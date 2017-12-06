Announcing a New Landscape Photography Section!

Photography Life is excited to announce the creation of a new landscape photography section on the website! For years, one of the most important parts of Photography Life has been landscape photography, including dozens of guides, tutorials, and inspirational essays we’ve written along the way. And, as our website continues to grow, we wanted to make it easy for readers to find these articles as quickly as possible. In the upcoming weeks and months, keep an eye out for several new articles in this section (which will still appear on the main homepage, marked with a green landscape icon next to the title). We hope this will be a good way for you to find the most relevant content for your own photography! Here are some of the additional reasons we made this decision:
- With the landscape photography section, we’re able to write new articles about “old” topics — specifically with a landscape twist. For example, we already have an article on the main website about composition. Now, we’ve posted a new one written specifically with landscapes in mind.
- Also, every article in the landscape section primarily links to other landscape articles. So, you’re able to stick to the most relevant possible content. It’s like a fun, miniature Photography Life bubble.
- When a new camera or lens comes out, we’re planning to include field tests specifically for landscape photography, which will complement the fully-fledged review.
- You can bookmark the landscape photography homepage if you want to see more of these articles than anything else.
- This section lets us have a new green logo at the top of the screen :)
The landscape section already has more than 100 articles — including more than 20 that are completely new. Over the next few weeks, we’ll schedule the newer landscape articles to appear on the home page so that you don’t miss any of the additional content. You may have noticed that we posted a few already!
Two things to ask: Are any readers interested in the ability to subscribe and receive email notifications only to the landscape section of Photography Life? And, are you interested in a similar section, but for other genres of photography as well, like wildlife or portraiture? Feel free to leave comments below if you have any other feedback, and we will take everything into consideration!
Lastly, perhaps you are one of the rare Photography Life readers who will remember the On the Road series of articles from August of 2016, which we wrote while filming our grand Landscape Photography Tutorial video. If so, thank you for your loyalty (and patience)! After more than two years of hard work, we are down to the final details. The complete, awesome video will be released within the next couple weeks. Stay tuned for that, and more exciting things to come.
Comments
Hi guys,
Looking forward to the ‘one point of call’ for my Landscape Photography needs but will still be closely following all your guides, tutorials and essays as I have found that their content has always provided me with gems of information that I can incorporate, depending on the specific subject and supporting components in the image, into my Landscape Photography.
Many thanks
Graeme
Graeme, we are very glad that you have found Photography Life so useful for your own photography! We certainly will continue posting other guides and articles just like normal. Indeed, we have some exciting developments planned there as well. Thank you for being a loyal reader!
I echo Graeme’s sentiments wholeheartedly. As a daily reader, I thank you for providing an on going learning experience
Thank you, Michael, we certainly appreciate it!
Great! What about the workshop in death valley? are there people cancel?
Thank you.
Bailing, unfortunately, the Death Valley workshop is completely full…
But what if you really like PL, but you are not that into landscapes?
This is probably even better for people who aren’t landscape photographers, since you now have an easier way to know when an article won’t be relevant to you :)
Spencer,
I really like the idea of having sections devoted to a certain topic, such as Landscapes. In response to your questions to us readers, I would also like to see a Macro section added as well. For myself, I still want to receive e-mails for all content on PL, not just one section. I check out PL everyday to see if there is new content as well as to re-read older articles again.
Brilliant idea! Can’t wait to see other dedicated sections.
” And, are you interested in a similar section, but for other genres of photography as well, like wildlife or portraiture?”
I would welcome a section about aviation photography (especially military aviation), but I do not know how many smimilar minded are among your readers.
Myron
Hi Spencer,
Great idea !!!
Just make sure the readers can check the topics they’re interested in – or all …
Any idea of how many sections you’re speaking of ? I would think there will be way more than just 3-4 sections.
On portraiture I would definitely include sub-sections for light(ing), babies, kids and adults.
Right now however, what interests me most are the various post production programs available now that Adobe Lightroom has been promoted to subscription fee in order to finance some manager’s “golden parachute” …
Keep up the good work
Johnny
Thank you for the feedback, Johnny! I think if we branch off to additional sections, we will stick with the broad genres, but we’re also planning to adjust the site navigation to make certain articles easier to find. So, that’s the area where we would end up doing smaller groupings, like babies/kids/adults under portraiture, or nighttime/daytime under landscapes, and so on.
And we’re also working on more content about Lightroom alternatives, as much of our team is now planning to switch away as well.
Filtering the newsletter or notifications for landscape wouldn’t be helpful for me personally – it’s nice to have a dedicated section but I’d still like to get all the news. As for other sections, yes, it’s definitely a great idea! Nice to have all related articles in one place.
With that said, I always read every article anyway, so… :D
Good idea to colour code the sections.
Thank you, Judit! I think that is the direction we are going — maintaining the existing newsletter structure, and letting people self-select the content they want to read (with the color code as a guide in one direction or the other). We appreciate the feedback!
Nice One. Thanks to this site’s commitment to landscape photography, I have gained and added to my appreciation for the love of photographing our beautiful planet.
Super idea – looking forward to new hints and ideas!
Please include me as a request to form a separate email notification every time a landscape article comes out. Also would like to see an area created where we can display our own work and be sure that no one can copy our work. This may be impossible?
I would echo having macro, lighting, and post processing sections. I like being notified when any new article is posted, not just specific to a certain section. I love all of your articles and I always feel so inspired after reading them.
Great idea re: the new landscape section.
Would love to have similar for wildlife please.
Would love to see a section dedicated to wildlife. I also echo the sentiments above for a post-production section. Thanks for the great site. I come here every day to pick up a new skill.
I think this is a great idea. Another great idea would be to eliminate the annoying pop up asking me to sign up to your newsletter every time I come to this site. Just put a clickable ad next to the log-in button.
I really think that what PL needs more than separate sections is a good indexing system. That seems to me to be a lot better than creating multiple sections, which feels like it would be fragmenting the website. The indexing system could then list articles by topic under various headings, maybe by year, and then list them alphabetically all in one comprehensive list. There are lots of ways to do it. Currently I sometimes get a little worn out trying to find an article that I know I have read, which is what leads me to wish for an indexing system. On the other hand, you may be intending to use these sections as a kind of indexing system.
I intend to receive the regular notifications, as I like reading everything and seldom skip any article. I believe you said that receiving the main notification system would show all articles, regardless of topic. Whatever you decide, I will support it.
Elaine, that is a great suggestion, and is indeed is one of our top priorities for the coming months! Photography Life has gotten large enough that we’re going to rework some of the site structure in order to make old articles much easier to find. I guess that you could take the Landscape section to be a step in that direction, but we’re planning much more significant changes to really address it. We’re currently working out the best way to do so, since we have multiple audiences to keep in mind (newcomers, loyal readers, review-only visitors, and so on). Thank you for your support along the way!
Spencer,
May I suggest that you “create” your base as a matrice, with checkboxes for you to fill out.
By doing this you have the advantage of having an index, as well as a listing. Just make sure that your base matrice is not too small ! Going forward in time this set-up will prove itself as useful. How so ? Simply because the work you’re doing now won’t have to be repeated…
And for that reason, my advice is think big for base matrice.
Pulling lists, be it vertical and/or horizontal, is not the issue. Time factor for crunching your matrice will be unnoticeable.
When you’re ready to add a new section, all you need is run a couple of filter – and voilà, you got all your lists.
Hope this was helpful
I would reaaly like to see a specific section on wildlife photography. A clone if you will of the new landscape photography section.
You have a great website and I have learned a lot from it. Kudos to the whole team.