Canon Announces Two Mirrorless f/2.8 Zooms

Rounding out the list of Canon announcements today are two pro-level zooms for the company’s full-frame mirrorless cameras: a 24-70mm f/2.8 and the world’s first 15-35mm f/2.8 zoom. Both will be available in late September, each selling for $2300.
First up, here are the specifications for each:
RF 15-35mm f/2.8 Specifications
- Focal Length: 15-35mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Aperture Blades: 9 rounded, electronic control
- Lens Construction: 16 elements, 12 groups
- Aspherical Elements: Three
- UD Glass Elements: Two
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.28 meters (11 inches)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.21×
- Image Stabilization: Rated 5 stops
- Focusing Motor: Nano ultrasonic
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Internal Zoom: No
- Filter Thread: 82mm
- Weather Sealing: Yes
- Size (Diameter × Length): 89 × 127 mm (3.5 × 5 inches)
- Weight: 840 g (1.85 lb)
RF 24-70mm f/2.8 Specifications
- Focal Length: 24-70mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Aperture Blades: 9 rounded, electronic control
- Lens Construction: 21 elements, 15 groups
- Aspherical Elements: Three
- UD Glass Elements: Three
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.21 meters (8.3 inches)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.3×
- Image Stabilization: Rated 5 stops
- Focusing Motor: Nano ultrasonic
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Internal Zoom: No
- Filter Thread: 82mm
- Weather Sealing: Yes
- Size (Diameter × Length): 89 × 126 mm (3.5 × 5 inches)
- Weight: 900 g (1.98 lb)
Where These Lenses Stand
If you’re used to mirrorless lenses being lightweight, think again. The 15-35mm f/2.8 weighs 840 grams, while the 24-70mm f/2.8 is even heavier at 900 grams.
In both cases, that’s actually heavier than the DSLR equivalent. Specifically, the EF-mount 16-35mm f/2.8 III weighs 790 grams, and the EF-mount 24-70mm f/2.8 II is 805 grams. Hopefully the mirrorless lenses will have the performance to back up their weight gains. The DSLR versions are already extremely good lenses, so there’s a pretty high bar to cross.
Another issue with these lenses is simply where they fit into the market. At $2300, no one would argue that these are cheap lenses – yet Canon’s mirrorless cameras so far are more consumer-oriented cameras. I just don’t see many people buying such expensive lenses for the EOS R, let alone the EOS RP. In my opinion, Canon would have benefited initially from releasing more lenses like the RF 35mm f/1.8 and RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3.
That said, I have no doubt that these f/2.8 zooms are excellent lenses. When Canon does ultimately release its pro-level, high-megapixel mirrorless camera, I’m sure a lot of photographers will have an eye on these two zooms.
Personally, I can’t wait to test the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 and RF 24-70mm f/2.8. Canon’s full-frame mirrorless lenses so far have been pretty amazing, and I have no doubt that these will continue the trend. Overall, it seems like mirrorless cameras are ushering in a revolution in lens quality, for Canon and other companies as well.
Press Release
New Canon RF Mount Lenses Bring Optical Excellence to Pro and Advanced Amateur Photographers
RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM Lenses Further Cement the Company’s Commitment to the EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera System
MELVILLE, NY, August 28, 2019 – The time has come and the wave of momentous advancements in the world of the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera system continues as Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the introduction of the RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses. With their large, bright F2.8 aperture, a zoom range that covers a wide range of shooting scenes and image stabilization (IS), as well as Nano USM – these lenses are sure to become workhorse lenses for professional and advanced amateur photographers.
“As the emergence of mirrorless cameras continue accelerating the market and with Canon’s deeply rooted heritage in optics, we are excited to expand the lens offerings and acquiesce the needs of EOS R users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The technical improvements and features within these new RF lenses are needed to drive the market forward.”
RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM
As Canon’s first F2.8 wide zoom lens equipped with IS for full-frame with a CIPA standard of five stops, the RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is furnished with edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the zoom range to capture clear images with high image clarity from the center of the image throughout the entire focal range. Speaking of focal range, the RF15-35mm is an ultra wide range that allows for broader photographic expression with more emphasis on perspective. Other components include:
- High Image quality has been achieved due to the large diameter mount and shorter back focus of the EOS R system.
- Total size of the lens is equivalent to the existing EF lens, but allows for IS, wider field of view and the control ring indicative of the RF lenses.
- Drip and dust resistant and ideal for landscape, architecture, nature, sports and portrait photography needs.
RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM
Created for a wide range of shooting scenarios from street scene snapshots to movie shooting, the RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lens remains portable while equipped with IS. Other components include:
- Equivalent to the size of the EF counterpart but with Image Stabilization.
- High speed and high precision Nano USM motor for accurate, silent focus operation for stills and moving shooting.
- Takes moving shooting into account with focus breathing suppression during manual focus operation, sensitivity setting during MF operation, usage of the focus ring is adjustable and customization of the control ring to assign aperture, shutter speed, ISO speed and exposure compensation as desired.
Free Firmware Update
In addition, a new, free downloadable firmware update will be released in late September for the EOS R system. Those interested can download the update for their respective system via the EOS R and EOS RP support pages. The update will improve three main functions:
- Eye detection AF
- AF frame display delay
- Subject identification
The firmware update aims to add detection of the subject’s eye when the subject is at a distance, improve overall AF frame tracking for moving subjects, as well as improve initial subject recognition and start tracking when subjects are at a distance.
Pricing and Availability
The Canon RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses are both scheduled to be available in late September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $2,299.00* each. To complete the trinity of F2.8 lenses, the RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be shipping within the second half of 2019 – stay tuned! For additional information, please visit,usa.canon.com.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
# # #
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.
