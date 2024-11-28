The Best Black Friday Sales for Photographers

From now through Friday evening, a lot of camera equipment is available for the lowest prices all year. I’m collecting the best deals here and will be updating this page regularly! The last update was 11:55 PM Eastern time.
Nikon Lenses
There are some major sales on Nikon lenses right now. Some have gotten the same discounts we’ve seen before, but the really exciting news is that a lot of them have reached their all-time low prices! (I marked those in bold below.) These sales end very soon, the evening of November 29th.
- Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S was $2500, now $2000
- Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S was $1350, now $1050
- Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 was $300, now $230
- Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S was $850, now $600
- Nikon Z 40mm f/2 was $300, now $230
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 was $2100, now $1800
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S was $630, now $430
- Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 was $1250, now $1050
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S was $2700, now $2200
- Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 Macro S was $1050, now $850
- Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S was $14,000, now $13,000
- Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 S was $3250, now $3000
- Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S was $15,500, now $14,500
- Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 S was $4800, now $4000
- Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 S was $6500, now $5700
Nikon is also continuing to keep a lot of their best DSLR lenses on sale. All of these prices are the lowest we’ve seen, although they’ve been ongoing for about 1-2 months and none of the sales got any lower for Black Friday.
- Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E was $2000, now $1400
- Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G was $1600, now $1160
- Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL was $2350, now $1900
- Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G was $1600, now $1160
- Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E was $2100, now $1900
- Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E was $1400, now $1060
- Nikon AF-S 400mm f/2.8E FL was $11,200, now $7900
- Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E PF was $3600, now $3300
- Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL was $12,300, now $8700
Nikon Cameras
Three Nikon cameras have reached their all-time low prices (and these sales end November 29):
- Nikon Z9 was $5500, now $5000
- Nikon Z6 III was $2500, now $2200
- Nikon D7500 was $1000, now $700
Other Nikon cameras are also on steep discount with sales that began before Black Friday, and may continue after November:
- Nikon Z8 was $4000, now $3500
- Nikon Zf was $2000, now $1800
- Nikon Z6 II was $2000, now $1600
- Nikon Z5 was $1400, now $1000
- Nikon D780 was $2300, now $1600
- Nikon D850 was $3000, now $2200
Sony
The Sony camera and lens sales are a little more modest, but that’s not a surprise (it’s rare to see more than $100 off a Sony lens). That said, some of my favorite Sony gear is on sale including the a7R V, the 14mm f/1.8 GM, the 20mm f/1.8 G, and the 24mm f/1.4 GM.
- Sony a1 was $6500, now $5500
- Sony a7R V was $3900, now $3400
- Sony a7S III was $3500, now $3200
- Sony a7 IV was $2500, now $2100
- Sony a7 III was $1800, now $1300
- Sony a7C was $1600, now $1500
- Sony ZV-E10 was $700, now $600
- Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM was $3000, now $2900
- Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM was $1600, now $1500
- Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM was $1900, now $1800
- Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G was $1200, now $1100
- Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G was $900, now $800
- Sony FE 24mm f/1.4 GM was $1400, now $1300
- Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G was $600, now $550
- Sony FE 24-70mm f/4 G was $1100, now $1000
- Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM was $1700, now $1500
- Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G was $1300, now $1100
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 was $750, now $650
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM was $1400, now $1300
- Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G was $600, now $550
- Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G was $600, now $550
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM was $1300, now $1200
- Sony Sonnar T* 55mm f/1.8 ZA was $1000, now $900
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM was $2000, now $1900
- Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 was $600, now $550
- Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G was $1100, now $1000
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM was $2000, now $1800
- Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM was $2500, now $2400
- Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G was $2000, now $1900
Canon
Most of Canon’s sales are on the small side as well, but some excellent lenses like the 100mm f/2.8 L Macro and 135mm f/1.8 L are $200 off. Many of Canon’s cameras have also gotten nice discounts.
- Canon EOS R3 was $5000, now $4500
- Canon EOS R5 was $3400, now $2800
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II was $2500, now $2000
- Canon EOS R8 was $1500, now $1200
- Canon EOS R7 was $1500, now $1300
- Canon EOS R10 was $980, now $880
- Canon EOS R50 was $680, now $580
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with 24-105mm f/4 L was $3400, now $2900
- Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L was $1400, now $1300
- Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L was $2400, now $2100
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro was $600, now $550
- Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 was $900, now $800
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L was $3100, now $2800
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro was $500, now $450
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L was $1700, now $1500
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L was $2800, now $2500
- Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro was $600, now $550
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L was $2800, now $2600
- Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro was $1200, now $1000
- Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L was $2100, now $1900
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L was $2900, now $2600
KEH Site-Wide Sale
At this time of year, there are deals on almost every type of camera gear. But the best way to save money is still to buy used, and personally, that’s how I buy almost all of my camera gear (running a photography website ain’t a way to get rich, people)! That said, I rarely buy from eBay since I’ve been burned in the past, and I prefer to buy my used gear from reputable sites with good return policies, like KEH, MPB, or B&H’s used section.
