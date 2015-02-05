Canon 5DS and 5DS R Image Samples

If you are wondering about how images look from the newly announced Canon 5DS and 5DS R DSLR cameras, below you will find the official image samples from Canon USA for both cameras. Let’s take a look at the 5DS images first (apologies for wrong orientation on vertical images – our system could not properly handle orientation on such large files):
And here are some sample images from the Canon 5DS R:
In short: detail level is incredible, reminding me of medium format look in terms of resolution and detail. Particularly impressive are images #1 and #4 from the Canon 5DS, along with all images from the Canon 5DS R. Looks like the modern Canon lenses are capable of resolving enough detail from the 5DS / 5DS R cameras. The only image that looks a bit blurry in the corners is image #2, which was shot with the EF 24-70mm f/4L IS at f/4. I bet stopping down the lens to f/5.6 and smaller would have produced a much sharper image.
I’m glad I kept my Canon lenses when I moved to the Fuji X-mount a couple of years back ;)
The detail on the hippo image is incredible!
friend advice: keep your Fuji :)
Yes .. Cannot agree more :) – Fuji gives best colors and decent sharpness and best jpeg right out of the camera, hope they will release a full frame in the near future!
They won’t release a 35mm frame anytime soon. They’ve been on record about that for some time. Their strategy seems to be going after the enthusiast/prosumer market which is the largest segment actively buying camera equipment. I have a D750 currently and a D800 previously. Fabulous cameras, as I’m sure the Canon, Sony equivalents are, but do we really need it or just *want* it?
I for one don’t need a full-frame body, I like my Fuji as is, small is beautiful. ;)
George Kurian, is that right? I’ve always heard good things about Fuji cameras and am tempted to snap one up! Only problem (the usual story), is I have a canon gear and to switch would be too costly.
I am, I love my Fuji gear and prefer it over the Canon but until a fast-long tele is available I’ll also keep my Canon gear.
Wish I could justify one. Photo biz just isn’t bringing in the $ it once was. :(
Ahah, the amount of details on the portrait one is insane.
Hard to judge as these are not the full res 50MP files. Overall the discussion about resolution gains gets more and more unimportant. To achieve a doubling in res compared with a D810 file you would need to build a 144MP sensor … So the jump from 12 to 36 MP was much more remarkable after all. For post processing and most of us the dynamic range is much more of importance – this makes the difference for what we sell or what we won’t sell.
Have to correct me: these are full res samples :)
To be honest, I wasn’t making a case for anything here.
I don’t believe in “moar megapixels” myself, and the D8xx files are already quite impressive when it comes to details, I’m not saying it’s revolutionary, it’s just always a bit astounding when you’re used to 24Mp images and lower.
You can see almost every feature on her skin, I think it’s pretty cool, if not of the uttermost importance :-)
Pretty impressive. Plenty of details. I think the problem will be the handling of the files. You’ve got to be more careful and make every image count. Your system is going to be in need of upgrading as well or post processing will take a very long time…
As an old Canon user I would say that Canon has to upgrade quite a few lenses to cope with such high resolution. I know they are in a process of doing so…
Looks like Canon has looked at what Nikon did since 2012 and improved it to put themselves ahead of the pack for the next couple of years.
Even the new Wide Angle Canon looks like the 14-24 Nikon.
I am not a video guy but I notice that they still did not put 4K on a $4000 camera not to compete with their own video camera line.
But overall I would say it is a significant step ahead and Canon proves again that they have the technology to develop some outstanding products but I am not sure how many people are actually going to follow, realistically there is quite a few extra costs generated by the acquisition of such a camera body, I have a MAC PRO with 32Gb of RAM and a fast booting system hard drive and the Normal JPEG of my D810 need a few second to load…
You’d be surprised how many of us ex-Canon shooters will jump back on-board with these bodies. As for processing, upgrading PC-based hardware is not that expensive really.
PC upgrade is relatively cheap but unfortunately not the MAC PRO…
If you have a Mac Pro, you won’t need to upgrade ;-)
Yes, you would. Oh yes you would :-) Sorry to insult your Gods…
There is no need to be aggressive and automatically consider him a fanboy ; gosh, those “announcement” threads always seem to attract the worst comments of all, I just don’t get it.
Besides, that’s not even right.
It’s not specifically about the Mac Pro per se, but the original comment saying it takes a few seconds to load a “normal 36MP JPEG” seems completely off to me. My 2011 laptop with an i7 processor (absolutely nowhere near a Xeon) and 16GB of RAM does just fine and loads them in a snap, granted I have an SSD, but anybody working with large files should consider fast drives for their work, and slow drives for storage.
So, depending on what’s inside his Mac Pro, no, he “might” not need to upgrade, unless the computer configuration was a bit on the edge from the start. That’s the whole point of investing in that kind of hardware, you should expect it to last longer.
That’s my point. It’s not what brand you have but what you have in it. His comment suggests that if you happen to have Mac Pro, you are set.
Which is a safe assumption.
Mac Pros are not consumer level computers. They are rigged for more heavy computation with Xeon processors up to 12 cores and relatively large amounts of ECC RAM and well suited storage, they indeed should handle that kind of task just fine ; it’s not about the Apple logo, the whole purpose of this line of computer is to do hard work (video, sound editing, 3D and the like), so yes, it could be expected that it can handle photography editing with 50MP files without much problems.
