Announcing a New Landscape Photography Section!

Photography Life is excited to announce the creation of a new landscape photography section on the website! For years, one of the most important parts of Photography Life has been landscape photography, including dozens of guides, tutorials, and inspirational essays we’ve written along the way. And, as our website continues to grow, we wanted to make it easy for readers to find these articles as quickly as possible. In the upcoming weeks and months, keep an eye out for several new articles in this section (which will still appear on the main homepage, marked with a green landscape icon next to the title). We hope this will be a good way for you to find the most relevant content for your own photography! Here are some of the additional reasons we made this decision:

With the landscape photography section, we’re able to write new articles about “old” topics — specifically with a landscape twist. For example, we already have an article on the main website about composition. Now, we’ve posted a new one written specifically with landscapes in mind.

Also, every article in the landscape section primarily links to other landscape articles . So, you’re able to stick to the most relevant possible content. It’s like a fun, miniature Photography Life bubble.

. So, you’re able to stick to the most relevant possible content. It’s like a fun, miniature Photography Life bubble. When a new camera or lens comes out, we’re planning to include field tests specifically for landscape photography, which will complement the fully-fledged review.

You can bookmark the landscape photography homepage if you want to see more of these articles than anything else.

This section lets us have a new green logo at the top of the screen :)

The landscape section already has more than 100 articles — including more than 20 that are completely new. Over the next few weeks, we’ll schedule the newer landscape articles to appear on the home page so that you don’t miss any of the additional content. You may have noticed that we posted a few already!

Two things to ask: Are any readers interested in the ability to subscribe and receive email notifications only to the landscape section of Photography Life? And, are you interested in a similar section, but for other genres of photography as well, like wildlife or portraiture? Feel free to leave comments below if you have any other feedback, and we will take everything into consideration!

Lastly, perhaps you are one of the rare Photography Life readers who will remember the On the Road series of articles from August of 2016, which we wrote while filming our grand Landscape Photography Tutorial video. If so, thank you for your loyalty (and patience)! After more than two years of hard work, we are down to the final details. The complete, awesome video will be released within the next couple weeks. Stay tuned for that, and more exciting things to come.