPEG (in 12 FPS mode); 15 C-RAW, 28 JPEG (in 15 FPS mode) Video: 4K oversampled from 6K, up to 30p, no additional crop (1080p up to 120p)

4K oversampled from 6K, up to 30p, no additional crop (1080p up to 120p) LCD: 3.0″ vari-angle (fully articulating tilt-flip) screen with 1.62 million dots

3.0″ vari-angle (fully articulating tilt-flip) screen with 1.62 million dots EVF: 100% coverage, 2.36 million dots, 0.96x magnification

100% coverage, 2.36 million dots, 0.96x magnification Battery Life: 230 shots (EVF Smooth); 310 shots (EVF Power Saving); 370 (LCD Smooth); 440 (LCD Power Saving)

230 shots (EVF Smooth); 310 shots (EVF Power Saving); 370 (LCD Smooth); 440 (LCD Power Saving) Weight: 0.83 lb / 375 g (with battery + card)

0.83 lb / 375 g (with battery + card) Price: $679 body only (check current price)

My Impressions

I’m a proponent of entry-level mirrorless cameras. Frankly, I wish that both Canon and Nikon had some even cheaper models in their lineup around the $500 range to entice more people away from their phones. But in the ~$700 segment that exists right now, the EOS R50 has some of the best features you’ll find on the market today.

For example, compared to the Nikon Z30, the EOS R50 is launching for a slightly lower price ($680 vs $710), while matching or beating most of the specs. Crucially, the EOS R50 retains an electronic viewfinder, which is especially useful when shooting handheld. As for the other specifications, the EOS R50 has a 24 megapixel sensor instead of 20 MP on the Z30, 15 FPS instead of 11 FPS, and a pop-up flash. The Nikon Z30, however, is smaller and slightly lighter, and it has a few specialized video features that the R50 lacks (like a tally light).

Compared to Canon’s other cameras, the EOS R50 sits directly below the EOS R10 at the moment. Both cameras have fairly similar features, but the EOS R50 has a much more basic control layout and fewer manual controls. The EOS R10 also adds 4K 60p, albeit with a crop, plus a higher burst rate (up to 30 FPS) and a much bigger buffer (157 shots rather than 15 shots in 15 FPS mode and C-RAW). Between the two, the EOS R10 is certainly the more advanced camera, but it’s also larger and more expensive at $979.

Canon is really advertising the automated features on the EOS R50, in particular a new type of Auto mode called Advanced A+ that blends together multiple photos with different settings into a single JPEG. Some of their marketing material even says, “The camera will automatically take and merge multiple images [in Advanced A+ Auto mode], so you can achieve advanced techniques without needing to learn how to do them or even know what the camera is doing.”

Although it hurts my soul to read that last part, it’s smart for Canon to push the EOS R50 as an easy camera for people who typically use a smartphone. Essentially, the Advanced A+ mode seems to mimic how a lot of smartphones already work to improve image quality with HDR and image averaging. It makes sense to put those features in an entry-level mirrorless camera like this.

Overall, what I see with the EOS R50 is a fairly capable camera with a very simple design. It would hardly be my first choice for sports and action photography due to the small buffer, but for most other types of photography, you could easily choose the EOS R50 over the more expensive EOS R10 (or other cameras like it) and put that money toward lenses.

Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS Announcement

To pair with the EOS R50, Canon also announced a new APS-C telephoto zoom, the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS. It’s not a very bright lens once you zoom into 210mm, with just an f/7.1 maximum aperture. But it would still be one of my top choices if you’re planning to put together a light, inexpensive kit for a Canon crop-sensor RF camera. At $349 (or less when bought as a package with the R50) and just 270 grams / 0.60 pounds, it makes a lot of sense for the target audience of the EOS R50.

Ordering Information

The Canon EOS R50 is set to ship sometime in Spring, according to Canon. It will sell for $679 body only, although it makes more sense to buy it with the kit lens package. Paired with the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3, the price is $799. The price jumps to $1029 if you also add the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 telephoto kit lens. (Individually, the 18-45mm lens sells for $300, and the 55-210mm lens sells for $350, so it pays to buy the kit.)

Right now, you can pre-order the EOS R50 and the kit lenses at B&H and Adorama:

You can also buy the Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS separately for $350, although it’s smarter to buy it with the EOS R50 to save money. It also ships in the Spring.

