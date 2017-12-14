Microsoft Surface Book 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro

I have to admit, ever since Microsoft released the Surface Pro laptops, I have been a fan of these travel-friendly and light two-in-one machines. I have written about my experience with the Surface Pro 2 from a photographer’s perspective a while back, then we wrote a detailed Surface Pro 3 review and my experience with the first generation Surface Book pretty much sealed it for me as a very desirable machine for working on the go, thanks to its excellent performance, flexible design, a built-in memory card slot, superb touchscreen experience and plenty of connectivity options. Earlier this year Microsoft finally released the Surface Book 2, a second generation laptop specifically designed to challenge Apple’s MacBook Pro. Since it was about time to start replacing my aging Surface Pro 3, I wanted to evaluate both the new Surface Book 2 and Apple’s MacBook Pro to see which I would pick for my photography needs. So I bought both laptops and decided to run them side-by-side to see which one would be more suitable to use for traveling and post-processing images. In this article, we will take a look at both the Surface Book 2 and the MacBook Pro and see how they stack up against each other.
First, let’s take a look at how the two compare when it comes to specifications.
Surface Book 2 vs MacBook Pro Specifications Comparison
|Laptop Feature
|Microsoft Surface Book 2
|Apple MacBook Pro
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Creators Update
|MacOS High Sierra
|Top CPU
|Intel Core i7-8650U 1.90 GHz (8th Generation)
|Intel Core i7-7920HQ 2.7 Ghz (7th Generation)
|CPU Cores / Threads
|4 / 8
|4 / 8
|Top GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
|Radeon Pro 560
|RAM
|8 GB – 16 GB
|8 GB – 16 GB
|Storage
|256 GB – 1 TB
|256 GB – 2 TB
|Screen Size
|15″
|15.4″
|Screen Resolution
|3240 x 2160
|2880 x 1800
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Ports
|2 x USB Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C
|4 x Thunderbolt 3 via USB Type-C
|SD Card Slot
|Yes
|No
|Battery Life
|17 Hours
|10 Hours
|Cameras
|5 MP Front, 8 MP Rear
|720p Facetime HD
|Dimensions
|343mm x 251mm x 15-23mm
|349mm x 241mm x 16mm
|Weight
|1.9 kg
|1.83 kg
|MSRP Price
|$1,499 – $3,299
|$2,399 – $4,179
|Comparable Top Config Price
|$3,299
|$3,349
At the moment, Apple does not have any laptops that use 8th generation CPUs from Intel. This means that they are not going to be directly comparable to Surface Book 2 laptops, especially when it comes to battery life, since the 8th generation Intel CPUs are more power efficient in comparison. Still, based on the above specifications, you can easily see that there are pretty noticeable differences between these laptops.
First of all, aside from the more power efficient and faster CPU, the Surface Book 2 has a better GPU on its top-end models. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 is a pretty powerful GPU that outperforms the Radeon Pro 560, as can be seen in the comparisons below.
Second, unlike Apple that decided to throw away USB ports and an SD card port altogether, Microsoft kept two USB Type-A ports as well as an SD card slot and added a single USB Type-C port to make it easier for people to transition from older to newer technology. Unfortunately, Microsoft screwed up with its USB Type-C port by not incorporating Thunderbolt 3 capability – that’s something that should have been there, especially to help those Mac users that want to transition to the PC platform. Still, removal of the USB ports, as well as the SD card slot was a big mistake on behalf of Apple in my opinion, especially for us photographers who heavily rely on USB-powered equipment such as Wacom tablets and external hard drives, as well as SD cards for transferring media content to our computers. Thunderbolt is not mainstream yet to make such a rough transition, which means that one has to utilize extra connection gadgets on the MacBook Pro to be able to use existing equipment. And that’s more tools to carry in an already tight camera bag!
Third, the Surface Book 2 has two distinct advantages over the MacBook Pro that are very important for photography needs – and those are touchscreen capability, as well as being able to detach the screen from the keyboard. While for some people this might seem like a “nice to have” feature, once you get used to these capabilities, it is hard to go back to a traditional laptop. The touchscreen + pen combination eliminates the need to carry a Wacom device, which not only frees up space in a laptop bag, but also eliminates the need to carry more tools and cables when traveling. Couple that with the ability to detach the keyboard base from the main unit and you have the ability to use the Surface Book as a tablet, so it could work as an iPad replacement as well. In addition, the ability to detach the screen allows it to be reversed and used on top of the keyboard base to provide fast GPU and additional battery capabilities, so one could use the pen without fiddling with the keyboard.
Lastly, the keyboard area on the Surface Book 2 does not get nearly as hot as it does on the MacBook Pro, which is a pretty big deal for someone like me who often works with laptops on their lap. Since the CPU, memory, LCD screen, part of the laptop battery and other components are kept on the top base unit, most of the heat that is produced by heavy loads stays on the top. The only time the Surface Book 2 keyboard area can get warm is when the battery gets charged and the GPU is used a lot. Even then, the Surface Book 2 always stays noticeably cooler compared to the MacBook Pro at the base when in use.
While both laptops are priced somewhat similarly, considering the above, you simply get quite a lot more value out of the Surface Book 2 when compared to the MacBook Pro. While many Apple fans will defend their choice of Apple hardware due to OS superiority, they most likely have not experienced Windows 10 + Surface combination. We are not talking about Windows 98, ME or other Microsoft failures of the past – Windows 10 is a pretty strong OS, especially when it natively runs on Microsoft hardware.
Build Quality Comparison
I have been running Microsoft Surface Book 2 from the day it became publicly available and I have had the MacBook Pro for over a month now. When it comes to packaging, both companies go out of their way to make sure that their products are presentable – the laptops are packaged very nicely and the unboxing experience is a pure pleasure. The same goes for build quality – both laptops are built exceptionally well and should last a long time if they are properly taken care of.
MacBook Charger vs Surface Book Magnetic Charger
There are some things to like and not to like about the new Apple MacBook. On one hand, I love the fact that one can charge the MacBook Pro through any of the USB-C ports on either side of the machine. This is really cool, because you don’t have to worry about putting the cable around the laptop when the power source is on the wrong side. On the other hand, abandoning MagSafe and going with a cable that stays firmly attached once plugged in, is certainly not something Apple fans have been excited about. MagSafe has been an Apple standard for many years now and many MacBook Pro users have gotten used to not having to worry about their machines in case someone trips on the cable – the magnet would safely detach from the computer. Not anymore – one has to watch out and always make sure to detach the cable when there is a chance of tripping on it. Microsoft banked on Apple’s MagSafe idea ever since the Surface machines came out and it has been using the same magnetic power attachment on every Surface model now, including the Surface Book 2. That’s just one less issue to worry about.
Keyboard, Trackpad and Touch Bar
Both laptops have excellent keyboards, but they feel completely different when typing. The keys on the Surface Book stick out a bit more compared to those on the MacBook Pro, but pressing them does not make them feel harder in comparison. I personally prefer typing on the Surface Book 2, but that’s completely subjective – I would recommend to feel both and see which one you like better.
Trackpad, on the other hand, is a different animal. While Microsoft has done well with its latest generation trackpad, it just does not compete with the MacBook Pro’s monstrous trackpad. It is huge! Size-wise, you could fit more than two trackpads from the Surface Book 2 on the MacBook Pro! But it is not the size that matters. When it comes to tactile feel, gestures and overall responsiveness, Apple reigns supreme.
As for touch bar, while many Apple fans do not seem to like it, I personally don’t mind it. It is actually nice to be able to use such controls as volume up / down without having to remember different key combinations and it is certainly cool to be able to have controls that vary by application. I think the touch bar is a great idea in the long run and something that will gain popularity overtime. The biggest difficulty is for those who are very used to using function keys and the escape key in different software applications (especially programmers). For those folks, the older keyboard layout is going to be obviously preferable.
Performance Comparison: CPU, GPU and Storage Benchmarks
Let’s take a look at how the new Microsoft Surface Book 2 compares to the current generation MacBook Pro. I ran two different benchmarks on both – Cinebench and Novabench a total of three times and took the best score from both. We will start with Novabench:
Novabench provides a number of different benchmarks, which makes it very interesting to look at. As expected, the Surface Book 2 scores a bit higher due to having a newer and faster CPU. Its graphics (GPU) performance is also impressive – it managed to get 95 fps when rendering a 3D scene and scored significantly higher at 709 compared to 443 on the MacBook Pro. However, the right side of the chart is where Apple dominates. It not only has faster RAM, but its storage is twice faster, which is significant. I am not sure what type of storage Microsoft uses in its Surface Book 2, but it is nowhere as good as what’s inside the MacBook Pro. Faster storage is important for photography needs, because it makes a big difference when working with files in post-processing software like Lightroom. And as you will see below, the MacBook Pro is going to come out as a faster machine for generating previews and exporting files purely because of this. For other CPU or GPU-intensive tasks, the Surface Book 2 is a better machine, but considering that many post-processing software tools out there are not properly optimized to take advantage of dedicated GPU cards, the latter is not all that important.
Let’s now take a look at Cinebench, which specializes in CPU and GPU performance:
Here, we can see that the difference between the two is a bit different. While the Surface Book 2 scores higher in OpenGL performance, its CPU performance does not seem to be as good as on the MacBook Pro when rendering complex 3D images. Here, the MacBook Pro came out on top.
Overall, looks like both machines have their strengths and weaknesses. While the Surface Book 2 has solid CPU and GPU performance, it lags big time when it comes to storage performance, something the MacBook Pro truly excels at.
Performance Comparison: Lightroom Previews and Export
For this particular benchmark, I imported 50 images from the high resolution Fuji GFX 50S and ran two tests – one to generate 1:1 previews and one to export the same images in 2048 pixel wide resolution, with sharpening added. Below are the results for the generated previews:
Microsoft Surface Book 2: 6 minutes and 15 seconds
Apple MacBook Pro: 3 minutes and 45 seconds
That’s a pretty big difference in Lightroom preview generation performance! To be honest, I did not expect to see such a big difference while the two laptops were busy generating previews. But it was pretty clear – the progress bar on the MacBook Pro was going noticeably faster in comparison. If you are wondering why there is such a drastic difference, that’s purely because of much faster storage. As I have shown above, the MacBook Pro can read at over 2 GB/second, while the Surface Book 2 can only go at half of that speed. The same goes for write speed – the MacBook Pro was able to reach 358 MB/sec, while the best result from the MacBook Pro 2 generated around 240 MB/sec. These numbers matter when generating image previews, since the faster the machine can read and write the data, the faster the overall result will be. What about exporting images?
Microsoft Surface Book 2: 3 minutes 4 seconds
Apple MacBook Pro: 2 minutes 11 seconds
Once again, we see a similar result – the MacBook Pro can export data noticeably faster thanks to its much faster storage.
Summary
Running both Surface Book 2 and MacBook Pro side by side for a month has been a fun experiment. I have been wanting to upgrade my aging laptop for a while now and when Microsoft announced the Surface Book 2, I knew that I had to give it a try to see if it would fit my needs. And although I am not a heavy Mac user (only use an iMac, primarily for workshops), I knew that I had to check out the latest MacBook Pro models as well and compare them directly with the Surface Book 2 to see which one would win me over. While the MacBook Pro is a beautiful and powerful machine, especially when it comes to its storage and Lightroom performance, to me it feels like Apple jumped a bit too far ahead into the future with its decision to move to USB-C only ports. It also boggles me why the SD card slot was completely eliminated – considering that most creatives use SD cards for storing their images and video, it was clearly not a very smart move on behalf of Apple if it wants to continue marketing to photographers and videographers. During my testing, I caught myself in a situation where I could not even transfer RAW files into the MacBook Pro, because I did not have a Thunderbolt to USB-A adapter or a Thunderbolt SD card reader. Thankfully, I was able to use my wireless network to transfer all the images, but it was painfully slow when compared to a fast SSD drive that I used with the Surface Book 2. Add all the other reasons I pointed out in the “specifications comparison” section of this article and you can see why the Surface Book 2 was an easy choice to make.
