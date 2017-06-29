With the release of the much anticipated Canon 6D Mark II, one might be wondering how it stacks up against the three year old Nikon D750 in terms of specifications and features. Since the 6D Mark II has a similar feature set and price point as the D750, it makes sense to compare these two cameras, even though Nikon has not announced a replacement yet. While I am planning to work on a detailed review of the 6D Mark II, along with high ISO comparisons later this year, I thought it would be interesting to see the strengths and weaknesses of each camera when put side by side.
Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Some commentary on the data is provided below.
Canon 6D Mark II vs Nikon D750 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Canon 6D Mark II
|Nikon D750
|Sensor Resolution
|26.2 MP
|24.3 MP
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×24.0mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.75µ
|5.97µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,260 x 4,160
|6,016 x 4,016
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-40,000
|ISO 100-12,800
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400
|ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 7
|EXPEED 4
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|98%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.71x
|0.70x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1x SD
|2x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6.5 fps
|6.5 fps
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/180
|1/200
|Shutter Durability
|100,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|7560-pixel RGB+IR Metering
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|Number of AF Points
|45 AF points, 45 cross-type
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ Up to 60p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ Up to 60p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Headphone Jack
|No
|Yes
|LCD Size and Type
|3.0″ vari-angle LCD touchscreen
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,229,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|No
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi with NFC
|Wi-Fi Only
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Battery Life
|1200 shots (CIPA)
|1230 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|2.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|685g
|760g
|Dimensions
|144.0 x 110.5 x 74.8mm
|140.5 x 113.0 x 78.0mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,999 (as introduced)
|$2,299 (as introduced)
So, what are the main differences between the Canon 6D Mark II and Nikon D750? While it is clear that there are many similarities between the two, there are some important differences worth pointing out. First of all, there is a slight difference in resolution – the 6D Mark II has a 26.2 MP sensor compared to the 24.3 MP sensor on the D750. While the difference is too small to see in images, the 6D Mark II has a newer sensor and promises to have 100-40,000 native ISO range, which could potentially result in better high ISO performance. However, it is too early to say what the actual differences are going to be until we put the two cameras side by side in a lab environment and see how they stack up, so take this information with a grain of salt. It is also hard to say if the 6D Mark II will be able to provide as good of dynamic range as the Nikon D750, but some sources have already indicated that the 6D Mark II might have inferior dynamic range compared to the 5D Mark IV, which is discouraging to hear. At the end of the day, both cameras should be able to take superb images with excellent color and details, so that should not be of a big concern on either side.
Where Canon goofed up is with the viewfinder coverage – it is a shame that the Canon 6D Mark II only has a 98% viewfinder coverage, making it difficult to properly compose and frame shots. No concerns on the D750, since it has 100% viewfinder coverage. Another area where the D750 clearly stands out is the storage media – it has dual memory card slots, whereas the 6D Mark II is still limited to a single memory card slot like its predecessor. This is unfortunate, and it might steer some pros away from choosing the 6D Mark II. When it comes to recording video, while neither camera can shoot 4K, the D750 has a headphone jack to be able to listen to recorded audio, which is a huge benefit. Unfortunately, that’s another feature Canon skipped on.
Both cameras have excellent AF systems and it is hard to say if one is going to prove to be better than the other. While the Nikon D750 has more focus points, the Canon 6D Mark II has a lot more cross-type sensors, so it should be more accurate and reliable outside the center area. Unfortunately, both cameras have their AF sensors located very close to the center of the frame.
Canon certainly does better in connectivity options. It has a built-in GPS, WiFi + NFC and Bluetooth, whereas the Nikon D750 is only limited to WiFi. Also, the Canon 6D Mark II is lighter, slightly smaller and has a better MSRP at introduction (current market prices for the two cameras are the same). Both cameras are rated for the same battery life, but keep in mind that CIPA calculations take into consideration use of flash, so without use of flash, the battery on the D750 should last a bit longer.
Hi,
in the table the following point is inverted
Number of AF Points 51 AF points, 15 cross-type 45 AF points, 45 cross-type
Forgot to clear the cache after updating the post, thanks for letting me know!
I wish one of this digital beauties had an option/button of sliding the Bayer filter out and effectively going into B&W mode with 1-2 stop better sensitivity of the sensor. That would have been fun!