Well, I guess you are right. It is safe assumption that if you spent over $3,000 on a Mac (a starting price point), you should be able to handle most tasks most photographers will face. It is also safe to assume that if I spent around $2,500 on a Dell Precision I would get the same performance (and the ability to extend my PC for the future)….
Religion has nothing to do with it. All you need is a fast hard drive and lots of storage.
If you’re talking about swapping in new drives or RAM, Mac Pros use the same stuff as PCs (if you have a new Mac Pro then you need a thunderbolt enclosure, which you probably already have.)
Wow like those couple of more seconds will count? So you have time to take a sip out of your coffee while the picture loads. Also if you get the 1000x or 2000x cards they load faster. By the way I hardly think a mac pro with 24 logical cores will have a problem loading a file 4x larger even in raw format.
It can be very expensive. To start with you will need MUCH more expensive CF or SD cards. They have to be larger and faster. They can cost hundreds (redundant back up included of course).
A PC will have to have a complete overhaul from processor, motherboard (to handle the processing power, memory (lots of it) and hard drive (lots and lots of that). Mind as well buy a new PC. A PC to handle the tasks of PS and LR with hundreds of images in a fairly quick manner will cost you a bundle.
In my opinion, $2,000 upgrade of equipment will be fairly reasonable when upgrading to this kind of MegaPixel imagery. Than again, what am I talking about, for many here it’s peanuts…right?
Mark, I think anyone buying a pro-level body should have pro-level glass to make the most out of it, if not then they should firstly invest in good glass. Good glass does not come cheap and so most people looking at these bodies have already spent thousands in glass and all the other collateral needed to make the most out of their bread and butter (lenses and bodies). A $2000 PC is not an unreasonable if not unexpected additional cost at this level. It always surprises me to hear people (not you) complain about how expensive (insert image editor name here) is or how bad value for money x photography course is because they are asked to invest $100 on something that will last them years if not for ever (like leaning new skills) yet don’t flinch at paying $2K+ on a new lens that they will most likely replace when the updated version comes out.
You are right, they should. If they want to take full advantage of their pro camera. And no, a $2,000 PC is very reasonable for our line of work. However, it’s the repeat investment and the short life of our almost “new” equipment that bothers me. I already invested in expensive lenses, flashes, computer etc. I personally can’t see myself investing so much each time a camera has more MP’s. Others might think differently but I suspect this camera will need much better lenses than Canon or Nikon have right now.
Well… those skin tones on the first photo are just awful. Harsh, no texture, over-sharpened, and unnatural. No details or texture in the blown highlights, either. I suppose that this “digital” look is in vogue nowadays. Eww…
I’d say that’s just how they processed that image. Looking at the other images in the series it’s fairly safe to say the dynamic range and colour range of these sensors are wide enough to provide a malleable RAW file to process any which way you choose.
Probably a good time for you and your writers to review all the stuff written in the immediate aftermath of the D800/E release, Nasim…
* Why can’t I get sharp images?
* “X” salesman/blog told me I can only use this with a tripod and can’t be handheld, is that true?
* Why can’t I get sharp images?
* No AA filter…the moire is going to kill your images
* Why does ANYONE need 50mp?
* Why can’t I get sharp images?
* They don’t have the lenses….
* What’s proper handholding technique?
* Why can’t I get sharp images?
I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that Canon’s been working on this since the D800 release (if not before) and has had plenty of time to test and refine to where these bodies should produce outstanding results. I’m reading so much of the stuff we heard with the D800/D810 and I think it’s safe to say people have made it work. Quite nicely, actually.
Since when does more resolution equal a medium format “look”?
Try again or don’t let people who actually shoot medium format read these absurd bits in your articles.
I like how you took a small bit without its context and blew it out of proportion.
Way to go.
Raul, I only meant purely in terms of resolution and detail (added that to the sentence, so that it does not sound confusing). It is a given that 35mm will never be able to compete with MF in everything else. If you are a landscape, architecture or studio photographer, you will be often shooting at f/5.6 and smaller, so the DoF differences between the two formats are pretty much irrelevant.
I don’t think you need to worry about his comment — a $4,000 (!) 50mp DSLR isn’t competing with a $30,000 (!!!!!) 50mp Medium Format camera, like the Hasselblad. Its competing with the PREVIOUS GENERATION of Medium Formats. Just like Cropped cameras compete with the PREVIOUS generation of FF cameras.
In this case, the Canon is, in all fairness and honesty, competing with the Pentax 645D, for example — a $4,400 (!!) 40mp Medium Format that has LAST generation Medium Format technology (which is only ISO 100-1600, btw!). If Canon had priced the camera at $30,000, lol, we could say otherwise.
I’m pretty sure that Nasim’s comment still stands — without any caveats. I would still prefer the D810 over this Canon; and I’m sure corporate professionals with $30,000+ camera budgets for the bodies alone will choose Hasselblad or whatever; but for what it can be good at — and considering the cost of Medium Format lenses — Nasim’s comment is still right on.
True… but the 645Z from Pentax is the kitten’s whiskers. ISO 50 – 200,000 … using the newest sensor tech. Really quite the camera. I don’t think there is an $8,000 body that comes anywhere near the P–645Z.
