The Best Deals of B&H’s Bild Expo Specials

From now through June 22nd, B&H is running a lot of big sales as part of their Bild Expo event in New York City. There are deals on every category of equipment, including things like laptops and TVs, but I’ll stick to the most interesting photography sales for you today.

By purchasing anything after clicking one of the affiliate links below, you support our efforts at Photography Life at no extra cost to you! For it to work, you don’t need to buy whatever particular item you click. Simply accessing B&H from any of our links is enough to give Photography Life credit for the sale, no matter what you buy.

To start, you can search through the full universe of Bild Expo deals at the following links:

And below is my selection of the best deals within each category.

Cameras

Lenses

For Nikon

For Canon

For Sony

Accessories

Tripod Gear

Lighting

Bags and Cases

Storage

Other

My head is swimming after compiling all of that! I apologize ahead of time for any typos – I’ve spent most of today working on this list and double checked all the prices, but I may have missed something. Let me know in the comments if there are any good deals that I didn’t catch! And, as always, thank you for purchasing any of your equipment through our affiliate links. It goes a long way to help keep Photography Life running smoothly and is the best way to support the websites you enjoy at no extra cost to you.

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

