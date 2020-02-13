Canon EOS R5 to Feature IBIS and Shoot 20 FPS, 8K Video

It is no secret that Canon has been pushing its development efforts hard towards its mirrorless system. The company has already pointed out that it will not develop any more EF lenses for its DSLR cameras, unless there is significant demand from its customers. With all the development efforts shifted to the mirrorless RF mount, it was a matter of time until the company announced a high-end mirrorless offering. Today, Canon announced the development of its flagship mirrorless camera, the EOS R5. This camera is going to be absolutely insane in terms of features, with in-body image stabilization (IBIS), continuous shooting speed of 12 FPS (20 FPS electronic shutter), dual card slots, and ability to shoot 8K video.

In addition to these amazing features, the EOS R5 will also be the first Canon camera that will support automatic file transfers to the new Image.canon cloud platform, which will launch in April of 2020 (the service will be free for Canon shooters).

While Canon has not said much about the camera, below are the main specifications that have been revealed:

New Canon CMOS Sensor (at least 33.2 MP to be able to shoot 8K)

In-Body Image Stabilization

8K Video Shooting Capability

12 FPS Continuous Shooting Speed with Mechanical Shutter

20 FPS Continuous Shooting Speed with Electronic Shutter

Dual CFexpress Card Slots

Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Large Joystick

No Touch Bar

Canon designed the camera very differently when compared to the EOS R. Below is an image from the back of the camera, which clearly lacks the Touch Bar and reveals a large joystick, along with a tilting LCD screen:

If you would like to take a look at the camera in more detail, check out the below video from Canon Japan, which shows the camera rotating 360 degrees:

It looks like Canon is not only making this camera amazing feature-wise but also putting great efforts towards making it ergonomically-friendly and very nice-looking in terms of the overall aesthetics.

In addition to this, Canon has also announced the development of 9 new RF lenses, which includes two RF extenders / teleconverters (1.4x and 2.0x), as well as the new Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM lens.

These are all very exciting news for Canon. While the company got plenty of negative feedback on its first mirrorless EOS R camera (see our detailed Canon EOS R Review), the new EOS R5 looks absolutely incredible. Coupled with Canon’s high-end RF lenses, it will be a formidable choice for enthusiast and professional photographers who want to be able to shoot with such a versatile system.

Official Press Release

Below is the official press release from Canon: