New Nikon Lens Rebates

While the previous Nikon camera and lens rebates are now over, Nikon has just introduced a few more lens-only rebates. The list of lenses has changed considerably this time, probably based on demand. Interestingly, Nikon included the recently announced Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR as part of this rebate program (see my in-depth review) with $200 off its MSRP, just like the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR last time. It is definitely not normal for Nikon to include such new lenses in its rebates – this shows just how much pressure Nikon is getting from third party lens manufacturers. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from this rebate program.
Below is the full list of rebates that includes my commentary and recommendations.
- Nikon 10mm f/2.8G DX ($175 off) – at $596.85, it is a great price for a fun lens to shoot with. It is a “DX” lens, so it is only meant to be used on crop-sensor cameras like Nikon D7500.
- Nikon 24mm f/1.8G ($50 off) – this is a phenomenal lens with superb optics, as detailed in my Nikon 24mm f/1.8G review. I would definitely consider buying this lens and the $50 off is a great deal.
- Nikon 28mm f/1.8G ($100 off) – although the price is definitely very attractive, it is not a lens I would buy for myself due to its nasty focus shift. See my Nikon 28mm f/1.8G review for more details on focus shift.
- Nikon 35mm f/1.8G DX ($30 off) – definitely a great deal and a great buy. At $167, it would be the first lens I would buy for a DX camera.
- Nikon 50mm f/1.4G ($50 off) – even at less than $400, it is still too much to pay for this lens. Nikon desperately needs to update it with better optics. If you want a good nifty fifty, the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G is a much better lens to buy. See my Nikon 50mm f/1.8G review for more information.
- Nikon 12-24mm f/4G DX ($200 off) – a solid wide-angle lens for DX shooters, although I personally favor the 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G for the extra 2mm of focal length and better optics on high resolution sensors.
- Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ($200 off) – a great price for a superb lens, but this one is due for a replacement. See my Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G review for details.
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G ($100 off) – if you are a portrait photographer and love the versatility of the 24-70mm, go for this one, since it is sharper in the center compared to the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. See my Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G review for more information.
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR ($200 off) – amazing optics, but at what price premium when compared to the competition? Even at $2600, the lens is still overpriced, especially given that the Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 G2 is priced at $1300. You could buy two Tamrons for this price, even after rebate!
The above rebates will expire in two weeks, on July 29th of 2017.
Comments
i have been looking at the Nikon 70-200 but as you say it is still pricey. I have been looking at the Sigma equivalent can you comment on it as i have found Sigma to be very good and stepped up their quality.