Right now, KEH is having a wide-reaching sale where almost all inventory is 10% off. Since this gear was already much cheaper than buying new, you may be able to find the cameras or lenses that you wanted at a major discount. This sale lasts until December 2.
You can look through KEH here and apply the discount at checkout using the code BFCM24.
SmugMug
Of all the website-creation websites like Zenfolio, Wix, SquareSpace, etc., my favorite for photographers is SmugMug. I’ve used them for my personal website for about ten years at this point (on my own dime, I’m not sponsored by them). They’re having a sale right now where all new plans are 30% off.
Lume Cube
Lume Cube is still known for their small, cube-shaped lights, but they’re starting to have a more complete product range. Their current sales (see the full list) max out at 50% off of some good lighting gear. Some highlights are the Lume Cube 2.0, tube lights, a ring light, studio panels, and a miniature conference light.
SmallRig
If you’re looking for any little accessories, especially a camera cage, SmallRig is having a discount of up to 50% off their products! There’s an additional 15% off at their global store and 10% off at their US store if your order total is above $99.
Laptop Sales
All of the laptops below have at least an IPS monitor or better, which I consider the minimum requirement for photo editing.
MacBook Pro Sales
- 512 GB Apple 14″ MacBook Pro with M4 chip was $1600, now $1400
- 512 GB Apple 14″ MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip was $2000, now $1750
- 1 TB Apple 14″ MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip was $2200, now $2000
- 512 GB Apple 16″ MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip was $2500, now $2200
- 1 TB Apple 16″ MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip and 48 GB RAM was $3100, now $2800
Other Laptops
- Asus 16″ ProArt StudioBook was $2200, now $1850
- HP 16″ ZBook Fury 16 G10 was $2500, now $1400
- HP 16″ ENVY 16-h1059nr was $2000, now $1100
- Lenovo 16″ IdeaPad Pro 5i was $1700, now $1300
- Lenovo 16″ IdeaPad Slim was $790, now $560
- Acer Aspire 5 15″ laptop was $550, now $330 (Note: Ends Thursday evening)
Storage
This is generally the cheapest time of year to buy hard drives or memory cards! Here are some of the top sales.
Hard Drives
- Western Digital 2 TB Portable USB 3.0 was $100, now $65
- Western Digital 6 TB Passport USB 3.2 was $193, now $144
- Western Digital 10TB Internal NAS was $225, now $170
- LaCie 1TB Portable USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C was $200, now $95
- LaCie 2TB Portable USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C was $350, now $170
- Samsung 2TB 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD was $225, now $170
- Samsung 8TB T5 EVO Portable SSD was $655, now $430
- Samsung 1TB T7 Shield Portable SSD was $170, now $100
- Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD was $285, now $150
- Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD was $500, now $270
CFexpress B cards
- Lexar 512GB Professional DIAMOND Series was $530, now $360
- Angelbird 1TB AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 was $300, now $200
- Angelbird 2TB AV Pro MK2 CFexpress 2.0 was $960, now $510
SD cards
- Lexar 256GB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC was $200, now $110
- Nextorage 512GB NX-F2SE Series UHS-II SDXC was $150, now $95
- Lexar 512GB Professional SILVER PLUS UHS-I was $120, now $50
Other
- SanDisk 1 TB USB Thumb Drive was $85, now $72
- Synology DS923+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure was $600, now $510
Tripods
The tripod deals this year are pretty sweet, and some high-end companies like Gitzo are getting in on the action. The best deals are mostly on travel tripods, but not exclusively. I recommend all these brands:
- Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod was $600, now $480
- Peak Design Aluminum Travel Tripod was $380, now $304
- Robus Vantage Series 5 was $600, now $400
- Robus Vantage Series 3 was $550, now $400
- Manfrotto 190Go! Carbon Fiber was $520, now $270
- Manfrotto 190Go! Aluminum was $260, now $140
- Manfrotto Befree Aluminum + Head was $220, now $120
- Oben Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod + Head was $200, now $130
- Oben Skysill Carbon Fiber was $380, now $280
- Gitzo GIGT0545T Traveler Series 0 was $500, now $400
- Gitzo GIGT1545T Traveler Series 1 was $550, now $420 (I bought this one a few months ago, big fan so far!)
- Gitzo GIGT2545T Traveler Series 2 was $630, now $500
- Benro 2-Series Induro Carbon Fiber was $420, now $270
- Benro TMA27C Series 2 Mach3 was $330, now $275
- SLIK Pro CF-833 Carbon Fiber was $330, now $230
- SLIK Pro CF-635 Carbon Fiber was $250, now $190
- Leofoto X Ranger Carbon Fiber was $430, now $343
- Leofoto LS-254CX Carbon Fiber was $260, now $207
- FLM CP30-M5 Hybrid Series II was $531, now $478 (a great brand that doesn’t normally go on sale)
- 3 Legged Thing Charles 2.0 Darkness Magnesium was $300, now $240