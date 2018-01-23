Never Stop Seeing

Photography Life

What do you do if you spend weeks planning a photography adventure, and then when the time to experience that adventure arrives, something comes up that spoils all your preparation? Maybe its the weather, maybe its a park closure, or maybe the fall colour was two weeks late. Experiences like these can happen to anyone. And unfortunately, I have seen too many photographers throw up their hands, stow their camera, and abandon all that they had planned just because things didn’t turn out how they imagined. This type of experience should never stop you from seeing! You just need to learn how to see differently. Keep reading and I’ll give you some tips for tackling just such a situation.

Great Plans

In late August my husband and I planned a photography trip. The purpose of the trip was two-fold. We would start from our home in Vancouver and drive through southern British Columbia to the Kootenays. The Kootenays are a beautiful area of the province that includes the southern B.C. Rocky Mountains, numerous lakes, and wild rivers. We would spend several days here visiting with one of our daughters. We planned on doing lots of hiking. And of course, lots of photography, capturing images of the surrounding lakes, forests, and mountains.

Fernie_Flowers
Flowers Line the Streets of Fernie, near Cranbrook.
X100F @ 23mm, ISO 200, 1/750, f/4.0
Window-Mountain
Window Mountain
X-T2 + XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR @ 16mm, ISO 200, 1/280, f/8.0

The second part of the trip was focused entirely on photography. From the Kootenays, we would head down to the Palouse. The Palouse is a beautiful corner of southeastern Washington State and the neighbouring area in western Idaho. It is about a 300 km drive south of the U.S./Canada border. The region is known for its beautiful patchwork of rolling hills and wheat fields. The landscape is dotted with farms and small towns. The weather in this area often brings intense skies filled with storm clouds and rainbows. The area is a landscape photographer’s dream. In early fall, the fields would be golden, and the fall harvest would be underway.

Before we left, I spent hours researching where to shoot in the Palouse. I had mapped out all the iconic barns and dilapidated farmhouses. I knew where to capture the vast vistas of the region. I read all I could on the area and looked at countless images from other photographers. I talked with other photographers who had shot in the area to find out their favourite locations. And finally, I created a very detailed shot list. Remember, I am an engineer with an A-type personality!

However, the worst forest fire season on record thwarted all my preparation! The 2017 fire season in British Columbia will be known for having the largest total area burned, the largest single fire in B.C. history, and the largest number of evacuees in a fire season. As a result of the wildfires, smoke blanketed most of the province and Washington State with a thick haze.

Here is what greeted us in Cranbrook and the Palouse!

Cranbrook Smoke
The smoke in Cranbrook enveloped everything.
X-T2 + XF100-400mmF4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR @ 100mm, ISO 800, 1/750, f/8.0
View from Steppe Bute
View from Steptoe Butte
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 90.6mm, ISO 200, 1/170, f/8.0

To give you a better idea of what we should have seen, here are two images created by a friend of mine, Olaf Sztaba. Olaf is a professional photographer based in Vancouver. He often leads workshops to the Palouse region. He was a valuable resource for our trip.

Olaf Sztaba Palouse 1
Printed with permission, copyright Olaf Sztaba
X-Pro2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/420, f/8.0
Olaf Sztaba Palouse 2
Printed with permission, copyright Olaf Sztaba
X-Pro2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/450, f/8.0

From a photography perspective, the smoke not only obliterated the landscape from view, but it created a lifeless sky. The smoke produced very flat light, which negated all the texture from the scenery. In some instances, the visibility was down to meters.
How was I to take landscape photographs if I couldn’t see the landscape? Instead of giving up, I needed to ‘see’ in a different way. No, I wouldn’t be able to get many of my pre-visioned shots, but that didn’t mean I would take home empty SD cards!

Its all in the Details

One of the first things I did was look for close-ups. Details that would not be affected by a monotonous sky. I had imagined ‘grand’ when I needed to think ‘tight.’ Shooting close is a trick that I learned a long time ago. Details can be just as exciting as vast vistas. Look for insects, subjects with texture, or subjects that have unusual geometry. Get close, now get closer! Use selective focus with wide apertures to throw uninteresting backgrounds out of focus. Experiment and think outside the box.

