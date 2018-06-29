Mastering the Art of Beach Photography

I think of beach photography as a specialty offshoot of landscape photography. The environment is quite different than other landscapes, consisting as it does of ocean, sky, sand and sometimes rocks, which creates a limited color palette confined to different shades of blue, some white or gray, and an assortment of earth tones in brown and beige. Due to this, it requires certain techniques if the photographer is going to be successful in capturing the beauty of seascapes in the best possible way. Getting the few elements correctly exposed is the tricky part of beach photography. I’d like to share some of the things I have learned about the process of making beautiful beach photos.

Composition

Let us begin with composition. Compositional errors become very glaring in beach photography, due to the openness of your landscape. For example, shooting an empty sea and shore can yield pretty boring pictures, if that is all there is. One should look for things that add substance to the photo, such as the contour of the shore, the color of the water, the quality of the light, cloud structures, the position of the sun, or features of the land.

There is very little shadow in the ocean to assist the photographer. It can help to have other features in the scene to give the eye a focal point which will bring the picture together. There are many things of interest at the seashore, such as jetties, rock formations, boats moored or passing by, animals, sea creatures, seabirds, human activities. There are always possibilities. The old saw about telling a story with your photograph comes into play here. A swan going by can tell a story, as can a boulder sticking up out of the water with an unusual shape.

There are one or two major mistakes in beach photography to avoid, if possible. It is usually a good idea to put coastline in the photo, and if you are not careful, how you place it can result in the open sea falling out of the opposite side of your picture. Shifting the perspective a little to approach the coastline at an angle will be enough to avoid this error. Another way to avoid it is to frame the water with something, such as the curvature of the shore, breaking waves, a cloudy sky or the position of the sun. It often helps to zoom in on your scene if your picture is at risk for this type of problem. Bringing the scene closer can resolve the issue. Shooting more wide angle to capture a wider horizon can also change the perspective and solve the problem.

Another problem that it is very easy to fall into is to lose sight of your horizon. Given the nature of water and the earth it sits in, the water horizon in your photo must be absolutely level (any curvature in the picture is not the curvature of the earth). If the ocean in your picture is tilted, it is fatal to the picture. Shooting a level horizon is not as easy as it looks, partially because the camera viewfinder is not that exact. It also happens fairly often because the photographer is concentrating on something else and forgets to check the horizon line in the viewfinder, and because we ourselves see the horizon as level while the camera does not. A tilted horizon is one problem that is easy to fix in post processing. More on that later. But there is a way to fix it on site. Most cameras offer a grid that you can turn on in the programming. If you turn on your grid, you can line up your horizon and the result will be much better, with less tilt to have to fix later on.

Metering

Metering is very important in beach photography. It is the way that you get an accurate portrayal of the sky and the sea. The wrong metering will produce either a dull sky or a too-dark sea. You could be out on a very bright day, but your photo might not reflect it, and you wonder why your bright scene did not come out bright. For most photography I use center-weight metering. Though it will work for beach photography, I usually switch to matrix (evaluative or pattern) metering. Center-weight metering gives a preference to an 8mm or 12mm circle, while matrix meters take more of the whole picture into account, as well as your specific focusing point. What this tends to do is give you both a correctly exposed sky and a correctly exposed sea.

Focus Point

Since beach scenes contain wide vistas of water and shore, there are many places to focus on. If you focus in a less than optimal place it can throw off your color and your brightness. So what is an optimal place to focus? I have found that one of the very best places is to put your focus square or circle half on the sky and half on the water. Combine this with matrix metering, and the camera has a chance to correctly expose for both color, brightness and sharp depth of field. If you focus only on the middle of the water, where your meter will have only water to evaluate, you are apt to get a darkened sky. If you focus high in your sunny bright sky, your meter will give you a sea of inky dark blue or black. If the day is overcast, the gray tones will dominate everything and create a very monochromatic look. In this case also, focusing half on the water and half on the sky will give you some distinction between the sea and the sky. If the sky is sunny but has a lot of puffy white clouds in it, those clouds can trick the meter and mess up your colors, which will not happen if you focus as above. Note that you can also adjust your metered exposure via exposure compensation, so it is better to focus in order to make your picture as sharp as possible.

F-Stop and Shutter Speed

A beginner photographer might wonder what f-stops are best for beach photography. Most aperture values will yield good pictures at the beach, but some are better than others. The reason for this is the brightness that you often find at the beach, especially during the day, when the light can be glaringly bright. When the camera meters, the shutter speed indicators can almost go off the chart to make the shutter as fast as possible, just to cope with the light. If you are shooting auto, the camera will restrict your aperture and shutter speed for the same reason.

