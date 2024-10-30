Canon Announces Four RF Lenses

It was a big day for Canon mirrorless shooters, with four new RF lenses joining the EOS R system! Newly announced are the RF 24mm f/1.4 L, the RF 50mm f/1.4 L, the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L Z, and the RF-S 7.8mm f/4 Dual. Here’s a quick look at these lenses.

Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM

A bright, wide-angle prime lens that shares many of its features with the Canon RF 35mm f/1.4 L that was announced back in June. Like the RF 35mm f/1.4 L (and the RF 50mm f/1.4 L also announced today), Canon is advertising the RF 24mm f/1.4 L as a “hybrid” lens with features for both video and digital photography. The biggest video features are the dedicated aperture ring, the minimal focus breathing, and the nearly identical construction to the 35mm and 50mm versions of the lens. I should note that the aperture ring on the RF 24mm f/1.4 L (like Canon’s other lenses) is “clicked” by default. If you need to de-click the aperture ring, you must send the lens off to Canon for a fee (currently $80).

Although the Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L is not the cheapest lens, at $1500, it is still reasonable compared to many 24mm f/1.4 lenses of the past. Canon’s previous EF 24mm f/1.4 L II cost $1700 when it was introduced in 2008, and Nikon’s 24mm f/1.4G retailed for $2200 in 2010. The trend of less expensive 24mm f/1.4 lenses was helped along by Sigma and Sony over the years, though. I’m glad to see this one priced competitively, and I’m looking forward to testing it! Although for me, the test will mainly be about landscape photography, travel, and Milky Way photography.

The Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 is expected to ship December 12. Here are the full specifications:

Full Name: Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM

Mount Type: Canon RF Mount

Focal Length: 24mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 84°

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 11

Special Elements: 1 aspherical, 2 ultra-low dispersion (UD) glass elements

Anti-Reflection Coatings: ASC (Air Sphere Coating) and SSC (Super Spectra Coating)

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus, custom, aperture

Function Button: Yes

Switches: AF/MF and iris lock switch

Focus Motor: Voice Coil Motor (VCM)

Minimum Focus Distance: 24 cm (9.5 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.17× (1:5.9)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 99 x 77 mm (3.9 x 3.0 inches)

Weight: 515 g (1.14 lbs)

MSRP: $1499 (check price and pre-order)

Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM

Canon mirrorless shooters have been waiting patiently for a 50mm lens that would slot between the RF 50mm f/1.8 and the RF 50mm f/1.2 L. Today’s the day! The RF 50mm f/1.4 L has the potential to be a very popular choice among wedding photographers, street photographers, and – because it’s also one of Canon’s new hybrid lenses – videographers.

A lot of the specifications below will look like I just copy/pasted them from the RF 24mm f/1.4 L above, and that’s because I did! These two lenses (plus the existing RF 35mm f/1.4 L) are designed to be as similar to one another as possible in real-world use. They weigh about the same, share a 67mm filter thread, and are identical in length and diameter. This makes it much easier to swap lenses without messing up the balance of a motorized gimbal or readjusting your video rig.

The Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L is a little less expensive at $1399, although this is still on the high side for a 50mm f/1.4 lens. Hopefully the performance justifies it! As with the RF 24mm f/1.4 L, the 50mm f/1.4 L is expected to ship on December 12.

Here are the lens’s full specifications:

Full Name: Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM

Mount Type: Canon RF Mount

Focal Length: 24mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 46°

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 14

Lens Groups: 11

Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 1 ultra-low dispersion (UD) glass elements

Anti-Reflection Coatings: ASC (Air Sphere Coating) and SSC (Super Spectra Coating)

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus, custom, aperture

Function Button: Yes

Switches: AF/MF and iris lock switch

Focus Motor: Voice Coil Motor (VCM)

Minimum Focus Distance: 40 cm (16 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.15× (1:6.7)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 99 x 77 mm (3.9 x 3.0 inches)

Weight: 580 g (1.28 lbs)

MSRP: $1399 (check price and pre-order)

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z

We certainly got a lot of hybrid lenses today! The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z is the second 70-200mm f/2.8 for Canon’s RF system. This new version features an internally-zooming design, compatibility with the PZ-E2 power zoom adapter, and compatibility with teleconverters. The optical construction is also different – we’ll have to see if it’s better or not!

