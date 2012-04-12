Canon Announces the 1D C DSLR With 4k Video

Forget megapixels of the Nikon D3x or Canon 1Ds Mark III, video is the new super-expensive choice. DSLR videography is changing fast, and Canon is now pushing the limits with its promised EOS-1D C videography-centered camera. Offering Hollywood-ambitious 4k video at 4096×2160 pixel resolution, it also shares most of its specifications with the mainstream flagship Canon 1D X, such as 18 megapixel Full Frame sensor and 12 frames per second still shooting. With the latter costing about $6800, we can, at this time, only guess how expensive this new camera is going to be (guesses are around 10 thousand euro), but one thing is sure – 8 megapixel resolution video is sure to make its way down to lower-end cameras sometime soon and affect photojournalism greatly. I can already hear aspiring videographers rejoice!
Here is the official press release:
CANON EXPANDS CINEMA EOS SYSTEM WITH NEW EOS-1D C DIGITAL SLR SUPPORTING 4K VIDEO CAPTURE
London, UK, 12 April, 2012 – Canon today announces the introduction of the new EOS-1D C, a digital single-lens reflex (SLR) camera targeting the motion picture, television and high-resolution production industries. Delivering outstanding video quality, advanced low light performance and film-like dynamic range, the compact and lightweight EOS-1D C supports in-camera 4K (4,096 x 2,160) video recording with 4:2:2 colour sampling, offering greater creative freedom for video professionals.
The first SLR camera of its kind, the EOS-1D C offers a unique and highly portable package optimised for high-quality video recording. Advanced creative flexibility is provided with support for a range of resolutions and variable frame rates. 4K video is recorded using 8-bit Motion JPEG compression at 24p, and Full HD (1920 x 1080) video capture is available at frame rates up to 1080/60p. The camera supports internal recording to CF cards at all resolutions up to and including 4K, offering enhanced mobility. Video can also be output to external recorders1 via an integrated HDMI terminal using an uncompressed YCbCr 4:2:2 signal.
The EOS-1D C also features Canon Log Gamma, which facilitates the capture of high quality video rich in exposure latitude and dynamic range. Ideal for video professionals who want to retain the maximum amount of information without huge file sizes, Canon Log Gamma offers a dynamic range uniquely comparable to film, minimising shadowdetail loss and highlight-detail loss to provide greater grading freedom for colourists in post-production.
“The EOS-1D C is a fantastic addition to the Cinema EOS System,” said Kieran Magee, Marketing Director, Professional Imaging, Canon Europe. “Since the introduction of Cinema EOS we’ve had an excellent response from professionals who are hugely excited by the image quality and creative freedom the system offers. The new EOS-1D C will expand those creative options further – it’s a unique camera, supporting 4K video recording in a highly compact body that can be used in a number of different ways. We’re very excited to see what the professional community can achieve with it.”
Advanced performance meets creative flexibility
Based on the core specifications of the EOS-1D X, the EOS-1D C provides exceptional image quality and versatility, with an 18.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. Optimised for high quality video capture, the sensor provides video professionals with the freedom to adjust image resolution to suit a subject or desired output. During 4K shooting pixels are cropped to an area equivalent to an APS-H sensor, preventing the need to resize or scale the image, ensuring maximum image quality. Additionally, a Super 35mm crop in Full HD recording caters for cinematographers who typically work in the Super 35mm field of view.
The sensor provides high quality performance in all conditions, delivering advanced creative blurring and light capturing abilities when used in combination with Canon’s EF Cinema prime lenses. Its size enables professionals to achieve an extremely shallow depth of field with beautiful background blur, and sensitivity up to ISO 25,600 provides excellent quality and reduced noise in low-light situations.
In addition, support for 24, 25, 30, 50 and 60p frame rates in Full HD resolution shooting provides additional flexibility, satisfying the shooting needs of professionals across the industry. Industry-standard timecode and codec support and a choice of compression methods provides compatibility with established workflow processes, facilitating easy editing and grading immediately after shooting.
