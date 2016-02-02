Canon 1D X Mark II Sample Images

Below are full resolution image samples from the newly-announced Canon 1D X Mark II DSLR for those who want to pixel-peep at how the camera renders images at various ISOs. Although most sample images were captured at low ISOs, there are a few images that were shot at high ISOs like 3200, 6400 and even ISO 25600. As expected, images from the 1D X Mark II look phenomenal. I have also provided full resolution sample images from the Nikon D5 right here, if you would like to compare the two. While it is too early to evaluate which one does better in terms of image quality and we are planning to provide a full comparison in our upcoming reviews, since both cameras have practically the same resolution, they are probably going to look very similar at pixel level overall.

Please keep in mind that the below images are very large. To open them in full size, you can either download them and view on your computer, or open each image in a different browser window.