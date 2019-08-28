Canon 90D Announcement: 10 FPS, 4K Video, $1199

Today, among a slew of mirrorless announcements, Canon announced their newest DSLR: the 32.5-megapixel Canon 90D. The 90D is a significant upgrade to Canon’s earlier 80D DSLR, which we gave high praise in our review. Here’s everything you need to know about the 90D.

The 90D’s big changes are pretty impressive: 10 FPS shooting (11 FPS with focus locked), full-width 4K video, and a brand new 32.5 megapixel aps-c sensor. By comparison, the earlier 80D maxed out at 7 FPS, 1080p video, and 24.2 megapixels.

In terms of physical changes, the 90D is quite similar to the earlier 80D. The only big difference is that the 90D adds a joystick to change focus points, improving the camera’s (already excellent) handing.

That’s not all that’s new on the 90D. Here’s a specifications comparison between the earlier 80D and today’s 90D:

Camera Feature Canon 80D Canon 90D Sensor Resolution 24.2 megapixels 32.5 megapixels Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 22.5 × 15mm 22.3 × 14.8 mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.7µ 3.2µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes Low Pass Filter Dust Reduction Yes Yes Image Size 6000 × 4000 pixels 6960 × 4640 pixels Image Processor DIGIC 6 DIGIC 8 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.95× 0.95× Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode Yes, with flash commander mode Storage Media 1× SD, UHS I Compatible 1× SD, UHS II Compatible Continuous Shooting Speed 7 FPS 10 FPS (11 FPS with focus locked) Buffer Size (RAW) 25 24 (standard card); 25 (UHS II card) Electronic Shutter No Yes Shutter Speed Range 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/16,000 to 30 sec (electronic); 1/8000 to 30 sec (mechanical) Shutter Durability 100,000 cycles 200,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 63-zone, 7560-pixel RGB+IR 216-zone, 220,000-pixel RGB+IR Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-6400 ISO 100-25,600 Boosted ISO Sensitivity Up to ISO 25,600 Up to ISO 51,200 Focus Points 45-point, all cross-type 45-point, all cross-type On Sensor Phase Detection Yes Yes Spot AF No Yes Focus Bracketing No Yes Live View Eye AF No Yes Joystick No Yes Flicker Detection Yes Yes Video Maximum Resolution 1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps 4K at 30 fps; 1920 × 1080 up to 120 fps LCD Size 3″ diagonal LCD 3″ diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dots 1,040,000 dots Tilt-Flip LCD Yes Yes Touchscreen Yes Yes Built-in GPS No No Built-in Bluetooth No Yes Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Yes Yes Battery LP-E6N Lithium-Ion Battery LP-E6N Lithium-Ion Battery Battery Life (23°C, 50% with flash) 960 shots (CIPA) 1300 shots (CIPA) Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 2.0 Micro-B 2.0 Micro-B Weight (Body Only, Includes Battery and Card) 730 g (25.8 oz) 701 g (24.7 oz) Dimensions 139 × 105.2 × 78.5 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.1 in) 140.7 × 104.8 × 76.8 mm (5.5 × 4.1 × 3.0 in) Current Price (Body Only) $999 $1199

As you can see, there are some pretty significant improvements on the 90D, making it a clearly more refined camera overall. One of the more interesting changes is the fully electronic shutter with up to 1/16,000 second shooting. This, I believe, is the first fully electronic shutter to appear natively in a DSLR.

One similarity I’d like to point out is the 90D’s focusing system. Even though Canon’s official press release states that the 90D “now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering,” the same was true on the earlier 80D. In fact, the two cameras have very similar 45-point autofocus systems overall.

However, there are some differences: In the viewfinder, the 90D adds a spot AF mode (smaller area than single-point) and focus bracketing, in the same vein as many mirrorless cameras. In live view, the 90D now supports eye-detection AF, a first for a Canon DSLR (or any DSLR, I believe).

Beyond that, the chart above shows pretty clearly the many areas that Canon has improved. Some of the other improvements might not be headline-worthy features, but they’re quite good in their own right: a 35% increase in battery life, for example, and a more durable shutter rated to 200,000 cycles.

Press Release: