Big Memory Card Deal Today on Amazon

Amazon is known for its great “Deal of the Day” prices, and today’s are particularly impressive for photographers buying a memory card. Specifically – a 128GB SD card from PNY (a brand we recommend) is selling for a diminutive $16, among other sales on SD, Micro SD, and flash drives.

I’ll cut to the specific deals that will most likely interest photographers:

These are pretty amazing prices! Here’s the entire Deals page if you want to see all the other products on sale:

PNY isn’t as big of a name as something like SanDisk, but it is a very good company nonetheless. I’ve used memory cards from PNY before, always with flawless performance, and it’s one of the companies in Nasim’s list of recommended memory card companies as well (this article). I’ve already ordered one of the 256 GB micro SDs to use in my drone.

Because this is a “deal of the day” format, the prices above will only be around until the end of Tuesday. At the time of this article’s publication, that gives you less than 15 hours before the deal is done.

Hope you find this useful!