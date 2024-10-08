The Best B&H and Amazon Prime Day Sales for Photographers

Today and tomorrow (October 8-9) are great days to buy camera equipment cheaply during Amazon’s Prime Day event. B&H is also joining the fun with a bunch of sales to compete with Amazon. I’ve collected some of the best discounts below.

Because Photography Life is part of Amazon and B&H’s affiliate programs, buying anything through the links below will help support our website at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support! Apart from that, I don’t have any connections to the brands below and am listing only products that I recommend as a photographer.

Nikon Sales

Most of Nikon’s best products are on sale right now, some for the first time (like the Plena). Many of these deals come with add-ons like a free memory card, UV filter, and/or carrying bag, so be sure to check B&H’s “configuration” section before you buy. Here are some of the more noteworthy deals:

Nikon Mirrorless

My favorite deals here? The Nikon Z8, the Nikon Z 135mm Plena, and the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3, all of which rarely go on sale. You can see all current Nikon discounts here at B&H.

Nikon DSLR

It’s hard not to like the sales on the Nikon D850, the 28mm f/1.4E, and the 58mm f/1.4G. You can see all Nikon F-mount lens sales here at B&H.

Canon Sales

This time, I think that Canon’s best deals are on their cameras, but a few of the top Canon mirrorless lenses like the 50mm f/1.2L and the 100mm f/2.8L Macro are on sale as well. Here’s my selection of favorite deals:

The best deal here is probably for the EOS R6 Mark II; at that price, it’s one of the best values you’ll find for a sports and wildlife camera. You can see all current Canon sales here at B&H.

Sony Sales

Sony’s sales right now are more modest, with their lenses mostly getting $100 sales. But some of these lenses already started at very attractive prices, so the deal is still worth considering.

My favorite sale here is for the Sony 20mm f/1.8 G, which is one of the best wide-angle lenses that I’ve ever tested, and was already a great value at $900. You can see all of Sony’s photography sales here at B&H.

Other Camera and Lens Sales

There’s not much going on from Fujifilm, unfortunately. But various other brands like Tamron, OM System, and even Leica are having a few sales. Here are some highlights:

My favorite deals in the long list above come from the world of Micro Four Thirds. Some OM System lenses are 30-50% off, and the excellent Panasonic G9 II trade-in deal that Libor told you about last week is still available. Not bad if you’re looking to get into the M4/3 ecosystem or expand your kit.

Other Deals

Finally, I looked through a variety of different photography accessories to find the best deals.

Storage

SD Cards

Lights

Computers

Tripod Gear

Filters

Other

Lots of good deals above! If I had to pick a favorite, I’d say that I’m partial to the storage deals, especially the 4TB Shield SSD from Samsung. By now, you should know not to purchase hard drives unless they’re on sale, simply because they go on sale so often. But today’s prices are especially appealing.

Lastly, if the lists above didn’t scratch the itch, you can search Amazon yourself for all photography-related deals here, or view the full catalog of B&H two-day deals here.