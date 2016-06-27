My Self-Imposed 23mm Challenge with a Fuji X100T

The past few months I have fallen victim to a creative slump, a rut, a lack of enthusiasm around my photography. Call it what you want, I felt uninspired. Although I love nature and bird photography, I found myself struggling to make time to get out and shoot. We live on the gulf coast of southern Mississippi. There is an abundance of wonderful birdlife, beautiful sunsets and unique cypress swamps full of wildlife begging to be photographed. When I did get out, I found I was not very motivated to download my images, let alone take the time to process them. I needed a change. What I really needed was a challenge. I decided to try something I had heard of, but have never tried before, in the hopes that it would relight my photographic passion.
We had a two week trip to France booked for the beginning of June. We were spending ten days in Provence and four days in Paris. Normally I would have lugged two DSLR’s and a camera bag stuffed full of lenses with me. But this trip was not a photography trip. This one was a vacation. We would be travelling with non-photographer friends and we were seeing the country for the first time.
The challenge I gave to myself was to create images that depicted the French Provencal countryside, life in Paris, and of course take some images of iconic French landmarks. The catch was I had to do this with one focal length for the entire trip, no cheating! In addition, I wanted to experiment with street photography. I have always admired photographers who could capture images of street life, but I have always been too nervous to give it a try.
I chose to take my small, lightweight, mirrorless Fujifilm X100T with its fixed 23mm f/2 lens (35mm full frame equivalent). Now I have to be honest, several weeks before we left I took possession of a brand new shiny Nikon D500, and I didn’t want it to feel left out. I always travel with a backup camera, so I gave myself permission to place my new toy in the bottom of my backpack, just in case something happened to my X100T!
Now some of you might think I was crazy, and I admit I was more than a bit nervous about my choice. I knew that I probably wouldn’t get to visit France again, and with a 23 mm lens, I knew that many shots would be impossible. But I wanted to force myself to see things differently. Without the choice of several focal lengths, I would have to be creative with my framing. I would have to look for unusual angles to tell my story. Details of the gargoyles at the top of Notre Dame Cathedral were not going to happen. Would I regret not being able to get those shots? Well, I was ready to accept the challenge and take that risk!
I must say that I felt very liberated in the airport. We had packed lightly since we would be travelling by plane, train and car and would probably have some walking to do with our suitcases. My husband and I had each packed one carry-on size bag with our clothes, which we checked. We also limited ourselves to one small backpack each to take on the plane. This was so different to how I normally travel, with a heavy camera bag and a second large purse with all the gear I couldn’t fit in my camera bag! I can’t tell you how nice it felt not to be carting 30 pounds of kit on my back!
I ended up using my X100T exclusively. Before we left for each day’s outings I would throw two extra charged batteries, a small wallet with extra SD cards and a GorillaPod into my pack. I carried my camera using a lightweight wrist strap. That was it! All my gear weighed in at a measly 1.5 pounds. That is less than my 24-70 mm lens alone! It took me a while to get used to the fact that I wasn’t missing some critical piece of kit! I didn’t even end up carrying the D500 with me! It stayed in the hotel safe everyday except one. When we visited Versailles, I decided to throw it in my pack. However, by this time I had grown accustomed to just carrying the tiny X100T on my wrist. It was way too much work to dig around the bottom of my backpack to pull out the “backup”. The D500 also more than doubled the weight of my pack! It went back into the safe the next day! I did not take one shot with it the entire trip.
The first few days I struggled. Had I bitten off too big a challenge? I tend to shoot with longer focal lengths, so 23mm was very wide for me. Although this focal length worked well for landscapes, I was having trouble ignoring shots that required a longer focal length. In my minds eye I knew how I could capture these subjects with 50mm or 200mm, but I struggled with the 23mm focal length. I was too worried about what a great shot I “could have made” with a longer lens. This attitude was killing any creativity I had left. However, I soon realized that I didn’t need to take a photograph of everything. I learned to enjoy the scenery, and started to relax. After I realized this, I started to see differently. I found angles that I hadn’t thought about before. I was starting to have fun with my photography again. I was excited to try new things and was not feeling intimidated by my camera choice any more.
Soon I was seeing in 23mm. I began to visualize more opportunities. Since I couldn’t frame as closely as I could with a longer zoom, I paid more attention to backgrounds and took more environmental type shots. I also became much more aware of my framing and perspective. I began to use my feet to zoom and tried angles I would not normally have tried with a larger camera or a longer focal length.
Normally I capture my shots in raw. However, this time I decided to shoot both a raw file along with a jpg. I chose to shoot the jpg in black and white. This meant that the file displayed on the back of the camera was in black and white. I found this helped me concentrate on the tones in the image, without colour complicating things. It was amusing when I passed off my camera to someone else to take a shot of my husband and myself together. They would say something like “I don’t think your camera is working, the picture is in black and white!”