The EOS-1D C ships with an exclusive software package, including a suite that allows 4K/Motion JPEG and Full HD/60p video shot on the camera to be output on an external monitor2 with no loss of image quality. It also enables video shot with Canon Log Gamma to be output on a monitor with standard video gamma applied.
Additional advanced applications, including Picture Style Editor and EOS Utility, also enable adjustments to various camera settings to be conducted from a PC. Real-time procedures, such as the editing and registration of picture styles or checking results on a monitor, can be conveniently performed on-set using a PC or Mac – allowing users to promptly carry out adjustments, and ensuring efficient shooting and post-production procedures.
EF lenses and EF Cinema Lenses – freedom to explore
As part of the EOS system, the EOS-1D C is compatible with more than 60 EF lenses, all of which offer high resolutions to support 4K image capture. The EF lens series offers exceptional creative freedom, with focal length options ranging from 8mm to 800mm. Over 70 million EF lenses have been manufactured since the EOS system launched in 1987 – a measure of its unparalleled quality and popularity. As part of the Cinema EOS System, Canon has also introduced a range of 4K EF Cinema Lenses, utilising the company’s unique optical heritage to produce leading-quality lenses optimised for high-quality video capture.
Canon EOS-1D C – key features:
4k movies
1080p at 50/60fps; Canon Log Gamma
Uncompressed HDMI output
18 MP Full Frame CMOS
Up to 12fps stills; 14fps mode
61 point AF system
ISO range 100-25600
Dual DIGIC 5+ processors
Clear View II 8.1cm (3.2″) LCD
EF lens compatible
Another beastly Canon! I’m a bit confused as I thought the 5D MIII was the videographers camera. Heard rumors it’s going for $15,0000.00 US bones too. Who will buy this camera?
Canon is taking DSLR Video to stratosphere! I bet it can also be used for shooting photos.
Yes it can also be used for shooting stills, it retains most of the capabilities of the Canon 1dX stills camera with a whole host of extra high-end video features. I think they are aiming in part for network photo-journalists / news reporters who can now take great pics and stunning video with the same piece of kit.
Mind you, reading the Canon news release on it they seem to be aiming it at everyone (ok, with a 10K Euro price tag read “Everyone” as “Everyone with serious money for equipment”) which could be its downfall, there’s better, more specialized equipment out there for similar or less money, but with a wide range of nice lenses to draw on it could be pretty attractive – and as Roman mentions it will only be a matter of time before some of these capabilities filters down to lower end cameras (queue debate on wether that’s a good or bad thing in cameras).
I do, however, wonder at Canon announcing another camera 6 months before its availability, especially when the actual camera it’s based on, the 1DX, is so late reaching the market. I would have thought they would wait until the 1DX was in peoples hands and generating some buzz before saying “Think that’s great, wait till you see the video version.”
Agree…it is more likely to fit the needs of big photo-videographers. With a $10K or £10k body, one would also need a superfast workstation (dual quad core, big ticket memory, pretty fast video card and displays to match the resolution!
Excellent! Kudo’s to Canon! The timelapses I’ve made from my D700 are all 4K, but I only export them at 1920×1080 because really no one has a 4K projector or TV yet, or at least anyone that knows me and would watch any of my footage. Haha! But I figure it’s good to be ready for the future and I only need to queue up another export to jump to 4K some day. Recorded video of the same size would be massive. I hear The Hobbit is being recorded in 5K and 3D on RED Epic cameras. I assume displaying in 3D would cut that resolution in half and still be higher than 1080p.
I’m surprised no DSLRs are attempting 10-bit (DeepColor) video yet, or something like Apple’s ProRes codec. 4:2:2 chroma subsampling is a great feature and becoming standard, and uncompressed HDMI would let you use ProRes with an external capture card or device. The CCD/CMOS sensors are capable of higher than 10-bit output though, so I’m curious why the limit to 8-bit so far on DSLR video.