Mary Poppins With a Camera: Vivian Maier

Mary Poppins With a Camera: Vivian Maier

We received a short video from one of our readers, Christopher Tobutt, who wanted us to share the photographic work of an ordinary nanny from Chicago. Vivian Maier turned out to be quite a secret street photographer, even before the term existed. Her work was discovered right before she passed away. Take a look at some of the great shots from her below.

May, 1958

As I looked through her portfolio, I couldn’t believe how much photographic treasure she left behind her for the rest of us to enjoy. Excuse me for being all touchy and maybe a little too sensitive, but I can’t help myself and wonder, what if she was discovered earlier? Would her photography have changed her life or was she better off with just keeping it a hidden hobby? After all, her work embodied quite a big chunk of human history.

  1. 1) Matt
    June 12, 2013 at 3:32 pm

    Do you have the rights to post these?

    • 1.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 12, 2013 at 3:38 pm

      Why not? The link to the owner of the photographs is posted in the article. It is not like we are stealing her work – we are showcasing her pictures, just like we have done before in other posts like this.

    • 1.2) Jorge Balarin
      August 5, 2013 at 12:52 pm

      I don’t think Vivian Maier would not be happy.

      • 1.2.1) Clive
        October 5, 2013 at 3:00 am

        Vivian Maier’s wonderful photography was unknown until some years after she had died. Her work is wonderful and needs to be seen.

  2. 2) clickchick
    June 12, 2013 at 3:35 pm

    and I believe that she died in semi-poverty, being cared for by her former charges. Her photographs have been published in a book

    • 2.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 12, 2013 at 3:39 pm

      That’s very unfortunate. Many great artists end up like that and their great talent is discovered after they pass away…

      • 2.1.1) 1918bu
        June 12, 2013 at 5:52 pm

        How true, Nasim. I am reminded of that famous poem by Englishman, Thomas Gray “Elegy written in a country churchyard” where he wonders how many potentially great people might be buried there.

        “Full many a gem of purest ray serene

        The dark unfathom’d caves of ocean bear:

        Full many a flower is born to blush unseen,

        And waste its sweetness on the desert air.

        Some village-Hampden, that with dauntless breast

        The little tyrant of his fields withstood,

        Some mute inglorious Milton here may rest,

        Some Cromwell, guiltless of his country’s blood.

        • 2.1.1.1) DelawareDon
          March 11, 2014 at 3:52 pm

          Nasim, 1918bu; too often I meet artist and writers of all types and medium who — for whatever reason — a reluctant to share their art. It seems that they are never ready. Obviously this is an old problem; love the poem – thanks.

  3. 3) in the arctic
    June 12, 2013 at 4:00 pm

    I have seen this lady’s work previously, I just can’t remember where – what incredible work. I wish I could travel back in time and meet this lady. Her photographs are alive with expression.

  4. 4) Kathryn Palumbo
    June 12, 2013 at 11:01 pm

    This is fantastic. Just watched the official movie trailer. Thanks so much for sharing this.

  5. 5) Pascal
    June 13, 2013 at 1:21 am

    Wow, great images! Thanks for sharing.

  6. 6) gregorylent
    June 22, 2013 at 8:31 am

    a show of her work is opening today at kunstlicht gallery in shanghai

  7. 7) Keith R. Starkey
    March 11, 2014 at 4:53 pm

    One wonders how many others, all around, and cloistered in cover, peer out at us but will never allow, or can never allow, to give us to peer into them and see their magic; sequestered gold-laden black and white, color, modern-day negatives.

  8. 8) Art herstory
    May 6, 2014 at 11:05 pm

    Maiers’ photographic compilation remained packed up in boxes and were purchased as part of a storage sale of assorted items. The purchaser truly stumbled upon a treasure trove of immeasurable artistic value and quality comparable to that of any Steigkitz or Atget. Bringing Maier’s work out to a hungry audience, a welcoming art world and enamored by Art Historians alike; the admiring audiences are taken on a journey through the lens of her camera.

    Thank you for posting Maier’s photographic perspective.

