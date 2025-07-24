2025 Colorado Fall Colors Workshop Announcement!

I’m excited to announce our next workshop today, with the return of our Colorado Fall Colors workshop this October to Ouray, Colorado! We look forward to welcoming you to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world for photography at the best time of year.

Both myself and Spencer Cox, along with Photography Life writer Adam Sheridan, will be teaching this once-in-a-lifetime workshop and helping you hone your photography skills. We will take you to my favorite places in Colorado for a long weekend packed with photography and hands-on instruction. With three instructors and a limit of 10 participants, there will be extensive opportunities for one-on-one lessons tailored to your photography.

Read more about the workshop by clicking on the image below:

After reading more about the workshop, you can register for it here. The form will be closed after the workshop fills.

Please let me know in the comments section below if you have any questions! Most common questions will be answered on the Colorado Fall Colors Workshop page. I will assist with any additional questions you may have.