Ends Tomorrow – B&H Deal Zone Sales

Normally, I inform you about good deals and new sales in my regular Photography News article. This time, however, I am making an exception because last Sunday was too early and next Sunday will be too late! Today I received a message from our affiliates at B&H Photo about a short but major sale. I’ve scanned the items in the Photography section and picked out what I personally found interesting (see below). More discounts await you in the Drones, Computers, and Lighting sections. This sale includes 1600 items that were previously on B&H’s 24-hour “deal zone” sale, re-published at the sale price. It ends on January 16 at 11:59 PM EDT.

Birds_in_Flight#09
Harris’s Hawk (Parabuteo unicinctus). ILCE-9 + FE 600mm F4 GM OSS @ 600mm, ISO 3200, 1/2000, f/5.0

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

