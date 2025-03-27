Canon Announces RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM and RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ

Canon has announced two new lenses: a high-end 20mm f/1.4 prime and a modestly-priced APS-C power zoom mainly meant for its new Canon R50V vlogging camera. Although these lenses are quite different in many ways, both have features targeted at those who shoot stills and video.
RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM
The RF 20mm f/1.4 VCM is a high-end prime that will set you back $1700, and it adds to the set of existing 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.4 L VCM primes made for hybrid photo/video shooting. Here are the main features of this new 20mm beast:
- Aperture range: f/1.4 to f/16
- Coverage: Full-frame
- Design: 15 elements, 11 groups
- Aperture Blades: 11, Rounded
- Mininum Focus Distance: 20cm (7.9″)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.19x
- Length: 99.1mm (3.9″)
- Weight: 500g
It’s actually a fairly similar lens to the Nikon 20mm f/1.8G in size, which comes in at 505g and 108.5mm – so the Canon is quite impressive for being a brighter f/1.4 lens. This 20mm f/1.4L sports a complex optical design with a Blue Spectrum Refractive Optics element, as well as an ultra-low dispersion element, so hopefully it should perform well!
The RF 20mm f/1.4L also has plenty of features for shooting video. It’s got an aperture ring that is possible to declick, and it has very little focus breathing. Autofocus is controlled with two motors for speed, and they are supposed to be quiet. There’s also a physical AF/MF switch, a customizable button, and a customizable function ring. It can accept 67mm filters at the front or rear filters inserted at the back. Crucially, it has a similar form factor and balance as the other f/1.4L lenses, so they should be easily interchangeable on a video gimbal or other stabilization rig.
If you’re interested in this lens, consider pre-ordering it at B&H through this link to support Photography Life:
RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ
Announced along with the 20mm f/1.4 VCM L is the RF-S 14-30mm F/4-6.3 for APS-C cameras. Here are the specs:
- Aperture range: f/4 to f/22 wide, f/6.3 to f/36 narrow
- Coverage: APS-C
- Design: 10 elements, 9 groups
- Aperture Blades: 7
- Mininum Focus Distance: 15cm (5.9″)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.38x
- Length: 62mm (2.4″)
- Weight: 181g
Although not as impressive as the 20mm f/1.4 VCM L, the 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens is Canon’s first APS-C power zoom lens, following (sort of) in the footsteps of the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR. The Canon 14-30mm has image stabilization and is specifically designed as a kit lens for the new Canon R50V, where its IS will work with the built-in digital video stabilization.
The main feature of this lens is its power zoom, which operates a little different than the Nikon version. You can see on this image that it’s got a large ring that you nudge in either direction to operate the zoom:
Although this lens is a bit slow, especially as a general-purpose APS-C lens, it should be fine for video shooters. And, its 181g weight makes it a perfect lens to just throw in your bag if you need a wide-angle for an RF-S camera.
If you’re interested in this lens, consider pre-ordering it through this link at B&H to support Photography Life:
Press release:
Canon Unveils New Lenses for High-Level Social Creators Seeking Visual Excellence and Greater Expression Across Stills and Cinematic Video
MELVILLE, NY, March 26, 2025 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced two new lenses designed for social media creators: the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ, Canon’s first RF Lens with Power Zoom optimized for cinematic video, and the RF20mm F1.4 L VCM, a f/1.4 hybrid prime lens that enables high levels of expression across photo and video shooting.
The RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is designed with a variety of shooting scenarios and needs in mind, from cinematic video to livestreaming and selfie POV. The RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is packed with convenient functions for both still and video formats, including a wide angle of view, smooth cinema-style Auto Focus, optical Image Stabilization that suppresses blur in challenging situations, and more. Its uniform design and simple operability make it a worthy standard lens for the new Canon EOS R50 V camera, also announced today. When paired, the camera and lens make a beautiful, minimalist package, although the lens can also be seamlessly matched with Canon’s larger EOS R series of cameras.
The outstanding feature of the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is its power zoom design. Its fixed-length zoom with customizable control rings allows each individual creator to achieve their desired style and expressive intentions, while its ease of use allows them to prioritize their creative flow above all else. The use of a ring-style control for power zoom operations instead of a button or lever makes it possible to zoom from any direction regardless of shooting style. This gives more flexibility in angle of view adjustments, allowing users to enjoy great creative possibilities with smooth zooming while securely holding the camera, or zooming to change the angle of view from the front when taking selfies. And in vertical orientation, it provides outstanding operability that does not interfere with camera controls.
The RF20mm F1.4 L VCM is a 20mm ultra wide-angle lens and is the fourth addition to Canon’s RF Hybrid Prime series specifically designed for creators who switch between photo and video shooting. This lens pushes the boundaries of creative expression, offering extensive width, and depth, and beautiful dramatic effects for those who seek a high level of output across still and video shooting. Perfect for creators, video journalists, corporate video professionals, and independent filmmakers, the new RF20mm F1.4 L VCM lens is an impressive addition to Canon’s products that cater to the new era of hybrid shooting needs.
The lens features quiet, fast, and precise AF for both still and video shooting due to Canon’s actuator and focusing systems. It features dramatically reduced focus breathing compared to non-VCM lens, an iris ring for convenient movie shooting, and more. The unbeatable expressive power of an f/1.4 large aperture combined with shallow depth of field lends outstanding optical performance and enables rich, dynamic bokeh. The RF20mm F1.4 L VCM can also be used for shooting rich and clear videos and stills in dark places without increasing the sensitivity. Additionally, the UD and Super UD lenses and the Blue Refractive (BR) optics dramatically reduce the color bleeding that tends to occur with large aperture lenses.
The design of Canon’s RF Hybrid Prime series, now with the addition of the RF20mm F1.4 L VCM lens, was conceptualized to take full advantage of the RF Mount with its minimalist features and compact nature, to create an elegant, sleek camera package that any creator would be proud to take out of their camera bag.
Pricing and Availability
The RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ Lens is currently scheduled to be available in July 2025 for an estimated retail price of $329.99.* The RF20mm F1.4 L VCM is currently scheduled to be available in April 2025 for an estimated retail price of $1,699.00.* For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com.
* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.