The Best Deals of B&H’s Bild Expo Specials

From now through June 22nd, B&H is running a lot of big sales as part of their Bild Expo event in New York City. There are deals on every category of equipment, including things like laptops and TVs, but I’ll stick to the most interesting photography sales for you today.
By purchasing anything after clicking one of the affiliate links below, you support our efforts at Photography Life at no extra cost to you! For it to work, you don’t need to buy whatever particular item you click. Simply accessing B&H from any of our links is enough to give Photography Life credit for the sale, no matter what you buy.
To start, you can search through the full universe of Bild Expo deals at the following links:
- All B&H Bild Expo Sales
- Today’s Deal Zone products (changes every 24 hours)
And below is my selection of the best deals within each category.
Cameras
- Nikon Z6 III + bag + card (was $2497, now $2097)
- Nikon Z8 + bag + card (was $3997, now $3497)
- Nikon D850 (was $2397, now $1797)
- Sony a7 IV (was $2498, now $2198)
- Sony a7R V (was $3898, now $3598)
- Sony a7R IVA (was $3198, now $2498)
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II (was $4299, now $3999)
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II (was $2199, now $1999)
- Canon EOS R8 (was $1499, now $1299)
- Canon EOS R7 (was $1499, now $1399)
- Panasonic S1 II (was $3198, now $3038)
- Panasonic G9 II + 12-60mm lens (was $1898, now $1598)
- OM System OM-1 II (was $2399, now $1999)
- OM System OM-5 (was $1199, now $899)
Lenses
For Nikon
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (was $627, now $527)
- Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for Nikon Z (was $1799, now $1699)
- Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 for Nikon Z (was $1299, now $1099)
- Viltrox 16mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z (was $580, now $493)
- Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 LAB for Nikon Z (was $899, now $765)
- Lots of F-Mount lenses on sale up to $4800 off
For Canon
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L (was $2399, now $2099)
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 (was $1099, now $999)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L (was $2799, now $2499)
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L (was $2899, now $2599)
- Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro (was $1199, now $999)
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro (was $499, now $449)
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L (was $3099, now $2799)
- Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L (was $1199, now $1399)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L (was $1599, now $1399)
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro (was $599, now $499)
- Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L (was $2099, now $1799)
For Sony
- Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for Sony E (was $1699, now $1599)
- Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 for Sony E (was $899, now $799)
- Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 for Sony E (was $1099, now $999)
- Sony 35mm f/1.4 GM (was $1398, now $1298)
- Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM (was $1298, now $1198)
- Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM (was $1998, now $1898)
- Sony 24-50mm f/2.8 (was $1098, now $998)
- Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 for Sony E (was $1299, now $1099)
- Sony 50mm f/1.2 GM (was $1998, now $1898)
- Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM (was $1698, now $1498)
- Viltrox 16mm f/1.8 for Sony E (was $580, now $493)
- Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 LAB for Sony E (was $899, now $765)
- Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM (was $1398, now $1298)
- Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB for Sony E (was $999, now $850)
- Sony 20mm f/1.8 G (was $898, now $798)
Accessories
Tripod Gear
- Oben CQL-13 Compact Carbon Fiber tripod + head (was $199, now $129)
- Oben GH-30 Gimbal Head (was $199, now $139)
- Robus RC-5570 Series 3 Carbon Fiber tripod (was $549, now $399)
- Manfrotto Befree Aluminum Travel Tripod with Ball Head (was $234, now $174)
