Living Within Your Dynamic Range

One of the quieter revolutions in digital image quality has been dynamic range. The days of picking between highlight detail and shadow detail are gone; almost any modern camera can capture both simultaneously with ease. But even though this capability is remarkable, it’s also easy to overuse.
Unnecessarily Expanding Your Dynamic Range
Most HDR photos I see don’t need to be HDR. You know the ones. The sky is darker than the foreground, and everything floats in the image with unnatural glowing colors. The entire scene looks flat somehow. The highlights aren’t allowed to be highlights, and the shadows aren’t allowed to be shadows.
Even outside of HDR photography, many photographers have an irrational fear of clipping the dynamic range. No matter the image, they’ll recover highlights and shadows until Lightroom stops yelling at them for losing detail. God forbid any 0,0,0 or 255,255,255 tones sneak in; the spikes at the edges of the histogram would be sharp enough to kill us.
In fact – the opinion seems to be – the histogram below is a good target for a typical scene. It’s a nice, neat little bell curve that would make your statistics professor proud:
Meanwhile, the histogram below is a nightmare on a stick:
But things aren’t really so simple. In the world of art, bright whites and deep blacks can be powerful tools. How many centuries did painters long for the most brilliant highlights and darkest shadows and spend fortunes on paints to achieve them? No doubt they would laugh at photographers, who seem to be the only artists who want everything from the sun to the dark foreground smushed into midtones.
Case in point, the first of the two histograms above belongs to this perhaps-not-quite-a-masterpiece:
Whereas the second of the two histograms is from a photo you may have seen before called Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico.
In short, it’s ok to process your photos to retain their tones from the real world. Silhouetted trees don’t need +100 shadow recovery that shows every detail in the bark. And the sun doesn’t need to be darkened into a yellow disk in the middle of the day. Don’t be afraid of a saddle-shaped histogram, nor a histogram where everything is bunched toward one side or the other.
The scene that turned me away from HDR – almost for good – was this one:
The photo above is not an HDR, but rather a single image that manages to clip both the highlights and especially the shadows because of the scene’s extraordinary dynamic range. I like it that way. But while I was on location here, the clipping concerned me, and I took some HDR variations just in case. Here’s how that turned out, edited to eliminate all clipping:
It has all the highlight and shadow detail that’s missing from the original, yet it has none of the character. I flattened the emotions alongside the light.
Granted, HDR and similar techniques can be useful, even necessary, sometimes. Architectural and real estate photography are some obvious examples, where you’ll often get blown highlights in all the windows otherwise (although that, too, isn’t always bad).
Instead, the key is to avoid unnecessarily expanding the dynamic range. Frankly, a lot of images look better when they clump some tones together. Don’t un-clump them – whether via shadow recovery, HDR, or any other technique – without a good artistic or commercial reason.
Unnecessarily Contracting Your Dynamic Range
At least as a landscape photographer, I see the “excessive shadow and highlight recovery” bug appear all the time, including in my own work if I’m not careful. But sometimes the opposite happens instead: The photographer brightens the highlights and darkens the shadows to the extreme, resulting in high contrast even if the scene demands subtlety.
The fact is that a lot of real-world subjects sit in the midtones. That doesn’t mean they need to be photographed that way – they could easily look good as a high-key, low-key, or high-contrast subject – but sometimes it does. You should never be afraid to leave midtones, moderate highlights, and moderate shadows in place. Often, it looks better than wantonly boosting contrast.
I think this particular issue used to be more common in the darkroom days, with high-contrast papers routinely outselling their low-contrast counterparts. If your print didn’t have deep blacks and bright whites, did it really stand out? Even today, this mindset remains prevalent in the realm of printing, where low-contrast matte papers are popular for portraiture but not nearly as common among landscape photographers, who tend to gravitate toward something like supergloss.
But subtlety carries emotions of its own and can be exactly right for your subject. I would never print this image on supergloss:
Nor would I add a Curves adjustment in Photoshop to push this photo’s tones toward white and black:
So, in just the same way that you shouldn’t unnecessarily recover highlights and shadows, you also shouldn’t push subtle midtones to the extremes when they’re better left alone.
Conclusion
I often say that every image should be created – especially composed and post-processed – to its own merits. If you find yourself doing post-production for any other reason than that, I’d suggest rethinking things.
For example, it’s surprising how often I see photographers editing the tones in their image while watching the histogram, instead of just watching the image. I don’t know what your mental concept of an “optimal histogram” looks like for an edited image, but just get rid of it. Clipped black or white tones are perfectly fine. Clumped shadows are perfectly fine. An image that’s all midtones is perfectly fine.
The only thing that matters is to aim for what looks right and what makes your emotional message more effective. In that sense, dynamic range is just like everything else in photography.
Respect for Spencer’s articles. I’ll be 80 in a couple weeks, photographer for 55 years. Of course I had to deal with very limited DR for most of that time, but it was only while shooting stage plays in digital that I learned to make friends with scenes that were far beyond my camera’s sensor to fully comprehend. “Expose for what matters, in this case the faces, shoot in RAW, and don’t worry about it” became my practical motto. And it worked. There is nothing wrong with chiaroscuro!
Thank you, George. I’ve realized that the dynamic range of digital sensors has spoiled me now that I’ve been shooting slide film. These days, I sometimes have no choice but to lose detail in the shadows or highlights, and choosing which one is the artistic challenge. Yet the photos themselves look better because of it. A bit of crushed shadows or highlights has no bearing on the artistic quality of a photo, and as you mention regarding chiaroscuro, is often even desirable!
A very well made case! There seems to be a bit of a groundswell at the moment – of accomplished photographers arguing against enormous pixel counts, super sharp lenses and now super dynamic range. I don’t think any are camera bashing, they simply state that you don’t always need all the technological advances made available by manufacturers, which even my own limited experience indicates to be the case. It would be nice to believe that the photographic community was about to reject the numbers game played by manufacturers – but in the meantime articles like this help to sustain minority viewpoints.
Personally, if the mid tones are reasonable I don’t really worry if the dark tones drop off the edge. I am more concerned about blown highlights. Small sparkles – great! Bigger areas start to look ugly. To me. Sure, that’s subjective, but then what isn’t?
Thank you, David! I do think it’s encouraging now that every modern camera is so amazing, we’re forced to look inward to improve our photos rather than outward to more gear.
A big swath of blown highlights across an image can be a problem in a lot of cases, I agree. I don’t have many good example photos that show otherwise. But I do see some portrait and wedding photos these days that have a high-key look with overexposed skies, with good results. And occasionally some minimalist landscapes with blown-out snow or sky as the background. In any case, if it works for the photo, that’s what matters.
Spencer, another superb article.
In reading your discussion above about your image ‘Sunrise-Over-Thorsmork’ I intuit that what you saw that day in the field caused you to pre-visualize the dark, moody image that you later crafted so successfully.
This for me brings to mind a mantra I learned in the 1970’s when first learning to use a 4×5 and the Zone System (as taught in ‘The New Zone System Manual’ by Minor White et al.): Pre-visualize your image in the field, then do the appropriate field metering & exposure, and then the darkroom work to bring your initial vision to fruition. I’ll never forget the first time I finally brought that all together: a bitterly cold January day and a strongly backlit horse standing in fresh snow… I pre-visualized a very dark sky and a fully black silhouette of the horse with zone 7 & 8 snow crystals (and I metered the snow for such). Though darkroom work could have allowed me to pull down the snow to zone 5, or pull up shadows in the horse, I remembered what I wanted to see, and the Zone System allowed me to get that print. Densitometric analysis of the negative showed a histogram “smashed to the left” but it preserved those delicate snow highlights.
It continues to be a good mantra, I suggest: Pre-visualize your image in all regards (including exposure) and then do not let the myriad controls in Lightroom pull us away from that vision.
Thanks for your insightful articles!
Very interesting comment! In digital, I expose for “what matters.” In film as a “utility photographer” who had to shoot a wide variety of scenes on a single roll, I found I could “do a little Ansel dance” and expose Tri-X at 200 ISO and develop for a really flat negative: Rodinal 1:50 for 6 min with 5 sec agit. per 30 sec. Print it on #4 paper and there you go (high-contrast paper creates much less grain that over-developed film does).
Ansel Adams really did invent the original “ETTR” type process, just to maximize the quality of a film image rather than digital. Now that I’m shooting film, it’s easier to appreciate what he was able to do.
Mark, that’s a great story. I’m glad you stuck with your vision throughout the process, and I am imagining the photo very vividly! Recovering shadows on the horse would have been the “typical” decision, and it would have led to an emotionally emptier photo.
It’s always good to keep in mind the lesson of forming a vision for an image, then doing what you can to make it a reality.
Again a very good article. Nice to be reminded about this. Thanks.
Glad you enjoyed it!
Great article! I fully agree. When i first started post processing I thought i was doing something wrong since my histogram rarely looked like a pile and it was often impossible pushing it there without everything looking like crap.
I wonder who started pushing this stupid idea from the beginning.
Thanks! The histogram can be a useful tool at times, but how it looks is unrelated to the artistic quality of an image.
Spencer, thanks for the wonderful insight and advice! Looking at the histogram while editing a picture is ridiculous, indeed. However, wouldn’t you agree that looking at the histogram is useful when in the field and taking pictures, since the camera screen is too small to see any clipping?
Yes, I agree completely. I use the histogram all the time in the field to judge exposure and practice ETTR. In this article, I’m only talking about histograms after editing the image in post-processing software. Thanks for letting me clarify.
Of using our wonderful technical tools (toys?) in service of emotion. A wonderful reminder, thank you Spencer.
Glad you enjoyed it, Fabrice!