The Best Black Friday Sales for Photographers

From now through Friday evening, a lot of camera equipment is available for the lowest prices all year. I’m collecting the best deals here and will be updating this page regularly! The last update was 11:55 PM Eastern time.

Nikon Lenses

There are some major sales on Nikon lenses right now. Some have gotten the same discounts we’ve seen before, but the really exciting news is that a lot of them have reached their all-time low prices! (I marked those in bold below.) These sales end very soon, the evening of November 29th.

Nikon is also continuing to keep a lot of their best DSLR lenses on sale. All of these prices are the lowest we’ve seen, although they’ve been ongoing for about 1-2 months and none of the sales got any lower for Black Friday.

Nikon Cameras

Three Nikon cameras have reached their all-time low prices (and these sales end November 29):

Other Nikon cameras are also on steep discount with sales that began before Black Friday, and may continue after November:

Sony

The Sony camera and lens sales are a little more modest, but that’s not a surprise (it’s rare to see more than $100 off a Sony lens). That said, some of my favorite Sony gear is on sale including the a7R V, the 14mm f/1.8 GM, the 20mm f/1.8 G, and the 24mm f/1.4 GM.

Canon

Most of Canon’s sales are on the small side as well, but some excellent lenses like the 100mm f/2.8 L Macro and 135mm f/1.8 L are $200 off. Many of Canon’s cameras have also gotten nice discounts.

KEH Site-Wide Sale

At this time of year, there are deals on almost every type of camera gear. But the best way to save money is still to buy used, and personally, that’s how I buy almost all of my camera gear (running a photography website ain’t a way to get rich, people)! That said, I rarely buy from eBay since I’ve been burned in the past, and I prefer to buy my used gear from reputable sites with good return policies, like KEH, MPB, or B&H’s used section.

Right now, KEH is having a wide-reaching sale where almost all inventory is 10% off. Since this gear was already much cheaper than buying new, you may be able to find the cameras or lenses that you wanted at a major discount. This sale lasts until December 2.

You can look through KEH here and apply the discount at checkout using the code BFCM24.

SmugMug

Of all the website-creation websites like Zenfolio, Wix, SquareSpace, etc., my favorite for photographers is SmugMug. I’ve used them for my personal website for about ten years at this point (on my own dime, I’m not sponsored by them). They’re having a sale right now where all new plans are 30% off.

Lume Cube

Lume Cube is still known for their small, cube-shaped lights, but they’re starting to have a more complete product range. Their current sales (see the full list) max out at 50% off of some good lighting gear. Some highlights are the Lume Cube 2.0, tube lights, a ring light, studio panels, and a miniature conference light.

SmallRig

If you’re looking for any little accessories, especially a camera cage, SmallRig is having a discount of up to 50% off their products! There’s an additional 15% off at their global store and 10% off at their US store if your order total is above $99.

Laptop Sales

All of the laptops below have at least an IPS monitor or better, which I consider the minimum requirement for photo editing.

MacBook Pro Sales

Other Laptops

Storage

This is generally the cheapest time of year to buy hard drives or memory cards! Here are some of the top sales.

Hard Drives

CFexpress B cards

SD cards

Other

Tripods

The tripod deals this year are pretty sweet, and some high-end companies like Gitzo are getting in on the action. The best deals are mostly on travel tripods, but not exclusively. I recommend all these brands:

Other Sales