GoatGuy
We totally agree — but, again (just to stay on point), this Canon isn’t aiming against the Pentax 645Z. And the KEY REASON why here is……….. lenses. If you were in the market for a 50MP camera, you’d want the Pentax 645Z (at least I would; I think you would too). But if you already are a Canon guy — with a huge set of Canon lenses (or cheaply available used lenses) — then you would consider this 5DS. Canon, at least I think, in my opinion, isn’t trying to compete with Medium Format…. they are only trying to stop Canon users from going to Medium Format and stop DSLR users from playing around with it at the low end, such as Pentax’s PREVIOUS generation cams).
Some people think this is an offensive moves (against Nikon). But, in my opinion (and I could be wrong), this is a defensive move…….using Canon’s widely available (cheap) lenses as a shield against Medium Format intrusion (which is creating pressure at the top, especially thanks to Pentax’s $4,000 older cam)…. which has a dual purpose of satisfying those studio users who were jealous of the Nikon D810. Canon must already be sensitive to the fact that DSLRs are under attack at the bottom as well (hence the Canon M3). The market is shifting. I think, very soon, we will see more and more affordable Medium Format cameras, and better and better Mirrorless. This move could be considered defensive. Canon sees itself as the “winner” in the DSLR market (with the most sales). So it will be sensitive to top intrusion. Its arguable that Nikon feels even more pressure as the #2 sales guy, which is probably why they had the D800 36MP series for 3 years now and also have been very aggressive on Nikon 1 sales and discounts at the low end.
There is a reason why this is 50MP (Hassleblad/Pentax) — and not 36MP (D810) or 40MP (which would have been enough to one-up Nikon for at least 2 more years). I think Canon is drawing a line in the sand at 50MP, not as a reaction to Nikon per se, but to Pentaxs that are in the DSLR price-range as well. Thus, $4,000. Canon users will have to shell out $8,000 if they want to go to a better camera in Pentax (plus new lenses). So a $4,000 50MP camera can feel safe to Canon as a wall/line.
Who gives a damn! I’m a Canon owner not a Nikon owner. I can afford the $3800 for the 5DS R with no issues and I’m excited about the 50 megapixels. I’m not interested in your scientific jargon. Bottom line, I can kick ass with a 6 megapixel camera and even more so with 50. So go play with your D810. Just like in building, it’s the carpenter and not his tools.
To me, some images lack the micro-contrast (lack for a better word) I expected from this camera. But I could be wrong. But even so, I don’t see such a big difference when compared to my D810 files (I don’t often print huge). More important to me are things like DR, which probably is similar to that of a 5diii according to the interview on the DPreview site.
I might probably look like a black sheep of this family, – but, in all honesty, I was not over-impressed, really. The photos are of course excellent etc. etc., but visually there’s nothing which could not have been done with Nikon D810 or even D800. Handling and storing of 50mp files is going to be a disaster for users though the likes of Western Digital and Intel will be very happy. There’s hardly any limit to what the modern engineering can eventually come to, – but is continuation of this megapixel-race reasonable ? I sincerely doubt it, sorry.
Is it fair to say that EVERY lens is a “Macro” lens now? :-D
Not fair to macro lenses. Which are even more macro.
50MP vs. 36MP is much of a muchness in terms of resolution and storage. You can hardly expect Canon to come out with a 35MP sensor and give up the marketing opportunity. The big question is whether Canon can compete with — or exceed — Sony/Nikon in terms of dynamic range. The other interesting thing is the camera has a “self-canceling” low-pass filter (like the D800E) rather than no such sensor at all (like the D810).
BTW 50MP vs 36MP is roughly an 18% improvement in linear resolution, vs 22% for 36MP over 24MP. So if the difference doesn’t matter, the previous difference didn’t matter much either. Give Canon their props.
The theoretical limit of resolution for FX camera sensors with hypothetically perfect lenses is
Max Res = 5500 / Fnumber²
And that’s it. Why? … because this is the Physics-imposed diffraction limit of perfect lenses. No amount of wrangling can exceed this limit. Now, “real lenses” have almost irreducible aberrations that increase with lower f/number. There’s no hard physics limit of lens-making that determines where the cross-over is between diffraction-limited resolution and aberration-limited resolution, but with a lot of modern mid-focal length zoom lenses, it is around F/8 or so. Primes – especially from grand masters such as Zeiss – might have their cross-over around F/2.8, tho’ even for them, that is rare, except at longer focal lengths.
So, let’s say “8”! How does this play out?
Max Res = 5500 ÷ 8² Max Res = 5500 ÷ 64Max Res = 86 megapixels
And that’s that. It doesn’t matter if you’re Zeus or Zeiss, Samsung or Leica, a lens that has aberrations beginning to dominate at F/8 on a FX sensor camera, cannot positionally resolve more than 86 megapixels of information.
HOWEVER if you’re still following this, think of the consequence of the remarkably clear formula.
First – it means that manufacturers can increase resolution further, simply by perfecting lenses further, and sporting larger apertures. We’ve known that for what, a century now? ‘Tis the reason Zeiss has such a reputation. And Leica for having Z-optics standard issue.