Thanks Nasım!
I think these need to be green on 6DII side as well:
– 3.0″ vari-angle LCD touchscreen
– Being able to focus with f8 lenses at 27 AF points (vs only 1 with D750)
– Price (as introduced)
– 45 AF points (all cross). Although AF points are clustered in the middle, D750’s outer AF points are not as good as middle ones (at least my experience).
And maybe battery life of D750 must also be green because (I think) that number is with flash).
I think you’ll find that of the 15 cross-type AF points on the D750, 11 of support focusing at f/8, not just the 1.
I concur. The dual pixel AF plus fully articulated touch screen is a powerful combination that is one very strong drawcard that basically overshadows the shortcomings in other areas. People are going to sing songs about this feature.
The f8 on 27 points is only for ONE lens.. (I forget which one)
ALL the rest it’s only the centre point.
So IMHO the D750 win hands down on the basis of f8 usefulness.
(I use a 6D)
Canon could do better. It is a shame 3 year old D750 outperforms new 6D in many ways. IQ we still have to see, but this is not good for us – Nikon shooters either, because there is not much competition from Canon in that range of DSLRs…
I think it is worth to mention that 6D m2 finally has a tilting screen as well.
I even saw some rumors saying new Nikon D820 (or whatever the D810 successor will be called) will also have one.
I thought Canon has IBIS as well which could be a huge thing.
No, they have electronic stabilization for video only.
I’ve owned a D750 for close to 2 years now and I continue to be impressed with the dynamic range overall and the ISO performance at 3200 and 6400. I’ll be interested to see how the Canon compares in image quality, esp. dynamic range.
But I would like to see Nikon pushed to provide a much wider spread of AF points in the D750 replacement.
3 years old and still not bad :)
I believe comparation between Nikon D610 and Canon 6D Mark II will be more accurate,since they are both entry level ful frame bodies.Just my two cents!
I agree completely!
The 6D series should always be compared to the D600 series. I don’t know why sites keep comparing the 6D and o the D750. It makes no sense. Compare the entry level full frame cameras from both companies; not an entry level camera to a mid level.
Entry level, mid level … doesn’t matter. The price is the same (almost) this is why they are being compared…. When Canon offer a lower price for this camera then it will be compared with a lower class nikon. It is that simple.
I tend to agree. FWIW, I find these comparisons interesting in one sense – comparing specs – but I think one needs to be careful when cherry picking the details to justify “A” over “B”. In my view, these two cameras stack up fairly closely. The only thing that jumps out at me is a flash sync speed of 1/180th (really?! – and to be fair, the same applies to the D750 and it’s 1/200th, probably more so given its position in Nikon’s lineup). Yes, there’s only a half stop between 1/180th and 1/250th, but it’s a half stop in the wrong direction!
That all said, I think either camera will (should) give very capable output and if one finds that their results are consistently lacking, then it’s probably not because of the camera….
Nikon D750 is a wonderful camera in handling. Its also perfect in hand grip. It’s light weight also. Dynamic Range is excellent. Using it for almost 1 yr no problem at all. One of the best camera in this price range.
With regards
Joginder
www.frozenmoments.in
The Nikon D750 does not have USB 3.0. I really wish it did.
Look at the Chart again the charts say Nikon modle has USB 3.0 and cannon has 2.0
I’m a D750 user, I doesn’t have USB 3.0, sorry.
But it’s not that important, I can’t notice it even when shooting tethered, lightrooms bottleneck is narrow enough to make the USB 2.0 lack of speed meaningful.
I finally buckled and bought the D750 during the last sale. For only $2000 for the body and the 24-120mm kit lens, it was a deal I could hardly resist. I only briefly contemplated a D810 for the 36MB, and then rejected the idea based on size and weight. This turned out to be a good decision – my old hands are small and troubled by chronic tendinitis, and the D750 seems to be the right size and weight for my situation. I did wonder if a D760 could appear soon, but I’m betting that they will wait for the feeding frenzy over the D810 successor to calm down, and then it would still be months after that before we started seeing a drop in price. If the successor to the D750 has 36MP, I might be tempted to upgrade again sometime next year when the price drops. The jump to 36MP is significant, but not dramatic — in a small square area of an image, it results in only about 1.23 times the number of pixels in each dimension, so a sharp line running through the square would be somewhat, but not hugely, better defined. If the successor to the D750 jumped to 50MP, I would drool. (The tiny MP advantage of this new Canon is trivial and insignificant.)
