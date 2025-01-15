Ends Tomorrow – B&H Deal Zone Sales

Normally, I inform you about good deals and new sales in my regular Photography News article. This time, however, I am making an exception because last Sunday was too early and next Sunday will be too late! Today I received a message from our affiliates at B&H Photo about a short but major sale. I’ve scanned the items in the Photography section and picked out what I personally found interesting (see below). More discounts await you in the Drones, Computers, and Lighting sections. This sale includes 1600 items that were previously on B&H’s 24-hour “deal zone” sale, re-published at the sale price. It ends on January 16 at 11:59 PM EDT.
Lenses
DSLR Lenses
- Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (Canon EF, Nikon F) was $799, now $499
- Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 CF (Canon EF, Nikon F) was $499, now $279
Mirrorless Lenses
- Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (Sony E) was $799, now $499
- Tokina atx-m 56mm f/1.4 (Sony E) was $449, now $169
- Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 (Sony E) was $449, now $169
- Tokina atx-m 23mm f/1.4 (Sony E) was $449, now $169
- Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 FE (Sony E) was $799, now $579
Tripods, monopods and heads
- Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GHF3W 3-Way Fluid Head was $2,000, now $700
- Gitzo GT2545T Series 2 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GM2542 Carbon Fiber Monopod was $950, now $470
- Gitzo GT1545T Series 1 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GM2542 Carbon Fiber Monopod was $850, now $400
- Gitzo GM4552L Series 4 Carbon Fiber Monopod was $490, now $240
- Gitzo GT2543L Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod was $1,274, now $774
- Fotopro E6 Eagle Series Tripod Kit was $1,199, now $459
- Fotopro E-6H Eagle Series Gimbal Head was $529, now $329
- Manfrotto 190go! Carbon Fiber M-Series Tripod was $520, now $200
- Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with 496 Center Ball Head was $520, now $220
- Manfrotto MT055CXPRO4 Carbon Fiber Tripod was $600, now $300
Camera Backpacks
- Lowepro Whistler 450 BP AW II was $560, now $260
- Shimoda Designs Explore 60 was $320, now $100
- MindShift Gear BackLight 36L was $330, now $180
- PGYTECH OnePro Flex Backpack with Camera Insert was $410, now $270
- Ruggard Alpine 600 Lens Backpack for DSLR and 600/800mm Lens was $170, now $80
Memory Cards
CFexpress Type B
- Nextorage 330GB NX-B2PRO CFexpress 4.0 Type B was $360, now $260
- Delkin Devices 1.3TB BLACK 4.0 CFexpress Type B was $568, now $468
- Silicon Power 512GB StudioPro CFexpress 4.0 Type B was $250, now $135
- Silicon Power 2TB CFexpress Type B was $560, now $300
CFexpress Type A
- Exascend 1TB Essential Series CFexpress Type A was $499, now $399
SDXC
- ProGrade Digital 128GB UHS-II SDXC was $127, now $85
- Nextorage 256GB NX-F2SE Series UHS-II SDXC was $73, now $55
- Kingston 64GB Canvas React Plus UHS-II SDXC was $50, now $40
Accessories
- Oben Macro Focusing Rail was $120, now $70
- Vello Auto Extension Tubes (various camera mounts) was $80, now $50
- RucPac Extreme Tech Gloves was $60, now $30
- BlackRapid Curve Breathe Bundle was $130, now $80
- RucPac Camera Rain Cover (S, M, L) was $40, now $20
Biggest Sales
Here, we’ve sorted the products by the biggest (dollar amount) discount: