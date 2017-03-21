MIOPS Mobile Announcement

Our readers know how much we love the MIOPS Smart Trigger, which we have previously reviewed and praised for its amazing features and capabilities, including the ability to capture lightnings. Now our Turkish friends are unveiling a smaller brother to the MIOPS Smart Trigger called “MIOPS Mobile”. As the name suggests, it is primarily intended to be used with a mobile device such as your smartphone, in order to capture images with your camera. We are excited about the MIOPS Mobile, because it combines the power of your smartphone with the power of this little device in order to capture those unique moments. Utilizing your phone’s integrated capabilities such as the GPS, MIOPS mobile can take advantage of them by offering specific modes, such as “Roadlapse”, allowing one to capture timelapses from a moving vehicle. The MIOPS engineering team made sure to include all the bells and whistles it could into the MIOPS Mobile, so you will find numerous different modes to fire your camera remotely, such as Vibration, Sound, Motion, Distance and the regular Timelapse modes have also been upgraded to now include HDR Timelapses. The connection between the MIOPS Mobile and the camera is wired (connects to the camera’s shutter release port), just like on the MIOPS Smart Trigger, but the connection between the MIOPS Mobile and your smartphone is wireless (via Bluetooth), which means that you do not have to stand right next to the unit in order to trigger action – everything can be done remotely. The product is being launched via KickStarter and with only one day of funding, it looks like it is getting very close to reaching its funding goal.

In addition to the above-mentioned camera modes, the MIOPS Mobile also offers more basic shutter release modes like Press & Hold, Press & Lock, Timed Release, Self-Timer and HDR. Although some of these features might already be available through your camera, you no longer have to fiddle with different dials and buttons on your camera – you can switch between the different modes and capture action all from the convenience of your phone screen. This can come especially handy when shooting in challenging weather conditions, since you can set your camera on a sturdy tripod, then move to a warmer or safer environment like your car in order to take pictures.

The most versatile shooting mode on the MIOPS Mobile, however, is the new “Scenario” mode, which has the power of combining any of the available trigger options to capture images. For example, you can set up a scenario, where the camera will wait for a particular time, then use Sound trigger, then after a specified delay capture HDR, then trigger some other action afterwards:

With the ability to mix and match different modes and scenarios, the opportunities for capturing images are practically limitless!

Motion Mode

The MIOPS engineering team has been able to take advantage of the integrated camera on smartphones in order to capture action. This means that you can set up your phone in one location to watch for action, while having the camera positioned at a different angle, waiting for the command from your smartphone. The moment your smartphone’s camera sees action, it sends a trigger command to your camera, which takes the picture and all this happens in a matter of milliseconds! For example, if you wanted to capture your family members jumping into a pool, you can set your smartphone on the side of the pool and frame it in a way that only shows the trigger zone – the moment your family members enter that zone and your smartphone camera sees it, the app will send a command to the MIOPS Mobile to take a picture.

And since this is all done wirelessly, you do not have to worry about mounting your smartphone on a tripod and messing with cables – you could just stand there and use this mode over and over again, triggering action in different parts and zones of the scene.

Vibration Mode

This is another killer feature – the MIOPS Mobile has the power to access your phone’s gyroscope and accelerometer in order to detect any vibrations and trigger your camera the moment they take place. This means that you can attach your phone to an object, such as the basketball pole, and the moment the pole vibrates, your phone will trigger action and your camera will take a picture.

Of course, you can combine the vibration mode with a delay, so that the picture is taken right after specified time.

Sound Mode

Your smartphone also has a built-in microphone, which means that one can potentially use it for triggering action. And that’s exactly what MIOPS Mobile does – by taking advantage of the microphone, one can take images right after a sound event takes place. For example, you could take a picture every time you clap, slam a punching bag or scream:

And with a Scenario mode, you can combine motion mode with sound mode, so if you anticipate motion before sound, you can certainly set it up that way.

Timelapse and Timed Release Modes

Want to take a 99 minute long exposure without resorting to a remote shutter release? You can now do it through the Long Exposure Timelapse mode on the MIOPS Mobile.

If you are into timelapses, you will be happy to find the Bulb Ramping Timelapse mode, which will automatically change your camera’s exposure time based on the amount of ambient light. And those who are into HDR photography, can now take HDR timelapses such as this one:

With the ability to time your exposures to anything you want, you can take great-looking star trails as well using the Timed Release mode:

Roadlapse Mode

If you need to capture images at specified distances, the MIOPS Mobile can also utilize your phone’s GPS data in order to capture images. Here, the opportunities are also practically limitless – you could take pictures every x number of meters from a moving vehicle, or you could even capture hyperlapses, which is really cool! Again, don’t forget that you can combine this mode into different scenarios, allowing you to capture images at particular time intervals as well.

Camera Support

If you are wondering whether your camera is going to be compatible with MIOPS Mobile or not, check out this page that shows all the supported camera models.

With over 350 supported cameras, you will most likely find yours in the list as well. I have been personally using the MIOPS Smart Trigger with a variety of different cameras, including my Nikon D750, D810 and even my Fuji X-T1.

