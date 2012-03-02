Canon 5D Mark III High Resolution Image Samples

These are the same Canon 5D Mark III image samples as the ones presented on Canon.jp. I am providing these images here just in case Canon websites go down due to too many requests, while serving millions of visitors today and the next few days. All EXIF data is attached to the original images, additional data is provided below.
Please keep in mind that the below images are taken in JPEG format, straight out of the camera. No other editing has been done, including sharpening!
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 8 sec, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 800, Lens: EF35mm f/1.4L USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 0.6 sec, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 6400, Lens: EF24mm f/1.4L II USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/3.5, ISO: 100, Lens: EF300mm f/2.8L IS II USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/250, Aperture: f/16, ISO: 100, Lens: EF24-70mm f/2.8L USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/80, Aperture: f/7.1, ISO: 3200, Lens: EF50mm f/1.2L USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/80, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: TS-E90mm f/2.8
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/4000, Aperture: f/5.6, ISO: 200, Lens: EF17-40mm f/4L f/2.8
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 3200, Lens: EF400mm f/2.8L IS II USM + Extender EF2x III
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 100, Lens: EF50mm f/1.2L USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/320, Aperture: f/8, ISO: 200, Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/160, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 200, Lens: EF17-40mm f/4L USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/2500, Aperture: f/2.8, ISO: 100, Lens: EF85mm f/1.2L II USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/50, Aperture: f/2.2, ISO: 800, Lens: EF85mm f/1.2L II USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/125, Aperture: f/11, ISO: 100, Lens: EF24-70mm f/2.8L II USM
Link to download the image | Shutter Speed: 1/400, Aperture: f/4, ISO: 200, Lens: EF400mm f/2.8L IS II USM
All images copyright of Canon.com
Comments
Can’t wait to see all of your high iso comparisons! Especially between the 5D mark iii and the old iso King “D3s” since they both have the same range. I recently upgraded from D700 to D3s and am loving every bit of the camera. I was going to wait for the D800 but it’s high resolution would be too much for me and didn’t have enough money for the D4 :(. No regrets here. I’ll patiently wait for your findings. Love your site and info Nasim. Great reviews!
I don’t like these samples.
example
web.canon.jp/imagi…ads/01.jpg
poor details, soft colours, blending and the “old” black dot glich problem?
web.canon.jp/imagi…ads/02.jpg
I hope to see a good samples (and raw too). IMHO it’s a good body but I don’t like these samples.
Unfortunately the NR is extremely aggressive at high ISO’s and smudges all the detail especially at 6400.
Also looks like it suffers from blotches, which means the DR probably won’t be very usable. Also the images look like they have been smeared with vaseline!
These samples are very weird imo
The ISO6400 northern light sample looks like a screenshot from Skyrim. The ice in the bottom of the frame looks almost computer generated. I guess that’s from heavy heavy noise reduction.
The ISO100 flash-lit sample of the girl in red is AWFUL. What on earth has happened to her jacket? It’s totally smooth and artificial looking. Even her face looks very smoothened. The red lapel of her jacket is almost mushed into her skin. I don’t really understand what is going on here. Maybe it’s jpeg compression or softening from being shot at f16, but it’s a horrible representation of a £3000 camera.
The ISO3200 shot of the bride under incandescent light looks pretty good. Pretty clean and plenty of detail.
The shot of the girl in green with the 300mm lens is not impressive either. Not particularly sharp. Looks slightly mis-focused too (her hair on top of her head is the sharpest area) and the white balance is off.
I don’t know if it’s the camera, or if it’s the jpeg compression, or just bad photography, but these would NOT convince me to buy a £3000 camera. Especially when the d800 costs £2300.
It looks like I took it with my D7000. No joke!
I saw the other images – with the girls – they are so soft!!! Just zoom at 100% and then go and compare with zoomed to 100% images from D800 (with the bride and the black girl). Huge difference!
Nasim! I think it worth to put this sample at ISO 25600 so that those who thought ISO 100-25600 of 5DIII means low noise at higher ISO’s (like how I did) have an estimation of how this camera performs at extreme high ISO setting.
cpn.canon-europe.com/files…nc_big.jpg
A lot of noise reduction has been used. ISO 25600 on 5D MkIII is not usable. D800’s ISO25600 is not usable either, but it looks better.