While the Surface Book 2 is not perfect by any means (no Thunderbolt 3, inferior storage performance, high price tag, etc), it is a more practical solution for creatives at the moment. Unless Apple goes back and adds USB-A + SD card slots to the MacBook Pro (which is unlikely to happen), photographers and videographers will need to carry extra accessories with them to be able to connect their existing devices. So at the end of the day, it is not all about pure specs and benchmarks – efficiency and practicality are also equally important…
Hi Nasim, I am a PC user, and like that format. One thing on this Surface Book 2 would kill the deal for me. It is the 1.9 Ghz processor. I have never considered any laptop or desktop that has less than a 2.4 Ghz processor and usually look for higher. How do you find this processor? I would think that it would feel quite slow. The other thing for me is that I can’t reconcile myself to Windows 10. I just can’t stand it and have a really bad time every time I try to use it. For me, Windows 7 is still the best OS for photography. But no need to comment on that, it is just my personal preference. Getting back to the processor, with many other laptops out there that can match features, performance and weight, and have the faster processors, especially ASUS brand, why choose this one?
I beg to differ on your opinion of the OS, Win 10 is a stable operating system from my experience it work very very well.
The Intel® Core™ i7-8650U Processor can speed up its clock to 4.2GHz so that not the problem … I’m using the Surface Book (1) nearly 2 years, and it’s running very well.
https://ark.intel.com/products/124968/Intel-Core-i7-8650U-Processor-8M-Cache-up-to-4_20-GHz
Cheers, b!
Thanks. Lots of work but pretty useless. Windows folks are not buying Apple. Apple folks are not buying Windows stuff. It’s just like that.
There are plenty of us who live in both worlds. I have a couple Windows PCs at home and, until recently, used Windows at work. Meanwhile I’ve had a Powerbook/Macbook for as long as I can remember.
For my next home laptop, I seriously considered both the Surfacebook and Macbook. For my purposes I came to a different conclusion than Nasim (though I did not get the latest MBP. IMO it has too many gimmicks and I cannot abide the lack of Magsafe, dropping all the useful ports, and I loathe the touchbar). But the point is there are a lot of us who could go either way.
For me Windows is no option. Maybe when both run you can compare them. But when it crashes the perfect backup system is more important. And in daily work I don’t want to find out in hours how to synchronize the calender, contacts, a.s.o. with my phone, my tablet, my stationary computer. It just works and thats what I need. I don’t care much about 5% faster hardware or a missing SD Card slot, the better software makes it my choice. I always use a 4 slot SD-card reader anyway. just my 2 cent.
A nice balanced assessment Nasim so thank you. I expect that loyalists on both sides will continue to support their existing platforms because there is insufficient value to force a transition. That does not diminish the value of the article. I do not think that your intent was to drive readers to make a switch.
For the time being, I will stick with my older MacBook Pro, the one that came before the current form before function abomination. It works just fine, and there is nothing happening anywhere sufficiently compelling me to change it out.
I don’t think I’d ever change from my MacBook Pro and it’s OS. I don’t want to struggle with Windows 10, as so many have. But when I upgraded my laptop last year I DID NOT BUY the latest MacBook Pro, but went with the previous model, because I wanted the built-in card reader. I, for one, think it was a huge mistake for Apple to remove the SD card reader, and I even miss having a built-in DVD reader.
This is a bit like the constant dialogue about which camera is best, and whether you should upgrade to the latest release. Some people love MS, some love Apple. Personally, having tried MS for over 20 years and Apple for about 10, they were trending slowly in different directions. Till the wheels fell off – MS caused a problem, they declined to provide any assistance even though I had a support agreement with them – they terminated that and refunded the money, and left me with the rather inane suggestion that I could fix it all up by myself within about 24 hours – a herculean effort I don’t believe ANYONE could have achieved in the time frame, without going into detail. Alongside that was my MS Surface – charge it, don’t use it for a few weeks, and the battery is as flat as a lizard that’s just been run over by a truck.
Coupled to that, I use the computer mostly for my photography. Which I have always found vastly easier on the MAC than on MS.
So – each to their own – some like Canon, some go Nikon – some like Sony, some like Fuji. I won’t presume to tell anyone else what they should do. But I’ve given up on MS, and for the foreseeable future I’m staying with Apple.
