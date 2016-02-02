Canon 1D X Mark II Sample Images

Below are full resolution image samples from the newly-announced Canon 1D X Mark II DSLR for those who want to pixel-peep at how the camera renders images at various ISOs. Although most sample images were captured at low ISOs, there are a few images that were shot at high ISOs like 3200, 6400 and even ISO 25600. As expected, images from the 1D X Mark II look phenomenal. I have also provided full resolution sample images from the Nikon D5 right here, if you would like to compare the two. While it is too early to evaluate which one does better in terms of image quality and we are planning to provide a full comparison in our upcoming reviews, since both cameras have practically the same resolution, they are probably going to look very similar at pixel level overall.
Please keep in mind that the below images are very large. To open them in full size, you can either download them and view on your computer, or open each image in a different browser window.
Comments
I sorry but maybe you were making a joke. These files are tiny. None are over 3 mb in file size. Do you have any Raw images? I’m used to the D810 and the 5DSR. When you said these were huge it must have been a joke that passed me by.
Bruce, don’t pay attention to the size of the files – that’s irrelevant. These are full resolution JPEG images from the Canon 1D X Mark II. You will need to download these and open on your computer (right click on each file, click “Save Link As” and save them on your PC). Canon has not and probably will never release RAW images to the public.
Wow. Higher ISO full size images look pretty awful compared to D5
Really? I don’t know, both cameras are amazing. It would have been great if the samples were of the same subject, but probably a side by side at this time it’s impossible.
There seemed to be noticeably more noise reduction artifacts and grain in the 1dxII shots. It was very pronounced in the ISO 25,600 shot versus the Ole J Liodden bear photo posted on his site. Of course we won’t really know for sure until raw files are available. Even so the Nikon jpeg noise reduction and handling of shadow noise does seem very impressive.
I was wondering the same – the two images of the dancer girl are surprisingly noisy. What’s up with that….?
Ah, nvm, just saw the ISO values.
Do you think so? Take a look at Jared Polin’s Nikon D5 Real World Review on YouTube and on he provides a link to the RAW files. The noise at ISO 5000 is as bad as a cheap consumer camera.
I want to see images shot in a near dark environment with little light, like a church….
People making comments on Nikon D5 quality Vs Canon 1DX ii quality from the samples shown are merely fanboys! We need to see the same shots taken in the same lighting by both cameras to even think about comparing them. Jared Polin did a real world review of the Nikon D5 at a soccer match and posted the RAW files for download. I was shocked to see consumer-camera levels of noise at ISO 5000 (much worse than some consumer cameras), but without seeing images from the 1DX ii in the SAME conditions makes it impossible to say whether it would be any better.
One thing I think we can all agree upon is that these new cameras are not as mind-blowingly good as we had hoped they would be in terms of noise levels. In terms of speed, focusing, video etc. they are absolutely amazing!!
i have a quastion
the 85mm f1.2 L II is faster on the 1dx mk II than the canon Mark III or not
Does the speed autofocus increase with this new flagship from Canon?