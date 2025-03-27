Canon Announces RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM and RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ

Canon has announced two new lenses: a high-end 20mm f/1.4 prime and a modestly-priced APS-C power zoom mainly meant for its new Canon R50V vlogging camera. Although these lenses are quite different in many ways, both have features targeted at those who shoot stills and video.

RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM

The RF 20mm f/1.4 VCM is a high-end prime that will set you back $1700, and it adds to the set of existing 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.4 L VCM primes made for hybrid photo/video shooting. Here are the main features of this new 20mm beast:

Aperture range: f/1.4 to f/16

Coverage: Full-frame

Design: 15 elements, 11 groups

Aperture Blades: 11, Rounded

Mininum Focus Distance: 20cm (7.9″)

Maximum Magnification: 0.19x

Length: 99.1mm (3.9″)

Weight: 500g



It’s actually a fairly similar lens to the Nikon 20mm f/1.8G in size, which comes in at 505g and 108.5mm – so the Canon is quite impressive for being a brighter f/1.4 lens. This 20mm f/1.4L sports a complex optical design with a Blue Spectrum Refractive Optics element, as well as an ultra-low dispersion element, so hopefully it should perform well!

The RF 20mm f/1.4L also has plenty of features for shooting video. It’s got an aperture ring that is possible to declick, and it has very little focus breathing. Autofocus is controlled with two motors for speed, and they are supposed to be quiet. There’s also a physical AF/MF switch, a customizable button, and a customizable function ring. It can accept 67mm filters at the front or rear filters inserted at the back. Crucially, it has a similar form factor and balance as the other f/1.4L lenses, so they should be easily interchangeable on a video gimbal or other stabilization rig.

RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ

Announced along with the 20mm f/1.4 VCM L is the RF-S 14-30mm F/4-6.3 for APS-C cameras. Here are the specs:

Aperture range: f/4 to f/22 wide, f/6.3 to f/36 narrow

Coverage: APS-C

Design: 10 elements, 9 groups

Aperture Blades: 7

Mininum Focus Distance: 15cm (5.9″)

Maximum Magnification: 0.38x

Length: 62mm (2.4″)

Weight: 181g

Although not as impressive as the 20mm f/1.4 VCM L, the 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens is Canon’s first APS-C power zoom lens, following (sort of) in the footsteps of the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR. The Canon 14-30mm has image stabilization and is specifically designed as a kit lens for the new Canon R50V, where its IS will work with the built-in digital video stabilization.

The main feature of this lens is its power zoom, which operates a little different than the Nikon version. You can see on this image that it’s got a large ring that you nudge in either direction to operate the zoom:

Although this lens is a bit slow, especially as a general-purpose APS-C lens, it should be fine for video shooters. And, its 181g weight makes it a perfect lens to just throw in your bag if you need a wide-angle for an RF-S camera.