I second on your opinion.No matter how I successfully calibrate Surface book 2 screen to show true color or shadow cast within dark and grey,both necessary for landscape and fashion photography,and for better post processing,Mac screen speaks for itself and shines.People think that glossy screen made Mac famous,but I totally disagree.Working with Fuji GFX50 for that purpose and printing out very large format prints with Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-4000 proves that fact.For hobbyists,advanced amateurs,and enthusiasts that doesn’t really matter,but for a professional who earns $$ for their projects,every bit of improvement in equipment counts,provided that they have necessary,but in an higher level of,photography skills.I have seen many photographers in studio shooting settings that they even don’t know how light works in different shooting scenario and how strobes should be settled. Every bit of strobe movements or camera settings make a huge difference that only Mac screen shows it well to my eyes.Coming from Surface book 2,still I believe it has to go a far way to be closed to Mac.As I said,for hobbyists,advanced amateurs,and enthusiasts that doesn’t matter much and they are more than happy with Surface book 2.For me,stills softwares are running smoothly over Mac than Surface book that shows how harmonized working hardwares are inside that allow me run three different softwares simultaneously.Do it on Surface book 2 and you should expect freezing screen if your are working on large data in massive range for hours.Does it mean Surface 2 is less appealing?Not at all for hobbyists,advanced amateurs,and enthusiasts,even professionals who may have one or two $$ projects monthly .Like I said,that depends on how much time you work on your projects daily and how many $$ projects you have on your table.When you are far too busy,the least possibility you need to have is to see your equipment doesn’t work properly and you should spend valuable time resolving issues that otherwise could be spent over your shootings and post-processing projects.
If you are serious about the colours in your photos, your options include using something like an EIZO screen (most of the recent models are self-calibrating), or – at the very least – getting on top of recalibrating your computer screen.
Re-calibrating needs to be done reasonably regularly, and it’s not all that expensive to get the gear you’d need to do it.
Yes I know perfectly well that Apple and MS both include recalibration tools on their computers. But there’s better stuff available. And it makes life so much easier, when you want to correct the colour in your photos.
Here’s a description of one product that I’d happily recommend:
The Spyder5Express ($120), the Spyder5Pro ($190), or the Spyder5Elite ($280). All three devices feature a full-spectrum, seven-color sensor to help accurately characterize a variety of wide gamut and normal displays, but the more expensive versions are better equipped for the seasoned calibrator and are packed with more features. If you do decide to purchase one, all you have to do is attach the device to the screen, connect it to a USB port, and run the included calibration software. It will walk you through the process after that.
Thank you for the detailed and useful comparison. I’ve been using Apple computers since 2012 but mostly Windows prior to that, so I have enough background with both to switch comfortably. As for connectivity, I used the 2016 MacBook Pro for a week or so while my 2015 was in for repair (free under Applecare). It took me around four hours of time to research carefully all the connectivity issues of the new model and order on Amazon / Apple two complete connectivity kits:
a. Connectivity for using the 2016 MBPr on my desktop
b. A travel connectivity kit for the 2016 MBPr.
Done. A one-time investment of around 4 hours and $100. For desktop you just use the necessary adapters or buy native USB-C solutions and done. Same for travel. As for the built-in SD card slot, I don’t miss it because my D810 relies on the larger card format (forgot the name). Newer Nikons use XQD. CFast is coming on some other cameras.
Please comment more on how the touch screen substitutes for Wacom tablet. I have not integrated Wacom into my workflow (yet) but it seems inevitable. Overall I have hard time seeing myself using a touch screen and keyboard at the same time, with or without a “pencil”, BUT I am very open-minded. I do like that the Microsoft product acts as both both a tablet and a computer. And Apple seems to always be a generation behind in Intel chips, very odd — is supply really that big a problem? Engineering?
I’ve been a Apple/Mac user since the mid-80s, and I cringe every time a workshop student or relative needs help with a PC problem. I’m pretty much a die hard Apple OS devotee and can’t imagine ever having a Microsoft product in my life. The Surface Pro looks like a fine machine, but the deal breaker for me would be Windows.
I am happy with my decision to switch over to Surface Pro’s for mobile products. We always used Windows desktops. We have two and are happy with them. We also still have a 2013 Macbook Pro and it’s a great machine. The reason I switched was one application. Honestly, I was waiting until a viable alternative to the Macbook Pro appeared. Basically, not something that annoyed me with poor ergonomics, a roughly comparable OS, and reliable battery life. Microsoft finally delivered that product and the utility of it being able to run that one app natively was enough to switch. We also got the bonus of a great pen, which we use all the time.