All in all I think my self-imposed challenge was a success. Although I did miss some shots, I feel that overall my photography skills improved. And, I definitely feel re-charged creatively! Was it the fixed 23mm focal length, or the small mirrorless camera? I think it was a combination of both. The wide focal length made me see things differently and made me shoot outside my comfort zone. The small, quiet, inconspicuous camera allowed me to capture perspectives and subjects I wouldn’t have tried to capture otherwise. I also ended up with a collection of photos that are much more cohesive than if I had shot with several different focal lengths. I encourage any of you to try a similar challenge to elevate your photography to the next level. You will be amazed at how limitations can bring out your creativity. I would love to hear how you make out.
Just a couple of final notes: all of the images in this article were processed very lightly in Lightroom, with minor tweaks to contrast, highlights, shadows, blacks and whites. Most are full frame images; others have only minor cropping, mostly for levelling. And don’t worry; I’m not ready to sell all my DSLR gear quite yet! My D500 does have a place in my camera bag and is being used regularly now!
Comments
I love what you have captured in this series Elizabeth,Iam finding myself that the dslr is staying in the bag these days whilst i enjoy my Fuji X PRO1.I think that is a very good idea to shoot in RAW and JPEG with the JPEG being captured in black and white,I must do that next time out as I shoot a lot of street myself.There are so many great shots here and my faves are the cutlery and the waiter at the shop entrance.Thanks for an inspirational article!
Thanks so much David for your kind comments. I’m a huge blk/wht fan, and shooting this way really helps me see past the distractions of colour. However, it is nice to know that I have the raw file which I can process. As a side note, I processed my raw files with LR using the Classic Chrome profile in the Camera Calibration tab in the Develop module. I do like the Classic Chrome film simulation.
Same thing happened to me. I went to a trip of France & Switzerland with my X100S and my D800. Used D800 for only one day. In my case, I had a wide angle adapter on my X100S which made my focal length from 35mm (35mm equivalent) to 28mm (35mm equivalent). I found it to be a perfect focal length for both street and landscape photography. Give it a try next time. Atleast you will have two focal lengths available with your X100T
Thanks Aksam for commenting. I would love to try the wide angle adapter for the X100T. I have heard that there is no loss of image quality with it. I might have to put it on my Chrhistmas wish list!
A perfect example showcasing that it’s the photographer and their ability to compose that matters, not the equipment. You could have used a Fuji X10 and have gotten similar results for the most part.
Wonderful shots!
I’m so glad you liked my images Rick, thanks for the comment!
Lovely selection of images. The “one lens exercise” is something everyone should do once in a while. I love my X100T.
Thanks Patrick! And yes, I can’t tell you how much I feel I learned by constraining myself to one focal length. And I don’t think I could have done it with a zoom, I would have cheated! It really forces you to go outside your comfort zone and see things differently.
Hi Elizabeth,
Thank you for sharing this beautiful collection of images!
Tom
Thanks Thomas! Loving your images too!
Beautiful photos! Thanks for sharing your experience/experiment!
Thanks Wendy! I’m glad you enjoyed the images and article.
Elizabeth:
You also took that most valuable piece of kit–a good eye. This is nice work that speaks of someone who is enjoying photography and has an interesting life in general. The allure of the mirror less camera tempts me. Have recently got a D750, but still appreciate the spontaneity of my little Canon G10–a great little image-maker.
Thanks for the comment Art! Spontaneity is a great way to describe the experience.
Beautiful images, thanks for sharing these. Beautiful.
Thanks Ronald! I’m glad you enjoyed them. I had a lot of fun shooting them!
Another great example of, “there’s more to photography than the camera”.
All wonderfull images Elizabeth.
I recently visited Japan, left the D800 at home and used a Sony A6000 with a 30mm lens.
It certainly makes travelling a lot simpler and the images suffered little, for the lack of extra equipment.
Regards,
John Taylor.
Thank you John! Simplicity can make you see clearer! I think we sometimes get burdened down and over concerned about our equipment, and forget about why we have a camera in the first place.
Elizabeth,
You definitely achieved your stated objective. I like your photography a lot!
Thank you for contributing here.
Thanks Ihor for you comment!
What a Lovely self imposed constraint, Elizabeth. Your Brain- the compensator. Ha ! I Love it !
Creative Work ~ Excellent, and more importantly ~ you have tweaked the mind and eye of many fellow photographers with your beautiful presentation. I really like your ( Double grab ) B&W and Color simultaneously; and using the B&W as your prime display – ha ha ha ~ your camera is Broken . . . That’s funny ! Love your reflection insight, the empty chairs beginning; and Chess ~ what can I say _ THE- game …
Thank you again.
P.S. I left my Nikon D700 home and took my Fuji E1 on a wrist strap ~ to Germany, Austria and Switzerland – what a relief !
Helped make the trip FUN, and missed nothing !
Michael, thank you for the kind comments. I’m so glad you enjoyed the article. Having fun is the most important part of photography, and it is definitely made easier with light gear.
Brava, Elizabeth! Well done. : )
Thanks Rick, I appreciate your comment!
Another country, another city, but a similar experience. A really nice and impressive series of images, congratulations Elizabeth!
Difficult to explain, but for me the X100T means something that is best explained by the phrases “back to the roots” and “the simplicity of photography”, even I am just a hobby photographer. But maybe it’s all that finally counts, having fun (again).
