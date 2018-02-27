We are excited to announce our 2018 and 2019 schedule for photography workshops that will be taking place in Colorado, Death Valley and Jordan. The popular Colorado Fall Colors Workshop will take place from September 28 to October 1 of 2018. Right after, we will be taking a small group of photographers to our Jordan Photography Workshop, which will span a total of 11 days from October 8 to October 19 of 2018. Finally, our next Death Valley Workshop will take place from January 15 to January 20 of 2019 and will span a total of 6 days.

Please note that our workshops typically fill up within 24 hours after the announcement, so we recommend that you book your spot as soon as possible!

UPDATE: Jordan and Death Valley Workshops are now full, only a few spots left in Colorado workshop!

