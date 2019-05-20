Mastering Wide Angle Lenses

The first lens a lot of landscape photographers want to buy is a wide-angle. Intuitively, it makes some sense that the most useful lens at an amazing scene is the one that captures as much of the scene as possible. But that mindset only works so well in practice. So, for this week’s video, I traveled to Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah to photograph some amazing slot canyons and talk about how to use your wide angle lens.
First up, especially if you’re interested in slot canyon landscape photography, I think you’ll find a lot of interesting scenery in this video (and of course it’s also great for wide angle lens tips):
Also, on Youtube below the video, we’ve got a discussion on which wide angle lens is the best for photography. Check it out if you’re curious and/or have an opinion to add!
Previously, some Photography Life readers have asked about article versions of our new videos. This time, we already have an article written that covers all the same topics. I’ve refreshed it to be up to date today: How to Use Wide Angle Lenses.
Comments
Congrats to the 14-30! Happy with it? I was amazed how you can walk and talk still sense-making sentences :)
Thanks, Joachim! Frankly, the hardest part was looking at the camera without tripping over rocks. Or brushing against cacti.
My initial impression of the 14-30 is positive, but not quite as positive as I had expected. Although it’s great at flare and extremely lightweight (good for holding at arm’s length on a gimbal!)… its sharpness at 14mm and 30mm are far from perfect, even stopped down, in the corners. (20mm is pretty excellent, however.)
Overall, it is still on the upper end of wide angle zooms, but not the best I’ve ever seen. I’d say around the Nikon 16-35mm f/4. Considering its weight and size – and 14mm capability – that’s not so bad. But the other Nikon Z lenses so far have been class leading in sharpness, and this one is “merely” above average.
But the full review is coming soon, and we haven’t done lab tests yet, so take all that with a grain of salt!
Thanks for your reply, Spencer. I’m curious for the review and wonder how it compares to the Sigma 14-24 in terms of flare and sharpness. Right now I put a stop on buying more Nikon Z lenses, so I’m not desperately hoping for the review. But as usual, it will be very interesting to read your findings.
Spencer,
Having been throughout Utah hiking, I’m amazed that you can walk/talk/video very expertly throughout those tight squeezes. You even include your thoughts on the photo samples you will use to dub into the final video. I’m very impressed!
Your teaching is very clear, wise, and professional.
Kudos to you!
Thank you for the kind feedback, Nancy! What you don’t see are a number of bloopers where I decidedly don’t walk, talk, or video very expertly in the slot canyons. Sometimes erring at all three at once. As I’m sure you know, it’s a tricky enough landscape to walk through even on a good day.
Since you are using the new Nikon Z 7, when taking the images of the canyon, could you please tell me which firmware was your Nikon programmed with?
Thank you.
Ahmed, Spencer was there a couple of days before the firmware came out, so he was running the older 1.03 firmware.
Outstanding!!! Like you say most have the idea to “get it all in”! Most see the widest as 16mm like an APS-C 10-22 or in Sony 10-18 but works FF 12-18 (18 if you take the light shield in back off) but full framers can also get the Voigtlander 10mm f/5.6 (chipped) and in Sony E-mount but the best to carry is the Sony SEL1224G f/4 great clean sharp and no star coma if you use NPF rule for your camera not 500 rule. Got that out of the way, been shooting wide 6 years.
Indoor shooting in a room keep camera level and point at a corner but furniture or windows that are closer will be wider than normal so a panorama maybe better the same for indoor church shots but it will work if tripod and pano gear not allowed (SEL1018 small not noticed and IS/screw on filters). You are so right – have your subject close but with sky and scenery make a statement. Also you gave great example with slot canyon but if you would have bracketed a shot you could have got the clouds and blue sky and if you can afford a night tour at the slot canyons in Page Arizona pointing the wide angle up you could even get stars but the nice thing is you get more of the walls than others shooting with 24 or 35mm. Also to remember not only wide but very high and low like at Horseshoe Canyon you will see photographers right on the edge with cameras on a tripod with cameras pointing down or doing a two layer pano (to get it all) but a 10 or 12mm you just point straight and level with no need of a tripod unless you want to do some bracketed shooting but you will get the sides of the canyon below you but mainly the river and the boats on it all in one shot. Also wides are great for top floor cityscapes (but get a lens skirt to cut window glare), to get more without doing a pano. Even with a 16mm you will be amassed but play and experiment also try using a low to the ground tripod (really get a lot of ground) for lower subjects. Wides are so much fun, use a 12mm and do a pano of the milky way and get that rainbow look or even that 360 degree shot with fewer images (do not forget to add the sky shot), and use a video head tripod with a leveling center shaft so much easier to set up!!! Also shots in the Grand Canyon are better at 10 or 12mm you can run and gun at sunrise/sunset not doing panos and missing the action. Oh Lr has the lens corrections for many Fisheyes also so no more fisheye hemi. Have Fun, just know when and remember how!!!
Thank you, Edwin! Yes indeed, you can go way wider than 16mm (equivalent), especially with some of the newer third party lenses out there. A few of the shots in the video are from the Laowa 12mm f/2.8. There’s also a Laowa 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6, as well as an upcoming Samyang 10mm f/3.5 (plus the Voigtlander you mentioned for Sony users).
Personally, there is such thing as too wide of a lens to be useful for my own work. Slot canyons are a bit of a special case, but normally I have a hard time making even 14mm look how I want. Many landscape photographers are different in that regard, of course! I’ve seen some great photos taken at 12mm, 10mm, and even wider (thanks to panorama or de-fisheye techniques).
Thanks, very helpful.
As a new photographer (almost exclusively outdoors) I had been considering buying a wide angle lens. Now, after watching and thinking about the content of the video, I now believe that a quality 35mm prime on my X-T1 would steer me to work on composition as opposed to “getting it all in.”
Awesome, Dan, glad you liked it.
If you don’t yet have a 35mm prime, that probably would be my first choice too. But it also depends on the subjects you like to shoot. If you do mostly tripod-based landscapes and already have a zoom that covers 35mm, a wide angle might be the better route. It simply expands your capabilities more. Or, if you do more travel shooting and/or low light handheld photography, a 35mm prime is likely the way to go.
Thanks for this, so informative! I’m fairly new to photography & have tended to drift towards wildlife – particularly birds, so have taken a fairly “narrow” view of life. I’ve always associated Wide angle lenses with landscapes & Astro photography, you have really changed my ideas with your close up shots. Thanks.
You’re welcome, Derek! They’re definitely associated most with landscapes and astro (and architecture), but I’ve also seen some awesome travel portraits and even wildlife photos taken with a wide angle. I’m glad the video gave you some new ideas along those lines.
Very good and helpful. Thank you!