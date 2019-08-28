Canon 90D Announcement: 10 FPS, 4K Video, $1199

Today, among a slew of mirrorless announcements, Canon announced their newest DSLR: the 32.5-megapixel Canon 90D. The 90D is a significant upgrade to Canon’s earlier 80D DSLR, which we gave high praise in our review. Here’s everything you need to know about the 90D.
The 90D’s big changes are pretty impressive: 10 FPS shooting (11 FPS with focus locked), full-width 4K video, and a brand new 32.5 megapixel aps-c sensor. By comparison, the earlier 80D maxed out at 7 FPS, 1080p video, and 24.2 megapixels.
In terms of physical changes, the 90D is quite similar to the earlier 80D. The only big difference is that the 90D adds a joystick to change focus points, improving the camera’s (already excellent) handing.
That’s not all that’s new on the 90D. Here’s a specifications comparison between the earlier 80D and today’s 90D:
|Camera Feature
|Canon 80D
|Canon 90D
|Sensor Resolution
|24.2 megapixels
|32.5 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|22.5 × 15mm
|22.3 × 14.8 mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.7µ
|3.2µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Low Pass Filter Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6000 × 4000 pixels
|6960 × 4640 pixels
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 6
|DIGIC 8
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.95×
|0.95×
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1× SD, UHS I Compatible
|1× SD, UHS II Compatible
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|7 FPS
|10 FPS (11 FPS with focus locked)
|Buffer Size (RAW)
|25
|24 (standard card); 25 (UHS II card)
|Electronic Shutter
|No
|Yes
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/8000 to 30 sec (mechanical)
|Shutter Durability
|100,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|63-zone, 7560-pixel RGB+IR
|216-zone, 220,000-pixel RGB+IR
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-6400
|ISO 100-25,600
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|Up to ISO 25,600
|Up to ISO 51,200
|Focus Points
|45-point, all cross-type
|45-point, all cross-type
|On Sensor Phase Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Spot AF
|No
|Yes
|Focus Bracketing
|No
|Yes
|Live View Eye AF
|No
|Yes
|Joystick
|No
|Yes
|Flicker Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
|4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps
|LCD Size
|3″ diagonal LCD
|3″ diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Tilt-Flip LCD
|Yes
|Yes
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|No
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|LP-E6N Lithium-Ion Battery
|LP-E6N Lithium-Ion Battery
|Battery Life (23°C, 50% with flash)
|960 shots (CIPA)
|1300 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|2.0 Micro-B
|2.0 Micro-B
|Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card)
|730 g (25.8 oz)
|701 g (24.7 oz)
|Dimensions
|139 × 105.2 × 78.5 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.1 in)
|140.7 × 104.8 × 76.8 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.0 in)
|Current Price (Body Only)
|$999
|$1199
As you can see, there are some pretty significant improvements on the 90D, making it a clearly more refined camera overall. One of the more interesting changes is the fully electronic shutter with up to 1/16,000 second shooting. This, I believe, is the first fully electronic shutter to appear natively in a DSLR.
One similarity I’d like to point out is the 90D’s focusing system. Even though Canon’s official press release states that the 90D “now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering,” the same was true on the earlier 80D. In fact, the two cameras have very similar 45-point autofocus systems overall.
However, there are some differences: In the viewfinder, the 90D adds a spot AF mode (smaller area than single-point) and focus bracketing, in the same vein as many mirrorless cameras. In live view, the 90D now supports eye-detection AF, a first for a Canon DSLR (or any DSLR, I believe).
Beyond that, the chart above shows pretty clearly the many areas that Canon has improved. Some of the other improvements might not be headline-worthy features, but they’re quite good in their own right: a 35% increase in battery life, for example, and a more durable shutter rated to 200,000 cycles.
Press Release:
Two Cameras, Two Ways: Canon U.S.A. Announces a Pair of High-Speed Advanced Amateur ILC Cameras, The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II
Both Cameras Feature a 32.5 Megapixel APS-C CMOS Sensor, High-Speed Continuous Shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Uncropped 4K UHD Video Recording Capability
MELVILLE, NY, August 28, 2019 – It is often said that in life, having two options is generally considered a good thing. Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduced two advanced amateur ILC cameras, the EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II. These two models usher in the next generation of Canon APS-C sensor cameras and share many similar characteristics, while also being uniquely different at the same time. Both cameras are designed to fit the needs and preferences of a variety of photographers taking into account their skill level and subject matter.
