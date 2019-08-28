Canon Announces Two Mirrorless f/2.8 Zooms

Rounding out the list of Canon announcements today are two pro-level zooms for the company’s full-frame mirrorless cameras: a 24-70mm f/2.8 and the world’s first 15-35mm f/2.8 zoom. Both will be available in late September, each selling for $2300.

First up, here are the specifications for each:

RF 15-35mm f/2.8 Specifications

Focal Length: 15-35mm

15-35mm Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/2.8 Aperture Blades : 9 rounded, electronic control

9 rounded, electronic control Lens Construction: 16 elements, 12 groups

16 elements, 12 groups Aspherical Elements : Three

Three UD Glass Elements: Two

Two Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.28 meters (11 inches)

0.28 (11 inches) Maximum Magnification : 0.21 ×

0.21 Image Stabilization : Rated 5 stops

Rated 5 stops Focusing Motor: Nano ultrasonic

Nano ultrasonic Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Internal Zoom: No

No Filter Thread: 82mm

82mm Weather Sealing: Yes

Yes Size (Diameter × Length) : 89 × 127 mm (3.5 × 5 inches)

89 Weight: 840 g (1.85 lb)

RF 24-70mm f/2.8 Specifications

Focal Length: 24-70mm

24-70mm Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/2.8 Aperture Blades : 9 rounded, electronic control

9 rounded, electronic control Lens Construction: 21 elements, 15 groups

21 elements, 15 groups Aspherical Elements : Three

Three UD Glass Elements: Three

Three Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.21 meters (8.3 inches)

0.21 (8.3 inches) Maximum Magnification : 0.3 ×

0.3 Image Stabilization : Rated 5 stops

Rated 5 stops Focusing Motor: Nano ultrasonic

Nano ultrasonic Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Internal Zoom: No

No Filter Thread: 82mm

82mm Weather Sealing: Yes

Yes Size (Diameter × Length) : 89 × 126 mm (3.5 × 5 inches)

89 Weight: 900 g (1.98 lb)

Where These Lenses Stand

If you’re used to mirrorless lenses being lightweight, think again. The 15-35mm f/2.8 weighs 840 grams, while the 24-70mm f/2.8 is even heavier at 900 grams.

In both cases, that’s actually heavier than the DSLR equivalent. Specifically, the EF-mount 16-35mm f/2.8 III weighs 790 grams, and the EF-mount 24-70mm f/2.8 II is 805 grams. Hopefully the mirrorless lenses will have the performance to back up their weight gains. The DSLR versions are already extremely good lenses, so there’s a pretty high bar to cross.

Another issue with these lenses is simply where they fit into the market. At $2300, no one would argue that these are cheap lenses – yet Canon’s mirrorless cameras so far are more consumer-oriented cameras. I just don’t see many people buying such expensive lenses for the EOS R, let alone the EOS RP. In my opinion, Canon would have benefited initially from releasing more lenses like the RF 35mm f/1.8 and RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3.

That said, I have no doubt that these f/2.8 zooms are excellent lenses. When Canon does ultimately release its pro-level, high-megapixel mirrorless camera, I’m sure a lot of photographers will have an eye on these two zooms.

Personally, I can’t wait to test the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 and RF 24-70mm f/2.8. Canon’s full-frame mirrorless lenses so far have been pretty amazing, and I have no doubt that these will continue the trend. Overall, it seems like mirrorless cameras are ushering in a revolution in lens quality, for Canon and other companies as well.