And my wife also has fun, as she is now the solely owner of a D750 with nice glass! ;)
Herbert, thank you for your comment. Being an engineer, I did a lot of research before buying my X100T. There seems to be an almost cult-like following of Fuji shooters because it of their “back to the roots” design. I love having an aperture ring, and optical view finder. And like your wife, my husband is benefitting from my Nikon gear that is not being used quite as much!
Yes, limiting your gear does force one to rethink what you will shoot. It changes your options but does not limit them if you do not let it do so. That is how you responded. You took the challenge and found those shots that worked well with the setup you chose. You had options (D500) but stayed with your first choice.
With that choice, you were able to open your photographic eye and see the possibilities. Beautiful way to break the slump. Thank you for sharing these beauties!
Thanks Joe! Like I mentioned in the article, I was a bit scared of taking on such a challenge on a trip that was only going to happen once. But once I got over my fear, I had so much fun.
I’m impressed you had the courage to do this. I always worry about that “missed shot” and carry far too much gear. My go to is a Nikon D810 and Tamron 150-600mm so hardly something to put in your pocket. I’ve just got a Panasonic LX100, so not a fixed focal length but the weight saving is significant. I’m going to try to take the LX100 out and leave the Nikon at home soon. Will I manage it….? Thanks for this fascinating article and all the wonderful photographs you’ve shared with us.
Since moving to Mississippi my go to gear has been a D800+200-400mm f/4. I think that combo weighs in at close to 10lbs. Not to mention the large tripod and gimble head I have to lug with me to support it all! I still love shooting birds, so I won’t give this up, but this challenge did really open my mind. It would have been interesting to see what images I would have come home with if I had used my D800 or D500 with a wide angle prime. I think the size of the fuji X100T played as important a role as the fixed lens did. I encourage you to give it a try with your Panasonic. I’m pretty sure you won’t be disappointed. Let me know how it goes!
Lovely pictures. Love the dogs!
A timely essay. I dumped Nikon for Fuji to travel light (I am a travel journalist). Somewhere along the way I swapped my X100S for an XPro 1 with the lovely but elephantine 16-55mm f2.8 zoom. Now I find I miss picture after picture because I can’t be bothered to do the monster out of the daypack.
Lens for sale (anyone??), to be replaced with XT-10 and a pancake lens.
Thanks for the inspiration.
Thats interesting Paul, and I’m glad you mentioned it. When I was looking for a mirrorless camera I did consider the larger, interchangeable lens combinations. But in the end I thought that although the camera is smaller, the lenses really aren’t all that much lighter. I really had to think twice about the choice I made. My husband kept saying “are you sure you want a fixed lens that is so wide”. I think I was thinking that I wouldn’t be a “real” photographer without a “proper” camera! I’m very glad I made the choice I did.
The X100T does make you want to shoot with it and is so much fun. It and the Sony RX100m4 are all I need to take on holidays.
Love the photos you took. Thanks for posting.
Thanks Bob! Making your photography fun is what is most important. Keep shooting!
Absolutely smashing images.
Look what the single focal length did for your creativity.
Love the bulldog with its owners feet.
DO
Thanks David! Taking that shot, and the other dog image put me way outside my comfort zone! I don’t speak french, and in both cases, I felt I needed to ask permission before taking the shots. It is amazing how a smile and gesture crosses all language barriers.
Good evening Elizabeth, good work, I really liked your B&W images from Paris. I know that area very well, we used to have an office in Montrouge.
Using one camera with a fixed lens for your travels is a great way to go for sure, less gear and less hassle. If my travel photo shoot will include air travel I study the location and decide what I will take with me, and most times it will be just three Ziess primes, I don’t own any zoom lenses. However, If it’s a local trip into the mountains of Central Luzon I take everything, including a ladder.
But personally, I find the use of watermarks in your images have a negative impact. Your pictures are amazing, especially the B&W work, why do you spoil them with an obtrusive watermark? Your work speaks for itself and you are a good photographer. I am not a pro like you, so maybe I can see your justification. I don’t use LightRoom for post processing, rather Capture One, however I do use Photoshop to create a 125×125 pixel black frame around all my post images. In the top right hand corner is the ‘location | province | country’, and in the bottom left I insert a ‘copyright | my name’. I find this approach looks very minimal. If someone wants to strip out the frame for what ever reason so be it, I don’t make a living from photography.
Anyway, enough said, thanks for sharing your travels and images, best wishes…
Thanks for your comment Philip. I’m glad you enjoyed the images. As for my watermark, it is not about the images being stolen, that will happen no matter what you do. For me it is about branding. It is important for my marketing to have a watermark on my images. For any work that I print, I do not add the watermark, but sign the image and the back of the mat. Also, at Photography Life there are many contributors, and to keep a unified feel to the site, we do not put borders on any of the posted images. Thanks again for reading and keep shooting.
Very nice pics Elizabeth!
I used to take my DSLR, some lenses, laptop with me on every trip. Ever since I got my Fuji X100s, late 2013, I have been using this exclusively on all trips abroad. I did not even hesitate to use it on a wedding in Italy I was invited too, and I did not even miss my DSLR at all!
Although having the 19mm wide and 33mm tele adapters which I do not use that much but are good to have, I can say that this little gem is more than enough for me.