Cranbrook_Dragonfly
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 129.2mm, ISO 200, 1/160, f/2.8
Fence-and-Tracks-1
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 74.4mm, ISO 400, 1/600, f/10.0
Green_Textures
X-T2 + XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR @ 27.4mm, ISO 800, 1/125, f/10.0
Morgan
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 106mm, ISO 200, 1/1400, f/2.8
Old Car Detail
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 90.6mm, ISO 200, 1/45, f/8.0
Oliver
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 94.5mm, ISO 400, 1/1700, f/2.8
Stems of Wheat
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/2000, f/4.0
Taps
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 106mm, ISO 400, 1/420, f/8.0

See the World in Black and White

The smoke muted most of the colours from the fields, so instead of trying to capture the various hues of gold and yellow against blue skies and puffy clouds, I shot with black and white in mind. With monochrome, the emphasis would be on the texture, tones and graphic details. It is amazing how an image in black and white can have so much more power than it’s coloured counterpart sometimes.

Here is the same image in colour and black and white.

BW Comparison 1
The large pale sky and muted tones take away from interest in this image.
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 400, 1/1000, f/8.0
BW Comparison 2
With a black and white conversion, the sky and soft background add to the tones in the image and make for a more interesting photograph.
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 400, 1/1000, f/8.0

If you have a mirrorless camera you can visualize what the scene will look like in monochrome by setting your EVF/LCD to display in black and white. I would recommend shooting in RAW though. This will give you the most latitude when you are back at your computer!

Hills and Pole
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 400, 1/400, f/16.0
Lean to the left
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 94.5mm, ISO 200, 1/340, f/9.0
Rolling Hills
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/210, f/11.0
Weather Vane
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/550, f/8.0
Windmills
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 400, 1/200, f/16.0

It’s on the Horizon

High up my shot list were images of billowing storm clouds. But with the haze, the sky was featureless. To get around this, I did two things. For many of my compositions, I tried not to include the horizon in the shot at all, or very little of it. Minimizing, or omitting the sky altogether, put more emphasis on the undulating hills and tracks in the fields. Sometimes this was hard to do. If I could not minimize the sky easily, I looked for foreground elements that would block the sky and add interest. Creating images with no horizon had me slowing down more. As a result, I produced much more purposeful photographs.

Bails and Barn
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 50mm, ISO 200, 1/220, f/11.0
Combine and Wheat
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 94.5mm, ISO 200, 1/2200, f/5.6
John Deere
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 50mm, ISO 200, 1/240, f/11.0
Pole in Field
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 400, 1/300, f/16.0
Silo-1
X100F @ 23mm, ISO 200, 1/1000, f/2.0

The other technique I employed was the exact opposite. In these images, I used the blank sky to create negative space. This large, empty area of the photograph adds tension to the image and helps reinforce the vastness of the landscape.

Combine on the Hill
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 68.7mm, ISO 400, 1/210, f/16.0
Deer
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/420, f/8.0
Fields of Gold
X100F @ 23mm, ISO 200, 1/240, f/5.0
Lone Tree
X-T2 + XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR @ 18.7mm, ISO 200, 1/160, f/11.0

Mood

I may not have captured the quintessential images of the Rockies or the Palouse, but the smoke added a mood and a sense of mystery that I would not have achieved without it. In a way I was lucky. The conditions I was photographing were unique. I would not take home cliche images, and I needed to take advantage of that. With the decreased visibility I layered elements in my images. I looked for strong foreground elements like silhouettes of trees or power poles to add a sense of depth.

Cranbrook Smoke 2
X-T2 + XF100-400mmF4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR @ 100mm, ISO 800, 1/450, f/13.0
Old Pine
X-T2 + XF100-400mmF4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR @ 100mm, ISO 640, 1/250, f/11.0

One evening we went up to the top of Steppe Bute. Steppe Bute is an iconic landmark where you get a 360-degree view of the surroundings. You can see for miles, most of the time! I had to get a bit creative since the visibility was no more than a hundred metres! I experimented with different compositions of the sun and cellular tower since I could not see the fields.

Sun and Antenna
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 50mm, ISO 200, 1/2400, f/2.8
Sunset Steppe Bute
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 200, 1/170, f/11.0

Talk to the Locals

Another thing I tried to do whenever it was possible was to talk to the locals. Many people in the Palouse have farmed the land for generations. Their stories make the photographs come to life. Take the time to speak with them and get to know them.

This brings me to a point that I wish I did not need to mention. In the past several years, the selfish actions of some photographers have tarnished the reputation of others. Some photographers have trespassed onto private land, damaging fields and property. If you ‘need’ to get closer, either get permission from the landowner first or use a longer lens! My husband and I made it a point to stop at some of the small local coffee shops. Not only does this support the local economy, but it is a great chance to learn about the region, and potentially meet some of the landowners. We were fortunate to meet several landowners and were permitted to photograph on their properties. We were even invited to photograph inside an old barn.