I’m really pleased with the color I’m getting with the RAW files processed through Capture One Pro — to my eyes, it’s better than the color in Nikon’s own out-of-the camera JPEGs. It captures the color of my dog’s very difficult to render fawn (or faun) colored coat perfectly. I also got what is probably a good sample of the kit lens. It appears to need no autofocus fine tuning at all, and seems to be sharp at all focal lengths — at least with 24MP. My old AIS 200mm f4 micro and AIS 400mm f5.6 both work well with very sharply defined focus confirmation. (Shorter focal length AIS lenses don’t fare as well though.)
Now I’m also curious about the rumor of a possible replacement of their 70-300mm lens by the end of the year. Will it be anywhere near as sharp as the 70-200mm f4?
If the 70-300mm AF-P is any indication, that lens will be sharp indeed. I’ve tested the DX-only lens against the Sigma 100-400mm C lens, which Lenstip considers to be as sharp as the very sharp Canon 100-400mm L II lens. I cannot see a difference in sharpness between the two.
What I’m seeing is that the major lens makers have no problem making even cheap lenses sharp. Plus, the new Canon 70-300m is very sharp as well, so I have little doubt that Nikon will (at least) match that standard.
The new camera has lost the ability to change focusing screens – at least according to specs on the canon website.
I am literally in the process of deciding between these two cameras now after waiting for the 6dmkii to be released. Spec wise the 6dmkii is as stated not that different and I don’t think it is enough for me to switch brands. Whether to buy now or not tough choice indeed especially because of a possible upgrade to the d750 in the near future which I could come to regret. I dont want to wait a year for that however. But I think at the price it is at now in NZ compared to what the 6dmkii will retail at here (with the cash back offer) I will probably go Nikon. A lot of people have positive things to say about the d750 on this site and others so i think I have my answer – either is a massive upgrade from my Nikon D300.
Love your work Nasim. Keep it up.
Sam from NZ.
I was using a D300s and purchased a D750 a couple of years ago. Wow, what a stunning change for low-light settings. Love my D750.
You really should compare the D750 to the D810. I own both, and I own Canon cameras as well (6D, 80D) and while the D750 is one of my favorite cameras ever (pretty much neck and neck with the 6D) the D810 blows them both away. Being able to shoot at ISO 64 makes a huge difference and the 36.3 MP sensor will allow me to make almost wall-size murals. The D810 is in a class by itself and if you can be patient and keep both eyes open you’ll find it on sale. I bought mine recently from BestBuy for $2999 that included the 24-120 lens, the Nikon MB-D12 motor drive, a SanDisk 32GB SD card, and more. The D810 body-only price was $2499. The D750 was also on sale for $1499 for the body only. I am sure they will both be back on sale soon.
Nevertheless, the D750 is a great choice. When you get into full-frame cameras it’s really difficult to choose between Canon and Nikon. The 6D Mk I is also a superb camera and when it comes to wireless connectivity it’s a lot better than the D750. The other significant aspect of both the D750 and the 6D is the high ISO noise level. I have photos taken at ISO 3200 with the 6D that are better than photos taken with Canon 80D at ISO 400. The other thing I’ll say about the D750 is the ergonomics: it is the most comfortable camera to hold and shoot, better than the D810 and the 6D. They got the grip right on this one and almost made it right on the D810 which is just a little less deep and a little fatter.
I have seriously considered the Nikon D810 but it is just that bit too expensive for me (especially here in NZ) where the price difference is quite significant. For my shooting skills and capabilities, the D750 should be a perfect fit for now. If I had no kit already (already own a few nikon lenses) my choice would be even harder. I have played with the 6d and love it. Im sure the 6dmii will be good as well.
Thanks for your input though always enjoy reading other people’s opinions (especially when they aren’t a fanboy of a certain brand).
And don’t underestimate the dual memory card slots. It’d be hard to imagine not having this feature once you are used to it.
