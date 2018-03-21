Announcing the Photography Life Guest Post Contest!

Welcome to the 2018 Photography Life Guest Post Contest, where we are offering one of our largest prizes ever! The winner of this competition, which is free and easy to enter, will receive a $1500 prize, or your choice of a Nikon D750 (retail value: $1800) or Fuji X-T2 (retail value: $1600). All you need to do is submit a great guest post to Photography Life, and the author of the top post will receive the prize. On top of that, there will be additional prizes for runner-ups who also write stellar articles. If you are interested and would like to find out how you can enter, please read on!

How Photography Life Will Choose the Winner

This guest post contest is all about sharing useful tips, ideas, and information with our readers. If there is a particular skill you find valuable in photography, or a technical topic you’re very familiar with, that’s the perfect subject to write about! We are hoping to see your best photos along the way, too.

The winner of this guest post contest will receive one of Photography Life’s largest prizes ever: Your choice of a Nikon D750, a Fuji X-T2, or $1500. That should be worth the time it takes to crank out a good tutorial! We also are offering additional prizes in the form of B&H gift cards to the second and the third place winners of this contest. The second place will receive a $500 B&H gift card, along with all of our tutorials ($450 value), and a Sensor Gel Stick of choice. Lastly, the third place will receive a $100 B&H gift card along with one digitally downloadable tutorial of choice.

The first place winner of the contest is the writer whose article/articles provide the most value to our readers. This could be anything from a well-made Photoshop tutorial to a detailed guide on how to photograph lizards. It’s completely up to you.

Also, keep in mind that the interestingness of your topic doesn’t matter as much as its helpfulness. An article on photographing the Andromeda Galaxy, for example, sounds far more interesting than an article explaining DPI in printing, but both of these would have an equally good shot at winning the prize. You can easily win this contest by writing about a “boring” topic so long as your article is done well! Some of the best content on Photography Life (like John Sherman’s article on 12 bit vs 14 bit RAW) fits that description. We’ll judge each article for its own merits.

The winners of the guest post content will also have a chance to work with us in the future. For example, our very own Elizabeth Gray and Vaclav Bacovsky, whose amazing articles you have seen appear at Photography Life previously won our contests. Guest posts have helped us find amazing talent among our readers and we are looking forward do it again.

Rules

We want to leave as much of this contest up to you as possible, but there are a few basic rules to cover first. So long as your entry follows these requirements, you’ll be good:

No Graphic Content. Photography Life is a family-friendly website, and any guest posts which do not meet this standard will not be published. No Plagiarism. We take this very seriously. You need to be the copyright owner of everything you send. Otherwise, it will not be permitted as a submission. No Recycling of Old Content. If your article has been published on any other website before, or you plan to publish it on other websites in the future, you cannot submit it to this contest.

Who Can Enter?

The guest post contest is free for anyone who wants to be a part of it and is legally allowed to enter. All you need to do is submit a post to this form, and you’re done. (Follow all the directions on that form properly, or your submission may not go through.)

You can enter as many times as you want. There is no limit. We will take it into account if an author writes multiple articles, so it definitely can help to write more than one – but it is not necessary, and you absolutely can win with just a single, amazing article.

Also, if English is not your first language, do not be discouraged from entering this competition. We will edit articles before posting them and only take the final product into consideration. (Although, as a note to all participants, that is not an excuse to avoid good writing! We do not have time to re-write an article from the ground up.)

Our main considerations are simple: You need to provide useful information, and your photos need to back up your point successfully. Adding good photos to your article is perhaps the best way to convince people that you know your stuff.

Suggestions

If you can’t think of a topic, not to worry! Here are a few suggestions to get you started, although you can write about any photography topic you want:

A post-processing tutorial (Lightroom, Photoshop, or something else)

A review of camera equipment or accessories, regardless of the price (low or high), that you want others to know about

Concrete tips on light, composition, visualization, or creativity

Flash photography tutorials and suggestions

A list of tips that you find useful for a particular genre of photography

A complete guide to a genre or sub-genre of photography (pet photography, large format photography, product photography, and so on)

Explaining a particular camera setting or menu option that we haven’t yet written about

“What Is” articles introducing a particular concept in photography

“How to” articles that teach other photographers a useful skill, whether basic or advanced

Do what works best for you! Any topic can be great. We only care about usefulness and quality.

How to Enter

Go to our article submission page to enter this guest post contest. Be careful to follow all the directions on that page, or your article may not submit.

This guest post contest will be open until the end of April, but we might need to extend the deadline depending on the number of submissions and requests from our readers. Note that if multiple authors write an article on the same topic, we will only be able to publish the first submission, regardless of the quality of later posts!

Final Note

We will work hard to publish each submission we receive, although be aware that not every article submitted to this contest may end up on Photography Life. This doesn’t say anything about your article itself; it might just mean that we’ve already written about the topic before, or we are currently working on an article about the same thing.

Lastly, it is important to know that you will maintain all your rights to every photograph that you submit to this contest, as well as your writing. You are only granting us permission to use them in the articles you specifically submit to this contest. In other words, everything of yours remains yours. (Note that we do reserve the right to edit posts and images before they appear on Photography Life – for example, by fixing grammar or optimizing images for the web.)

Best of luck to all our readers who are considering entering the contest! Again, all you need to do is send an article to our submission form by clicking the following link. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask below.