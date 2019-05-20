Mastering Wide Angle Lenses

The first lens a lot of landscape photographers want to buy is a wide-angle. Intuitively, it makes some sense that the most useful lens at an amazing scene is the one that captures as much of the scene as possible. But that mindset only works so well in practice. So, for this week’s video, I traveled to Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah to photograph some amazing slot canyons and talk about how to use your wide angle lens.

First up, especially if you’re interested in slot canyon landscape photography, I think you’ll find a lot of interesting scenery in this video (and of course it’s also great for wide angle lens tips):

Also, on Youtube below the video, we’ve got a discussion on which wide angle lens is the best for photography. Check it out if you’re curious and/or have an opinion to add!

Previously, some Photography Life readers have asked about article versions of our new videos. This time, we already have an article written that covers all the same topics. I’ve refreshed it to be up to date today: How to Use Wide Angle Lenses.

If you liked this video and want to see more like it, let us know by subscribing! That way, you’ll also get notified for next week’s video ahead of time, where we’ll be doing a giveaway specifically for Youtube-based viewers.