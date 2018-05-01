An Update on the Photography Life Guest Post Contest

Thank you to everyone who has entered Photography Life’s 2018 guest post contest We are busy sorting through all the entries, and we wanted to give a quick update on a few questions and comments our readers have had so far. First, the deadline of the contest is Tuesday, May 15. At that point, we will begin sorting and choosing the last of the posts to go online. The final posts will be published on or before May 31, and winners will be announced on June 1. Several people have emailed us with other questions, and we will address them collectively below.

Did you decide against publishing my entry, and why?

We received far more submissions than first expected, which is excellent! However, editing even a well-written article with all the photos submitted properly takes a significant amount of time. As a result, we have had to be quite selective about which posts we publish on the homepage. If yours does not get published, that is the simple reason behind our decision.

However, also due to the volume of submissions, we are backlogged on posting articles, and there are still some articles that our readers submitted 2+ weeks ago that we do plan to publish, but have not had time to edit yet. So, if yours has not yet been published, you may still see it appear before the end of the month.

My submission won’t go through. How can I send you my article?

Our article submission page may not work if you attempt to send especially large files. If your submission isn’t going through, file size is the most likely reason. The best solution is to include in your submission a link to your files on Dropbox or Google Drive instead (still using the same article submission form). If you are still having difficulties, please leave a comment below this article and we will look into your situation.

Is the word count of 500 a maximum or a minimum?

The minimum number of words in an article should be 500. We encourage you to write more than that, but we will not publish posts with fewer than 500 words.

Any tips or suggestions to help me win the contest?

As we said in the contest announcement, this is a tutorial contest more than anything else. Many submissions so far have been personal essays, some of which have been quite good, and we are not excluding them from a chance to win a prize. But if you want to improve your odds, we encourage you to write a “how to” or “what is” article – one that can teach other Photography Life readers a particular skill they may not know already. Lighting tips, post-processing tutorials, an introduction to a particular term, and so on – there are lots of good possibilities.

Also, it should go without saying, but share your best photos! The better your photos, the more interesting and enjoyable your article will be to read.

Reminder

The winner of this contest will receive their choice of a Nikon D750, a Fuji X-T2, or $1500. The contest is open until 11:59 PM Eastern on Tuesday, May 15. To enter, write an article and submit it through our contest submission form.

And, once again, thank you for participating! We hope that you have enjoyed reading the articles this past month, and that you have learned a few new things about photography along the way.