I see my X100s as my “freedom” camera, no stress or decisiveness on what lenses to use etc….
Thanks Erol! So glad you are enjoying the “freedom” that a small camera offers. The best camera is one you are willing to use, so the easier that is to do, the more likely you are to take pictures. And taking pictures is how we all get better at our photography!
Love the images.
May I politely make a comment, on the image of the Pont Royal (bridge) located near the Louvre (pavillion Le Flore). I am always troubled by the fact so many pics posted by many photographers from amateurs to pros have tilted verticals like in this image, just using the LR lens corrections settings “Auto” would have make the Louvre stand perfectly vertical.
Great articles & beautiful shots .
regards
I’m surprised it took someone this long to comment on that Luc! And I totally agree! In fact I wrote an entire article on lens corrections https://photographylife.com/how-to-use-perspective-corrections-in-lightroom-and-photoshop/! In my defence, I’m going to mention Spencer’s excellent article “Seeing Your Photos with a New Eye” (https://photographylife.com/seeing-your-photos-with-a-new-eye/). The day my article was published I saw the glaring tilted vertical. I was very frustrated and embarrased that I hadn’t caught it in post. I think that if I had done my first edit, and then waited a day or so and looked at the images with a fresh eye, as Spencer suggested, I would have caught the leaning building. I have already corrected my personal version of the image in my Lightroom catalogue but will leave this one on the site. Hopefully people will read your comment and my reply and learn how easy it is to make those corrections.
Thanks again for pointing it out and I’m glad you liked the photos.
Great images Elizabeth, I ditched a d600 a few years back and now only shot with an xt1 and primes ( i had the original x100 but had to sell it when i needed money , big mistake ) I find that the new 35 f2 is a great combo and also silent like the x100 series , one up I would say to Fuji’s interchangeable lenses are there great wide open including the 35 f2 , so I will be interesting to see when they release the 23f2 lens , faster motor, weather resistant and hopefully small, what a great combo for travel .
Thanks for the comment Chris!
I’m a bit too afraid of missing a shot. Especially since I have a 15 month old and my time to go anywhere is very small. But I’m moving in that direction. I probably won’t use the X100 series but I do have the X-T1 and the 23 1.4 and I may just use that and see what happens. Still, I have the 18-55 which is a nice and small insurance policy if I change my mind. :)
Enjoyed reading your story. Your mention of leaving the film simulation in B&W is interesting. I might try that myself even at home.
Jump in with both feet Neil! I’m pretty sure you will like the results. Give it a try with you son/daughter for a weekend. Get down low at their level and explore their world. By using the wide lens, you will get some unique perspectives. I would love to hear how it goes if you decide to give it a try!
I’ll see what I can do! The little guy is always on the go. Hard for any camera system to keep up with him! lol. Of course I’ve got quite a few shots of him reaching to put his fingers on the lens. :)
:-)
This is a lovely piece that touches me and my equipment.
I have gone through the gauntlet you describe more than once;
you describe it well. And your solution, based on risk and working, seems so right.
Solid images.
Thanks…
Thank you for the kind comment David!
Recently I picked up a Ricoh GR II because I was tired of carrying my DSLR around. Being a huge fan of black and white photography to begin with, I’m not sure why I never thought to change the jpg files to b/w so I could see that on the screen. I’ve only been doing that for a few hours now, but already I love it. Totally new inspiration. Thank you!!
Thanks Marcus! I’m glad you liked the blw/wht on the back of the view finder idea. I have been shooting this way more and more, even with my DSLR. Sometimes the simpler things are, the easier it is to see and visualize.
Very nice shots! You renewed my enthusiasm for my X100T. The poor camera is suffering from the lack of my creativity and skills :)
Thanks for the comment Rany! Remember that the more you use your camera, the more comfortable you will be with it, and therefore, the more creative you will be! Keep shooting!
Elizabeth, you actually have a very good eye for people, getting engaging expressions, posture and gesture. It’s the people photos that bring your series to life and provide an anchor to time and place.
I also now go out with only one lens at a time and find it produces much better images thinking with one perspective. It makes me see more than having a myriad of choices clouding the vision. Missing the odd image because of a missing focal length is immaterial in comparison.
Thanks for a great article.
Thanks Hanna! Photographing people is new to me, and I still have a lot to learn! Glad you enjoyed the article.
A very nice read.. From nikon d7100 to fujifilm xt1 and now the x100t. It’s the only camera i have and it’s very fun to shoot with. It makes me shoot more because it’s very compact at very quiet. The fixed focal length teaches me how to use my feet for a better composition. Very good tool for a beginner like me..
Thanks Allan! I’ve got to say that the X100T is almost silent. I could take a picture on the train of a person in the next seat and they didn’t know I was taking it. Huge advantage over my Nikon gear! Thanks for taking the time to comment.
Beautiful photos. I was inextricably drawn to your article – having just returned from a vacation in beautiful South Island NZ where I was weighed down by my D750 and an assortment of lenses, I promptly bought a discounted new Fuji XT1 and 23mm lens. I am discovering the newfound joy of lightweight (!) photography. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks Hawkeye! You’ve got a great combination there, I’ve heard great things about the 23mm lens.