“As camera technology continues to evolve, we find ourselves in a constant state of innovating and challenging the status quo to meet the various desires of our end-users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs.”
The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II include many core features that are identical and hold true to Canon’s imaging excellence. These features include:
- 32.5 Megapixel CMOS(APS-C) Sensor
- DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- 4K UHD up 30p and 1080p FHD up 120p video recording with no crop
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Live View with 5,481 manually selectablei AF positions
- Electronic shutter with a minimum of up to 1/16000th
- Built-in Wi-Fiii and Bluetooth Technologyiii
The Performance DSLR Way: The EOS 90D
The EOS 90D DSLR camera is ideal for the advanced-amateur photographer who values the look-and-feel of the DSLR body and benefits such as an optical viewfinder, 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen LCD, addition of the multi-controller and a shutter button feel of professional EOS cameras. Now capable of shooting up to 10 frames-per-second (fps), a drastic increase from the 7.0 fps with the EOS 80D, users can capture all of the action on the sidelines of a football game or wildlife while on safari. Assisting in a photographers’ ability to capture the action is the 45-point all-cross type AF system, 100 percent viewfinder coverage and now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering. In addition, the new AE sensor boasts an impressive 220,000 pixels and utilizes EOS iTR AF (face priority) detection. Together, these two features allow for the detection and tracking of faces in various environments and shooting situations while using the viewfinder.
The Compact-and-Lightweight Way: The EOS M6 Mark II
Bringing the controls and functionality of a Canon EOS DSLR into a compact mirrorless camera, the EOS M6 Mark II is destined to wow advanced-amateur photographers. With its enhanced usability, the EOS M6 Mark II is capable of shooting up to 14fps with AF and AE tracking as well as capturing a remarkable 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capabilities. The camera also features touch-and-drag AF when using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinderiv. A popular and notable benefit of Canon mirrorless cameras allows photographers to select AF positions with the touch of a finger. The EOS M6 Mark II also includes Canon’s Dual Pixel AF with Eye AF Servo to help ensure images are in sharp focus and a 3.0-inch, touch-panel LCD screen with tilt-option to help ensure a user’s portrait or selfie game is and stays on point.
Pricing and Availability
The Canon EOS 90D is scheduled to be available mid-September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1199.00 for body only, $1349.00 for EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1599.00 for EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit*. The EOS M6 Mark II is scheduled to be available late September 2019 in both black and silver for an estimated retail price of $849.99 for body only, $1099.00 for EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1349.00 for EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit*. For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
# # #
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.
i Available AF points may decrease when shooting with AF cropping or in movie mode, or depending on camera settings or lens attached.
ii Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.
iii Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.
iv Electronic viewfinder (EVF) sold separately from EOS M6 Mark II camera body. EVF may be included with select kits.
Comments
Spencer
That is great news, it’s too bad I am invested in Nikon right now. When I purchase my Nikon 3 year ago, it would had a game changer. Unfortunately, I keep good care of my stuff and will not be in the market for a new camera for a while. But, it sound good.
Agreed, Zigman! Canon has been weathering criticism from reviewers for a while because of their sensor technology. But – while it’s true that other brands are a bit ahead in high ISO and dynamic range performance – Canon cameras are excellent to use in the field.
If I weren’t also so invested in Nikon, Canon definitely would be my top choice at this point (even above Fuji, Nasim’s favorite). Might just be me, but I really like how they handle in the field. And the 90D is a pretty awesome development in that lineup.
I believe the weight is 701g rather than 619g you mention above and in your other post, on an apples to apples basis with the 80D (inc battery & card).
It will be interesting to see how this model performs with the 10fps and improved ISO range. Christopher Frost’s reviews show that few Canon lenses can resolve such high MP (82mp full-frame equivalent). I think the main new feature is full sensor 4K and the joystick. I wish for being able to zoom-in immediately to the previewed picture, rather than the tortuous having to press play separately first (1st world problems!).