When I shoot at the beach, I will use a range of f-stops between f/6.3 and f/11. These are median f-stops. With them you will get plenty of sharpness for your large vistas, and you will also make your shutter speeds more manageable. Even so, you can get very high shutter speeds of 1/1000 or more, which will tend to make your picture too dark. In this circumstance, I will ignore the meter’s recommended shutter speed and bring it down to 1/800 at the fastest. In this way I get a beautifully exposed picture with plenty of sharpness and definition.

There are times at the beach when you may find yourself shooting into the sun. This happens most often when you are on a beach with an east-west axis. You get your best photos shooting east, but at some point you will turn around and shoot towards the west, where the sun is (we will postulate a mid afternoon photo shoot) shining directly into your lens. Things look similar to your eye as your previous scene, and you shoot away. However, the camera sees that western exposure in a totally different way than it did before you turned around. The light is harsher with more contrast under that full blast of sunlight, and it wreaks havoc on your exposure. Your water will change color and darken, and you will see white light reflected off the surface. Your sand will darken and look gray. Outlines become harsh and edges become glaring, and shadows become very dark.

For years most of my shots into the sun became deletes because they were just plain ugly, until I came upon the right technique to deal with the conditions. The answer is simple. You must overexpose the pictures you take into the sun – not enough to lose details in your highlights, but enough to capture a photo that looks bright enough. You can do this in manual mode by setting a longer shutter speed, or in automatic modes with exposure compensation. If you do this properly, your pictures have a far better chance of being keepers.

An example of shooting into the sun incorrectly, because of the harshness of the light:

On overcast days at the beach there is more leeway in choosing your f-stop and shutter speed. You still have the light, but it is gentler and not at all glaring. In this case you want to let in as much light as you can to give your picture some amount of brightness that is lacking in the natural scene. You must still be mindful that you want a sharp picture, but the situation is now reversed. Now you might want to use a longer shutter speed to make sure you get enough light on your camera sensor, and if it is especially dark, you should use a wider aperture as well.

Even with all this help, the camera is going to yield duller and lower contrast pictures. Well, beaches are not always sunny, but they are beautiful in all weather conditions. Sunsets or stormy conditions can yield amazing photographs too.

Shooting Sunsets

Sunsets at the beach are pure joy. Your creativity is unleashed by the beautiful conditions. The sky gets fiery or rosy pink or orange or purple, sometimes all in the same sunset. Clouds catch these colors and become magical.

As the sun sets lower, people or objects turn into silhouettes. You are in a new and beautiful landscape. To catch these beautiful scenes you must open up your exposure. Slow your shutter speed, raise your ISO, and set a larger f-stop. You can catch the fiery ball of the sun dipping into the sea, or take shore pictures of people watching the sunset, or catch the shadowy shapes of sandbars and jetties. Your sunset pictures will always be memorable.

Fixing the Tilted Horizon

The way to repair a tilted horizon is with the straightening tool in your processing software. It takes a bit of practice, but is not hard to get the hang of straightening. Usually there is a line that goes across the screen, and a way to line up your horizon with it. Then the software crops the picture and the result is a level horizon. But do not neglect to do this onerous task. Without a level horizon, your picture will look drunk and will be no good.

Fixing Barrel/Pincushion Distortion

Many people become surprised when they get home and put their picture up on the computer screen, to see that the perfectly level sea that they photographed has a huge dip or huge bulge in the middle of it. This is known as barrel/pincushion distortion and is due to the curvature of the lens. You are shooting a flat surface with a round lens. This bends the light and makes the horizon line curve. The way to deal with this is in post processing. There is a specific barrel/pincushion tool in your processing software, which performs a specialized crop that straightens your horizon line. This is not a difficult edit, so be sure to do it. As in a picture with a tilted horizon, if you don’t do it your photo will look terrible and amateurish.

Conclusion

Beach photography looks simple, but good beach photography is not so easy. As shown above, there are conditions that complicate the process and make a good result hard to get. But beach photography is an addiction. If you have it, you are drawn to the beach to try and capture nature as you find it there and nowhere else. You cannot keep away, because the same scene on the same beach is always different. The sky, the clouds, the light, the water, the waves, even the sand, are always in a different condition than the last time you were there. I’d like to think that this essay can be of help to anybody who has tried to capture good beach scenes but has not quite been able to do it. And I wish success to all those who love the beach and enjoy shooting the beautiful scenes that you can find there.

Thank you to Elaine Lansdown for contributing this article! To see more of her work, please visit her website and her gallery on Smugmug.