Thanks for the article. I recognize exactly what you write. I don’t think you really “miss” shots because using a prime you have think in a frame a frame (even literally) and so you see more. For me zooming is just one action to much wich can trouble my original idea. By the way for a one lens solution for full frame I would prefer a 28mm lens (can crop!).
You are so right Cees. By using a prime, you no longer have to decide what focal length to use your zoom at. In that time, the photo could be lost! Thanks for your comments.
Very good job. wonderful pictures, and lovely X100T: the best ;)
Thanks Maxx, glad you enjoyed!
great photos Elizabeth. You are so talented at portraits and landscapes it seems strange and hard to believe that your main interest is birds and wildlife. Some people are just all round awesome i guess. Its a really cool idea employed in this camera where the optical viewfinder is to one side. it seems to be a smaller sized 23mm lens fitted at the side of the camera. if this viewfinder were interchangeable, maybe manufacturers could make small separate viewfinders for all lenses and completely remove the evf option. cus putting your eye so close to an led screed as Romanas Naryskin pointed out once, seems like a bad idea. You are really amazingly talented Elizabeth. Have a happy 4th of July.
I’m flattered Muhammad! Thank you for your comments. The view finder on this camera is similar to the old range finder cameras. The added advantage though is that you can switch between optical (which does not show exactly what the lens sees since it is offset) and electronic. When you use it in the evf you see what the final image will look like. This has huge advantages because you can see how your aperture is affecting depth of field and can overlay a live histogram. Thanks again for you comments.
That was very enjoyable viewing – a lovely photo essay. It would go very nicely at the front of my favourite Cadogan travel guides.
[Too] many years ago I remember Patrick Lichfield (I think!) saying that he longed to travel with just a 50mm lens (that was back in the film days). Seeing your photos makes his point perfectly. I do think 35mm (FX equivalent) is a very versatile focal length.
What you did has other advantages – I remember being told in Naples by a concerned Italian lady that I shouldn’t sling my [DLSR] camera over my shoulder nearer to the road, where it was an open invitation to motor-cycle riding thieves. A little camera on the wrist or in a pocket is much less inviting.
No reason to lose the D500 + long telephoto: birds would be very small dots in the background of your 23mm.
PS If you’ve not been to Naples, it is well worth the trip. I think it’s one of the most photogenic places around.
Hi Nigel, and thanks for your comments. Yes, a smaller camera is definitely less inviting to potential thieves! I would love to get to Napes, as well as so many other areas in Italy! Maybe in the future!
This is outstanding work and I can completely identify. I purchased a Fuji X100s in March of 2014, and my Canon gear has sat collecting dust for the most part since that time, I just feel attached to the scene so much more with the little camera! I have not lugged the big camera on any trips (and I even went to Yosemite where it could have been put to good use), but never really missed it.
This little camera is very addicting Greg! Thanks for your comments and happy shooting.
Truly superb pictures, I love how simple and impactful they are. I know those areas very well and you captured their soul. It is funny though as I live in Iowa but I am currently back in France for a two week vacation in Perigord. I went back and forth ten times on what to take for gear, up to a day before leaving I was going to take my D750 with a trio of primes… And then I said “what the heck” and packed the Xpro1 and my least favourite lens, the 18mm f:2 (and I threw in the 56mm f:1.2 for good measures). The 18mm has been on the camera 99% of the time so far and I am fully enjoying the challenge of shooting with one lens, and on top of it, one I don’t master and didn’t particularly like – after a week, I certainly have changed my view of the 18mm… I still don’t master it but I certainly love the challenge.
Great choice Frederic! I’m sure your back is thanking you :-) I’m heading to Vancouver in August and I’m thinking I will do the same thing as I did here. Although if I don’t start taking more pics with my Nikon, I’m afraid that my husband might take possession of it!
I love my X100S. It just makes me happy when I use it.
:-) Thanks for the comment Joshua!
Beautiful pictures Elizabeth! I did something similar in my last trip to Melbourne, just a D700 + 28/1.8. I didn’t feel that I missed plenty. Rather, I find that the pictures I taken were much better. It’s truly liberalising. Contemplating to get the Fuji X70 or Ricoh GR.
Wonderful to hear your story Chun, thanks for the comment! I had a tough time deciding between the Ricoh, X100T and X70. They are all great little cameras.
Interesting experiment, Elizabeth, and you got excellent results. Since my wife and I leave Friday for a two-week trip to Italy with two grandchildren (ages 14 and 16), you got me thinking! Problem is, we will be with a small group guided tour, so I won’t be able to wander off and use “foot zoom” very much. I’ll probably stick with a D7200 and 16-80.
Thanks for the comment Jim. That’s a tough one Jim. It is always harder when you are “herded” by a guide that is not photography focused. I would probably do the same thing. You can still try different perspectives though. Get close and down low and try different angles that you haven’t tried before. Hope you have a wonderful trip!
Enjoyed the article and the images, but found the title and reference to 23mm very confusing. Imagine if someone now wrote a follow-up article on the “4mm challenge”. You would be expecting some form of extreme fish-eye, right? You then read that it is the iPhone 6, and that the 4mm is really a 29mm equivalent on full-frame.