Cracked Window
X-T2 + XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR @ 55mm, ISO 400, 1/5400, f/2.8
Old Barn Interior
X-T2 + XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR @ 16mm, ISO 200, 8/10, f/11.0
Red Silos and Truck
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 140mm, ISO 400, 1/500, f/8.0
Wire
X-T2 + XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR @ 55mm, ISO 200, 1/1, f/4.0

Be Prepared

Every so often we got a glimpse of the sun. I took those opportunities to capture some more of the “typical” landscapes.

American Flag
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 50mm, ISO 400, 1/150, f/8.0
Combine Truck and Wheat
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 61mm, ISO 200, 1/140, f/22.0
Large Combine
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 83.8mm, ISO 400, 1/600, f/13.0
Old Barn and Cars
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 50mm, ISO 400, 1/450, f/8.0
Old Barn and Fence
X-T2 + XF50-140mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR @ 124.3mm, ISO 400, 1/320, f/13.0

Never Stop Seeing

So if you run into a situation where conditions are not as you hoped, do not despair. Yes, it will be much harder to shoot. But that is what will make you a better photographer. Look with your eyes, visualize with your heart, and never stop seeing. To quote Jay Maisel, “Ther is no bad light. There is spectacular light and difficult light. It is up to you to use the light you have.”

About Elizabeth

Elizabeth grew up in Vancouver, on the beautiful West Coast of Canada. In 2012 she relocated to Houston Texas for two years and then moved to Gautier, Mississippi in July of 2014. She loves the gulf coast and all the photographic opportunities it offers. Elizabeth’s areas of interest are widespread and include street, wildlife, nature, architecture, macro and long exposures. She is particularly passionate about black and white images. You can see more of her work on her website at www.photographybyelizabethgray.com or on Instagram at photosbyelizabethgray

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Chandana
    January 22, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Lovely Picture. thanks.

    Reply
    • 1.1) Elizabeth
      January 23, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Thanks so much, Chandana. Glad you enjoyed them.

      Reply
  2. 2) jean pierre (pete) guaron
    January 23, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Photography is all about light & shade, colours & tones, and “the eye”. Much of the rest of the process is mechanical. But if you don’t get these right, the mechanical side of it won’t help you out.
    These days things like “exposure” and “focus” are pretty much done for you anyway – until you start getting more adventurous, and need to switch from AUTO everything to manual.
    Sorry about the effect the fire had on your photographic excursion – of course it was far worse for other people, but you raise a very good point – all the planning in the world won’t help, if nature overwhelms us. And creativity and imagination have to swing into action, when these things hit.
    Elizabeth, you mention “talking to the locals” (BTW – there was a typo in the paragraph heading – “Talk”, not “Take”). This one’s odd, to me. Most of the countries I’ve photographed have laws regulating or forbidding photographs without proper authority. You get a sense of when you can “get away with it” – like photographing Notre Dame in Paris, for instance – but it’s actually illegal to photograph a person in most of these places without authority, and in many of them it’s illegal to photograph places, either, withour permission.
    Where you live, I imagine it’s (a) good manners and (b) trespass, if you do it on someone else’s property without permission.
    But apart from that- as you mention, it’d bad manners not to ask, and asking provides an introduction to people who might very well be extremely helpful. The bad manners will – as you say – make things difficult for others who come along later, so we really ought to encourage everyone to behave in a civilised manner.
    Which reminds me of one of the most fabulous mornings I ever experienced. We drove down from a village west of Udine (in the north east of Italy), to go to a beachside resort called Lignano – popularised after World War II by Ernest Hemingway, who spent time there during the war. Driving across country rather than on main roads, we rounded a corner and were confronted by the most amazing agricultural workshop – powered by three great water wheels. I asked my friends to stop the car, so I could have a closer look – and a man walked briskly out (hearing the car stop), to say hello and see what we were doing there. We introduced ourselves and explained how impressed we were with his workshop – when he invited us to come with into the workshop, instead of just admiring the outside. It was extraordinary – awesome – a working museum of rural life on a fairly grand scale, from 4 or 5 centuries ago. After the tour of the machinery, he explained to us that his wife had died and the children had all moved to the city for work, so he was there on his own. And with that, he asked us whether we’d care to come into the house and enjoy some of his wine and cheese. That was 43 years ago – and I can still remember it and see it in my mind’s eye, as if it was only yesterday.
    These are the experiences you get from good manners, from talking to the locals – oh – and you get FAR more interesting stuff to photograph, too! As well as a glass (or three?) of wine and some wonderful cheese and fresh home baked bread!