Made the same decision last month during the June sale. The 6dMkII rumors didn’t sound like it was going to be much ahead of the d750 and likely to be more expensive (in US, $1500 for d750 body and battery grip then, now $2000 for 6d body, no grip). There will always be a better camera in 6-12 months. Unless you are pretty much happy with what you have now (I wasn’t – 12 years old entry level DSLR) just think about what shots you are missing.
The specs I saw say the 6D2 has a pentamirror rather than a pentaprism. This should make it lighter but give up some VF image brightness.
Shane, it is a pentaprism – officially listed on Canon’s website in the specifications.
I thought I had replied to this but apparently not. On the Europe site spec page, it says pentamirror: www.canon-europe.com/camer…fications/ Since the US site gives a PDF for the specs I’m inclined to credit them with more accuracy.
With regard to the comments of others: I’d love to see a stills-only DSLR from Canon. I looked at my old 20D, and it has a PC-sync connector for an external flash, the lack of which seems to be a frequent complaint. A stills-only camera would not need a mic socket, headphone socket, or an HDMI port. It could replace the space taken by these components with USB-3, PC-sync, and additional smarts and still photo features, like a built-in radio flash trigger. It might make space for two card slots, or simply be able to shrink the size and weight a bit. But I suppose that marketing research has shown that stills-only photography is just not popular enough to warrant making such a product.
I really wish canon pushed the envelop this one time – but they really didn’t so it won’t put much pressure on Nikon to innovate. The same reason that led me to leave canon for Nikon shows up once again here – the “just enough but no more” syndrome. You can see this camera was designed based on one brief only – what numerical specs can we slightly outclass the D750 on? Resolution and ISO range. Done.
They did put their truly class leading live view AF in the camera though – so credit for that move but at the same time, using the same AF module as on their APSc cameras means small AFcoverage on full frame – take back with one hand what they gave with the other…
Hopefully the sensor shows some qualities over the aging D750 – but I have my doubts. Whatever Nikon did to the D750 sensor, it just operates beautifully; better than I ever expected.
And not that Nikon is free from reproach but when I look at the D500 they have not held much back – at that price you can’t drive nails in a plank with it, but that’s about it, it is a masterpiece at that price. And the D750 was so far ahead when launched that three years later it is still the benchmark to beat in its category.
I am really glad I changed despite the huge financial hit of changing lens system; I just wish canon pushed boundaries for all our gain. But they really seem content with incremental gains that deliver the right balance of progress with huge helpings of frustration but in the end enough progress to keep loyalists around, or at least most of them.
That basically counts for all Nikon cameras since 2012. My D4, D800E, D3200 are up to date what image quality concerns, but not only: speed and resolution as well. Lenses did not really got better optically for a long time now. The rate of innovation will drastically drop. Sensors are very close to perfection. We do not need new bodies all two or three years which are not really an improvement.
A thought about video. Nikon D750 is very bad at focusing when recording video and this is an area where 6D Mark II probably will shine in comparison. Sure, not headphonejack on Canons camera, but way more reliable focusing in video will be important for many.
Dont forget the age old Flash Sync Voltage, Cannon via Hot Shoe under 6 volts, PC connection 240 volts only with newer models (info from Cannon Forum). Nikon always been 200 volts for both (Direct from Nikon 8 years ago). nb Olympus 240 volts Pentax 200 volts Sony did not answer.
Who shoots over 10000 ISO for anything useful? These crazy numbers no one will ever use – what’s the point
I’m curious why no manufacturers have made sensors that go down to ISO 25, 20, 15, 10. That would be more impressive than ISO > 100,000.
Rick, It’s due to the trade-off between: quantum efficiency and read noise in low light; and the full-well capacity in bright light.
It has always been very easy to reduce the ISO sensitivity of a film or a digital sensor: apply a neutral-density filter to the lens.
Thank you, Nasim. The Comparison is much appreciated. I’m still loving my D750, but longing for a larger buffer and a 1/8000 shutter speed :-)
Oh yes, who does shoot at crazy high ISO numbers. But, I was surprised to see the quality on my 6D at ISO 3200, which occurred only because I had my ISO set to Auto. Normally I don’t go over ISO 800. And, by the way, unless you have some very special, specific need that one or another of the APS-C cameras satisfies, I wouldn’t waste my time. Full-Frame is the only way to go. And one final note: I shot only Nikon 35mm back in the film days, and then switched to Canon with digital and now shoot both Canon and Nikon. I have to say I prefer Nikon, especially when it comes to their optics. The only big advantage Canon has is their customer service and the CPS membership that is easy to become a part of simply by owning some pro or semi-pro gear. Nikon’s customer service sucks from my experiences. alanhagberg.com
“Full-Frame is the only way to go.”
