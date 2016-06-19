A Look Back at the Intimate, Otherworldly Photography of Fan Ho

I am sad to say that the world of photography lost one of its true masters this past Sunday. Chinese photographer Fan Ho, known for his intimate street photographs of 1950’s Hong Kong, died of pneumonia at the age of 84. His photographs are more than simply beautiful; they show an understanding of light and composition is truly unparalleled. I cannot write anything that does justice to work like this, so I will leave with one of Fan Ho’s quotes – among the most beautiful sentiments I have heard from a photographer: “I put my whole life into a single photograph.”
More of Fan Ho’s wonderful photographs can be seen on his website.
Rest in peace to a true artist.
Comments
Very lucky to have attended a major exhibition of his last year here in his home Hong Kong. A very humble man and such wonderful images he made. Sad that so much of HK has changed beyond recognition and I’m sure he was just as sad about it.
Thank you, Spencer, for calling my attention to this photographer. These photos bring no words – they leave my mind breathless.
Truly. Just goes to show that one doesn’t need the ‘latest and greatest’ gear to take remarkable photographs.
Talent always overshadows technology.
Yes indeed.
His talent is phenomenal, it shows in every image. Some of the finest street photography I’ve ever seen. What a wonderful legacy. Thank you for sharing these.
Spencer, I can see why you would admire his work. Stunning photos. Beautiful in their simplicity and something to aspire to. Thank you for posting this :)
The Eastern concept of “receptivity” seems to occur in these photos – being receptive to the moment, to the light, the shadows, and the emotions. Too many times I find myself in these visual moods but have no camera, or the moment flies by before any thought of capturing it crosses my mind. These photos speak to me. Thank you.
Brilliant, thanks for posting. AJ, yes, I second your comments. These images pull you in and around the shadows and light. His humanity pours out of every image.
Thank you for this post as I had sadly never heard of him. His work is stunning.
I feel so inadequate.
Master of the “Solitary Figure”. I’ll save this post to look at these starkly beautiful photos again and again. Thanks.
Good article. He was a great photographer.
Do you have his estate’s permission to post his images on your site?
I would hope not. Imagine a country where the fair use doctrine doesn’t exist and copyright laws triumph over freedom of press. It may be ironically near Hong Kong but not, luckily for us, where this article was written. Thank you for reporting on the death of this great photographer Spencer and I do hope that such reporting greatly increases the value of his estate, his name and his legacy. He made the world a better place.
The chinese Cartier-Bresson.
Amazing composition & light control.
Thanks for the tribute to Fan Ho. I owe him a lot of gratitude for re-ignitng my passion for photography several years ago when I discovered his work. His mastery of light and composition to illuminate humanity is still unrivalled.
Both humbling and inspiring.
I was born in the 60s in Hong Kong and these images evoke the memories of the the light, smell, and texture of that era. It is truly magical and priceless. Thanks.
Thanks for the article, but sad news.
Weird darkroom double (reversed) exposure in image 5 with tram lines going out of shot, up into the sky.
The highlight handling of film has a feel all of its own (logarithmic) which has a beauty, but I do not miss the grain.
Fan Ho will have battled for hours in his darkroom, as remember there is no Ctrl/cmd Z to undo. Patience was required.
Henri Cartier-Bresson, Brassai and Edward Weston are my favourites.
Love his work, you could say I’m a Fan fan. Ho ho!
…and unlike another famous photographer, Fan Ho’s images came out this way on their own, without photoshop trickery.
But……what about processing images in the dark room? Photographers always retouched its images. Don’t put all the blame in such a powerful tool.
I first saw some of his work in the SF Bay area. He had the remarkable ability of sensing art in his daily surroundings and capturing it in graphically powerful ways. I will look for a book of his work.
I was first introduced to Fan Ho’s work by Modern Book Gallery (then in Palo Alto, now in San Francisco) and was fortunate enough to pick up two of his original prints, Approaching Shadow being one of them, and another that evoked images of my father who has passed. I loved his work then and still do now. So sad to hear of his passing.
Thank you for this article. It is the first time I see the wonderful work of Fan Ho.