Mobile Device Support

MIOPS Mobile has a built-in Bluetooth 4.0 chip that not only consumes less power, but it also provides more bandwidth at a greater range. This means that you can use the device continuously for quite some time – over 24 hours. The built-in Lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and you can use battery packs to charge it via the standard Mini USB port on the side of the device.

In addition to all this, you will be able to easily upgrade the device’s firmware in the future, so if the MIOPS team releases a new camera mode, you will be able to take advantage of it without having to buy another version of the device. As for smartphone compatibility, the MIOPS Mobile app will be available for both Android and iOS platforms. The app will be free of charge and all future versions of the app, including firwmare updates, will be delivered without additional fees.

Size and Dimensions

If you find the MIOPS Smart Trigger to be a bit too big to carry around, the MIOPS Mobile is much smaller in comparison. At just 63x39x14mm, it is about the size of a camera battery – you can carry the MIOPS Mobile in your pocket or put it in one of the smaller compartments of your camera bag.

All you need is the device and the compatible cable with your camera. Once you get the MIOPS Mobile app installed on your smartphone, you are set to go! And you can surely accessorize your setup by adding additional flash trigger adapter (yes, you can use the device to trigger a flash unit instead of your camera) and additional cables:

And if you decide to back the “FULL PACK” deal on KickStarter, you will get all those accessories bundled together:

Cost

Since MIOPS is initiating the funding for the project via KickStarter, there are early bird specials available at the moment. Unfortunately, all $69 early bird specials are gone for the “REMOTE PACK”, which is basically the MIOPS Mobile device with a camera cable of your choice. However, you can still get the “FULL PACK” at the early bird discounted price of $99, which includes the MIOPS Mobile remote, the MIOPS Dongle and a flash adapter. Once the KickStarter project is fully funded and the product goes through the regular manufacturing process, the price will increase, so make sure to get it now rather than later. Plus, the company is anticipating MIOPS Mobile to sell out quickly and they might have long pre-order queues to fulfill, so the earlier your back the project, the better.

Is KickStarter Reliable?

If you are already familiar with the KickStarter platform, you might already know that some projects fail and never go through the full process, so there is certainly some risk involved, especially with those projects that promise too much at surprisingly low costs. Our team at Photography Life receives hundreds of requests from all kinds of projects, asking us to feature their campaigns on our website. However, we rarely ever do that – we only feature products we personally believe in and know that the company will deliver, no matter what challenges they might face throughout the process. I have personally visited the MIOPS office and met the MIOPS team when I was in Turkey earlier this year (you can check out our interview with Emir Bayraktar, one of the founders of MIOPS, in this article) and I can say with confidence that the MIOPS team will deliver. I have been personally aware of this product way before it was launched on KickStarter and I know that the MIOPS team is way ahead of the planned schedule. In fact, we are expecting to see the final version of the product on our hands fairly soon in order to test and evaluate it. The iOS app is ready and the team is now heavily working on the Android version, to deliver both apps by the end of the year.

Delivery Schedule

The MIOPS team expects the product to start shipping the product to beta testers in March of 2017 and the final delivery will take place approximately in April of 2017.

MIOPS Mobile vs MIOPS Smart Trigger

You might be wondering what the differences between the MIOPS Mobile and MIOPS Smart Trigger are and why you should get one versus the other. Well, the MIOPS Smart Trigger is a different beast altogether – it is a standalone device that comes with its own embedded sensors to detect light and sound events. It is a very precise device that can be used for time-critical actions such as photographing lightnings, balloon popping, shooting bullets, breaking glass, etc. It is a very powerful device that is used by many professionals in the field to take unique photographs. You can use the device with a mobile phone, but it does not require it – you can use the basic modes of the MIOPS Smart Trigger by itself.

The MIOPS Mobile, on the other hand, does not have its own sensors – it uses your smartphone’s sensors in order to trigger action. As a result, it requires a smartphone to work and it heavily relies on the accuracy of those sensors to take action. The MIOPS Mobile also relies on the computing power and the clock of your smartphone in order to run such modes as Timelapse, HDR Timelapse, Bulb Ramping and Advanced Shutter Release Mode. So without a smartphone, it would not be a very useful device in the field.

The MIOPS team developed the MIOPS Mobile specifically to address the need of a remote trigger that relies on a smartphone, which is something most photographers carry and use anyway. For most people who do not need a high-speed trigger like the MIOPS Smart Trigger for those high-precision situations, the MIOPS Mobile will be more than enough. It servers as a timer, an advanced intervalometer, a shutter release device and all of the above-mentioned features make it a compelling choice for action photography. And at 1/3 of the cost of its big brother, it is a very powerful little gadget to carry around.

Backing MIOPS Mobile

If you would like to back this project, please click here to head over to KickStarter. From there, you can sign up for one of the packs and once you do that, you will be receiving progress reports from the team throughout the project. The MIOPS team is very responsive and if you have any questions, you can either ask them right here in the comments section below, or ask them through the KickStarter “Comments” tab.