The Best B&H and Amazon Prime Day Sales for Photographers

Today and tomorrow (October 8-9) are great days to buy camera equipment cheaply during Amazon’s Prime Day event. B&H is also joining the fun with a bunch of sales to compete with Amazon. I’ve collected some of the best discounts below.
Nikon Sales
Most of Nikon’s best products are on sale right now, some for the first time (like the Plena). Many of these deals come with add-ons like a free memory card, UV filter, and/or carrying bag, so be sure to check B&H’s “configuration” section before you buy. Here are some of the more noteworthy deals:
Nikon Mirrorless
- Nikon Z6 III with free FTZ adapter and sling bag for $2500
- Nikon Z7 II was $3000, now $2000
- Nikon Z8 was $4000, now $3500
- Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S was $2500, now $2100
- Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S was $1350, now $1150
- Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 was $300, now $230
- Nikon Z 40mm f/2 was $300, now $230
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S was $630, now $530
- Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 was $1250, now $1050
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S was $2700, now $2300
- Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 Macro S was $1050, now $850
- Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena was $2500, now $2300
- Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S was $14,000, now $13,000
- Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 S was $3250, now $3000
- Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S was $15,500, now $14,500
- Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 S was $4800, now $4300
- Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 S was $6500, now $5700
My favorite deals here? The Nikon Z8, the Nikon Z 135mm Plena, and the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3, all of which rarely go on sale. You can see all current Nikon discounts here at B&H.
Nikon DSLR
- Nikon D780 was $2300, now $1600
- Nikon D850 was $3000, now $2200
- Nikon AF-S DX 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 was $700, now $630
- Nikon AF-S DX 35mm f/1.8G was $200, now $180
- Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8G was $1750, now $1600
- Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E VR was $2100, now $1600
- Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E was $2000, now $1400
- Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G was $1600, now $1160
- Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E was $600, now $550
- Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL was $2350, now $1900
- Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8G was $480, now $430
- Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G was $1600, now $1160
- Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E was $2100, now $1900
- Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E was $1400, now $1060
- Nikon AF-S 400mm f/2.8E FL was $11,200, now $7900
- Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E PF was $3600, now $3300
- Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL was $12,300, now $8700
It’s hard not to like the sales on the Nikon D850, the 28mm f/1.4E, and the 58mm f/1.4G. You can see all Nikon F-mount lens sales here at B&H.
Canon Sales
This time, I think that Canon’s best deals are on their cameras, but a few of the top Canon mirrorless lenses like the 50mm f/1.2L and the 100mm f/2.8L Macro are on sale as well. Here’s my selection of favorite deals:
- Canon EOS R3 was $5000, now $4500
- Canon EOS R5 was $3400, now $2900
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II was $2500, now $2000
- Canon EOS R7 was $1500, now $1275
- Canon EOS R8 was $1500, now $1300
- Canon EOS R100 was $480, now $300
- Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm and 55-210mm lenses was $830, now $500
- Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L was $1400, now $1300
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L was $3100, now $2800
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L was $2300, now $2100
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L was $1600, now $1500
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L was $2800, now $2600
- Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro was $1200, now $1000
The best deal here is probably for the EOS R6 Mark II; at that price, it’s one of the best values you’ll find for a sports and wildlife camera. You can see all current Canon sales here at B&H.
Sony Sales
Sony’s sales right now are more modest, with their lenses mostly getting $100 sales. But some of these lenses already started at very attractive prices, so the deal is still worth considering.
- Sony a7 IV was $2500, now $2300
- Sony a7S III was $3500, now $3200
- Sony a7R V was $3900, now $3500
- Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM was $3000, now $2900
- Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM was $1600, now $1500
- Sony 20mm f/1.8 G was $900, now $800
- Sony 20-70mm f/4 G was $1100, now $1000
- Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM was $1400, now $1300
- Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM was $1700, now $1600
- Sony 35mm f/1.4 GM was $1400, now $1300
- Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM was $1300, now $1200
- Sony 50mm f/1.2 GM was $2000, now $1900
- Sony 90mm f/2.8 Macro G was $1100, now $1000
- Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM was $2000, now $1900
- Sony 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G was $1000, now $900
- Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G was $2000, now $1900
My favorite sale here is for the Sony 20mm f/1.8 G, which is one of the best wide-angle lenses that I’ve ever tested, and was already a great value at $900. You can see all of Sony’s photography sales here at B&H.
