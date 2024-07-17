Canon EOS R1 Announcement

Canon just announced their long-awaited EOS R1 flagship, an ultra-high-speed camera with an integrated grip and perhaps the best electronic viewfinder on the market. While the 24 megapixel sensor may be lower than some had hoped, this camera is otherwise the most advanced Canon camera we’ve seen yet.

Specifications

Announced: July 2024

July 2024 Sensor Type: Stacked CMOS

Stacked CMOS Processor: DIGIC X + Accelerator

DIGIC X + Accelerator Megapixels: 24.0 (6000 x 4000 resolution)

24.0 (6000 x 4000 resolution) Sensor Dimensions: 36.0 x 24.0mm (Full Frame)

36.0 x 24.0mm (Full Frame) Pixel Size: 6.0 µ

6.0 Anti-Aliasing Filter: Yes

Yes In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes

Yes ISO Range: 100-102,400

100-102,400 Expanded ISO Range: 50-409,600

50-409,600 High-Resolution Sensor Shift: No

No Focus Bracketing: Yes

Yes Pre-Release Burst: Yes (raw)

Yes (raw) Shutter Speed Range: 1/64,000-30 seconds

1/64,000-30 seconds Frame Rate: 12 FPS (mechanical), 40 FPS (electronic)

12 FPS (mechanical), 40 FPS (electronic) Buffer (Lossless Raw): Over 1000 frames (40 FPS)

Over 1000 frames (40 FPS) Autofocus System: Hybrid PDAF with 1053 auto-selectable points

Hybrid PDAF with 1053 auto-selectable points Eye-Controlled Autofocus: Yes

Yes Low-Light AF Sensitivity (f/2 Standardized): -6 EV

-6 EV Flash Sync Speed: 1/320 (EFCS), 1/200 (mechanical shutter)

1/320 (EFCS), 1/200 (mechanical shutter) Sensor Protection Curtain: Yes

Yes Max Video Recording: 6K 60p raw

6K 60p raw 4K Maximum Framerate: 120 FPS

120 FPS 1080p Maximum Framerate: 240 FPS

240 FPS Card Slot 1: CFExpress Type B

CFExpress Type B Card Slot 2: CFExpress Type B

CFExpress Type B Rear LCD: 3.2″ 2.1 million dot fully articulating touchscreen

3.2″ 2.1 million dot fully articulating touchscreen Electronic Viewfinder: 0.90x magnification, 9.44 million dots

0.90x magnification, 9.44 million dots Bluetooth: Yes

Yes WiFi: Yes

Yes USB: Type C 3.2 Gen 2

Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery: LP-E19

LP-E19 Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card): 1115 g (2.46 lbs)

1115 g (2.46 lbs) Dimensions (LxHxD): 158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 3.4″)

158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 3.4″) MSRP: $6300 (check availability at B&H)

$6300 (check availability at B&H) Shipping: November 26, 2024

Deliberately or not, Canon let a lot of anticipation build for the EOS R1 over the years. In their DSLR days, the “1D” line was reserved for their fastest, most capable flagship cameras, and their approach to naming mirrorless cameras has been pretty similar. The lower the model number, the more advanced the camera in Canon’s world. So whatever camera took the number 1 was sure to be impressive.

And looking at the specs above, there’s a lot to like. The camera can shoot 40 FPS bursts – practically slow-motion video, but stills – for over 1000 frames. It also allows up to half a second of pre-release buffering capabilities, and the autofocus system promises to be Canon’s most advanced yet. Borrowing from the eye-sensing viewfinder of the EOS R3 (and improving its accuracy), focus acquisition should be a breeze. The result is an extremely capable camera that shouldn’t falter with any subject.

But there is one specification that’s going to cause some people concern, and that’s the 24 megapixel sensor. Some photographers had been hoping for a 45 megapixel sensor, basically combining the best of the Canon EOS R5 and the EOS R3 into one camera. That’s not what we got. Instead, Canon has maximized the camera’s speed under the assumption that 24 megapixels is enough for the professional sport, event, and broadcast photographers who are the camera’s primary audience.

I think that Canon is largely correct about that – 24 megapixels is plenty for most applications – but there’s also the question of optics (and I don’t mean lenses). With Nikon’s Z9 at 45 megapixels and Sony’s a1 at 50 megapixels, Canon did leave the door open to some criticism that their flagship is not at the same level. I tend to think that the EOS R5 Mark II, also announced today, is enough to fill that gap for Canon, but I’m not sure if that’s how every photographer will see it.

In any case, the Canon EOS R1 looks to be a seriously capable machine. It’s a meaningful upgrade over the EOS R3, even before you consider that Canon has improved the speed and capabilities of their autofocus algorithms with the help of the new DIGIC Accelerator chip. The price of $6300 is high, but for the professionals and organizations who Canon is targeting, it will be an easy decision to get.

Pre-Order

You can support Photography Life by pre-ordering the Canon EOS R1, or buying any other photography gear, through our affiliate links to B&H.

Thank you for supporting our site! Note that in the case of the Canon EOS R1, not all the specifications are publicly available yet. We will bring you information on battery life and other missing information as soon as we learn it.

Press Release

Canon Officially Launches the New EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras