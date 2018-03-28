What is Low-Key Monochrome Photography?

With all the amazing new cameras and lenses creating outstanding color, most of us are flooded with saturated images all over social media. But, a few decades back, most of what we saw were gray worlds. Even though current day photography can bring out millions of colors to life, the gray world is calm, peaceful and fascinating on its own. In this article, we shall see how to make interesting monochrome images and bring them to life, in a nutshell.

Low Key vs High Key Photography

A low key photograph has bright and high contrast subjects on a darker background, whereas a high key image is the opposite, comprised of darker and low contrast subjects over a brighter background. The above image of a landscape is a typical low key image, whereas the one below is clearly high key. It is important to point out that low-key images cannot be considered dull by any means.

Since I live in India, where the great Himalayas stretch for about 1500 kms, and I typically love to shoot snow-capped mountains and glaciers, I’m more inclined to shooting low-key landscapes. However, low key black and white photography also seeps into many other photography genres including portraiture and even wildlife.

Understanding Low-Key Monochrome Photography

Below is the list of essential ingredients for a low-key monochrome / black and white landscape photography:

The Ansel Adams / Fred Archer Zone System

Let me briefly explain what the zone system is for those who have just stepped into the abyss of photography. Back in the film days, the photography legend Ansel Adams (who has become a household name today) devised a method to get the optimum exposure in the final print. Ansel Adams explained it in great detail in his best seller books “The Camera”, “The Negative” and “The Print”. Those three books have been considered the Bibles of photography by many photographers, even today. Even though the Zone System can be used for color images, it was originally formulated for monochrome images and we will look at just that, and how effectively to use it to bring life to low-key landscape images.

In simple words, the Zone System divides a scene into 10 zones starting from black (completely underexposed) to white (overexposed) with every zone separated by one stop. Generally zones I and II are considered underexposed as you cannot extract much details from those zones. Similarly, IX and X are considered overexposed, meaning it would be difficult to retain details from the whites. But as always, there are no hard and strict rules in any art from. We learn it so that we decide how and when to bend it. I personally prefer a blacked out sky in most of my images, as it helps bring out depth and contrast in the image, and a typical low-key image is supposed to be soaked in darkness. A brighter sky might also become a distraction as our eyes are always oriented to the brighter side. In the image below, it is the underexposed sky that pops out the layers of sand dunes to the front and helps keep the observer’s eyes to the land masses, which are the subjects.

To bring out high contrast, I personally avoid the middle zones (Zone V and/or VI) ie., divide the scene into bright tones and dark tones, placing the darker tones between zone III and IV and place the brighter zones between VI and VII or VII and VIII. I also like a small portion of the image to be overexposed (most probably snow/ice on the mountains) to enhance the contrast further. Quiet confusing right? You would understand better if you look at the image below:

The sky is completely black, meaning it is in zone I, the stars and the small snow caps are in zones VIII and IX whereas the mountains are in zones III, IV and VI. The gravel in the foreground is between III and IV, with some brighter gravels in VIII and IX, giving them a shiny touch.

Exposure

Now that we have a fair idea of how the zone system works, the next big question is how to place your image in those zones? Again, there are no hard and fast rules, and it all boils down to the scene. Below are a few tips to get the optimum exposure.