Thanks for the comment Albert! I did struggle with that question, but didn’t want to make the title too long! I did mention the full frame 35mm equivalent in the article. However, the lens is physically 23mm, it is just that it is attached to a cropped sensor camera. The iPhone’s lens is also 4mm. If you could put either one of these lenses on a camera with a full frame sensor, they would be 23mm and 4mm. So, technically, the lens is 23mm. It is just that it is being used on a camera that does not have a full frame sensor. Hope that makes sense!
I understand the issues of sensor size, however in order to create a common point of reference, as the question of focal length is really related to a common field of view (35mm on FF) it would be more appropriate (IMHO) to just call it a 35mm and then explain in the text. Consider it this way: would you prefer to have four articles that successively said “Limiting myself to 35mm” or have four saying “Limiting myself to 4.85mm” (iPhone)”, “Limiting myself to 17.5mm” (MFT), “Limiting myself to 45mm” (Pentax Medium Format”, etc. ?
In any case, I am completely in love with my Tamron 35 f/1.8 VC on a Nikon D750, and it is easily the lens most on my camera. I will use the zoom only when needed. It was a revelation to me after taking the plunge four months ago, having only used zooms for years on DSLRs, and I wondered whether I would find it hard to adapt. Instead I found I could not (cannot) get enough of it, and it has allowed many great images.
I think I’m almost converted to the no-zoom camp too (regardless of focal length)! It doesn’t take long to get hooked. You just have to be able to trust yourself and take the plunge. Thanks again for your comments.
For pocket camera on a street this approach perfectly works. But what if you need a closeup portrait?
Hi Alex, when you take on a challenge like this you have to realize that there will be some types of shots that you will not be able to capture the way you normally would. When I chose to take this camera, I knew that I wouldn’t be able to get in tight on details if I could not get physically close to the subject. I also knew that any photos with people in them would have to be more of the environmental type, where the background plays an important role. As I’m sure you are aware, getting in close to someone with a wide angle lens is not very flattering! As long as you know this going into such a venture, you will be OK. It will force you to find other angles to get that shot you would normally have down with a different lens. Give it a try, it will take you out of your comfort zone, stretching you to new photographic levels. Take care, thanks for the comment, and keep shooting!
Love the images. I’m off to Paris & Normandy in a few months and all I will take is my X100T. I have been doing this for several trips already. It’s liberating and fun. The X100T is more than capable. Here are the results of my first single camera, single lens trip to Istanbul last year:
https://jimtardio.exposure.co/istanbul
Wonderful images Jim! I loved looking through your blog. You have a very good eye. I would love to see your Paris and Normandy pics when you are back if you wouldn’t mind sending me the link. Thanks so much for taking the time to comment and have a wonderful trip with your X100T!
Elizabeth,
Nice seen images!
What % of the time do you use the EVF versus the OVF on your X10OT? I do love the ability to have both options in my X100T.
Hi Jim, I use the EVF almost 100% of the time. I like being able to see exactly what my image is going to look like when I press the shutter release. I also like being able to see the live histogram. Thanks for your comment Jim and happy shooting!
Great article, thank you for sharing! I like “your eye” and really enjoyed the photos.
Thank you Judit, I glad you enjoyed the article!
Maybe what helped you get your “mojo” back wasn’t the camera but the freedom you felt? I recently did something similar with a two week trip to Croatia with a Fuji X-T1 while leaving the D800E at home. To what extent do you think your choice of the Fuji influenced the experience? Congratulations and wonderful images!
Hi Eduard, and thanks for your comment. That’s a good question, and I think the size and stealthiness (its leaf shutter is almost silent) of the fuji really helped me get some of the street shots that I wouldn’t have got with a big camera. However, I know that the fixed lens really made me think about composition, and I think that would have been true regardless of camera. I’ve got to be honest with you though, I am really rethinking all the DSLR gear that I have. I have a bad ankle, and getting up and down with a heavy backpack on just isn’t in the cards like it used to be!
Thanks again for the nice comments, and glad you enjoyed the article. Happy shooting.
This is fun :) I love the silhouettes behind the clock face, and the other pics as well. I can relate – I currently own only one lens, a 35mm prime, so my view is fixed. Soooo different from the convenience of zoom lenses! Makes me think a lot about composition and ideal vantage points. Nice article, thank you :)
Thanks Judit, hard to preach to the converted! I loved the experience and I think my vision as a photographer grew with the challenge.
Good for you! Compelling captures. Really enjoy your images. Felt like a vicarious journey with you. I traveled all over Italy last summer with just my iPhone 5s, my Fuji X100s – that I had for only a week before heading out, and a carry on bag for personal necessity things. I’ve since “upgraded” to the Fuji X-T1 for a bit more lens range. The monster cameras are staying home for studio work only now. So incredibly freeing…..
Thanks Diana, so glad you enjoyed my article! Can’t quite part with the big gear yet, but I could be getting close! I agree with you 100%, it sure is ‘freeing’ carrying such light gear. Take care and keep shooting!
Nice article and great photos. Personally, I’m still thinking about getting an X100T. I need to decide soon !!