Other Camera and Lens Sales
There’s not much going on from Fujifilm, unfortunately. But various other brands like Tamron, OM System, and even Leica are having a few sales. Here are some highlights:
- Leica SL2-S was $5200, now $4200
- Leica Summicron-M 28mm f/2 was $5095, now $4800
- Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 was $4795, now $4295
- Leica Summarit-S 35mm f/2.5 was $7895, now $6000
- OM System OM-1 Mark II was $2400, now $2000
- OM System OM-5 was $1200, now $1000
- OM System 7-14mm f/2.8 was $1400, now $1200
- OM System 8-25mm f/4 was $1100, now $700
- OM System 12mm f/2 was $800, now $400
- OM System 12-40mm f/2.8 was $1000, now $800
- OM System 17mm f/1.8 was $500, now $350
- OM System 20mm f/1.4 was $800, now $600
- OM System 40-150mm f/4 was $900, now $600
- OM System 100-400mm f/5-6.3 was $1500, now $1000
- OM System 150-600mm f/5-6.3 was $2700, now $2000
- Panasonic G9 II was $1900, now $1700 (and, with the trade-in event, an extra $600 off + the value of your trade-in)
- Panasonic S5 IIX was $2200, now $2000
- Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC was $660, now $600
- Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC was $600, now $530
- Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC was $370, now $315
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC was $530, now $480
- Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 for Fuji X was $830, now $700
- Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 for Sony was $900, now $800
- Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for Sony was $1900, now $1800
- Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for Nikon was $2000, now $1900
- Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 for Sony was $1200, now $1000
- Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 for Sony was $550, now $500
- Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 for Nikon was $700, now $600
My favorite deals in the long list above come from the world of Micro Four Thirds. Some OM System lenses are 30-50% off, and the excellent Panasonic G9 II trade-in deal that Libor told you about last week is still available. Not bad if you’re looking to get into the M4/3 ecosystem or expand your kit.
Other Deals
Finally, I looked through a variety of different photography accessories to find the best deals.
Storage
- Seagate 5TB hard drive was $130, now $110
- LaCie 5TB rugged hard drive was $180, now $150
- Samsung 4TB T7 Shield portable SSD was $500, now $237
- Samsung 8TB T5 portable SSD was $780, now $450
- SanDisk 4TB portable SSD was $307, now $242
- SanDisk 8TB Desk Drive SSD was $673, now $503
- Synology DS923+ four-bay NAS enclosure was $600, now $480
SD Cards
- SanDisk 512GB MicroSD card was $43, now $36
- SanDisk 128 GB UHS-I SD card was $25, now $19
- SanDisk 128 GB UHS-II SD card was $120, now $105
- ProGrade Digital 512 GB CF Express B card was $200, now $150
- Lexar 256 GB CF Express B card was $140, now $90
Lights
- Aputure RGBWW light was $90, now $72
- Aputure Amaran LED video light was $350, now $300
- Neewer kit with backdrops, stands, and lights was $200, now $153
- Neewer two-pack LED video lights was $200, now $133
- Neewer two-pack 24×24″ softbox kit was $112, now $78
- SmallRig three-pack RM01 Mini LED video light was $110, now $90
- SmallRig RC 100B video light was $200, now $160
- Lume Cube two-pack studio panels was $350, now $300
Computers
- Apple 14″ MacBook Pro (16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage) was $1800, now $1550
- Apple 15″ MacBook Air (8 GB RAM, 512 GB storage) was $1500, now $1234
- Lenovo 15.6″ LOQ laptop (16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage) was $1100, now $800
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i desktop computer was $2850, now $1850
Tripod Gear
- Manfrotto 502AH pro video head was $230, now $173
- Smallrig Arca Swiss tripod plate with AirTag slot was $25, now $20
Filters
- 77mm K&F Concept 2-6 stop variable ND filter was $100, now $80
- 77mm NiSi Circular Polarizer was $120, now $95
Other
- ColorChecker Passport was $120, now $90
- GoPro HERO12 Black was $350, now $300
- Altura camera hand strap was $30, now $22
- DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal was $140, now $120
Lots of good deals above! If I had to pick a favorite, I’d say that I’m partial to the storage deals, especially the 4TB Shield SSD from Samsung. By now, you should know not to purchase hard drives unless they’re on sale, simply because they go on sale so often. But today’s prices are especially appealing.
Lastly, if the lists above didn’t scratch the itch, you can search Amazon yourself for all photography-related deals here, or view the full catalog of B&H two-day deals here.
Hi – SanDisk 128 GB UHS-I SD card should be 19, not 29. :)
Good catch, thank you, Jenn! I just fixed it.