Second – it also means that while one can put more megapixels in the sensor, that one rapidly loses information as we use higher and higher F/stops to either reduce bokeh or to increase depth of field. At F/16:
Max Res = 5500 ÷ 16²Max Res = 5500 ÷ 256Max Res = 21.5 megapixels
So, even the marvelous new Canon, at F/16 – on any lens … won’t get more than 21.5 megapixels of actual primal information on the shot. It could get more pixels of data, but not of picture information.
Third – the equation does not however tell anything about “grain” and “sensor noise” and “photon efficiency” and “ISO sensitivity”. It merely is the physics guide for maximum resolution.
I’ve probably written too much.But sometimes more info, is better info.
GoatGuy
This is very interesting! Where does 5500 come from in the formula? Why that number specifically?
I assume it’s derived from the wavelength of “white” light (550nm), but I’m not sure about the rest.
Maximum resolution is supposed to be 2 * 1.22 * (1/f-stop) * wavelength. Now the 35mm sensor is 36x24mm, so based on this an f1 lens can resolve 1.3µm, which gets you roughly 27,700 x 18,500 which gets 512MP.
(You probably want a 2×2 grid of sensels (because it’s an RGB grid, right?). So that’s 2GP.)
Maybe I’ve misplaced a decimal point somewhere, but I don’t see how you can possibly get 80MP out of this.
You are so close…. The equation doesn’t work (as you’ve stated it) because 1/f-stop gets smaller as f-stop number increases (try it with Fno = 8.0). Goes wrong direction. Resolution decreases with increasing Fno.
Secondly the “2” in “2 × 1.22 × …” is what? I don’t recall this one in the famous “A = 1.22λ/D” equation.
Third, there is a difference between Airy disk resolution and Angular position resolution. If we want just the Airy-formula resolution for a FX plate, then that is 1,900/f², as was your conclusion. If however, we want the angular position information to a higher degree of accuracy, then 5,500/f² for a number of information-theory reasons strikes a higher balance.
Even for the Hubble Space Telescope, which has a diffraction limited Airy-disk resolution of 270 nanoradians, has on its WFC (wide field camera) pixel spacing of 240 nanoradians, and on its HRC (high resolution channel) pixel spacing of 126 nanoradians, or about 2.3× the straight formula expectation. (This isn’t areal resolution, but linear).
Point is, that “1900/f²” is the straight Airy-disk derivationAnd that the “5500/f²” is the angular information formula to remember.
With the multi-billion dollar Hubble Space Telescope, one simply has to expect that they brooked no expense to put exactly the right sensor-plates on the bird, to the ability of Man’s ability to manufacture them. At 0.85 and 0.45 (respectively) of the straight Airy-disk formula, clearly the HST scientists and optical engineers were aiming to enhance the post-capture deconvolution, to provide even greater information than straight diffraction itself seems to limit on the surface.
GoatGuy
Um, of course.
Since I only talked about f1 lenses your comments don’t affect what I said. The fact is with a given size aperture, resolution scales with sensor size. Big sensor — more resolution (that’s why they keep making bigger telescopes, or wiring together multiple telescopes to synthesize bigger ones).
I answered Tonio Loewald, below.
I think you’ll be surprised what happens when the theoretical limit is approached. My friends used to constantly quote Shannon’s Law to claim that modem throughput would max out at 8kbps (because of the 8kHz bandwidth of the phone line); turns out that modems were able to transmit more than one bit per Hz because each wave could have varying height. Acoustic modems ended up maxing out at over 40kbps (56kBps minus error correction overheads).
You’re also ignoring the possibility of stochastic sampling techniques (perhaps in combination with sensor-shift) being used to interpolate a sharper image. Bear in mind that high-end techniques today can increase the resolution of an image that has already been captured (doesn’t the latest Photoshop have the ability to remove camera shake?) Consider a photo of a black line on a white background — a grey border pixel implies a boundary somewhere inside the pixel whose exact position can be inferred.
I also think that the kinds of distortion-canceling tricks DxO et al used to remove lens aberrations are in their infancy.
Next, the current sensors overstate their true resolution because they only sample one complete pixel from a 2×2 grid. This means to get a proper 86MP sensor you’ll need at least 344MPs (Your 1920×1080 display has 3x or 4x that many colored dots — a camera maker would call it a 6MP or 8MP display. Why camera makers are allowed to lie about image and display resolution is another question.)
And finally, in order to get close to the theoretical maximum resolution you’ll need to outresolve it across the board — i.e. your lens will need to be better AND your sensor will need to be better.
We’ve got a ways to go.
See my response to Lucan below
I think that you’re splitting hairs with Lucan. If you have a grid of unfiltered sensors (a monochrome sensor) then you’ll get better luminance data than if you have a Bayer filter in front of it, but you are losing something. Indeed, the RGB color model, even if implemented perfectly, loses something.
My point is simply that theoretical limits are grounded on assumptions, and the way around them tends to be violating the assumptions. With modems it was that the theory only counted “error free” transmission rates, vs. “full of errors but with error correction and recovery” which turned out to create far greater effective throughput. Bear in mind that people got a steady 48kbps (with their “56k” modems) over phone lines with a theoretical limit of 8kbps.
We had similar issues with respect to projections digital video (e.g. it would never take off, it would break the internet, it had to be wired) — no-one foresaw the impact of lossy compression.
Consider discussion as to what the eye’s resolution is — the eye doesn’t work like a camera. It has variable resolution and constantly scans across scenes with the brain post-processing the results to form what seems to be a much higher resolution result. We haven’t really begun to explore the possibilities of cameras that do real-time stitching.