Thanks for the comments Ernest! I love my X100T, and would highly recommend it! It is great having an APS-C size sensor in such a small package!
Some really great photos. One of the things about wide angle is getting close but still having a pretty generous background. Always makes for interesting shots. Did something similar, but on the long end, wanted to capture details on a trip to Italy, all in monochrome.
http://www.interludesphotography.com/#!projects/t8fsv
Under moments.
Glad you enjoyed the photos Ahmad! Thanks for the comments.
I am presently looking to lighten the burden of my heavy and cumbersome DSLR equipment, and have been looking at the mirror less option in the Fuji X100T, having read a number of reviews my mind was almost made up, when I chanced on this first class, honest and well presented article that describes your taking a holiday and using the Fuji X100T as your main means of recording images, and what absolutely stunning images they are, beautifully composed and given that all the exposure data is also conveyed to the reader it gives a perfectly clear idea of what is achievable with a fixed focal length camera, the narrative that flows through the article is also well written and has given me the push that I have needed to make the break and jump ship from what I have been doing these past thirty plus years, the only soul searching I now have is do I buy the X100T, or wait for Photokina in September to see if the camera is going to be upgraded. Thank you for sharing your holiday, I loved the journey.
Wow, thank you so much for your very kind comments Michael, I am flattered! You can’t go wrong with the X100T, I have it with me all the time now. In fact today, I really struggled to bring my D500 on a hike we were heading off on! As for Photokina, it’s anyones guess as to whether a replacement will be announced or introduced. If you wait, you may get a few more megapixels, but for the price, the X100T is great value. I would love to hear what you decide to do!
Still here sitting on the fence awaiting news of what Photokina may bring in the next few weeks, I have already begun to offload a number of zoom lenses and two camera bodies so am fully committed to making the move, and by the end of September I will most definitely be a Fuji mirror less fixed frame convert hopefully in time for a Portugal trip, I will certainly let you know what happens in the future, and I look forward to returning to my roots of a fixed focal length means of recording images, though truth be known even with my full frame Nikons I always favoured 35mm as my optimum focal length, all I intend to keep is one FF body, a 60mm micro lens and my 35-70 F2.8 Nikkor as backup, of course the worst case scenario would be that a replacement for the X100T may have a lesser focal length lens, that would make me buy the X100T immediately, whatever the final outcome I will let you know my choice and my first impressions, regards Michael
No luck at Photokina Michael! Maybe we will hear something in the New Year! Even so, you can’t go wrong with the X100T if you get it now. I’ve started to dump some of my Nikon lenses so I can get an X-T2! Let me know what you finally decide. :-)
Hi Elizabeth
I finally jumped ship to Fuji last week and am presently sitting listening to Atlantic breakers on the Portugese coast near Porto. I have my X100t with me and will be spending a few days learning my craft again, after a D3 and 24-70 it is quite some sea change, but so far it has been an interesting move, though most of what I am doing at present is purely experimental, and not too serious with regard to subject matter, it has produced some surprises when I have previewed the results, I look forward to my return home where I will be able to evaluate the jpegs and raw files on the big screen, I will of course provide an update later, but so far I have to say most of my experience has been positive
Hi Elizabeth
Just back from Portugal, and all I can say is I am converted. The jpegs straight out of the camera are quite incredible, I think the days of RAW files could be a thing of the past, I am amazed at the quality of the images on the big screen, of course I spent the whole week experimenting with differing combinations of shutter and aperture priority and also a spell using manual settings, I kept the ISO at 200 throughout as the ISO experiments can wait until later, I found that the biggest learning curve was adjusting myself to the handling and balance of such a small and light camera in comparison to the Nikon, but by the close of a week I had finally found my comfort zone so to speak, I have to admit to being slightly disappointed at the battery life, but I did purchase an additional two batteries, as I had read in many reviews battery life was an issue, but with that one exception I am very happy with the camera and feel that my purchase was well justified, I am now looking forward to working on my indoor and low light photography techniques during the winter months, I would like to have posted some of my images from Portugal but am unsure if this site will allow that to happen, however Elizabeth, I have you to thank for giving me the incentive to do something different, and it has really changed my photography perspectives for the better, thank you and kind regards
Hey Michael, so glad you we happy with your new X100T! It sounds like you have had fun! I have three batteries, and I also have one of those portable USB chargers. That way, when I stop for a break, I can top up the camera through its micro USB charger, or in a pinch (if all three batteries are spent), I can still use the camera with the power pack plugged in. Although it is a tad awkward! I have created three different auto ISO settings. The first is ISO 3200 and min speed of 1/60, second is ISO 3200 min speed of 1/125 and the third is ISO 6400 min speed of 1/125. I find I get perfectly usable images from ISO 6400 so don’t be afraid to dial it up.
And thanks again for your comments and kind words! Keep shooting!
What a great review Elizabeth, and lovely photos too, I am considering buying a Fuji X100T, I think you may just have made my mind up. I shoot with a Nikon D300 and have always yearned for a compact camera that would yield comparable quality results, and this seems to be just what I have been looking for.
Thanks for a superb review .