Only if your requirement is to achieve a very shallow depth of field using relatively inexpensive lenses.
Professionally-scanned medium format film delivers circa 200 megapixels. Large format film delivers far more megapixels when used with the best lenses or the best telescopes.
Have you seen the truly awesome gigapixel composite images from the Hubble Space Telescope?
Have you seen the truly awesome images produced by Thomas Stirr using the Nikon 1 system?
photographylife.com/author/tomstirr
Why doesn’t shutter frame rate matter?
To a lot of photographers especially for sports it really matters. Even if it’s only your kids basketball game.
Also if the difference is plus or minus 5%, that really isn’t a difference. There is simply no way anyone could tell the difference between the megapixels. So slight variations should not be highlighted in green for either
I’m surprised to see the single SD card slot is UHS-I. This is relatively old technology and most of the newer cameras like the Nikon D500 are using UHS-II. The Nikon D7500 and D750 both use UHS-I SD cards but those are older designs.
The buffer on the 6D Mark II is relatively small allowing just 21 images in a single burst. While better than the D750 (15 images), it’s far below more recent cameras such as the D500 (200 images) and D7500 (50 images).
The continued drop in flash synch speed is a little surprising. 1/180 sec? Really?
Overall it’s a good economy level FX camera. It’s not perfect but is no slouch either.
My experience is mostly with Nikon and Sony but I think that Canon has a slightly different color formula. I think they emphasize blues and reds a bit more (or violet and magenta?). Canon look a little more beautiful to my eye whereas Nikon & Sony look a little more realistic. For some people that might be a crucial difference. I’ve heard of people saying – oh you can just mimic Canon color in post processing – but none that have nailed it.
I have no comment on Canon gear, but as a wildlife shooter whose main camera is the D5, I grab the D750 in good light, too, as it shoots very comparably, with the gain of being lighter to carry and giving me a few more pixels. That said, when I start using big glass with TCs, the D5 still tends to capture the sharper image – and that is after AF Fine tuning for the various cameras and lenses and lens +TCs I use. If I was on a weight constrained trip and knew I’d be mostly shooting in good light, I wouldn’t hesitate to make the D750 my primary camera for the trip. D810 is great for landscapes, but I mostly shoot critters and the extra pixels don’t always translate into finer hair detail, once ISO noise comes into play. Cleaner pixels always win the day, even if it means fewer of them – and with many landscapes the light is steady enough, that a quick two shot pano over comes the fewer pixels per capture not using the D810. All that said, I am looking forward to the D750 replacement, though I suspect it will be about like the D5 over the D4/D4s – incremental improvement at best, but still observably there. Hope the current 6D works well for those in the Canon camp investing in it.
Mark, please just a short question (the first): How do you get along with the missing (or much smaller) ISO invariance of the D5 compared to the D4? To be able to push the darker parts of the picture without increasing noise too much seems a mandatory ability of a camera’s sensor technology to me. Speaking of the 6DmkII or Canon SLRs users in general: why does this not bother more Canon users, the missing (or better) ISO invariance?
I was waiting for the specs on this camera for a long time and I am very disappointed. I do a lot of travel photography and was really hoping for dual card slots as a security measure and a built in flash, as I don’t travel with my speed lite. Sort I didn’t spring for the 750 when it was on sale.
Why no PC plug for flash on either camera?
Given the specs on the 6D Mark 2, I think it is overpriced by around $800. The only thing it compares favorably with is the 6D. But beginning photographers won’t miss having AF points outside of the center, won’t notice the small buffer, and will love the flip screen for selfies. Canon must have crippled this camera on purpose. Not much improvement for five years of development time.
To be honest, it’s just another lackluster DSLR from Canon. It’s unfortunate Nikon’s got so many problems right now, and because it does, this camera will probably sell very well. Ultimately though, in the hands of someone who knows what they’re doing it will enable some good photographs regardless.
