Along with the two new Art lenses that Sigma just announced, they also introduced something that will make Sony users especially happy: native compatibility for nine prime lenses from Sigma’s Art lineup, including the two new lenses and seven older designs. Sony is really pushing things forward with their efforts to offer a large native lens lineup, and, with the excellent quality of Sigma’s Art lenses, this is an excellent step to take!
Sigma Announces Two New Art Lenses
The CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show starts Thursday, which means it is announcement time across the photography world. Next on the list of new products is Sigma, and they’re debuting some very interesting gear – chief among them, two new lenses for Canon, Nikon, and now Sony mounts (more on that in another article). Introducing the Sigma 70mm f/2.8 Macro Art and the Sigma 105mm f/1.4 Art! The macro lens is Sigma’s first Art macro lens, going up to 1:1 (life-size) magnification. Sigma touts the 105mm f/1.4 as simply “The Bokeh Master.” Prices have not yet been announced. [Read more…]
Sony Announces the a7 III: Fully Featured at $2000
Sony just announced the newest camera in their a7 series: the a7 III. It has a 24.2 megapixel backside-illuminated sensor, a 693-point autofocus system, and the longest battery life of any Sony full-frame mirrorless camera. The rest of the specifications, which we will cover below, are equally impressive – especially considering the launch price of just $1998.
Fuji X-H1 Announcement
Today Fujifilm unveiled yet another line in the X-series mirrorless cameras, the Fuji X-H1. This is a significant release for the company, because the X-H1 is the first Fuji camera to feature a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), something many Fuji photographers have been waiting for. Fuji has long been criticized for not incorporating IBIS into its camera bodies to take advantage of its lenses that do not have optical image stabilization, so the company responded with a camera that is capable of providing up to 5.5 stops of stabilization. When compared to the Fuji X-T2, the X-H1 gains quite a few new exterior and interior features. It has a larger, heavier and more durable magnesium alloy construction, a higher resolution electronic viewfinder and a touchscreen tilting LCD. The big changes, however, are mostly in the internals of the camera. Aside from IBIS, the X-H1 has a powerful dual processor, allowing up to 4K video at up to 29.97p @ 200 Mbps with an internal F-Log capability, which is impressive (although the recording time is limited to 15 minutes – 30 minutes with a grip). The Fuji X-H1 now features an electronic front-curtain shutter feature, which was previously only available on the Fuji GFX 50S. Lastly, the X-H1 has a superior autofocus system, with improved phase detection AF sensitivity and other autofocus tweaks to make it both faster and more reliable. Price-wise, the X-H1 will retail for $1,899 MSRP and if you want to add the vertical grip that can accommodate two additional batteries, you will be able to purchase the combo at $2,199.
Fuji GFX 50S Firmware 3.00 Announcement
One of the most amazing things about Fuji as a company, is their commitment to photographers who invest in their systems. Each time Fuji makes a camera announcement, it also goes back and adds some features to some of its existing cameras. A number of cameras have been previously improved with the “Kaizen” philosophy and I have seen cameras completely transform thanks to continuous firmware updates. Last year, after having a chance to test and review the GFX 50S, I decided to invest in my first medium format system. I fell in love with this camera and its superb image quality, and I have been using it ever since when traveling all over the world. Today, Fujifilm announced a firmware update version 3.00 for the GFX 50S, which adds a new “Focus Bracketing” feature, which allows automatic focus stacking of images through the camera.
Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 Announced
Early today, Sigma officially announced a new 14-24mm f/2.8 lens, the most recent in a string of wide-angle Art lenses from the company. While there has been no price released at this point, it is reasonable to hope that this lens will offer the high-quality performance that Sigma’s Art lineup is known for, yet still retain a lower price than something like the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8. Keep reading for more details about the new lens, including some of our initial thoughts and expectations.
2018 and 2019 PL Workshops Announcement
Nikon 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Announcement
Nikon is under a lot of pressure in 2018, because this is the year that the public is anticipating hot new products from the company, especially the highly anticipated full-frame mirrorless camera that the company is currently working on. The very first product that Nikon has launched in 2018 is a lens – it is the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR – a beast of a lens targeted specifically at sports and wildlife photographers and videographers. Many Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR shooters have been waiting for a replacement to the lens and it looks like Nikon didn’t just deliver an update – the 180-400mm is a whole new lens with a completely revamped optical design and engineering. At $12,399 MSRP, it is the second most expensive lens in Nikon’s line-up after the exotic Nikon 800mm f/5.6E VR and for a good reason, if you were to look into what Nikon has packed into it. Without a doubt, it is a marvel of a lens, something that is soon to become one of the most desirable lenses in Nikon’s arsenal. Read on to find out why.
