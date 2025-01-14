Maroon Bells in 4K and 8K

As I was going through the pains of reducing my photo storage, it was a fun experience to go back to my early work and see if there was anything worth keeping. While deleting a large collection of panoramic images, I found a couple that I ended up saving. Interestingly, I realized that at the time I was taking these photos, Lightroom had no panorama capabilities to create a single DNG image out of RAW shots (I used PTGui and Photoshop at the time). So I selected a few vertical panoramic shots captured at different shutter speeds (obviously, I had no idea how to capture panoramas at the time) and let Lightroom do its magic.

Maroon Bells (Aspen, CO)

Captured with Nikon D700 and Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G

To my surprise, the panorama stitched perfectly, and the end result looked quite good. After a few changes with the sliders and some healing spot removals, I extracted the image in both 4K and 8K resolution to share with our readers.

If you would like to download the 4K and 8K versions of the panoramas, here are the links:

Lessons learned:

Don’t delete the original RAW / DNG files for the images you care about. Software will only get better in the future, and you might want to go back, revisit and possibly even re-edit those images. Your editing preferences and even display hardware might also change in the future.

Modern software is pretty darn good at compensating for small photographic errors and variables. A panorama obviously needs to be shot at the same shutter speed, aperture and ISO. But if you already made the mistake, feed those images into post-processing software and see what it can do. In this particular case, Lightroom automatically compensated for the shutter speed differences by adjusting the brightness of each image to average them all out. In addition, I remember I dropped my 24-70mm f/2.8G on the ground right before that trip (ouch), so parts of the image were soft. Lightroom did a solid job of only keeping the sharp areas of the photo.

Even if your older images were shot with low-resolution cameras (D700 had a 12 MP sensor), you might still be able to upscale images and make them look better. The upscaling technology has already gotten really good, and it is only going to get better from here. For the 8K version of the image, I upscaled it using Lightroom “Enhance” (Super Resolution) feature, then downscaled it to 8K during the export process.

Photographers often chase after “blood red” sunrises and sunsets, and I am certainly guilty of being one of them. Interestingly, those red colors didn’t work out so well for me when I needed prints for my house walls – colors were too vibrant and there wasn’t any furniture with similar colors to match. B&W, yellow, green and blue colors were much easier to work with in comparison. Although I have sunrise versions of the same scene, I prefer the above image for both print and display view. So I am glad that I stuck around after sunrise and took these shots.

Please enjoy these images and feel free to use them in any way you would like!