I’m curious what “Nikon’s got so many problems” means to you? I’m shooting most of their top tier gear and not experiencing any issues – best pictures of my life. So I’m curious why you felt the need to invest so little characters to suggest such a negative – perhaps about gear you have little experience with.
While I haven’t used the Sony a7ii, I think that you should have included it in your Canon 6Dii vs Nikon D750 comparison, for in many ways it appears to at least equal them, and sometimes specs better. It has 1) higher maximum shutter speed, 2) higher flash sync speed, 3) much better video capabilities/convenience (and the headphone output that is inexcusably missing in the Canon 6Dii — really Canon, a $2000 camera body without a headphone jack? How much would it have cost to add that, $2?), 4) more than twice as many focus points, 5) sensor-based stabilization, particularly useful with primes, many of which don’t have built-in stabilization, and 6) is much smaller and lighter. Sony has really made progress in fleshing out their lens offerings, so it many cases they will be sufficient. I can see going with either of the above Canon or Nikon models if you really need an esoteric super-telephoto or 6.5 frames per second, or the Nikon if you must have dual card slots, or the Canon if you need built-in GPS, but in many other scenarios, I think that the Sony a7ii would be a better choice.
I find the single SD card a deal breaker, I wouldn’t shoot with a single memory card professionally.
Why does the nikon have a cap on the mount and the canon does not. Does the nikon have something to hide?
It’s amazing how similar these cameras are. I’m not in the market for one, but if I had to choose, I’d pick the 6D II for the swivel touch-enabled screen + dual pixel AF. Often shooting from a tripod, those are features I could not do without anymore!
It’s not meant to be a ‘professional’ camera. So many complaints about dual card slots or 4k. Go buy a high end model if you are a pro. Do clients pay you less if you pay half price for a consumer level entry camera if it had 2 card slots? Do you charge them less and explain that you are shooting with a consumer level camera and not a professional model? Go buy a 5D4 or whatever has 2 slots and makes you money…This is still an entry level FF DSLR that is primarily a stills camera. No 4k, who cares. It’s not going to matter to the millions of users who already love their current 6D, and Canon will sell a tonne of these. I’m not in love with every spec either but to say this isn’t much of an improvement over the first 6D is a very uneducated and ignorant opinion. I will gladly take 45 all cross-type AF points not spread out with DPAF and 5-Axis Image stabilization with 1080p video and tilt screen with touchscreen and awesome low light performance with 26.2 MP and 6.5 FPS burst over my 2012 EOS 6D any day. It’s well worth the upgrade as I am a hobbyist and this is a hobbyist level camera that will take incredible pictures by people who enjoy taking them.
Hi Bernie,
You are so right. I don’t shoot Canon (although most of my colleagues do, and with good reason) and would never consider this camera. It is not for professional use because of one card slot. What many pro’s are frustrated by is that they have to put out $1500 more to get a camera with similar image quality to get the 2nd. slot. Also, they look over at Nikon that has cameras at the prosumer level with dual slots, so they are not happy. Okay, I get it, I wouldn’t be happy either…but pro’s are a small part of Canon’s audience. Most of their customers will be more then happy with this camera and it will allow them to take awesome photos even more conveniently then the camera from the last generation. This is who Canon is catering to.
You are so right. I don’t shoot Canon (although most of my colleagues do) and would never consider this camera. It is not for professional use because of one card slot. What many pro’s are frustrated by is that they have to put out $1500 more to get a camera with similar image quality to get the 2nd. slot. Also, they look over at Nikon that has cameras at the prosumer level with dual slots, so they are not happy. Okay, I get it, I wouldn’t be happy either…but pro’s are a small part of Canon’s audience. Most of their customers will be more then happy with this camera and it will allow them to take awesome photos even more conveniently then the camera from the last generation. This is who Canon is catering to.
I just joined Photography Life. I love it and thoroughly enjoy reading all your comments. I am much older than probably all of you. My husband and I just bought each Nikon D750. Even though we are not as experienced as most of you we love the camera and have been Nikon customers forever. Why? Customer service. Many years ago, while my husband was working in NZ, we were on a birding trip to Steward Island. Coming back the seas were rough, I fell asleep, and my D70 flew across the floor. I had a long lens attached to it, the weight of the lens broke the front of the camera and did other damage to it and the lens. Upon arrival to the US, went to several camera shops and was told to “buy a new camera and lens.”. I contacted Nikon, told my story and was told to send both items in and if they could fix them, they would. Nikon did just that. Since then I became a true believer in their customer service. I don’t know if things have recently changed, but I will find out sooner or later. Hope not.
