Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeNewsMiscellaneous

2025 Colorado Fall Colors Workshop Announcement!

By 3 Comments
Published On

I’m excited to announce our next workshop today, with the return of our Colorado Fall Colors workshop this October to Ouray, Colorado! We look forward to welcoming you to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world for photography at the best time of year.

Both myself and Spencer Cox, along with Photography Life writer Adam Sheridan, will be teaching this once-in-a-lifetime workshop and helping you hone your photography skills. We will take you to my favorite places in Colorado for a long weekend packed with photography and hands-on instruction. With three instructors and a limit of 10 participants, there will be extensive opportunities for one-on-one lessons tailored to your photography.

Read more about the workshop by clicking on the image below:

Colorado Fall Colors Workshop

After reading more about the workshop, you can register for it here. The form will be closed after the workshop fills.

Please let me know in the comments section below if you have any questions! Most common questions will be answered on the Colorado Fall Colors Workshop page. I will assist with any additional questions you may have.

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jay Harwig

Can I bring a drone and fly it on the 2025 Colorado Fall colors workshop?

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

You can certainly bring one! For the most part, there aren’t any restrictions about flying a drone in the areas we’re visiting (mostly BLM land). The usual regulations around private property and flying over towns are of course still in effect when we’re at those areas. And the only thing we ask is that you don’t fly the drone into other people’s shots.

0
Reply
Jay Harwig

Can I bring a drone and fly it on the 2025 Colorado Fall colors workshop

0
Reply