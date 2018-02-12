2018 and 2019 PL Workshops Announcement

We are excited to announce our 2018 and 2019 schedule for photography workshops that will be taking place in Colorado, Death Valley and Jordan. The popular Colorado Fall Colors Workshop will take place from September 28 to October 1 of 2018. Right after, we will be taking a small group of photographers to our Jordan Photography Workshop, which will span a total of 11 days from October 8 to October 19 of 2018. Finally, our next Death Valley Workshop will take place from January 15 to January 20 of 2019 and will span a total of 6 days.
Please note that our workshops typically fill up within 24 hours after the announcement, so we recommend that you book your spot as soon as possible!
UPDATE: Jordan and Death Valley Workshops are now full, only a few spots left in Colorado workshop!
Below is the full schedule, along with detailed workshop information. Please see the individual workshop pages below for more information.
September 28-October 1 (2018) – Colorado Fall Colors Workshop (3 Spots Left)
Please click on the below image to visit the Colorado Fall Colors Workshop page:
To sign up for this workshop, please visit the Workshop Registration form.
October 8-19 (2018) – Jordan Photography Workshop (FULL)
Please click on the below image to visit the Jordan Photography Workshop page:
To sign up for this workshop, please visit the Workshop Registration form. Don’t forget to check out the gallery from last year’s workshop here.
3) January 15-20 (2019) – Death Valley National Park Workshop (FULL)
Please click on the below image to visit the Death Valley National Park Workshop page:
To sign up for this workshop, please visit the Workshop Registration form.
If you have any questions about the workshops above, please use the Contact Us form or the comments section below.
It’s great to see that you added the Death Valley Workshop, it is such an amazing place with a great variety of things to photograph.
Dan, great to hear from you buddy! This year was pretty insane – we got colors 4 days in a row and got pretty incredible shots. Haven’t had a chance to post-process yet, but I will post some pics later on. How are the kitties doing?
Were you there in late January? I look forward to seeing the pictures.
My cats are doing well and still keeping me on my toes.
Neat, how fun! I hope you guys have a great tour. Baby T2 is due in May so I’m not even going to ask the wife if I can go to Colorado this year. However, this is on the schedule for 2019 for me.
Sean, thank you and congratulations! See you in 2019 :)
Are photographers of all skill levels welcome?
Matthew, absolutely!
If you have never been to Nasim’s workshops, you are going to have a blast and learn a ton. I attended a few years back and found his Colorado workshop to be top notch. Planning to make it to Death Valley and maybe Jordan, if the stars align…
Thanks Nasim!
Thank you John! Happy to see you again later this year!