Just came back from 2 months in Costa Rica. We are avid bird watchers. Our D750s performed beautifully, even though I still don’t get all the “camera” capabilities. For amateurs, most of our pictures are quite good. We did find the cameras did not like the humidity………coming from air conditioning to the humid rain forests……..we had to cover them and wait a while, before the camera and mostly the lenses operation was 100 percent. No problem, we were patient.
We love taking pictures, keep us active and still interested in our surroundings. We are both in our late 70s and hope to keep on taking photos for a long time more. Keep up the good job and our interest alive.
Just a tip – if you’re into birds – Nikon’s 200-500 is a great lens. Though I own most of their big primes, this lens on the D500 is a great combo and it should be good on the D750, as well. I’ve had good service experiences with Nikon as well. And, to the topic, it is nice to get some pro-level features in a prosumer camera, versus only getting those features (dual slots) in the top, top of the line. And, the fact that screen folds out and can be angled down is great for when I want my tripod as high as possible (well above my head), as it allows me to get shots from a preferred viewing angle, compared to if I had to rely on the viewfinder to compose every shot.
Comparing D750 and 6d Mark1 it was quite easy to define a “winner”, as the D750 had much better specifications. This has changed now and both (Canon and Nikon-Users) can buy reasonable priced “allround-35mm-bodies” for their system, which is a good thing.
On the other hand Sony just showed what to expect from future DSLMs (see a9) and from my point of view DSLRs are kind of outdated – even though I traded my Sony a7II for a D750 beginning of this year…
Why did you trade your a7ii for a d750?
Number of reasons: AF in dim light wasn’t fast enough, moving AF-point only possible after pressing a button (has just been changed via firmware-upgrade), lenses (i.e. 85mm and 35mm) have been very expensive (switched before Sony released the FE85/1.8)
While I am quite happy with the D750 there are still many things I miss – the possibility to use manual focus lenses, the in body stabilisation, the small package the Sony provides with the right lenses, the eye-AF, the high precision of the sensor-AF…
Exept the pricing Sony seems to have fixed all these issues with the a9 and I really hope it’s technology can be found in the lower end modells as soon as possible.
Hope this helps, for further questions feel free to pm me
d750 jas USB Version 2.0
No one commented on shutter life. 100k for Canon and 150k for Nikon. That’s an enormous difference in longevity (and everything that this implies about build quality and durability for the rest of the camera). Look at it this way – cost per click over the whole life cycle suddenly makes the Nikon rather a bargain! I’m a Canon user and agree with others that I’m frustrated with their lack of innovation. Back in the film era (yes I’m that old) I was a Nikon user and very happy. Somehow when I got into digital Canon felt better in my hands. I now regret the switch.
Hello. It’s encouraging to read so many positive comments about the Nikon D750. I am interested in buying it, after doing a lot of research and considering many different options. But, after reading a particular review online, I am worried now about the shutter problem. The reviewer made it seem that even if a person’s D750 didn’t currently have the problem, that if “they gave it time,” they too would encounter it as well. In other words, it would be inevitable. (He had written that he had bought 4 and after having a difficult time with all of them, he then switched over to the Canon 5D mark IV.)
I know I shouldn’t believe that, but it’s very discouraging and worrisome to read. I want to make a well-informed decision and buy in confidence my first full frame camera; however, I’m not so sure anymore…
Is the shutter a common problem as the person makes it sound? I understand that something like this would upset someone, except that same reviewer had initially written such a glowing and positive review on the D750. So, it’s disappointing to see how a great camera can suddenly sound like nothing but a problematic one.
Hi 38 – as a D750 owner for over two years, I can confirm that I haven’t had any issues with the D750 shutter, or indeed any aspect of the camera;s performance. I think you’re worrying unnecessarily.
Hi 38,
In regards to the “shutter problem”, my D750 falls in the range of serial numbers calling for a fix. I have never seen the problem. I sent my D750 to Nikon in LA. Less than a week later it has been fixed and returned.