I appreciate that you took the time to write up a full reply, Tonio. And… I appreciate this one line of your response a lot: “We haven’t really begun to explore the possibilities of cameras that do real-time stitching.”
Science knows quite a bit about the resolution of the eye as you might expect. We know for instance that the smallest angular resolution of adjacent high-contrast points is about 1 arcminute, and that is exactly at the center of the fovea. We also know that your point about the eye jittering around, and the brain synthesizing a much higher resolution image than the adjacent non-foveal retinal sensors, which are much lower angular resolution is just right on the money.
A pet theory of mine is that the mirrorless active sensor cameras will win as soon as data processing becomes fast enough to continuously accumulate high resolution images from the sensor at about 150–200 frames per second, and “on the fly” keep adding them to a much wider and higher interdigitated image, which when you “click the shutter” just frames and captures that moving image. It sure would change how we photograph low-light scenes. It might change how we photograph fast-moving events too. But simply put, there is nowhere near the horsepower in today’s invisible(!) processing chips to take on this workload, while not draining the batteries in an hour or less. Which might be the fundamental point: its not capability, its power consumption.
GoatGuy
I think we’re actually agreeing at this point.
To break resolution barriers we’re probably going to see things like stitching, vibrating sensors, virtual sensors build out of multiple small sensors, and so on — the kinds of things astronomers have been doing for decades.
Your side point about power consumption being the limiting factor is certainly true, but that’s a practical consideration not a theoretical limit. (I was just reading on Ars Technica today that Intel’s 7nm tech will abandon silicon FETs for Iridium Gallium Arsenide — about twenty years after Cray expected — which will lead to a significant jump in power efficiency and speed.)
Anyway, digital devices will inevitably trade increasing CPU horsepower for other constraints (lens distortion being an increasingly prevalent example).
That is why I’m in love with optical quality ,my cameras are calibrated , my light meter is trump and I use a tripod when ever I can…
Yep – I think your reply captures perfectly one of the prime appeals of Photography itself: employing science and physics and the sub-field of optics and now even information theory with a carefully cobbled together assortment of lusty lenses, magnificent backs and a backpack of auxiliary equipment (like the tripod), to capture images of Things of Beauty, Things of Interest, and Things of Extraordinary Character, for others to finally see later.
GoatGuy
“No amount of wrangling can exceed this limit”
Given knowledge of the PSF of the lens, deconvolution can wrangle the image back (worked fine for the Hubble telescope). This would not be possible without oversampling the image, or put more simply, many more “megapixels”…
… And although the output of this camera is 50 megapixels, the sensitivity isn’t even close to that – those 50 megapixls are interpolated. As people elsewhere have pointed out, Bayer sensels are not equal to pixels, despite what the camera manufacturers would like us to delude us into believing. In reality this camera is only sensitive to 12.5 megapixels in the red and blue spectrum, and 25 megapixels in green.
Yes, this is kind of true, but also kind of not: very similar to deconvolution, the chip-makers that process the RGBG Bayer sensor output extract synthetic luminance from each quad of pixels, which in a second step reconstructs the R, G, and B (per pixel) channels in a way that also recovers some positional luminance-per-Bayer-element too. Unfortunately, it leads to moire and other difficult-to-remove issues too.
From both information theory and optical experiments in the lab, I’m pretty certain that a 50 megapixel sensor (Bayer pattern, RGBG) has about 25 megapixels of accurately recoverable RGB channel information, not the 12.5 that one might argue based on the R and B channel limitations. The modest physical-layer oversampling also plays well into higher-order algorithms that aim to deconvolve-and-extract larger scale angular information, to better interpolate hard edges without moire.
GoatGuy
It isn’t 50 vs 36, people need to look past that. It is for Canon shooters who want a D810 but are heavily invested in Canon with a large lens collection. Buying a D810 is one thing, buying a D810, selling your Canon lenses, and buying Nikon lenses is another.
www.dpreview.com/previ…s-5ds-sr/5
Looking at this and the responding views of some Canon Pro users, I must agree, More and more mp at the expense of better ISO performance and all the other needs of Pro users. My personal view is that Nikon and Canon as the 2 big brands are starting to feel some pressure and now want to push equipment much like the Golf industry. More mp sell, golf equipment selling a better game, for Canon to say that these 2 bodies will have the same DR as the 7Dii that is a crop sensor with 50mp data??? it is like selling a V8 engine with the same acceleration as a 1.6, Canon has been good at incremental improvements. Take the 5Diii and give it 24 mp with a ISO performance of the Sony 7As or better. Maybe it is still in the pipeline. Also if this is a specialist body why bring it out in 3 models? At this stage the great lens selection that Canon and Nikon offer is their saving grace. Nikon has become too expensive and their DX top end model for a big sports and wildlife market is non existent. Every new FX body has some quality issue, Their lenses are between 20-30% more expensive than Canon.
Look at this link to so true craftsmanship and the mindblowing images shot with the D810
www.facebook.com/missa…38;theater
Regarding costs: On the other hand, Canon’s camera is $4,000, whereas the D810 is $3000.
