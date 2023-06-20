B&H Photo Mega Deals

Photography Life

Normally, I inform you about good deals and new sales in my regular Photography News articles. This time, however, I am making an exception because last Sunday was too early and next Sunday will be too late. Today I received a message from our partners at B&H Photo about a short but massive sale. I’ve scanned the items in the Photography section and picked out what I personally found interesting (see below). More discounts await you in the Computer and Lighting sections. The sale ends on June 22 at 11:59 PM EDT, so you’ll have to be quick.

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