    Reply
    • 2.1) Jan Holler
      January 23, 2018 at 8:16 am

      Jean Pierre, in many, if not most democratic countries it is allowed to photograph in the public (panorama view). It is allowed to photograph private property of what is visible from a public ground. It is also allowed to photograph people in the public as long as their dignity is being kept. Please refer to:
      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/…nd_the_law
      de.wikipedia.org/wiki/…mafreiheit
      de.wikipedia.org/wiki/…enen_Sache

      Reply
    • 2.2) Elizabeth
      January 23, 2018 at 9:22 am

      Thank you, Jean Pierre for your comments and story (and for pointing out my typo!). Engaging with the locals opens so many doors! It sounds like your workshop experience is a perfect example of that.

      In the US and Canada, it is illegal to go onto private land without permission. Even when no one is looking! However, you are free to photograph private land from public spaces, like a road. There are exceptions. In some instances, you need the owner’s permission to publish photos of certain buildings if you are going to use them for commercial purposes.

      Bottom line is, be considerate! Put yourself in the landowner’s shoes.

      Thanks again for your comments!

      Reply
  3. 3) John M ... @johnthekeenamateur on Instagram
    January 23, 2018 at 4:01 am

    Excellent recovery, Elizabeth … you captured some great images, regardless !

    Reply
    • 3.1) Elizabeth
      January 23, 2018 at 9:23 am

      Thanks, John. Just need to think of situations like these as new opportunities!

      Reply
  4. 4) Stranac
    January 23, 2018 at 4:30 am

    Ok!!!

    Reply
  5. 5) Victor Copelan
    January 23, 2018 at 6:06 am

    Great photos are about seeing rather than just looking.

    Photographers are lucky people. They have taught themselves to take the time too see the beauty, stories and emotion all around them. Your photos do just that.

    Reply
    • 5.1) Elizabeth
      January 23, 2018 at 9:24 am

      Thank you for your kind words, Victor. You are right, as photographers, or creatives, I think we are more in tune with what we “see” around us.

      Reply
  6. 6) Ralph LaForge
    January 23, 2018 at 6:17 am

    Very salient experience Elizabeth – thanks so much for sharing your photographs and story. Personally I like your smoky-muted landscapes the best. Yes, we all look for the idyllic hues, colors, clarity and contrasts and for years that is all that I personally sought and obsessed over with Nikon, Leica, and Fuji equipment. In my later years I so much more enjoy the surprises (not the risks of course) for my subject matter and have learned as you have to turn a more realistic if not creative eye (and sensor) to the views.

    Reply
    • 6.1) Elizabeth
      January 23, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Hi Ralph, thank you for your comment and I’m glad you enjoyed my article. I can’t agree more. Sometimes folks get so worked up about sharpness and pixels that they forget about making art and enjoying the moment!

      Reply
      • 6.1.1) Ralph LaForge
        January 23, 2018 at 9:55 am

        Amen and then some. Thanks again!

        Reply
  7. 7) Brent
    January 23, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Thanks for sharing both your sage advice and the beautiful photos. By the way, it’s a granary, not a silo. A silo is much taller. :-).

    Reply
    • 7.1) Elizabeth
      January 23, 2018 at 9:30 am

      Thanks, Brent for your thoughtful comments. And thanks for pointing out the difference between a granary and silo to this city girl ;-)

      Reply
  8. 8) Ralph LaForge
    January 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Amen and then some. Thanks again!

    Reply
  9. 9) Joe Rothenberg
    January 23, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Elizabeth,

    Thank you your work and advice is inspiring!

    Reply
  10. 10) Joe Rothenberg
    January 23, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Thank you Elizabeth, your work and advice is inspiring!

    Reply
  11. 11) MagslifeinPixel
    January 23, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Beautiful pictures and very good advice!

    Reply
  12. 12) Teresa Hofer
    January 23, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Elizabeth, exceptional article and photographs! Thank you for the “eye-opener”. :-)

    Reply
  13. 13) Paul D. Yochim
    January 23, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Very helpful article. Thank you.

    Reply
  14. 14) Handsfullmom
    January 23, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Stunning images! We were in Idaho in August and experienced that same smokey sky! You did great under challenging conditions. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  15. 15) Carl Parker
    January 23, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Thank you, Elizabeth, for the great photos and article. My desire is to one day visit that area and B.C.

    Reply