It really is hard to go too far wrong with these. I am surprised by the disparity in read / write performance and Microsoft needs to address that ASAP.
I realize it doesn’t work for Nasim having to run a website, but you couldn’t pay me to abandon doing editing and computer work on a laptop. Anything i have to do can wait till i get home and run it through the desktop. No warm lap big screen and unbeatable speed. I get people’s love for apple being “simple” the problem i have with simple is simple isn’t flexible. Also saying windows crashes just proves you haven’t touched a windows computer since win vista. With 7 and 10 crashes happen on a software level but that’s not windows fault blame that on shoddy coding and software development. I haven’t had a computer OS failure since like 2014 running windows 50 hours a week every week since then.
I’m an enthusiast, but I’ve used Apple iOS at work and Windows at home. All this polarised devotee stuff is by definitiion one-eyed. Apple is not as great as everyone makes out and Windows has its limitations too. Either is highly usable and it’s just a mixture of preference and laziness/innertia around not learning new software In terms of photography processing, I’m waiting until Affinity Photo bring some DAM out. Presumably on Mac first, then PC then tablet. That will take a couple of years, by which time tablets will probably have taken over anyway.
A big echo from me as well regarding platforms. Apple succeeded with me by winning me over with their operating system security success , their ‘sticky’ ecosystem (coordination within all their devices) and their exemplary support. And of course, the obvious re-learning curve to operate within Windows 10 isn’t worth an extra minute saving of LR importing time. Would I like an SD port–of course! But at the end of the day, my 5k iMac 27″ is quite wonderful and works together with my iPad and iPhone. Sometimes, a well rounded solution meets or exceeds 80% of user needs and provides a winning user experience.
I do not understand the complains about Thunderbolt 3 via USB Type-C, are a lot faster and one adapter for usb A and SD reader cost 8$ and weight 25 gr.
https://www.amazon.com/Adapter-Function-Macbook-Chrombook-Samsung/dp/B074PK2STL/ref=sr_1_44?ie=UTF8&qid=1513263553&sr=8-44&keywords=usb+c+adapter+sd
When it comes to platform, most are going to stick with what is familiar compared to what is, in one person’s opinion, “best”. That said, IF the context is a dedicated travel computing device, then I’d suggest the MacBook Air could also be in the mix.
As a practical matter, performance that saves real time is significant, and should be underlined, not diminished. If your in the plains of Africa, the jungles of Costa Rica, or Yellowstone in May (or in the winter) you don’t want file transfer, initial RAW processing, etc. to take any more time than required. Time saving is practical benefit, regardless of other preferences a person may have.
This said, most people don’t have the luxury of a dedicated travel computer, nor the capacity or need, to keep it and their main computing systems “current”. As a person who provided computer support/training for hire for more than two decades, I can assure you most, whether for business or personal use, don’t keep their systems all that current – until the pain of not doing so pushes them to do so.
Nasim, I would like to see more comments on how you use Lightroom and Photoshop with the pen on the Surface Book 2. Does it perform as well or better than a Wacom tablet? Seems to me, it should eliminate the Wacom?
Please review the Performance Comparison section of the article for possible error. You show timing data indicating that the MS product generates previews significantly faster than the Apple product, yet in the text you seem to say that the Apple product was faster than the MS product. On the export side, the Apple product is faster and you indicate that this mirrors the faster performance of the Apple product over the MS product on the read/generate side.
Also, when quoting write speeds there is a typo. Both speeds are attributed to the Mac. I suspect the second (lower) speed is for the MS.
Is the Apple product faster or is the MS product? Does the faster read/write performance of the Mac outweigh the faster CPU performance of the MS or is it the reverse? I am confused. Thanks.
The SD card slot for me just demystified :) I always thought the onboard ones are the fastest, but Lexar Pro are 150% faster. I just recently bought an “old” MB Air (one generation ago) which to me is great for being abroad. I don’t want a superexpensive mobile device, just a screen and a connection to USB 3 HD. And I can connect that MBA via Mini display port to my 2010 iMac and get a 27″ screen at the cost of a simple cable. It’s alwas these neat little features on the Mac… my daily professional life happens in front of two 24″ screens connected to a Win 10 workstation. Our IT guys keep them happy, good for me. At home, it’s Mac. 12 years ago I made the switch from M$ to Ap££e and never looked back – but often forward to come home and just do my stuff without bothering about settings, prefs, drivers. The hardware is a bit more expensive, yes, but the 2010 iMac runs the latest OS and still dealing very well with D850 files.