An interesting tidbit about this lens is that it shares the same external design as the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L. Both lenses can be used with Canon’s power zoom adapter (hence the “Z” in the name) and can be swapped more seamlessly. This 70-200mm f/2.8 does weigh less than the 24-105mm f/2.8 L, though, at 1115 grams compared to 1330 grams (2.46 and 2.93 pounds).

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z will sell for $3000 and launches in just a couple of weeks, estimated to ship November 14. It will be available both in black and white. If you don’t need teleconverter compatibility or any of the other new features, Canon is still selling the previous RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L for $2800 (actually $2500 with the current sale).

Here are the full specifications:

Full Name: Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z

Mount Type: Canon RF Mount

Focal Length: 70-200mm zoom (2.9x zoom)

Angle of View (Full Frame): 34° to 12°

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 11

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 18

Lens Groups: 15

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 1 ultra-low dispersion (UD), 2 Super UD glass elements

Anti-Reflection Coatings: ASC (Air Sphere Coating) and SSC (Super Spectra Coating)

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom, focus, custom, aperture

Function Button: 2, duplicating

Switches: AF/MF, focus distance limiter, iris lock, image stabilization, stabilizer mode

Focus Motor: Dual nano USM

Minimum Focus Distance: 49 cm (19 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.3× (1:3.3)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 199 × 89 mm (7.8 × 3.5 inches)

Weight: 1115 g (2.46 lbs)

MSRP: $2999 (check price and pre-order)

Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual Lens

This is the third lens in Canon’s “Dual” series meant for virtual reality filming. The RF-S 7.8mm f/4 Dual is a crop-sensor lens meant for Canon’s APS-C cameras, and it is not meant for traditional photography or videography needs.

Photography Life does not typically write about VR content, but I’ll note that this lens is aimed to be a less expensive version of the two existing Canon Dual lenses. (Unlike those, it does not use two fisheye lenses.) It’s launching for $450 (pre-order here) and is expected to ship November 14. By comparison, the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 Dual costs $2000, and the Canon RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 Dual costs $1100.

Press Releases

Below are the two press releases that Canon published alongside these lens announcements.

RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z A telephoto lens that is versatile across the spectrum – including sports, fashion and news reporting – the RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z is an RF L series lens that takes into consideration functions end-users value most. Taking the same exterior case design and internal mechanics of the RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, the RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z lens balances well as a companion on gimbals and rigs. Compatible with extenders, the RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z produces high-quality images with its large f/2.8 zoom aperture and has minimal focus breathing, ideal for content creators. Its iris ring enables fine-tuned video recording and its compatibility with power zoom adapters makes it a strong addition for video production needs. Additional features include:

With a combination of VCM and Nano USM actuators, stable video composition with little breathing

Customizable with an iris ring for controlling aperture during shooting, lens function button and customizable control and focus rings RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z A telephoto lens that is versatile across the spectrum – including sports, fashion and news reporting – the RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z is an RF L series lens that takes into consideration functions end-users value most. Taking the same exterior case design and internal mechanics of the RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, the RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z lens balances well as a companion on gimbals and rigs. Compatible with extenders, the RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z produces high-quality images with its large f/2.8 zoom aperture and has minimal focus breathing, ideal for content creators. Its iris ring enables fine-tuned video recording and its compatibility with power zoom adapters makes it a strong addition for video production needs. Additional features include: Close up shooting with a maximum magnification of 0.3x

Image stabilization equal up to 5.5 stops in the center on the lens alone, or up to 7.5 stops in the center, up to 7.0 stops in the corners in coordinate control within-body IS

Dust and drip resistant construction as well as light weight at approximately 1,100 grams Pricing and Availability The Canon RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM lenses are expected to be available in December at estimated retail price of $1,499.00* and $1,399.00,* respectively. The Canon RF 70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z lens is expected to be available in November at estimated retail price of $2,999.00*. For additional information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.