Thanks very much Steve, I’m so glad you enjoyed the photos and my experience with the X100T. Why don’t you rent an X100T for a week or so and see how you like it. You may not want to give it back!
I orderd a Fujifilm X100T yesterday as I’m feeling exactly the same about my photography as you were! I’m also fed up of going everywhere (also with non photographic friends) with a rucksack full of equipment that I probably won’t use but is there “just in case” but if I do use it I start getting raised eye brows for holding everyone up! It was good to read of your similar experience and look at your wonderful photos
Thanks for your comment Matt, its great to see others who have experienced the same feeling. I’m loving my fuji so much, I’ve decided to sell some of my Nikon gear to get the XT-2. I am looking forward to a much lighter bag! Glad you enjoyed the photos and keep shooting!
I greatly enjoyed your reflections. A few years ago, I purchased a Fuji X100S and life changed from that day forward. ALL of my Nikon gear was gone within 6 months……D800 and all the trimmings…gone, done. Since then, I am in possession of the X100T, XPro2 and a XT1. My lenses are my bane. I have the original 23 and 35, f1.4 versions and the updates. I have the 56/f1.2, 14/2.8 and 90/f2. Our trip to San Juan Puerto Rico in June for 12 days and then 3 weeks in London confirmed exactly what you experienced. Your thoughts were balanced and indicative of what goes through my mind as well. A few years ago, I spent 6 weeks in Paris with a broken D600 and a Canon G11. The smaller camera and limitations made me a better photographer, well, better for me, anyway. My Instagram is…………havebike, if interested. I just started following you as you work is worth the effort to follow. Regards………Wayne
Thanks so much Wayne, I’m glad you liked the article. I’m hoping Santa brings me an X-T2 for Christmas and a couple of primes! If I didn’t shoot wildlife, I would be selling all my Nikon gear! It is amazing how inspirational prime lenses are. They really force you to be creative. I didn’t understand that with my Nikon, as all my lenses were zooms.
Thank you for the follow, you have some excellent work too! Happy clicking!
Elizabeth
Thank you for following me on Instagram. I just sent a friend request to you for Facebook. While very tech savy, I am old enough that I am not particularly enamored by all the of the media “opportunities” that are available. My wife setup a FB page for me and the only reason I have decided to use it has to do with the Fuji access. If accepted, I believe you would be, I believe, my 6th friend. My daughter would tell you I am a completely well adjusted hermit. Most likely, I will acquire the XT2 at some point. I am more interested in the upgrade to the X100T. My passion is for pointing a camera at subjects that are closer, ie graffiti, streetart, architecture, old buildings and people. I will be very interested to see how you find yourself adjusting to street photography as it is a different experience all together. A couple recommendations that have worked for me…….I carry a very small business card produced by a company called…MOO. They have a web site. They have a photo of old cameras on 1 side and contact info on the other. It has helped alot to give them out if someone is concerned. Surprisingly, many folks will email for a copy of the photo I took as I offer to send it to them. Of course, there are always going to be the nut case who will scream at you. I also carry the small Fuji Instax Printer. What a treat and way to break the ice on the street, if necessary. I have even had a couple women chase me down and ask that I delete their photo. Then, while photographing an event at Fresno State College (wife is getting her master”s), I was accosted by 2 policemen who responded to some guy that said I was photographing kids and was probably a pervert. LOL That was quite an experience in light of the fact of who reported it….he was known to the police. Yes, I had taken a couple photos of kids because they were so fun. However, I am very discreet about it as I do understand the concern about taking photos of children. However, the same could be said for women, for that matter. Anyway, I found your work quite enjoyable. If I can ever share my experiences with the equipment, let me know. I had to experiment on my own as I am completely bored with all of the ridiculous comments people make about equipment, their uses and what is wrong with another person’s view. I just want to know if someone is happy with it and what they experienced. Regards………..W>
Love the Moo cards, I have them in several sizes, all with different images! Have been thinking of getting the instax printer too. I regularly email folks street photos I have taken of them, but a hard copy is one better.
I don’t think gear makes you a better photographer by any means. However, if gear can excite you, and provoke you to get out and take more pictures, that will make you a better photographer. My X100T has done that for me.
Looking forward to seeing more of your work! I’ll let you know if Santa comes through!!!
Elizabeth………….
Yes, keep me posted about how Santa treats you. Also, although, I am not a big fan of an articulating screen on the X100 Series, I can tell you that the few times I have had my XT1 with me and on the street, being able to take photos from the waist and not interrupting the moments around me has been quite a treat. I agree with you, though about the gear. Nothing excites me more than my X100T. I do like a different focal length but my heart, hand and mind keep going back to the X100T….it is the tool of choice going down the rabbit hole. Thanks for the note back. Enjoy the holidays and I too look forward to seeing more of your work on FB. It looks like I will be using FB for my main news sources (real ones) and other items. The moment I start to get blown up though, I will divest myself from FB and do it the old fashioned way. No need to respond back. Sometimes, these strings can get endless and boring. My ego is squarely on the thought of not being a bore. Regards……….Wayne
Such a fabulous set of images… I totally love the T… I feel inspired looking at how you approached your 23mm vision of the world… Brilliant.