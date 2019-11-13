Apple Announces a Powerful 16″ MacBook Pro

Apple announced its long-awaited, next generation MacBook Pro today. The new 16″ MacBook Pro replaces the 15″ version and comes with very impressive specifications, making it the most powerful laptop Apple has ever released. Sporting 16 GB of RAM, 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 512 GB of storage for a base model, the new MacBook Pro can be configured to the teeth with up to 64 GB of RAM, up to 8-core Intel Core i9 CPU and up to 8 TB of fast storage. Pricing will start at $2,399 for the base model, with the most capable configuration going for $6,099.

The New Apple 16″ MacBook Pro

Below are the technical specifications of the new Apple 16″ MacBook Pro:

RAM: 16 GB 2666 Mhz DDR4, Configurable to 64 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD, Configurable to 8 TB SSD

CPU: 2.6Ghz 6-Core Intel Core i7, Configurable to 2.4 Ghz 8-Core Intel Core i9

GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4 GB of GDDR6, Configurable to AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8 GB of GDDR6 Memory

Display: 16″ diagonal, LED-backlit IPS screen, 500 nits brightness

Display Technology and Color Gamut: True Tone Technology, Wide Color (P3)

Display Resolution: 3072×1920 (226 ppi)

Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C

Keyboard: Full-size backlit Magic Keyboard

WiFi and Bluetooth: 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth 5.0

Camera: 720p FaceTime HD Camera

Audio: High-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers, Dolby Atmos support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Battery: Up to 11 Hours (100Wh lithium-polymer battery)

Power: 96W USB-C Power Adapter

Finish: Silver, Space Gray

Size and Weight: 1.62 x 35.79 x 24.59 cm, 2.0 kg

Starting Price: $2,399, Up to $6099 for the top model

As you can see, the specifications are indeed very impressive. The 16″ MacBook Pro is the only laptop on the market today that can deliver 8 TB of fast SSD storage, which is insane.

The big question is, did Apple address the issues that plagued its previous-generation 15″ MacBook Pro models when it comes to heat management and keyboard issues? Apple says that it did – the new 16″ MacBook Pro now comes with a brand new keyboard that Apple calls “the new Magic Keyboard”. Unlike the older butterfly mechanism, the new keyboard uses a refined scissor mechanism with 1mm travel, which is supposed to deliver superior typing experience. Apple did not move away from the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, but it did bring back a physical “Esc” key, and inverted-T arrow keys. The Touch ID is now a physical button as well, which also works as a power on/off button.

The new Magic Keyboard

Apple claims that the new MacBook Pro has a more advanced thermal architecture that should provide 28% increased airflow. The CPU also has a 35% larger heat sink.

This new architecture should suffice in keeping the 8-Core Intel Core i9 cool enough to prevent it from thermal throttling during high CPU utilization workloads.

Apple also put a huge 100Wh lithium-polymer battery into the MacBook Pro, which should provide up to 11 hours of browsing / playback time on a full charge.

Below is a promo video from Apple for the 16″ MacBook Pro:

What do you think about this beast? If you are an Apple user, are you planning to upgrade to the 16″ MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!