ISO 51200 with the 5D Mk 3 is better than ISO 25600 on the 5Dmark II as seen in digitalrevs quick test. laithaiphoto.blogspot.in/2012/…rk-ii.html
Watch digitalrev’s 5dm3 preview from the conference and some 5dm2 ISO comparison. you be the judge www.digitalrev.com/artic…3ODU3MjU_A
Some pros’ first impressions about the 5D mark 3
Bert Stefani(with high ISO samples):
Jeff Ascough:
Digitalrev first impression video: www.youtube.com/watch…nFaIPCU3d8
As seen in Bert Stefani’s samples from the flickr link in the webpage, high ISO 12800 and 25600 looks very good. As seen in the digitalrev video from the video stills comparison, ISO 51200 on the 5DM3 looks better than ISO 25600 from the 5DM2.
Initial impressions from various websites regarding the AF system and image quality are positive.
David,
I completely agree that the photos look like they are from a video game. I also think the same thing about the d800 promo shot of the library. Up until now I could not understand why some guys still shoot film. Now I fully understand why. There is something in our brain that seems to be able to pick out when something looks unnatural. Lets hope they can figure out the perfect ratio of pixels, noise reduction , sensor size, etc. In my opinion so far it is some where between a d700 and a d7000.
Not sure if I’m the only one noticing a funny fact. The NR of the 5D3 actually treated stars as noise hot spots and killed bunch of them in the second photo. You can find that by comparing the first two photos.
Scott
Yeah you may be right but after I got my first telescope I quickly realized how fast stars can move of frame so how knows. They are fast little buggers. ; )
Hi Randall,
I did think about that possibility but I tried to map the stars from one image to another. Some of them did disappear. LOL From an image processing point of view, I think they did some dilations and erosions.
I have a pre-order in on this camera…. but I am really worried about the softness or lack sharpness at what I believe are the focus points. No matter what pre-production samples I look at, they are soft at 100%. What in the heck is going on?
People, STOP looking at the images in web quality!! Download the full size images and zoom in at 100% and you will see every single image posted online looks like someone smeared cooking oil all over the image. The part of the image you should be focusing on; the eyes, looks soft. Its not a front or back focusing issue. In fact, the overall image is soft.
I know that you may mention the high ISO affecting the image sharpness, but even the samples at 100 ISO I’ve seen look identical.
By now we all know, the 5D Mark II’s focus system SUCKS…IT SUCKS!! I’ve had to deal with 57 wedding with the faulty camera.
Now, from what I’ve seen with these samples, when my 5D Mark II finally decides to hit the mark and focus properly, it blows this 5d Mark 3 completely out of the water.
Do you think your client is going to care how well your camera’s high ISO performance is if every image looks soft?
I’m cancelling my preorder until I see PROOF….PROOF that the 5D Mark III is sharper. From what I have seen, I’m disappointed.
Here’s some proof.
www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS…iiTHMB.HTM
Both the examples here and the ones in Jason’s link fail to impress. I have yet to see even one image from the Mark III that exhibits tack sharpness. Whatever processing is being used to generate these JPG images utterly fails to convey any excitement about the camera. If Canon wants to impress photographers with what the device can do, they need to step up their game.
How can someone think, that any cameramaker makes (top) camera, that does not take sharp shots?
Again, sharp is sharp. If that is not sharp then show me what is sharp. This is raw. There is no sharpening done. I think Hogarth is looking for something better than full frame. If these pictures does not satisfy you then by all means look at MF or LF system. :)
when will it be in stores? or when will the made a Full review (ISO comparison between 5DMk2, such a dpreview.com) ?
The 5D Mark III and D800 images can now be compared at the imaging resource site. As expected, the 5D Mark III is sharper from ISO 100-6400 and better in high ISO handling because of the lower nmegapixels www.slrlounge.com/on-im…comparison
It appears the comparison at SLRLounge uses JPEG. Why bother comparing that and not raw?
