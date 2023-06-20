B&H Photo Mega Deals

Normally, I inform you about good deals and new sales in my regular Photography News articles. This time, however, I am making an exception because last Sunday was too early and next Sunday will be too late. Today I received a message from our partners at B&H Photo about a short but massive sale. I’ve scanned the items in the Photography section and picked out what I personally found interesting (see below). More discounts await you in the Computer and Lighting sections. The sale ends on June 22 at 11:59 PM EDT, so you’ll have to be quick.
Lens(es)
- Sigma 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM Art for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts (was $1,599, now $849)
Photo Backpacks
- Shimoda Designs Action X70 Backpack Starter Kit with X-Large DV Core Unit (was $500, now $300)
- Shimoda Designs Action X70 Backpack (was $360, now $230)
- f-stop Mountain Series Ajna Backpack 40L (was $300, now $140)
- f-stop TILOPA 50L Expedition Backpack (was $340, now $190)
Tripods
- Manfrotto MT190CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod (was $475, now $220)
- Gitzo GK3532-82QD Mountaineer Series 3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head (was $1,609, now $799)
- Gitzo GT3543LS Systematic Series 3 Carbon Fiber Tripod (was $1,172, now $750)
- Benro CLT303 3-Series Induro Classic Carbon Fiber Tripod (was $475, now $225)
- Benro CLT204 2-Series Induro Classic Carbon Fiber Tripod (was $420, now $220)