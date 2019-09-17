Big Memory Card Deal Today on Amazon

Amazon is known for its great “Deal of the Day” prices, and today’s are particularly impressive for photographers buying a memory card. Specifically – a 128GB SD card from PNY (a brand we recommend) is selling for a diminutive $16, among other sales on SD, Micro SD, and flash drives.
I’ll cut to the specific deals that will most likely interest photographers:
- SD Card: 128 GB Class 10 UHS-I: $16 (64% off the MSRP)
- SD Card: 256 GB Class 10 UHS-I: $40 (55% off)
- Micro SD: 128 GB Class 10: $16 (41% off)
- Micro SD: 256 GB Class 10: $33 (34% off)
- Flash Drive: 256 GB: $32 (33% off)
These are pretty amazing prices! Here’s the entire Deals page if you want to see all the other products on sale:
PNY isn’t as big of a name as something like SanDisk, but it is a very good company nonetheless. I’ve used memory cards from PNY before, always with flawless performance, and it’s one of the companies in Nasim’s list of recommended memory card companies as well (this article). I’ve already ordered one of the 256 GB micro SDs to use in my drone.
Because this is a “deal of the day” format, the prices above will only be around until the end of Tuesday. At the time of this article’s publication, that gives you less than 15 hours before the deal is done.
Hope you find this useful!
Comments
Thanks!! I bought 4 : ) I usually have to wait for blackfriday for a deal like that.
Sure thing Joe! This deal came out of nowhere, pretty awesome.
Which ones did you get? I’m kicking myself that my current camera is XQD only! I know XQD cards have plenty of supporters, and I do like a lot of things about them, but the cheapest 256 GB XQD at the moment costs $400… That’s literally 10 times the price of the 256 GB SD card Amazon is selling today.
Thank you for the tip I was in need of SD cards so perfect timing thank you.
Andrew, you are quite welcome! Happy to hear that this was good timing for you.