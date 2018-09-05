Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4, EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III and EF 600mm f/4L IS III Announcements

Along with all the new Canon mirrorless announcements today, the company also released three new lenses – one wide aperture prime for their crop-sensor mirrorless EF-M mount and two EF mount telephoto lenses for their DSLRs. First is the EF-M 32mm f/1.4, the widest aperture lens currently available for this system. And for their EF mount, the 400mm f/2.8L III and 600mm f/4L III replace two of Canon’s top-end supertelephotos. Read more and pre-order below:

Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4

Before the announcement of this lens, the widest aperture EF-M lens available was the 22mm f/2. This new lens is a full stop brighter, and, with a 50mm equivalent focal length, hits a sweet spot for many users.

Although it is the second highest priced EF-M lens currently sold (only behind the $499.99 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS ), dedicated M camera users will find it worth the price. After all, the Canon M50 is one of the best values on the market today at $629, with 4K video, 143 focusing points, 10 fps (or 7.4 fps with continuous autofocus), and a high quality EVF. If you want a smaller or less expensive mirrorless camera than the new EOS R – not to mention, one that still sports the Canon name – that system with this new 32mm f/1.4 lens will be very versatile indeed.

Specifications

Construction: 14 elements in 8 groups

14 elements in 8 groups Special Lens Elements: One aspherical lens element

One aspherical lens element Coatings: Super Spectra Coating for flare and ghosting

Super Spectra Coating for flare and ghosting Motor: Gear-type STM stepping motor

Gear-type STM stepping motor Maximum diameter: 60.9mm

60.9mm Total length: 50.5mm

50.5mm Weight: 235 grams

235 grams Minimum focusing distance: 0.23 meters

0.23 meters Maximum magnification: 0.25x

Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III

Canon’s previous 400mm f/2.8L lenses are some of the best in the world for sports and wildlife photography; they make up a huge percentage of the lenses you’ll see used by professionals at the Olympics and other major sporting events. This new version promises a lighter weight by one kilogram (2.2 pounds), and it also has a closer minimum focusing distance of 2.5 meters compared to 2.7 meters in the previous version (8.2 ft versus 8.8 ft).

The new lens also has a customizable electronic-focus ring, as well as improved image stabilization (up to 5 stops, compared to 3.5 stops on the prior model). The new version will sell for $11,999, while the old one is currently $9,999.

Specifications

Special Elements: Two fluorite lenses, one super UD lens

Two fluorite lenses, one super UD lens Aperture Blades: 9 (circular)

9 (circular) Construction: 17 lens elements in 13 groups

17 lens elements in 13 groups Coatings: Fluorine on front and rear elements

Fluorine on front and rear elements Motor: Ring Ultrasonic Motor

Ring Ultrasonic Motor Close Focus: 2.5 meters (8.2 feet)

2.5 meters (8.2 feet) Weight: 6.27 lb / 2850 g

Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS III

To round out the trio of announcements, Canon also is releasing the third version of their venerable 600mm f/4 IS, also with lower weight and an improved minimum focusing distance. Specifically, the new lens weighs 862 grams (1.9 pounds) less than the “version two,” and it also has improved close focusing from 4.5 m to 4.2 m (14.8 feet to 13.8 feet).

Like the 400mm f/2.8L IS III, the new 600mm lens also has a customizable electronic-focus ring, as well as improved image stabilization (up to 5 stops, compared to 3.5 stops on the prior model). The new lens will retail for $12,999 (current one for $11,499), and there is no doubt that many sports and wildlife shooters will drool over it for years to come!

Specifications

Special Elements: Two fluorite lenses, one super UD lens

Two fluorite lenses, one super UD lens Aperture Blades: 9 (circular)

9 (circular) Construction: 17 lens elements in 13 groups

17 lens elements in 13 groups Coatings: Fluorine on front and rear elements

Fluorine on front and rear elements Motor: Ring Ultrasonic Motor

Ring Ultrasonic Motor Close Focus: 4.2 meters (13.8 feet)

4.2 meters (13.8 feet) Weight: 6.72 lb / 3058 g

Canon EF Telephoto Lenses Press Release

MELVILLE, N.Y., September 5, 2018 – Most professional photographers need to carry multiple lenses in their camera bags. Helping to lighten their load, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduces two new super-telephoto lenses, the EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM. Both lenses possess a dramatic weight reduction and high-image quality, making it ideal for shooters to easily transport and capture images during action-driven scenarios, such as sports and wildlife. Both lenses now hold the title of world’s lightest in their respective focal length*. The weight of the EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM lenses has been reduced by 2.2 lbs. (more than 25 percent) and 1.9 lbs. (more than 20 percent) respectively. “When developing updates to some of Canon’s most popular legacy lenses, one common question that is asked by photographers was ‘can they be lighter,’” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The significant reduction of weight in these two lenses addresses this customer need and delivers thoughtfully designed, high-quality optics .” The new lenses are must-haves for advanced and professional photographers shooting wildlife, aviation, sports and news with Canon’s new EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera (with use of one of the three new Canon mount adapters), as well the EOS 1D and 5D series of DSLR Cameras. Both lenses feature two of Canon’s most advanced propriety lens technologies – Air Sphere Coating (ASC) and Super Spectra Coating (SSC), helping to reduce flaring and ghosting, and suppressing the reflection of light, leading to vivid images. These updated lenses inherit the excellent overall build-quality and ruggedness photographers have come to expect and admire from the Canon EF L series of lenses. In addition, the minimum focusing distance has been improved for both lenses, from 2.7m to 2.5m (8.8ft to 8.2ft) for the EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and 4.5m to 4.2m (14.8ft to 13.8ft) for the EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM. Additional noteworthy features of the lenses include: Upgraded Optical Image Stabilization from three-and-a-half stops to five shutter speed stops 1 of correction over the previous f/2.8 lens

of correction over the previous f/2.8 lens Improved, flexible focus control with a customizable electronic-focus ring

Two fluorite lenses and one super UD lens, helping to provide high image quality

Circular nine-blade aperture

17 lens elements in 13 groups

Heat-shielding paint helps prevent lens temperature from rising during excessive exposure to sun

Fluorine coating on front and rear optical elements, helps to reduce smears and fingerprints

Inner focusing system with Ring Ultrasonic Motor Availability and Pricing The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM is scheduled to begin shipping in December 2018 with an estimated retail price of $11,999. The Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM is scheduled to begin shipping in December 2018 for an estimated retail price of $12,999^. For additional information regarding the lenses’ predecessors please visit usa.canon.com. About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]. # # # †Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. * Among focal length 400mm f/2.8 lenses and 600mm f/4.0 lenses for cameras (SLR and mirrorless cameras). As of September 5th, 2018, based on Canon’s research. 1 According to CIPA standards ^ Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4 Lens Press Release