I don’t understand why citicizing the Macbook which makes an extra device necessary for SD card reading (and what to do with XQD cards on a surface? ;) ) and at the same time dealing with a pen, which is also an extra device. Heard good things about iPad Pro, Pen, Affinity Photo, but again, to me the iMac is the main machine. I don’t care much about benchmarks as I still remember the time I spend for driver hunting, securing the firewall, updating virus scanners – these days that all is much better on Win and I don’t complain about Win 7 or 10 – but I also don’t buy a surface desktop for a higher price than an iMac
I appreciate the effort in your review. Thank you.
I chose the MacBook Pro over the Surface 3 because I weight performance, superior stability and operating system security (UNIX), CPU/GPU/Memory/IO performance that is 2x plus the Surface over an integrated touch screen and detachable keyboard which have much less utility for my workflow.
I found the compromises in performance not worth the integration, reliability, security, and performance degradation.
I use a large curved 4k monitor when not traveling light and find editing in the field more than adequate with the Retina Display.
I run software that uses my iPad Pro as a tablet in concert with the laptop when I need it (Astropad).
To each his own choices.
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link and a computer is only as fast as its slowest link. That’s why the MacBook crushes the Surface in the Lightroom test. In disk-related usage it doesn’t really matter how fast your CPU is if you have a slow disk.
It is nice to see that Microsoft has made great strides in recent years providing great integrated systems but I’m so wound up in the Apple ecosystem that there is no feasible escape, even if I wanted to – which I don’t. I was annoyed at the lack of an SD slot on the MacBook but it’s not a big deal to throw an adapter in my camera bag and it works great. I don’t like the menu bar – if, for example I’m watching a video and want to change the sound level or brightness I have to touch to activate, touch to select and then (fat finger) slide. That’s painful. I used to only have to touch the appropriate lighted key (no remembering needed).
I don’t mind the loss of the MagSafe charging for the security and flexibility of the current setup. I don’t worry about someone tripping over my cord but rather the nuisance of it easily coming off when I have the cable at full extension or an angle.
Thank you for an interesting article and all of the other great writing you do for us!
How did I cope with connectivity issues Apple choose to introduce with the 2016/17 models? I recently bought a 2015 MBP. It might be a bit slower but it doesn’t give the daily annoyance of having to think about and use extra equipment to read cards etc.
I was originally disappointed that Apple switched from mag-safe connector to the USB-C connector, but it hasn’t been an issue and I now believe my concern was unwarranted. I bought a USB-C to USB-2,3 adapter which I carry in my laptop case, so the adapter issue you had hasn’t been a problem for me. I am happy to have so many USB-C ports as I can take full advantage of the higher transfer rates with new external storage. My MacBook Pro has 16GB RAM, 4GB graphics card and a 2TB SSD. I do not notice any lag in processing photos. It is surprising to me that Microsoft has slower memory than Apple! Are you sure it is memory and not the internal data bus? The four most important features to me of any computer are 1) keyboard and trackpad/mouse feel, 2)wait time in applications I use, 3) I/O transfer time to and from external storage, 4) an operating system that is secure, efficient, and doesn’t irritate or distract me. I spend about several hours a month fixing OS/application problems with our family Windows 10 desktop and laptop and never have to fix anything regarding the four Mac desktops and laptops.
I have both a Windows 10 laptop on the left side of my desk and a Macbook Pro on the right side. A couple of things.
1. My MacBook Pro is 2013. It still works fine but I will not update it for a machine without and SD card slot and I don’t want to go back to a desktop like iMac. So I am kinda stuck without a path forward at this time with Apple.
2. In many many years of having a number of generations of Windows OS based laptops and desktops I like Windows 10 the best, by far. However, in the past I have found that Windows machines work fast the first year and then start to slow down, a lot. By 3 years old they are really clunky. My 4 1/2 year old MacBook Pro has slowed, but not by as much as you would expect on a Windows OS. Of course this may not be the case with the model you have, but likely it will be the same in time.