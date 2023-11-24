The Best Black Friday Deals for Photographers

Below is a list of the best Black Friday deals I’ve found in the photography world, including cameras, lenses, computers, and more. I’ve put my personal favorite deals in bold lettering, and I’m updating this article throughout the day!
Black Friday is one of the biggest days of the year for a website like Photography Life, which relies on affiliate revenue as one of our main sources of income. If you find our work here to be valuable, I would greatly appreciate if you do your Black Friday shopping through any of the links below. It won’t cost you anything extra, and Photography Life gets a small percentage of the purchase price (usually 2-4%). It doesn’t even need to be photography-related; anything you buy after clicking the links below helps us out. Thank you!
B&H has a separate promotion if you have their PayBoo credit card where you both avoid paying sales tax and also get 5-10% extra off a lot of gear. It can be combined with the other deals on this page. Here’s a list of all those products. You can sort by brand or product type from there.
Without further ado, here are the biggest Black Friday sales so far. I’ve put anything that strikes me as a great sale in bold.
Nikon Z
- Nikon Z8 (was $4000, now $3700)
- Nikon Z8 with Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens (was $5100, now $4600)
- Nikon Z7 II (was $3000, now $2300)
- Nikon Z6 II (was $2000, now $1600)
- Nikon Z5 (was $1400, now $1000)
- Nikon Zfc with kit lens (was $1100, now $1000)
- Nikon Z50 with kit lens (was $1000, now $900)
- Nikon Z30 with kit lens (was $850, now $700)
- Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S (was $2500, now $2300)
- Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S (was $1350, now $1150)
- Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 (was $1200, now $1000)
- Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S (was $1050, now $950)
- Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S (was $1000, now $900)
- Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S (was $2400, now $2100)
- Nikon Z 28mm f/1.8 (was $300, now $280)
- Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 (was $1200, now $900)
- Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S (was $850, now $700)
- Nikon Z 40mm f/2 (was $300, now $280)
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S (was $2100, now $1900)
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (was $630, now $530)
- Nikon Z 50mm f/2.8 Macro (was $650, now $600)
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S (was $2700, now $2400)
- Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S (was $800, now $700)
- Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S (was $2700, now $2500)
- Nikon Z 105mm f/2.8 Macro (was $1050, now $950)
- Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 S (was $3250, now $3000)
Nikon F
- Nikon D850 (was $3000, now $2500)
- Nikon D7500 with 18-140mm lens (was $1500, now $1200)
- Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8G (was $1750, now $1600)
- Nikon AF-S 16-35mm f/4G (was $1100, now $1000)
- Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.4G (was $2000, now $1800)
- Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.8G (was $750, now $680)
- Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E VR (was $2100, now $1600)
- Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E (was $2200, now $2000)
- Nikon AF-S 35mm f/1.4G (was $1700, now $1550)
- Nikon AF-S 35mm f/1.8G (was $530, now $480)
- Nikon AF-S DX 35mm f/1.8G (was $200, now $180)
- Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.4G (was $450, now $410)
- Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.8G (was $220, now $200)
- Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G (was $1600, now $1450)
- Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E (was $2350, now $1900)
- Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G (was $1600, now $1450)
- Nikon AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G (was $2300, now $2100)
- Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E (was $1400, now $1060)
- Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E PF (was $3600, now $3300)
Canon
- Canon EOS R3 (was $6000, now $5000)
- Canon EOS R5 (was $3900, now $3000)
- Canon EOS R6 II (was $2500, now $2300)
- Canon EOS R6 (was $2300, now $2000)
- Canon EOS R7 (was $1500, now $1400)
- Canon EOS R8 (was $1500, now $1200 – coupon added at checkout)
- Canon EOS R10 (was $980, now $880)
- Canon EOS R50 with kit lens (was $800, now $700)
- Canon EOS R100 with kit lens (was $600, now $450 – coupon added at checkout)
- Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L (was $1500, now $1200)
- Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L (was $2400, now $1900)
- Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 (was $550, now $500)
- Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 (was $300, now $250)
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro (was $600, now $500)
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L (was $2400, now $1900)
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L (was $3100, now $2600)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L (was $2300, now $2100)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 (was $200, now $170)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L (was $2800, now $2300)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L (was $1600, now $1400)
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L (was $2800, now $2500)
- Canon RF 85mm f/2 (was $600, now $500)
- Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro (was $1300, now $1000)
- Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 (was $650, now $600)
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L (was $2900, now $2400)
Sony
- Sony a7R V (was $3900, now $3500)
- Sony a7R IVA (was $3200, now $3000)
- Sony a7 IV (was $2500, now $2300)
- Sony a7R IIIA (was $2200, now $2000)
- Sony a7 III (was $2000, now $1500)
- Sony a7 II with kit lens (was $1600, now $1000)
- Sony ZV-E10 with kit lens (was $800, now $700)
- Sony a6100 (was $750, now $600)
- Sony a6400 (was $900, now $750)
- Sony a6600 (was $1200, now $1000)
- Sony lenses: Either $50 or $100 off most Sony lenses – see full Sony lens sales here.
- Highlights include the 20mm f/1.8, 24mm f/1.4, and 90mm f/2.8 Macro (all $100 off)
Computer Hardware
- Apple 16.2″ MacBook Pro, M1 Max, 4TB, 64GB RAM (was $4900, now $2800)
- Apple 16.2″ MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 1TB, 16GB RAM (was $2700, now $1830)
- Apple 14″ MacBrook Pro, M3 Pro, 512GB, 18GB RAM (was $2000, now $1750)
- Synology DS923+ 4-bay NAS enclosure (was $600, now $480)
- Western Digital 16TB external drive (was $450, now $210)
- Samsung 4TB Shield Portable SSD (was $290, now $200)
- Samsung 2TB 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD (was $190, now $120)
- Lenovo 16″ Legion Pro 2.2 GHz Core i9 24-core laptop (was $2750, now $1900)
- BenQ PhotoVue SW272U 27″ 4K HDR IPS Monitor (was $1600, now $1440 – coupon added at checkout)
- Dell 31.5″ 4K HDR IPS Monitor (was $900, now $660)
- Samsung Viewfinity 28″ 4K IPS Monitor (was $350, now $190 – coupon added at checkout)
- Wacom Intuos Pen Tablet, Medium (was $200, now $100)
More deals to be added throughout the day! If you see any big sales that I missed, please let me know in the comments section below. I’ll be adding sections for memory cards, Fuji equipment, lights, tripods, bags, and other photographic accessories soon.
The discount on the Z8 makes it really tempting tbh
There are some serious discounts here…that first Macbook Pro discount is insane! And the Z8 is quite appealing also, $3700 for that level of camera!