Canons cameras generally seem to come in more expensive, even if they have less capabilities in many cases. So you also gotta wonder what you can do with $1,000 in your pocket — its kind of like the D810 comes with free lens money, when the the Canon is coming in at $4k. And Nikon’s lenses are not particularly more expensive than Canons. The 14-24/2.8 was $1600 for a while, even if it often is $1900. The Canon 11-XX/4 comes in at $3,000. So there’s another $1,000 play money.
I mean, its just hard to talk about money without knowing what you’re going to do with the system. In general, their costs are around the same. By contrast, the other manufacturers don’t have as large of a system.
Canon has better lenses, hands down. 24-70 II beats rather weak nikon 24-70 easily. 70-200 II has a bit better resolution but above all it is true 200mm when shooting portraits (close distance), while nikon moves to something like 130mm. That makes big difference. 35mm f2 from canon has IS. 25mm 1.8 from nikon doesn’t. 100-400 from canon is outstanding. Lens matters.
Good grief. Please don’t troll.
Both 24-70s are considered pretty much on par (along with the less expensive Tamron that has stabilization). Canon offers a broader range of lenses (e.g. the 24-70 f4 with IS) but Nikon has it beat in some areas.
The reason I prefer Nikon is ergonomics (but I envy the rear dial for navigating images). I picked Nikon over Canon when Canon had an advantage in both sensor resolution and low-light noise simply because of the camera control layout and feel.
Canon offers good, inexpensive lenses in certain ranges that Nikon doesn’t match, and the new 11-24mm f4 may eliminate one of Nikon’s long-standing advantages.
Nikon 14-24 f2.8 $2,000 (or even the 16-25 f/4 $1.256)
Canon 11-24 f4 $3,000
I cannot see Canon has an advantage at all. it is wider but for portrait photography I personally won’t go so wide (even 17 it too wide, I own the 17-35)
I suspect 11-13mm is more important than f2.8 for the target audience. In any event, it comes down to the optical quality. Arguing lens prices in general gives the advantage to Canon.
For me they are pretty much on par with advantages in different areas.
I heard this very same thing in a tony northrup video. in another video by matt granger where he compares 70-200mm lenses by canon, nikon and tamron, he demonstrates that the canon has the most focus breathing. Lens prices are up and down in both brands. Where nikon lack a quality lens of a certain focal length, they have a good alternative in a nearby range. In general price wise nikons consumer lenses are more expensive and professional lenses are way cheaper.
One more thing, i cant seem to find a good website with good reviews and tutorials where are author predominantly shoots canon. There are a few out there but they all seem commercially driven, trying to sell books or cds at the end of a very short and incomprehensive article.
That was a totally flawed review — Tony measured the 70-200 VR I, which is meant for CROPPED cameras. He didn’t measure the 70-200 VRII, which was designed for Fullframe. The 70-200 VRII performs far better. As for focus breathing, we are talking about 1 lens. Canon doesn’t have any lenses with a quirky limitation on them?? (They do).
Gorgeous image by the way, takes me away.
Are some of the images “down sampled” though? On Canon’s website, some are 20+MP, but some are 13MP.
Looks like a nice camera, though!
canon hasn’t any lens to handle such a resolution. No lens !
Obviously, since all of the images above were shot with the camera only, no lens. I can’t wait to see images shot with actual lenses.
BURN!!!
Beautiful indeed. But request a side by side comparison.
All I can say is that I’m glad I stopped chasing pixels after my time with the D800. All these pixels are great for niche situations but the reality is most of us reading this don’t need it for the intended output. Doesn’t matter if it’s Nikon, Canon, Olympus, Sony, Fuji… On another note, I do hope it helps Canon out some. I’d like to see the camera industry survive.
Now this I agree with
Being a Nikon shooter and constantly watching the mirrorless market I am very excited about this announcement. It is my hope that events like this will push Nikon and others to better their cameras and provide us photographers with better products. For some photographers out there, especially Canon shooters with amazing glass, this is a big deal and I hope they can produce amazing images for all of us to enjoy.
Amen.
Double-Amen!!!
I’m a Canon landscape shooter and am so very excited by this.
Actually this is in response to Sony. Canon isn’t pushing anything.
Nasim,
Thank you for the post.
Do we know at this point whether the 5DS R will have a better response in the red as a result of the different filter? I’m thinking astronomical emission nebulae which emit the hydrogen line at 656.3 nm.
Thanks.
The different filter in the DSR will affect resolution, not spectral response. It is still a rumour, but if you wait a week or two you may be treated with the D810a, which will be a D810 with a modified red filter, designed with the H-alpha line in mind (for an increased sensibility in that range).
Matias,
Thanks for the heads up wrt the D810a.
Back to the 5DS vs. 5DS R, they might carry
– either the same substrate (w/o the AA filter action on the 5DS R) or
– different substrates but w/ the same optical transmission (probably on through the near-infrared past a few microns), or
– no said substrate on the 5DS R,
their spectral responses will indeed be the same. However if the red filter they probably carry to cut light beyond ~700nm or so is, say, in a bundle together with the AA filter, which is present in the 5DS but not in the 5DS R, then the red spectral response will likely differ to some extent. The 5DS R red transmission would be somewhat higher in the 600-700nm range, for instance, and possibly all the way to ~1 micron.
Thanks.
