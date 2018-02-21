Mary Poppins With a Camera: Vivian Maier

We received a short video from one of our readers, Christopher Tobutt, who wanted us to share the photographic work of an ordinary nanny from Chicago. Vivian Maier turned out to be quite a secret street photographer, even before the term existed. Her work was discovered right before she passed away. Take a look at some of the great shots from her below.
An American of French and Austro-Hungarian extraction, Vivian bounced between Europe and the United States before coming back to New York City in 1951. Having picked up photography just two years earlier, she would comb the streets of the Big Apple refining her artistic craft. By 1956 Vivian left the East Coast for Chicago, where she’d spend most of the rest of her life working as a caregiver. In her leisure Vivian would shoot photos that she zealously hid from the eyes of others.
Taking snapshots into the late 1990′s, Maier would leave behind a body of work comprising over 100,000 negatives. Additionally Vivian’s passion for documenting extended to a series of homemade documentary films and audio recordings. Interesting bits of Americana, the demolition of historic landmarks for new development, the unseen lives of ethnics and the destitute, as well as some of Chicago’s most cherished sites were all meticulously cataloged by Vivian Maier.
As I looked through her portfolio, I couldn’t believe how much photographic treasure she left behind her for the rest of us to enjoy. Excuse me for being all touchy and maybe a little too sensitive, but I can’t help myself and wonder, what if she was discovered earlier? Would her photography have changed her life or was she better off with just keeping it a hidden hobby? After all, her work embodied quite a big chunk of human history.
Comments
Do you have the rights to post these?
Why not? The link to the owner of the photographs is posted in the article. It is not like we are stealing her work – we are showcasing her pictures, just like we have done before in other posts like this.
gigaom.com/2008/…to-rights/
I don’t think Vivian Maier would not be happy.
Vivian Maier’s wonderful photography was unknown until some years after she had died. Her work is wonderful and needs to be seen.
and I believe that she died in semi-poverty, being cared for by her former charges. Her photographs have been published in a book
That’s very unfortunate. Many great artists end up like that and their great talent is discovered after they pass away…
How true, Nasim. I am reminded of that famous poem by Englishman, Thomas Gray “Elegy written in a country churchyard” where he wonders how many potentially great people might be buried there.
“Full many a gem of purest ray serene
The dark unfathom’d caves of ocean bear:
Full many a flower is born to blush unseen,
And waste its sweetness on the desert air.
Some village-Hampden, that with dauntless breast
The little tyrant of his fields withstood,
Some mute inglorious Milton here may rest,
Some Cromwell, guiltless of his country’s blood.
Nasim, 1918bu; too often I meet artist and writers of all types and medium who — for whatever reason — a reluctant to share their art. It seems that they are never ready. Obviously this is an old problem; love the poem – thanks.
I have seen this lady’s work previously, I just can’t remember where – what incredible work. I wish I could travel back in time and meet this lady. Her photographs are alive with expression.
This is fantastic. Just watched the official movie trailer. Thanks so much for sharing this.
Wow, great images! Thanks for sharing.
a show of her work is opening today at kunstlicht gallery in shanghai
One wonders how many others, all around, and cloistered in cover, peer out at us but will never allow, or can never allow, to give us to peer into them and see their magic; sequestered gold-laden black and white, color, modern-day negatives.
Maiers’ photographic compilation remained packed up in boxes and were purchased as part of a storage sale of assorted items. The purchaser truly stumbled upon a treasure trove of immeasurable artistic value and quality comparable to that of any Steigkitz or Atget. Bringing Maier’s work out to a hungry audience, a welcoming art world and enamored by Art Historians alike; the admiring audiences are taken on a journey through the lens of her camera.
Thank you for posting Maier’s photographic perspective.