- Gitzo GT2545T Series 2 Travel Carbon Fiber Tripod + Head (was $789, now $589)
- Benro MeFoto Aluminum Travel Tripod (was $265, now $139, with an extra 20% off if purchased with the Payboo credit card)
- Sirui Waterproof Aluminum Tripod (was $275, now $179)
- Joby GorillaPod Smartphone tripod (was $90, now $29)
- Oben GH3W-15 Geared Head (was $199, now $149)
- Robus RTH-1050 Ball Head (was $349, now $279)
- Arca Swiss Monoball P1+ with Fliplock (was $555, now $399)
- Nodal Ninja M2 Panoramic Head (was $399, now $299)
- Arca-Swiss Z1 Double Panorama Ball Head (was $549, now $399)
- Arca-Swiss Macro Table focusing rail (was $452, now $329)
- Oben 6-Section Carbon Fiber Monopod (was $89, now $74)
- Robus 4-Section Carbon Fiber Monopod (was $139, now $99)
Lighting
- Godox V1 Pro N Flash for Nikon, for Sony, for Canon, for Fuji, and for M4/3 (was $329, now $259)
- Godox X3 Wireless Flash Trigger for Nikon, for Sony, for Canon, for Fuji, and for M4/3 (was $89, now $69)
- Amaran Bi-Color LED Monolight (was $349, now $280)
- SmallRig Bi-Color LED 2-Light Monolight Kit (was $729, now $583)
- GVM 3-Light LED Kit (was $359, now $259)
- Genaray On-Camera Compact RGB LED Panel (was $129, now $69)
- Impact 42″ 5-in-1 Collapsible Circular Reflector Disc (was $49, now $34)
- Angler 24″ Octagonal Softbox with Grid and Godox V1 Adapter (was $169, now $129)
- Angler 28″ Softbox for Profoto A1 and Godox V1 (was $238, now $120)
- Angler 55″ Strip Softbox with Bowens V2 Mount (was $89, now $59)
- Impact Pro Backdrop (12.9′) (was $264, now $164)
Bags and Cases
- Pelican 1510TP Carry-On Case (was $342, now $274)
- Nomatic McKinnon 35L Camera Backpack (was $419, now $299)
- Lowepro 250 AW III Camera Backpack (was $259, now $119)
- Lowepro 350 AW II Camera Backpack (was $308, now $163)
- Lowepro 450 AW II Camera Backpack (was $229, now $179)
- Lowepro Whistler 450 Camera Backpack (was $724, now $399)
- Lowepro Truckee Backpack (was $119, now $99)
- Lowepro PhotoSport 55 Liter Backpack (was $659, now $399)
- Shimoda Action X25 V2 25 Liter backpack (was $363, now $239, with an extra 25% off if purchased with the Payboo credit card)
Storage
- Samsung 8 TB T5 EVO Portable SSD (was $599, now $549)
- Samsung 4 TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (was $404, now $289)
- Samsung 4 TB T9 Portable SSD (was $436, now $316)
- Samsung 2 TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (was $229, now $159)
- Seagate 24 TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (was $329, now $279)
- Western Digital 8 TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (was $199, now $139)
- LaCie 2TB Rugged USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (was $99, now $85)
- SanDisk 512 GB CFExpress Type B Card (was $254, now $150)
- Sony 160 GB CFExpress Type A Card (was $398, now $268)
- Lexar 2-Pack 160 GB CFExpress Type A Cards (was $359, now $239)
- Lexar 512 GB GOLD UHS-II SD Card (was $149, now $107)
- Lexar 2-Pack 128GB UHS-II SD Cards (was $75, now $48)
- SanDisk 512 GB Micro SD Card (was $67, now $37)
- Ruggard CFExpress B Memory Card Case (was $29, now $19)
- Ruggard CFExpress A Memory Card Case (was $29, now $19)
- Ruggard SD / Micro SD Card Case (was $19, now $14)
- Xcellon CFExpress B and UHS-II SD card reader (was $69, now $54)
Other
- Most Ilford films, paper, and chemicals 15% off (NOTE: Ends June 20th instead of June 22nd)
- Calibrite ColorChecker Passport (was $119, now $89)
- Ruggard Electronic Dry Cabinet (was $249, now $212)
- BlackRapid Double Camera Harness (was $179, now $143)
- BlackRapid Classic RS-4 Camera Strap (was $81, now $65)
- Tiffen Variable ND Filter (discount varies by filter size, but approximately 20% off, plus a $20 mail-in rebate at some sizes)
My head is swimming after compiling all of that! I apologize ahead of time for any typos – I’ve spent most of today working on this list and double checked all the prices, but I may have missed something. Let me know in the comments if there are any good deals that I didn’t catch! And, as always, thank you for purchasing any of your equipment through our affiliate links. It goes a long way to help keep Photography Life running smoothly and is the best way to support the websites you enjoy at no extra cost to you.