I doubt it, the 5DsR according to Canon have a self-cancelling AA filter, which is easy to do if you have designed said filter (as in this case, for the 5Ds). Instead of having the first part diffusing light in one direction and the second perpendicularly, the second part is reversed and aligned with the first, so it does refocus in the same direction of the first. So it is the same glass (same properties) just installed differently.
Now, Canon could use different IR and/or color array filters, but I also find that doubtful. That would lead to a different colour representation on both cameras, and manufacturers go to great lengths to ensure a fairly uniform output across all of their cameras, the “look” that they have refined (colour metamerism should get on your way otherwise). Aside, increased transmission into the near infra-red would cause IR contamination in the image, leading to issues with reds in certain lightning conditions. Canon is explicit of this in their own 60Da (another H-alpha enhanced camera), and the lack of any of this in the 5Ds/DsR release material leads me to believe that they will share the same spectral response across all three channels.
OK, so both cameras share the same optical material then, which was my first scenario, for which there would be the same spectral response (from this material). Canon may be using two layers of a dichroic material, with which you can either make an AA filter or not. I use the same technique (different material though) for the astronomical polarimeters I’ve designed through the years.
The far-red/near IR response between the cameras would be different only if the additional filter would not be present in the 5DS R; since it is, then, as you say, the cameras probably have the same overall spectral response.
For Astronomy, it would be interesting to know the dynamic range of the camera as well, also for comparison with the other Canon ‘a’ models and the Nikon counterparts. I’ve seen great shots taken with the (normal) 5DIII, for instance, and its relatively large pixels.
I have to recognize my ignorance in the matter, as I have yet to work with either the Canon 20Da or de 60Da (the only cameras designed for astrophotography as of now, at least that I’m aware), or any custom modified digital camera.
All that I have done with regards to astronomical imaging has been with technical CCDs on observatories, so I can’t help you on how this may work for this use, but I must confess that I’m curious if the newer Nikons -now that they don’t clip data at absolute black- with their superior dynamic range at base ISO may prove superior for astrophotography (especially if the rumoured D810a materializes) against the standard that the Canons have been for this use (at least that is what I have heard).
Nasim, this is a little off context but have you received your new 300mm f4 VR lens Yet?
No doubt this camera will be impressive etc… but, just out of curiosity, is it really possibile to explore this kind of detail with a jpg file of 940×640 of about 137 kbytes, talking about the first picture ?
right click image -> open in new tab OR save link as.
Thank you Tor, now I have a 16 mb jpeg file. Sure, it’s better to explore it ;)
This resolution only makes sense as an optional sensor for special needs. Many made the D800 work but there are still many asking for a “real” D700 successor for a reason. Ask an event photographer whether he wants 2000 50 MP files after each wedding. Imagine creating 1:1 previews for that, the 5D Mk V will be out before it’s done…
If you can offer two different filters why not just finally offer three different sensors:
– 12 MP see-in-the-dark version for low-light and non-landscape enthusiasts
– 24 MP jack-of-all-trades for most pros
– 48 MP count-the-pores-monster for studio, macro, landscape and measurebators
Or at least create just a 48 MP monster with a properly executed S-RAW that averages 4 same-color pixels into a 12 MP file without sacrificing anything apart from resolution.
You’re absolutely right – you can already do this with JPEGs of course, but properly executed S-RAW is long overdue.
-1DX
-5DMKIII
-5DS/5DR
They are all covered.
Well yes, but they are different cameras. The 1DX is a huge and expensive beast, the 5D3 isn’t the current model. Also the difference between 18 and 22 MP is negligible.
I basically would want a company to offer only three form factors with otherwise just sensor differences:
– Mirrorless: small, EVF, great manual controls. With shorter flange distance for small WA lenses but a cheap “extension tube” for full compatibility with DSLR lenses (incl. AF)
– Prosumer: D810 / 5D form factor
– Professional: D4S / 1D form factor
Professional only gets FF sensors, the others also get the APS versions. Choices are:
12 & 24 MP APS
12 & 24 & 48 MP FF
With 3 models and 5 sensors you have basically everyone covered. Focus on few models (like Apple) but give people the choice where it is needed (sensor).
Compare that to 11 models in Nikon’s lineup (incl. mirrorless) and still many complain that their exact need isn’t covered (D400 anyone?).
I can see why Canon and Nikon would want to up their MP’s, sadly it works. Most people here would never know if I took those images with a 6 years old Nikon D90. I am more impressed with the make-up work and hair do of the model than the image itself.
I think you’ve mistaken this site with DPReview, most people here would most definitely notice the difference. I’m not much of a high-MP advocate as it carries with it its own issues but your statement is simply incorrect.
I respect your opinion however, excellent details can be easily achieved by a 12mp DX camera. My point is that Canon “dressed up” their images with silly make-up and hair do and everyone goes “wow”. Of course they cannot be expected to be objective but I would appreciate if they did not treat people as idiots.
Download the day time image of the city and take a look. It is a 28″ by 19″ at 300 DPI. Open it in Photoshop and magnify to 200% and you will see how fast details disappear. At this resolution they should be better.
I am sure it is a great camera but we have to be a bit more cool headed.
