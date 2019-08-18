Amazing Fuji X-H1 Deal ($999 or free with a lens)!

For a limited time, Fujifilm has discounted the X-H1 to just $999, which is a killer price for such a superb camera. The X-H1 was initially released at $1,899 and you had to pay an additional $329 if you wanted the vertical grip. Now, Fuji is basically giving away the grip if you buy the camera, which basically brings the price of the camera down to $670.

The deal can be sweetened up even more, if you want to get the Fuji XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens, Fujifilm’s top ultra-wide angle lens for the X system. The lens by itself retails for $1,999. So if you factor in the price of the lens and the $2,298 bundle deal with the X-H1 that includes the vertical grip, you basically get the X-H1 for free. Actually, if you work out the math correctly, Fujifilm is paying you $30 to get the X-H1 :)

Fuji is known to give amazing deals, but this one beats them all, by a big margin.

If you are wondering whether the X-H1 is worth buying, check out my detailed Fuji X-H1 review. For my needs, I ended up choosing the X-H1 over the X-T3, which I have zero regrets about (see the review for more info).

I am not sure if Fuji is planning to release the X-H2 any time soon, but this is clearly a move to empty the shelves. If you wanted to get the X-H1, now is the time to do it!