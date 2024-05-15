Canon EOS R1 Development Announced

In a relatively slim press release, Canon has confirmed that they are indeed developing an EOS R1 flagship camera, aimed for a 2024 release. It will have a new image processing system (DIGIC Accelerator) that Canon says will improve the camera’s autofocus and other functions. The new subject-tracking capabilities in particular sound very interesting, especially the ability of the camera to recognize important subjects with “Action Priority.”
Canon is already working on field tests of the EOS R1, so we may see a few photographers using it during the upcoming Olympic Games. They also shared an image of the camera – unsurprisingly, it looks very similar to the EOS R3:
While the details so far are relatively slim, it’s a safe guess that this will be Canon’s high-speed, high-resolution competitor to the Nikon Z9 and Sony a1. The full press release is below.
New Image Processing System Further Improves AF and Image Quality
MELVILLE, N.Y., May 15, 2024 – Canon U.S.A., Inc. today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. announced today that it is currently developing the EOS R1, a full-frame mirrorless camera, as the first flagship model for the EOS R SYSTEM equipped with an RF mount and is aiming for a 2024 release.
The EOS R1 is a mirrorless camera geared toward professionals that brings together Canon’s cutting-edge technology and combines top-class performance with the strong durability and high reliability sought in a flagship model. This camera will dramatically improve1 the performance of both still images and video and meet the high requirements of professionals on the frontlines of a wide range of fields including sports, news reporting, and video production.
This camera employs the newly developed image processor DIGIC Accelerator in addition to the pre-existing processor DIGIC X. The new image processing system, composed of these processors and a new CMOS sensor, enables large volumes of data to be processed at high speeds and delivers never-before-seen advancements in Auto Focus (AF) and other functions.
By combining the new image processing system and deep learning technology to an advanced degree, Canon has achieved high-speed and high-accuracy subject recognition. For example, subject tracking accuracy has been improved so that in team sporting events where multiple subjects intersect, the target subject can continually be tracked even if another player passes directly in front of them. In addition, the AF “Action Priority” function recognizes subject movement by rapidly analyzing the subject’s status. In moments during a sports game when it is difficult to predict what will happen next, this function automatically determines the player performing a certain action, such as shooting a ball, as the main subject and instantly shifts the AF frame, thereby helping to capture decisive moments of gameplay.
The combination of the new image processing system and deep learning technology will help to improve image quality. Canon implements the image noise reduction function, which has been previously developed and improved as part of the software for PCs, as a camera function to further improve image quality and contribute to user creativity.
Canon is working on field tests for this camera and will support capturing definitive and impactful moments at international sporting events to be held in the future.
Going forward, Canon will continue to expand the EOS R SYSTEM lineup of fascinating cameras and RF lenses, thereby continuing to meet the demands of a wide range of users and contribute to the development of photography and video culture.
# # #1 In comparison to EOS R3 (released in November 2021)
† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.
Although I understand the desire to remove noise, I wonder if the aggressive push for intense machine-learning noise reduction is really a good thing. And I say this because I think there is a push in the content-creation world (which includes photography) to constantly present idealized and flawless scenes that are increasingly separated from reality.
And I wonder if this is in turn primarily due to the increasing fear in people caused by our entire world being pushed away from something sane: our primary purpose seems to be technological advancement and we are losing the basic and beautiful things that make us human, like simple conact with nature (without having to travel to protected large parks) and simple human relationships.
This loss therefore has spurned a desperate grasp in any direction to gain that which we lost, and since we have surrounded ourselves with technology, the only thing we can grasp onto is technology; and furthermore, the only thing that technology can do is emulate what was once real. Thus, we are led to the point of needing to recreate and preserve as much as possible the fleeting moments that once were common. The rabid desire to remove all noise is part of that, because we want to preserve scenes as accurately as we can, combined with our imaginations that in turn are powered by some primal instinct of some time long past.
Sadly, I feel all this is becoming more normalized, and so on the surface it seems all rather normal. Yes, I am a bird photographer and I too seek after those scenes, but I do think we should be careful that our beloved art does not become completely subsumed by our psychological need for our need for nature that is being eroded day by day by the very technology that helps us hold onto it in our new virtual world.
Apparently Canon followed Sony’s path and decided not to improve their processor, but to install a coprocessor for autofocus operation.
Theoretically, this may indicate a departure from their Dual Pixel CMOS AF. If this is the case, then this is good news for future owners.
But the very fact of installing a processor on the flagship, which has been running for many years, is not the most pleasant symptom.
And in general, there are depressingly few numbers and an excessive amount of marketing garbage in their announcement.
The Olympic games are always the landmark deadline to produce the best possible flagship sports camera.
Sony just announced the Alfa1 &A9 III with a global shutter, Nikon produced a Z9/Z8 with many firmware updates and almost all telelenses you can think of… + produced automatic camerasystems that can work together.
Canon seems to stay behind
Honestly, they might have as well not published anything, without concrete details about when the release will be. I feel like Canon is developing cameras like there are no other brands.
By not releasing a true flagship between the A1 and the Z9, they subjected themselves to higher expectations. It should be a lot better to justify the longer waiting time.
Several cameras I consider direct competition and if it performs worse in the following aspects, it might be a pretty tough sell, especially with a high price tag:
It will be a tough sell if:
– the MP amount will be lower than 42 (Z9/Z8/A1/A7RV), I would even dare to say lower than R5
– the autofocus is only on par with A7RV/ZV-E1/A7CR/A7CII and the only way to make it better would be like absurd 60 fps RAW continuous tracking with AI consistency/accuracy/prediction.
– no 8K RAW (Z9/Z8 as well as cameras like S5IIX setting the tone here)
– at least if there are no PRORES RAW possibility
– no dynamic range improvements (Sony and Nikon still have a lead on Canon Photography Cameras and only Canon Cinema Cameras have sufficient dynamic range)
– high ISO performance is worse than on A7IV / A7SIII / A7RIII (regardless of lower megapixels)
– base ISO higher than 100
I kinda feel like if it doesn’t have global shutter, one could argue that the Z9 will be a more reasonable camera. The stuff they wrote in their press release doesn’t wow me.
Impressive would be 50mp global shutter with DR on par with A7RV in Photo and Canon C300 mark II in video, possibility to capture 8K 60P somekind of RAW video internally, recording to SSD and a Tilting / Articulating screen with high resolution and at least a 9mil viewfinder.
Why else would you charge likely about 8K?