“Open it in Photoshop and magnify to 200% and you will see how fast details disappear” why would I do that? I normally view images full-screen or print them at anything up to 40″ long-edge and stand back a bit to view the entire composition. I’m not interested in viewing ‘parts’ of an image. If I can’t view an image in its entirety (i.e. fitting within my natural field of view) then I’m just pixel-peeping and that’s not an aspect of photography I’m interested in. That’s not to say other’s won’t be but that’s just my personal preference which does not retract from my original opinion, I think most people on this site will tell the difference between the two cameras you mentioned just as easily as they will be capable of understanding that the loss of detail at that pixel-level is most than likely limited by other factors including and most probably by the detail resolving power of the lens rather than the sensor (or pixel).
Your points are valid, however, isn’t that the idea of high MP cameras? incredible details? How many here mentioned the “great details” of the images?
No one sane would scrutinize an image at 200%. You like it, you print it, or whatever you do with it. However, here scrutinizing is very valid! That is, after all, what people should do before dishing out thousands of dollars.
As I said, your perceived loss of detail here is most probably due to a number of factors other than the sensor. Things like lens sharpness, contrast, ability to resolve, jpeg engine settings and compression etc all likely to have more of an impact in what you are describing than the sensor itself.
I don’t disagree with you that the main purpose of more pixels is to resolve more detail but not for the sake of looking at an image at 200% but more practical uses like extreme cropping or extra-large printing etc. but honestly, if you can’t see the extra detail in these images compared to a current Canon FX sensor I’d suggest your monitor is to blame.
My monitor is fine (better than fine actually). I have images taken by D810 and the details are amazing. Even at 300%. Lost of resolution and details can come from many factors of course. But as it is, I am not impressed. I will wait until RAW images are shared
I was tempted to suggest you probably shot Nikon at the beginning of this thread but managed to restrain myself ;)
Zooming in to 100% and being able to see the hairs on her nose in the first picture or the texture of the skin on the hippo is pretty crazy. I was less impressed with the sharpness of the cityscapes (both of them), I don’t think the lenses were keeping up there.
All in all I think this is a super specialised camera. 95-99% of people are better off with a 5D MKIII. When lenses get to be a lot sharper then cropping options will be great with this much resolution.
Still, considering that the D750 is essentially underspecced compared to the 5DMKIII (okay, price difference, yeah) and the D810 is lower in resolution than these new ones, Canon has put itself in a good marketing position.
First I’ve got jealous, then I read that the Dyanmic Range of this camera is the same weak one of the 5dIII, wich is weaker than the D3300. Same for the low light, it seems that it will have the same low light performance as the 7D.
So, it’s one more “crappish” sensor of canon but with a large MP. I have problems getting tack sharp with 36mp of the D810, this camera will be a nightmare for handheld shooting with lenses without IS.
PS: when I say crappy sensor I mean comparing it to Sony/Nikon sensors.
after a few minutes examining the files i was thinking exactly the same :
Sony now makes the sensor for Canon.
Come on, 50MP is actually quite a bit of jump from 36MP (40% more pixels), which is almost comparable to jump from 24MP to 36Mp (50% more pixels). And I have never seen anyone claiming D800/D810 is ‘the same’ as D600/D610/D750.
And handling and storing 50MP file will only put 40% more overhead for your machine, Peoples are now shooting VIDEO in 4K resolution (8MP) in RAW nowadays….
Personally I prefer low-resolution (~16MP) sensor with high DR and low noise – unfortunately such a sensor does not exist and some people will prefer high resolution sensor from whichever brand they use.
Personally I prefer low-resolution (~16MP) sensor with high DR and low noise – unfortunately such a sensor does not exist
Try D4s :)
Unfortunately D4S is way too expensive, try Nikon Df :)
See comment with formula [ MPmax = 5500 / Fnumber² ], above.
great quality, im holding moneny for this camera
Call me crazy, but I was more interested in the new mirror mechanism. It is not crazy to expect it in the future Mark IV, in which case does that mean an even quieter/less impactful shutter?
Yes! The biggest change in quality from the D800>D810 in my book was the new shutter mechanism. I am most interested in the Canon one in these cameras.
I have been awaiting this announcement from Canon for a while now and I am a little disappointed in a couple of areas with what has been said about the new canon 5DS. I shoot mainly landscape but usually in late evening early morning low light and the most important factors to me are higher dynamic range and less noise in the shadows when processing. I shoot at base iso most of the time. Surely this is just as important as extra megapixels. The new cameras are said to have no DR improvement over my 5D mkiii and noise performance like the 7D ii. Not much more for me for $4000 outlay and still worse in these areas than the Nikon D800, Sony AR etc. Am I being unreasonable in my expectations? High iso is not an issue with me for landscapes unless I do astro.
I followed the progress of these two cameras at Canonrumors, and all the time suffered from intolerable bouts of GAS. In other words I planned my finances ahead of time to be able to buy one. But thinking about it, and considering the fact that it’s still only a 35mm sensor, coupled with the fact that – apparently – there is no DR improvement over the Mark III, there’s no reason for me to invest in one of these.
Still, these images are absolutely fantastic. The detail is staggeringly good. At the end of the day though, approaching medium format quality in 35mm isn’t medium format quality. Not that there’s anything to quibble about with these cameras. Canon has become the market leader in innovation.
Canon-5DS-R-Image-Samples-2 : image looks like it taking from a travel camera (power zoom or something small)….not what i expected to see…
Ha ha, you’re a comedian, surely.
Well, I officially want one.