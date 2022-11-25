My Favorite Photography Deals of the Holiday Weekend

There are lots of great Black Friday deals still left for photographers, and almost all of them carry over to Cyber Monday. From sales on Nikon F-mount lenses to a full studio lighting kit from Godox, here are some of the ones that stand out to me the most.

Nikon Z5: $1000

The Nikon Z5 has sold at $1000 a few times in the past, but now that camera gear is trending more expensive, it’s exciting to see the deal back. This is a very good full-frame mirrorless camera that punches far above its price tag (which is typically $1400). To put it another way, you’ll end up with better image quality by picking the Nikon Z5 with some great lenses compared to a more expensive camera like the Nikon Z6 II with cheap glass.

Deal here: Nikon Z5 from B&H

Nikon Z5 from B&H Sale price: $1000, was $1400 (29% off)

$1000, was $1400 (29% off) Expires: Monday, November 28 at 11:59 PM Eastern

Other Nikon cameras that are on sale right now include the Nikon D850, Nikon Z6 II, and Nikon Z7 II. You can see all the Nikon camera sales here.

Nikon DSLR Lens Sales

There are some great sales on Nikon F-mount lenses this year. Probably the best is the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E VR for $1060, which is $340 off the usual price of $1400! Libor wrote about this lens not long ago if you missed it. Other discounted lenses include the 500mm f/5.6 PF, 58mm f/1.4, 105mm f/1.4, and our favorite 28mm f/1.4.

Deal here: Nikon F-mount lenses

Nikon F-mount lenses Sale price: Up to $500 off

Up to $500 off Expires: Monday, November 28 at 11:59 PM Eastern

Tons of Canon Lens Sales

Canon’s Black Friday lens sales encompass most of their newest RF-series mirrorless lenses, including the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 ($400 off), RF 105mm f/2.8 Macro ($400 off), RF 15-30mm f/4 ($400 off again). Even some cheap prime lenses are 20-25% off.

Deal here: Canon RF lenses

Canon RF lenses Sale price: Up to $400 off

Up to $400 off Expires: No date listed

Sony Sales on Cameras and Lenses

Not to be outdone by Nikon and Canon, Sony has some nice sales on their cameras and lenses as well. The Sony 35mm f/1.8 OSS is 21% off at $373, for example. And some of Sony’s steepest deals are for their cameras. The Sony a7R IVA, for example – which was only replaced a few weeks ago by the a7R V – is already $500 off.

Deal here: Sony sales

Sony sales Sale price: Up to $500 off

Up to $500 off Expires: Varies by product

Fuji Joins the Party

There are some great Fuji sales this year as well. One of the best is a whopping $800 off Fuji’s GFX 50S II, making it just $3200! For a medium format camera as good as the 50S II, $3200 is a fantastic price. But there are also sales on Fuji’s lenses, both APS-C and medium format, so there’s something for almost every Fuji user.

Deal here: Fuji sales

Fuji sales Sale price: Up to $800 off

Up to $800 off Expires: Varies by product

An Unusual $500 Off a MacBook Pro

Apple’s discounts are generally in the $50-150 range, but they are selling one specific configuration of their excellent late-2020 MacBook Pro (M1 chip) for $500 off. It’s the 1 TB version with 16 GB of RAM in space gray, which normally costs $1900 but is $1400 today. For some reason, B&H is showing two different countdown timers regarding the end of the deal. The earlier of the two timers shows Saturday right before midnight, and the later shows Sunday morning. Either way, it expires quickly!

Deal here: Apple MacBook Pro (1 TB, 16 GB RAM, space gray)

Apple MacBook Pro (1 TB, 16 GB RAM, space gray) Sale price: $1400, was $1900 (16% off)

$1400, was $1900 (16% off) Expires: Unclear – either Saturday at 11:59 PM, or Sunday at 8:25 AM Eastern

A Full Godox Studio Lighting Setup for $200 Off

Three Godox SK400II flash heads, three flash stands, a huge soft box, two 40″ umbrellas, a reflector, a wireless flash trigger, and a rolling hard case to carry it all. That’s a heck of a kit for $450. If you’ve wanted to do studio photography but didn’t know what gear to get, it’s hard to find a better starting point than this.

Deal here: Complete Godox kit

Complete Godox kit Sale price: $450, was $650 (31% off)

$450, was $650 (31% off) Expires: Monday, November 28 at 11:59 PM Eastern

Topaz Software $300 Off

Topaz makes some of the best software today for upsampling photos, sharpening, and noise reduction. Their four-piece bundle (Photo AI, DeNoise AI, Gigapixel, and Sharpen AI) has a heavy discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Deal here: Topaz software bundle

Topaz software bundle Sale price: $159, was $459 (65% off)

$159, was $459 (65% off) Expires: Sunday, November 27 at 11:59 PM Eastern

SmugMug Plans all 40% Off

I’ve liked SmugMug since I started using it almost ten years ago. It’s still the platform that I built my personal website upon. Their Black Friday sale this year is pretty substantial with 40% off all their plans. Although the deal technically expires within the next couple days, you’ll lock in the sale price until December 11th if you start the free trial by Cyber Monday.

Deal here: SmugMug’s website

SmugMug’s website Sale price: 40% off any of their plans for the first year

40% off any of their plans for the first year Expires: Monday, November 28 to start your trial (no time zone listed)

KEH: Most of the Store 10% Off

Until November 28, almost everything in KEH’s catalog is 10% off if you use the code BF10. KEH is one of my favorite stores for used photography equipment, with very reasonable prices (often even cheaper than eBay) and a great return policy. Since they sell used equipment, you’re taking 10% off what are already low prices. Black Friday shoppers on a budget should strongly consider them.

Deal here: KEH.com with the code BF10

KEH.com with the code BF10 Sale price: 10% off everything except New, LN, LN-, and Leica

10% off everything except New, LN, LN-, and Leica Expires: Monday, November 28 at 11:59 PM Eastern

Other Discounts

These are just some of the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts that stood out to me for photographers. You can see more detailed lists below:

Since Photography Life is part of the B&H, Adorama, and Amazon affiliate programs, buying any product through the links above is an easy way to thank us for the work that goes into our articles, and it costs you nothing extra. If you have any questions about these deals or know of a good one I missed, let me know in the comments section below.