New Nikon Lens Rebates

New Nikon Lens Rebates

Last Updated On

While the previous Nikon camera and lens rebates are now over, Nikon has just introduced a few more lens-only rebates. The list of lenses has changed considerably this time, probably based on demand. Interestingly, Nikon included the recently announced Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR as part of this rebate program (see my in-depth review) with $200 off its MSRP, just like the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR last time. It is definitely not normal for Nikon to include such new lenses in its rebates – this shows just how much pressure Nikon is getting from third party lens manufacturers. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from this rebate program.

Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR

Below is the full list of rebates that includes my commentary and recommendations.

The above rebates will expire in two weeks, on July 29th of 2017.

  1. 1) Rick Young
    July 10, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    i have been looking at the Nikon 70-200 but as you say it is still pricey. I have been looking at the Sigma equivalent can you comment on it as i have found Sigma to be very good and stepped up their quality.

